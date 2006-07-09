Menciptakan Mukjizat

IslamLib – Selagi mondok di pesantren, para santri hafal betul definisi mukjizat. Biasanya, mukjizat diartikan sebagai ’amr khâriqun lil `âdah (Arab), atau perkara-perkara menakjubkan atau mencengangkan yang melampaui atau bersifat luar biasa.
Agar definisinya jâmi` (meliputi apa-apa yang masuk katagori mukjizat) dan mâni` (mereduksi apa-apa yang bukan), definisi itu dikunci hanya pada ”perkara-perkara mencengangkan yang ditunjukkan oleh para nabi atau rasul saja, dengan campur-tangan dari Yang Mahakuasa”.
Dengan begitu, keajaiban-keajaiban yang bukan hasil kreasi para nabi atau rasul, seperti yang diperagakan tukang sihir, dukun, ataupun manusia-manusia jenius di bidangnya, dianggap bukan mukjizat. Atas dasar itulah, mukjizat dibedakan dengan sihir, sulap, tenung, atau keajaiban yang bukan bersumber dari para nabi dan rasul.
Untuk tahu fungsi mukjizat, orang dengan gampang dapat menganalisis asal kata mukjizat itu sendiri, yaitu mu`jiz. Kata Arab mu`jiz berarti sesuatu yang melemahkan atau membuat takjub dan takluk mereka yang menjadi objek pesan yang sedang disampaikan sang penyampai (nabi atau rasul).
Konon, dengan kemampuan menghadirkan naganya ular, Musa mampu membuat takjub dan takluk para penyihir Fir’aun di era yang masih magis itu. Dengan pelbagai kemampuan di bidang terapi penyakit, Isa mampu memikat beberapa umatnya, dan menebarkan risalah kasih sayang kepada umat manusia.
Konon, Alqur’an yang dianggap sebagai mukjizat terbesar Islam, hadir mencengangkan di masa-masa keemasan prestasi kepenyairan Arab di jarizah Arab, dan banyak menginspirasi jalan hidup umat Islam sampai kini.
Namun masihkah bentuk-bentuk mukjizat zaman arkaik tersebut betul-betul menakjubkan dan berfungsi bagi manusia zaman kini? Sebagian ya, sebagian tidak. Apalah artinya ular memakan ular untuk zaman kita kini; dan pesona apakah yang bisa ditebar oleh bernyawanya kembali burung yang sudah mati bila pertunjukan sirkus pun sudah dapat memamerkannya?
Dan, buat apalah huruf-huruf dan kalimat-kalimat Alqur’an bila tidak menstimulasi umatnya untuk menghadirkan mukjizat-mukjizat baru yang lebih dahsyat di zaman modern ini? Kini, dunia semakin berkembang berkat kemajuan-kemajuan yang pesat di bidang ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi. Setiap hari, ada saja perkembangan terbaru di bidang sains dan teknologi. Di manakah letak dan kontribusi umat Islam?
Alqur’an memang sudah sedikit-banyak berbicara soal alam raya, watak-watak dan gejala-gejala yang ditimbulkannya, seperti fenomena bintang-gemintang dan bahkan gunung-gunung dan gurun-gurun. Tapi sedikit sekali yang bisa menerjemahkan ”mukjizat saintifik” Alqur’an itu ke dalam penelitian yang mampu memahami dan menjinakkan watak bengis alam raya yang kadang-kadang muncul seketika.
Alqur’an juga secara normatif menganjurkan umat Islam untuk mencermati bagaimana si burung bisa melanglang-buana di angkasa raya, dan langit bisa terbentang tanpa tiang. Tapi hanya BJ Habibie yang mengerti bagaimana caranya burung besi mampu terbang ke hamparan angkasa. Kini terasa betul, kita membutuhkan mukjizat-mukjizat modern dari para jenius-jenius Islam yang lebih menakjubkan.
Mukjizat-mukjizat tersebut dapat saja diabdikan untuk menekan angka kematian dan menaikkan tingkat harapan hidup; mempermudah sarana transportasi dan komunikasi, serta mengantisipasi kemalangan dan dampak buruk bencana alam. Tentu masih banyak lagi fungsinya yang diharapkan.
Di sini, mukjizat dalam artian yang konvensional, seperti yang diajarkan di pesantren itu, sudah bergeser maknanya. Ia tidak hanya datang dari nabi dan rasul karena dengan begitu tidak akan ada lagi mukjizat. Sementara, dunia terus saja mengharap mukjizat.
Mukjizat di masa kini dan di sini, kita maknai sebagai segala bentuk terobosan baru di bidang ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi yang oleh umat beragama dapat saja dijadikan sebagai bentuk keterpanggilannya oleh ayat-ayat kauniyyah Alqur’an, dan lebih penting lagi, diabdikan untuk sebanyak mungkin kemaslahatan manusia.
Dengan kemampuan membuat lebih banyak mukjizat itulah umat Islam akan dihargai di tingkat dunia dan kebesaran Islam dan umat Islam dapat dicapai. Selagi kita tidak dapat membuat mukjizat-mukjizat baru, kita akan tetap menjadi tumbal dari mukjizat ”burung besi” yang dipaksa terbang meski sudah tua dan renta.
Tanpa kemampuan mengkreasi mukjizat-mukjizat baru dalam pelbagai lapangan kehidupan, kita akan selalu menjadi pengumpat kemurkaan alam, walau dengan niat baik menyebutnya sebagai bala atau ujian Tuhan.
Dengan kemampuan menghadirkan mukjizat dalam teknik penanggulangan gempa, misalnya, kita terbebas dari efek destruktif gempa sekaligus kecenderungan berburuk sangka kepada Allah. Rasanya, kita memang membutuhkan lebih banyak mukjizat lagi, sekalipun tidak datang dari seorang nabi atau rasul.
