Kenapa Kajian Islam Mandeg?

IslamLib – Seorang teman meneruskan “undangan untuk makalah” (call for paper) dari International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization (ISTAC), lembaga kajian Islam warisan Prof. Syed Naguib Alatas yang kini berafiliasi dengan International Islamic University, Malaysia. Lembaga ini akan mengadakan seminar internasional tentang warisan intelektual Ibn Khaldun (1332-1406) pada November akhir tahun ini.
Saya ingin sekali universitas Islam Indonesia mengadakan seminar seperti itu, untuk menggali kekayaan tradisi intelektual Islam klasik. Mungkin saya salah, tapi tampaknya kajian serupa di sejumlah universitas Islam dalam negeri kurang bergairah, kurang mencakup spektrum yang luas, dan kurang mengembangkan pendekatan kreatif.
Di Indonesia saat ini, jarang ada sarjana Muslim yang menguasai cabang-cabang tertentu secara mendalam dan konsisten. Di antara yang sedikit itu, ada Dr. Kautsar Azhari Noer (UIN Jakarta) yang konsisten mengkaji Ibn ‘Arabi. Ada lagi Dr. Mulyadi Kertanegara (UIN Jakarta) yang menguasai Ibn Sina dan filsafat Islam klasik.
Ada lagi Dr. Muhammad Machasin (IAIN Yogyakarta) yang mengkaji al-Qadli Abdul Jabbar, pemikir penting Muktazilah. Ada Dr. Amin Abdullah (IAIN Yogyakarta) yang mengkaji Al-Ghazali, tapi kurang mengembangkan kesarjaan tentang al-Ghazali.
Itu nama-nama yang saya kenal. Mungkin masih banyak yang luput dari perhatian saya. Kita belum mengenal seorang yang mengkaji, misalnya, al-Ghazali dengan dedikasi tinggi dan pengetahuan yang mendalam seperti Dr. Sulaiman Dunya (Mesir) dan Dr. Michael Marmura (Kanada) yang baru-baru ini menerbitkan “Tahafut al-Falasifah” dalam edisi Inggris.
Kesan saya, kajian Islam di perguruan tinggi kita mandeg. Akibatnya, yang terjadi hanya repetisi dan daur ulang yang membosankan.
Salah satu pendekatan kreatif atas warisan intelektual Islam klasik dipertunjukkan filsuf dan pemikir Maroko, Dr. Muhammad ‘Abid al-Jabiri. Tetralogi “Kritik Akal Arab”-nya (Naqd al-‘Aql al-‘Arabi), merupakan salah satu monumen kajian yang akan dikenang sepanjang masa.
Al-Jabiri bisa melakukan itu karena mengenal perkembangan teori-teori sosial dan humaniora mutakhir yang berkembang di Perancis. Dia bukan hanya mengerti teori, tetapi secara kreatif memakainya untuk menganalisis sejarah intelektual dan pemikiran serta praktek politik Islam.
Saya ingin menyebut cabang pengetahuan yang penting, yaitu ‘ulum al-Qur’an, ilmu Quran. Pengamatan saya, kajian ilmu Qur’an mandeg pada metode dan pendekatan klasik yang telah dikembangkan Al-Suyuthi dalam “al-Itqan”, al-Zarkasyi dalam “al-Burhan”, dan semacamnya.
Karya-karya modern seperti yang ditulis Subhi al-Shalih atau Manna’ al-Qatthan, hanya repetisi dari pendekatan klasik dan tidak mengembangkan metode baru. Sarjana Muslim yang mengembangkan pendekatan baru dan kreatif dalam kajian Qur’an sangat sedikit.
Di antaranya Muhammad Arkoun, Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid, Fareed Essack, Mahmoud Ayoub, dan Abdullah Said (baru-baru ini menerbitkan buku yang cukup penting, “Interpreting Qur’an”). Sayang, orang-orang ini dimusuhi pemikirannya di kalangan perguruan tinggi Islam.
Kemandegan kajian Islam di Indonesia hampir merata di semua cabang. Cabang-cabang “ortodoks” yang mestinya menjadi kajian unggulan pun, tidak mengalami perkembangan yang signifikan. Kajian fikih, ushul fikih, atau tafsir, juga tak ada terbososan yang penting.
Baik di pesantren atau di perguruan tinggi, kajian-kajian itu tak menunjukkan perkembangan berarti. Setelah generasi Imam Nawawi Banten dari abad 19, hingga saat ini, belum pernah ada karya penting yang ditulis orang Indonesia, baik di bidang fikih atau ushul fikih.
Tapi dalam tafsir, kita melihat geliat cukup menarik. Sekurang-kurangnya ada dua tafsir penting yang ditulis sarjana Indonesia dalam lima dekade terakhir, yakni tafsir al-Azhar Hamka, dan Al-Mishbah Quraish Shihab. Dari keduanya, tafsir Quraish layak dicatat karena sudah mencerminkan perkembangan mutakhir dalam pendekatan terhadap Qur’an.
Di tengah-tengah kemandegan seperti ini, keadaan kian diperburuk oleh kecenderungan menghakimi pendapat yang berbeda, kadang-kadang sampai ke tingkat “pengkafiran”. Menurut saya, perkembangan seperti ini hanya akan membunuh kreativitas dalam perguruan tinggi Islam.
Yang menyedihkan, diskursus akademik yang bersifat “spesialis” dihakimi secara demagogis melalui “mimbar awam” seperti khutbah Jumat, ceramah-caramah di majelis taklim, atau lewat majalah-majalah populer seperti Sabili dan Hidayatullah.
Padahal, salah satu syarat penting perkembangan suatu kajian adalah otonomi yang cukup serta kebebasan akademik yang memadai. Jika universitas diintervensi oleh tekanan publik “beriman” karena mengembangkan pendekatan yang tidak ortodoks, atau suara-suara sarjana dihakimi semena-mena menurut standar “keimanan”, maka universitas akan mengalami impasse atau kemandegan.
