Kultur Takfir

IslamLib – Rupanya mentalitas arkaik dengan mengkafirkan dan menghujat orang lain itu tak surut dalam fenomena keberislaman kita kontemporer. Bahkan ia tampak cenderung menaik. Keberislaman Indonesia juga kian terkotori kabut kelam pengkafiran.
Ikhtilaf lazim diartikan sebagai perbedaan, termasuk perbedaan di dalam memahami agama dan menafsirkan kitab suci. Dan Islam adalah salah satu agama yang menghargai perbedaan.
Sebuah pernyataan populer menyebutkan bahwa perbedaan adalah rahmat (ikhtilâf al-a`immah rahmah). Khalifah Umar bin Abdul Aziz pernah berkata, “ma yasurruni lau anna ummata muhammadin lam yakhtalifû (saya senang kalau umat Muhammad berbeda pendapat).”
Indahnya perbedaan pendapat itu menginspirasi Abi Abdillah Muhammad bin Abdirrahman al-Dimasyqi untuk memberi judul bukunya dengan Rahmatul Ummah fiy Ikhtilâf al-A`immah (Keuntungan Umat dari Perbedaan Para Imam).
Namun, lain yang diidealkan lain pula yang dilaksanakan. Perbedaan kerap berakhir dengan kekerasan. Sebagian ulama yang menyampaikan tafsir keagamaan berbeda dipersonanongratakan, dipenjarakan, dipukul, disiksa, dicaci-maki, dan buku-bukunya dibakar. Ibnu Jarir Al-Thabari (w. 310 H./923 M.) menjalani sebagian hidupnya dalam penderitaan karena disiksa oleh pengikut fanatik Ahmad bin Hanbal.
Orang yang mau mengunjungi kediaman Thabari diancam. Buku-bukunya dihanguskan. Kitab tafsir buah karyanya, Jâmi’ al-Bayân fiy Ta`wil al-Qur`an, dianggap sebagai sampah karena dinilai mengandung cerita-cerita israiliyat. Kitab tafsir tersebut lalu dibakar bersamaan dengan buku-bukunya yang lain.
Tak puas sampai di situ, kuburan Thabari pun kerap dilempari kotoran. Namun, kini semua umat Islam tahu bahwa tafsir al-Thabari adalah tafsir yang sahih. Apa yang dahulu dipandang sebagai sampah telah dipandang sebagai sesuatu yang penting.
Abu Hayyan al-Tawhidi (w. 414 H./1023 M.) juga pernah disiksa sepanjang hayat. Abu Bakar al-Sarakhshi (w. 483 H./1090 M.) salah seorang ahli fikih bermadzhab Hanafi menulis kitab al-Mabsuth-nya di ruang penjara. Orang sealim al-Nu’man bin Tsabit Abu Hanifah (w. 150 H./767 M.) yang kini pendapat-pendapatnya diikuti banyak orang, dulu oleh sebagian ulama dipandang menyesatkan.
Ibnu Hibban al-Busti dalam al-Majruhin min al-Muhaddisin wa al-Dhu’afa` wa al-Matrukin menyatakan bahwa Abu Hanifah tak lebih dari seorang penyeru bid’ah dan kafir. Abu Hanifah pernah didesak untuk mencabut sejumlah pendapatnya dan segera bertobat dari kekufuran.
Bukan hanya Abu Hanifah, Al-Busti pun mengkafirkan ulama-ulama lain; Muhammad bin Hasan al-Syaibani (189 H./802 M.) dianggap sebagai penyebar kebohongan dan bukan seorang ahli fikih. Muqatil bin Sulaiman al-Balkhi (w. 150H./767M.) dianggap sebagai orang fasiq dan fajir. Padahal, kata Imam Syafi’ie (w. 204 H./820 M.), sejauh menyangkut soal tafsir, kita ini adalah anak-anak yang bergantung pada Muqatil.
Rupanya mentalitas arkaik dengan mengkafirkan dan menghujat orang lain itu tak surut dalam fenomena keberislaman kita kontemporer. Bahkan ia tampak cenderung menaik. Keberislaman Indonesia juga kian terkotori kabut kelam pengkafiran. Cak Nur terus dihujat dan dikafirkan sekalipun ia sudah meninggal satu tahun yang lalu.
Gus Dur jelas; di sejumlah tempat ia dihujat dan darahnya dihalalkan. Tapi, biasanya ia melawan kemudian tak peduli. Gus Dur adalah tipe kyai yang la yakhafu lawmata la`im (tak gentar dengan cemoohan orang lain ketika menyatakan pendapat).
Saya mulai mendengar, sekelompok orang gencar menghujat para kiai yang menolak perda syari’at dan bentuk-bentuk formalisasi syari’at Islam lainnya. Memang, bagi para kiai itu, fikih cukup dijadikan sebagai etika sosial dan bukan sebagai hukum positif negara. Atas pandangannya itu sejumlah kiay menuai caci maki. Di mata para pemaki itu, menolak formalisasi syari’at Islam sama saja dengan mengapkir syari’at Islam.
Betapa merisaukannya kultur takfir ini. Ia telah menjadi benalu yang mengganggu tumbuh-suburnya semangat Islam yang rahmatan lil alamin. Benalu itu tentu tak menyehatkan. Karenanya, pada hemat saya, tradisi pengkafiran tersebut sudah waktunya segera dihentikan dan dicabut dari tubuh umat Islam.
