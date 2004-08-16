Kekenyalan Syariat

IslamLib – Berbarengan dengan surutnya konstalasi politik mutakhir Indonesia, surut pula perbincangan dan kontroversi seputar syariat Islam. Namun, bukan berarti ia hilang, melainkan bergeser ke tingkat yang lebih lokal, provinsi, kabupaten, dan instansi-instansi negara yang lebih kecil.
Meski kontroversi seputar isu ini pada akhirnya terbukti hanya sebagai komoditas politik, sebagian kalangan masih yakin peran formalisasi syariat Islam sebagai nostrum bagi penyelesaian semua persoalan di negeri ini.
Oleh kalangan ini, syariat Islam dipahami sebagai hukum yang tak akan pernah aus karena hujan dan tak lekang karena panas. Sakralisasi dan idealisasi terhadap model syariat klasik menjadi langgam dominan dalam benak para tokoh fundamentalis ortodoks Islam.
Tentu tidak akan ada masalah jika implementasi syariat Islam bersendikan prinsip-prinsip utama Islam, seperti keadilan, persamaan, kemaslahatan, kesejahteraan, dan hikmah-kebijaksanaan. Penerapan syariat Islam cukup problematis jika hanya memuat daftar hukum-hukum syariat zaman lampau yang belum tentu cocok untuk diterapkan di Indonesia, seperti ketentuan aurat yang strict, perempuan tidak boleh bekerja di dunia publik, dan sebagainya.
Dalam ranah itu, penerapan syariat Islam lebih bersifat simbolis ketimbang substantif. Imbasnya, syariat Islam bertiup pada upaya memperkecil universalitas Islam. Eksperimentasi formalisasi syariat Islam yang sedang berlangsung di Aceh, dan beberapa daerah lain, merupakan etalase telanjang dari simplifikasi dan pembanalan tersebut.
Dari penerapan syariat yang demikian, yang akan menjadi korban pokoknya, di samping perempuan, adalah warga negara non-Muslim. Non-Muslim cukup rentan terhadap ketidakadilan dan diskrimnasi, mulai dari diskriminasi teologis hingga eks-komunikasi sosial.
Model syariat yang demikian, alih-alih hendak menyelesaikan masalah, justru merupakan problem yang juga harus dipecahkan. Dalam konteks Indonesia, betapa banyak perempuan-perempuan yang selama ini bekerja di ranah publik akan di-PHK karena dalam syariat klasik konvensional-Timur Tengah, tidak dibolehkan keluar rumah tanpa mahram, dan tidak diperkenankan keluar malam.
Non-Muslim, apalagi ketika divonis secara sepihak sebagai kafir harbiy (non-Muslim yang memusihi Islam), akan mendapat ancaman penafian bahkan pembumihangusan.
Pada hemat saya, syariat harus segera dikembalikan pada posisinya awalnya sebagai jalan (wasilah-sarana) yang dhanniy (relatif), bukan sebagai tujuan (ghayat) yang qath’iy (pasti). Sebagai jalan, syariat tidak bisa tunggal. Ibnu ‘Aqil yang dikutip Thabari pernah mengatakan al-din wâhid was syari’ah mukhtalifah (agama itu tunggal, sementara syariat sangat beragam).
Maka, sebagai sarana untuk mengantarkan umat manusia kepada tujuan keadilan, kesetaraan, kemaslahatan, penegakan hak asasi manusia (termasuk hak asasi perempuan), maka syariat Islam akan mengambil pola dan coraknya yang beragam.
Dengan keberagamannya, syariat tidak bisa ditunggalkan untuk kemudian diformalisasi dalam bentuk perundang-undangan. Jalan penunggalan dan formalisasi syariat bukan hanya akan bertentangan dengan watak dasar syariat yang kenyal dan relatif, melainkan juga akan membunuh kehadiran syariat-syariat lain yang divergen pada format dan mekanismenya.
Konon, Imam Malik pernah menolak permintaan seorang Khalifah untuk menjadikan karya monumentalnya, al-Muwaththa`, sebagai kitab undang-undang yang mengikat seluruh warga. Kiranya, Imam Malik menyadari sepenuh hati bahwa, formalisasi al-Muwaththa` hanya akan memberangus karya-karya lain yang tidak sejalan dengannya.
