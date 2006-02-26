M. Fadjroel Rachman: “Kebebasan Harus Dipertahankan”

IslamLib – Tidak tersedianya ruang publik yang sehat untuk berdiskusi menyebabkan terjadinya banyak mutilasi gagasan di negeri ini. Kondisi itu juga menutup banyak kemungkinan menemukan norma-norma sosial untuk hidup bersama. Akibatnya, banyak kesalahpahaman antarkelompok terjadi dan aksi-aksi kekerasan merebak. Demikian perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan M. Fadjroel Rachman, Ketua Badan Pekerja Masyarakat Sosialis Indonesia, Kamis (15/2) lalu.
Bung Fajroel, Anda sering disebut seorang sosialis. Apa maknanya?
Saya membedakan antara seorang sosialis dengan komunis. Biasanya saya bilang, seorang sosialis masih bersedia pergi ke masjid, gereja, atau tempat ibadah lainnya, bahkan ada juga yang naik haji seperti Sudjatmoko, intelektual Indonesia yang terkenal itu.
Artinya, masih berusaha religius. Sebab, sosialisme sebenarnya merupakan bendera dengan sejumlah aliran pemikiran. Ada yang mendasarkan gagasan pada agama dan karena itu disebut sosialisme-religius. Mereka sama sekali tidak mengenal gagasan-gagasan Marxisme. Bagi mereka, dalam agama sendiri ada gagasan-gagasan keadilan yang harus diterapkan dalam kehidupan.
Tapi ada juga sosialisme-demokrasi yang mendasarkan diri pada demokrasi dan hampir-hampir mengatakan bahwa sosialisme adalah kapitalisme plus regulasi (ekonomi). Ada pula yang mengaku libertarian-sosialis yang mengandalkan diri pada hak-hak individu dan hak-hak sosial masyarakat. Ada juga sosialisme-Marxis tapi non-komunis. Mereka mengambil gagasan-gagasan Marxis tapi tidak mengakui beberapa aspek doktrinalnya, seperti kediktatoran ploretariat.
Sebagai sosialis, bagaimana Anda mengenal agama?
Alhamdulillah saya punya akar keagamaan yang lumayan untuk membangun dialektika kehidupan. Pertama, akar tradisionalisme NU. Saya senang dengan gagasan akulturasinya dengan budaya. Kedua, modernisme Muhamadiyah juga menarik karena membawa gagasan tentang amal sosial di dalam spirit agama dan modernismenya.
Dan ketiga, tiga generasi keluarga saya kebetulan hidup dalam semangat rasionalisme ilmiah Barat. Jadi, saya hidup dalam tiga pilar atau unsur yang berdialektika itu. Itulah yang sebenarnya membentuk diri saya. Jadi saya tidak terlalu teralienasi dari agama.
Apakah rasionalisme ilmiah mendorong Anda untuk tidak berafiliasi secara organisasional pada NU ataupun Muhamadiyah?
Tampaknya ya. Tapi di keluarga saya ada saja yang menginduk langsung pada salah satu ormas itu. Tapi saya betul-betul tak pernah terlibat dalam organisasi NU atau Muhamadiyah. Semasa mahasiswa di ITB, saya lebih didorong untuk mengambil jurusan kimia.
Saya lebih terpesona pada gagasan rasionalisme yang mendorong kritisisme, individualisme, dialektika, dan materialisme. Agama bagi saya adalah motivasi dari tindakan-tindakan. Saya tidak bisa keluar dari titik itu, dan mungkin itu juga menguntungkan saya.
Semasa jadi mahasiwa, saya memang pernah berada dalam ketegangan antara rasionalisme ilmiah dengan doktrin agama. Sampai hari ini saya masih tetap berada dalam ketegangan itu. Tapi saya juga punya pembenaran-pembenaran atas kegelisahan itu.
Kata Mohammad Iqbal, hanya dalam kegelisahanlah kamu akan mengenali dirimu. Saya juga mengikuti Iqbal ketika ia mengatakan bahwa dalam kegelisahan dan ketegangan pencarian itulah kreativitas manusia akan mencapai kreativitas Tuhan.
Suatu waktu, saya memang pernah berpikir kalau ilmu atau sains itu bisa menjadi basis agama. Tapi saya akhirnya paham bahwa ilmu atau sains itu hanya memberi metode, persis seperti yang dikatakan filsuf Inggris, Karl Popper, tentang metodologi pemecahan masalah. Pada akhirnya, sains hanya memberi metode yang bersifat tentatif dan hipotetif; karena itu dia sebenarnya tak bisa dijadikan basis iman.
Namun itu bukan berarti ilmu atau sains merupakan antitesis dari agama. Ilmu dan agama punya metode sendiri-sendiri dalam memecahkan masalah. Agama sebetulnya juga tak bisa mengambil posisi sains. Menurut saya, agama itu seperti lompatan kuantum ke arah iman. Di zaman ini, susah membayangkan kalau ada orang bernama yang tiba-tiba mengatakan ”Saya akan menyembelih anak saya!” seperti Nabi Ibrahim dulunya.
Semua orang mungkin akan mengatakan kalau itu kerjaan gila. Kasus seperti itu merupakancontoh lompatan iman atas kesadaran. Saya pikir, sains tidak bisa memberi basis itu. Jadi agama dan sains adalah dua hal yang berbeda.
Tapi agama tetap memberi motivasi, seperti upaya menghidupkan prinsip-prinsip keadilan, kemanusiaan, dan solidaritas. Motivasi-motivasi seperti itu melahirkan apa yang disebut humanisme-teologis yang berbasis agama.
Tapi pemikiran rasional ilmiah juga dapat menghasilkan gagasan humanisme-sekuler yang bagi saya tak bertentangan dengan agama. Kedua-duanya bergerak atas dasar keinginan yang sama demi membangun solidaritas kemanusiaan; ingin hidup bersama orang lain atau ada bersama orang lain.
Jadi sosialisme dan doktrin agama tentang keadilan bisa bertemu?
Bisa, walau kalangan agamawan selalu bertanya: apa fondasimu? Tapi semua itu bisa dijawab dengan sederhana. Teman-teman agamawan mungkin mengatakan fondasinya dari Tuhan, contoh baik wahyu atau perilaku Rasul.
Dari situlah tumbuh semangat keadilan. Namun kalangan humanis-sekuler melandaskan gagasannya pada adanya orang lain; karena aku ada bersama orang lain. Karena itu, tumbuhlah norma atau nilai-nilai humanis. Atau, aku tidak bisa mengetahui siapa diriku kalau orang lain tak membuat reaksi terhadapku.
Contoh yang paling ringan adalah ketika Anda memandangku, aku mungkin bertanya, “Apa yang salah dengan diriku sehingga dia memandangku sedemikian rupa?” Jadi, fondasinya keinginan untuk ada bersama orang lain menimbulkan norma dan nilai-nilai keadilan dan kemanusiaan.
Anda tumbuh dalam semangat rasionalisme ilmiah. Pernah tergoda melakukan pencarian spiritual?
Dulu saya pernah berpikir apakah sains dapat menjadi dasar saya untuk percaya kepada Tuhan. Tapi akhirnya saya yakin bahwa itu tak mungkin, karena sains tentatif dan hipotetif. Ketika orang menjadikan teori dentuman besar atau big bang sebagai salah satu dasar kepercayaan agama, saya pikir dia keliru dan telah mengambil landasan yang goyah. Sebab dalam sains, selain teori dentuman besar, ada teori-terori lain juga. Dan siapa tahu, dalam beberapa waktu, teori itu akan hilang dan digantikan oleh teori baru.
Kasus itu sama bahayanya dengan tafsir saintifik atas agama. Ptolomeus dulu pernah bilang kalau bumi adalah pusat semesta dan tesisnya itu diadopsi oleh Gereja. Ketika Copernicus mengatakan mataharilah yang dikelilingi oleh bumi, menurut hasil penelitiannya, Gereja tetap bertahan pada dogma lama. Akibatnya, orang seperti Galileo Galilei harus dihukum seumur hidup, dan Giordano Bruno dibakar karena keyakinannya.
Karena itu, dalam proses pencarian itu, saya menemukan bahwa iman ya iman, dan sains ya sains. Bagi saya, semua orang tidak mungkin bisa atheis secara total. Bagi seorang saintis, membuktikan Tuhan tak ada sama sukarnya dengan membuktikan bagaimana Tuhan ada. Karenanya, ada problem besar jika logika-logika saintifik atau matematis diterapkan ke dalam agama.
Misalnya, di dalam sains selalu ada orang yang ingin mengatakan bahwa bukti-bukti fisika dan penemuan-penemuan kimia membuktikan keberadaan Tuhan. Ada yang bilang kalau semua sudah ada dalam Alqur’an atau kitab suci agama lain.
Tapi sekarang, NASA mengirim misinya ke Pluto untuk meneliti evolusi tatasurya. Kalau tiba-tiba ditemukan sesuatu yang berbeda dengan apa yang sudah diamini agama, apa yang akan dikatakan agama? Problem besar dalam nalar agama adalah jebakan tautologis; merasa tidak pernah punya kemungkinan salah.
Bung Fadjroel, ada yang berpendapat kalau sosialisme itu agama dalam artian luas, sedangkan agama adalah sosialisme dalam artian sempit. Tanggapan Anda?
Kita kembali per definisi saja. Homo socius itu artinya makhluk yang ingin berteman. Yang diinginkan kaum sosialis adalah konsep homo homini socius, manusia berteman bagi manusia lainnya.
Ini berlawanan dengan paham homo homini lupus, atau manusia musuh bagi manusia lainnya. Artinya, yang ingin dicari gerakan sosialis adalah nilai-nilai yang ada dalam kehidupan manusia, yang mungkin dijadikan dasar gerak bersama demi menanggulangi persoalan sosial, politik, dan ekonomi.
Mungkin istilahnya sosialisme berbasis nilai. Nilainya itu misalnya keadilan, kemanusiaan, kerakyatan, kebebasan, solidaritas, dan kesetaraan. Itu adalah nilai-nilai yang juga mungkin tumbuh dari beragam agama dan bahkan dari orang yang tak beragama. Namun semua mengakui nilai-nilai tersebut sebagai dasar hidup bersama. Sebab, tanpa nilai-nilai itu, kita diandaikan akan bunuh-membunuh satu sama lain.
Tapi mengapa kalangan sosialis tak serta-merta bisa cocok dengan kalangan agama?
Semestinya tidak berlawanan. Setidaknya, itu yang terjadi pada diri saya. Saya senang kalau diundang teman-teman aktivis agama seperti PKS, HMI, PMII, dan agama lain seperti Buddha dan Katolik. Saya ikut dalam pelatihan mereka dan itu tidak masalah. Tapi sepanjang masa Orde Baru, memang ada kesalahpahaman yang menyamakan sosialisme dengan komunisme. Padahal sosialisme berbeda dengan komunisme.
Sosialisme itu berakar lebih jauh dari ajaran sosialisme-ilmiahnya Karl Marx. Sebenarnya, akar utamanya bersumber dari agama. Ketika agama-agama turun, dia menghantam ketidakadilan. Ketika Islam datang, ia mengutuk perbudakan, pembunuhan perempuan, dan lain-lain. Itu sebenarnya juga bagian dari akar sosialisme. Agama-agama Ibrahimi sering mengatakan bahwa manusia itu sama di hadapan Tuhan. Itu juga sebenarnya dasar utama ajaran sosialisme.
