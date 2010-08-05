Khadijah Tak Berpuasa Ramadan

IslamLib – Sebagian besar agama mengenal tradisi puasa atau pantang. Ada banyak ragam puasa yang diperkenalkan agama-agama. Dalam al-Qur’an (Mariam [19]: 26) disebut bahwa Bunda Maria (Siti Mariam) bernazar puasa untuk tak bicara dengan manusia manapun.
“Inni nadzartu li al-rahman shawma fa lan ukallima al-yawma insiya” (Sesungguhnya aku telah bernazar berpuasa untuk Tuhan Yang Maha Pemurah, maka aku tidak akan berbicara dengan seorang manusiapun pada hari ini).
Puasa juga bisa dalam bentuk tak melakukan hubungan seksual. Jika umat Islam pantang melakukan kontak seksual pada siang bulan Ramadan, maka para Romo dan Pastur Katolik berpuasa dari hubungan seksual sepanjang hayat atau selama yang bersangkutan masih menjadi pastur.
Bentuk-bentuk puasa kian banyak dijumpai jika kita memperhatikan adat dan tradisi. Ada puasa dengan tidak makan dan minum selama tiga hari tiga malam. Sebagian masyarakat juga mengenal tradisi pantang memakan “yang bernyawa”, seperti hewan, ikan, dan lainnya.
Sebagaimana agama lain, Islam pun mensyariatkan puasa. Bentuknya adalah dengan tak makan-minum dan menahan hubungan seksual di siang hari. Dalam periode Mekah, umat Islam menjalankan puasa tiga hari dalam setiap bulan plus puasa Asyura.
Dalam Shahih Bukhari (hadits ke-1893) disebutkan bahwa masyarakat Arab pra-Islam sudah biasa melakukan puasa Asyura. Orang-orang Yahudi saat itu juga berpuasa pada hari Asyura, karena hari itu diyakini sebagai hari diselamatkannya Nabi Musa dari kejaran dan ancaman bunuh Fir’aun. Begitu Islam datang, Nabi Muhammad memerintahkan umat Islam untuk puasa Asyura. (Al-Qurthubi, al-Jami’ li Ahkam al-Qur’an, Jilid I, hlm. 660).
Dengan demikian, ibadah puasa sebetulnya didasarkan pada syari’at sebelum Islam (syar’u man qablana). Al-Qur’an (al-Baqarah [2]: 183) menyebutkan, “Hai orang-orang yang beriman, diwajibkan atas kalian berpuasa sebagaimana diwajibkan atas umat sebelum kalian, supaya kalian bertakwa”.
Sejumlah referensi menjelaskan bahwa Islam dalam fase Mekah tak mengenal puasa Ramadan. Puasa baru disyariatkan dalam periode Madinah. Menurut al-Juzairi, puasa Ramadan diundangkan tanggal 10 Sya’ban tahun kedua Hijriyah, atau 1,5 tahun setelah hijrah (Abdurrahman al-Juzairi, al-Fiqh ‘ala al-Madzahib al-Arba’ah, Juz I, hlm. 416).
Menurut Syatha al-Dimyathi dalam I’anah al-Thalibin (Juz II, hlm. 215), selama 10 tahun tinggal di Madinah, Rasulullah SAW menjalankan puasa Ramadan hanya sembilan kali. Satu tahun pertama di Madinah, puasa Ramadan belum disyariatkan. Pada tahun itu, Nabi Muhammad dan umat Islam masih menjalankan puasa Asyura, melanjutkan kebiasaan puasa Asyura selama 13 tahun di Mekah. Dengan demikian, selama 14 tahun, Islam berjalan tanpa puasa Ramadan.
Dari kupasan itu kita tahu bahwa sejumlah Sahabat Nabi banyak yang meninggal dunia tanpa menjalankan puasa Ramadan. Khadijah binti Khuwailid, isteri Nabi Muhammad, pun tak pernah menjalankan puasa Ramadan. Bahkan, Khadijah juga tak sempat menjalankan shalat lima waktu, juga zakat, karena semuanya disyariatkan ketika yang bersangkutan sudah meninggal dunia. Namun, kita tak perlu panik dan masygul.
Khadijah tetap akan masuk surga walau tanpa shalat, tanpa zakat, dan tanpa puasa Ramadan. Tuhan Khadijah (tentu Tuhan kita semua) adalah Tuhan inklusif yang akan memasukkan hamba-hamba-Nya yang beriman dan beramal saleh seperti Khadijah ke dalam surga.Wallahu A’lam bi al-Shawab.
