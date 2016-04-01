Menuju Agama Cinta, Bukan Agama Kebencian ala Donald Trump

Tulisan ini disampaikan pada Pidato Kebudayaan: “Agama Ideal di Masa Depan” dalam rangka ulang tahun Jaringan Islam Liberal yang ke-15, Jumat, 01 April 2016 di Pisa Kafe Mahakam, Jakarta.
Donald Trump barangkali adalah salah satu tokoh yang paling tidak disukai umat Islam saat ini. Di negaranya sendiri, ia disebut rasis. Pada Desember lalu ia menyerukan pelarangan sementara bagi orang Islam untuk masuk AS. Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Anderson Cooper (CNN), ia mengatakan: “Saya rasa Islam membenci kita.” Sikap tegasnya terhadap umat Islam ini dipercaya meningkatkan elektablitasnya menuju pemilihan Presiden. Di berbagai acara kampanye Trump, lazim terdengar hujatan anti Islam dari para pendukungnya.
Tentu saja kita juga mendengar ada begitu banyak pembelaan terhadap Islam dan muslim dilakukan. Salah satu yang mengagumkan adalah apa yang dilakukan sutradara film documenter terkemuka, Michael Moore. Ia menggalang kampanye #WeareallMuslim. Katanya dalam kampanye menentang Trump:
Kamu meminta pelarangan terhadap orang Islam untuk memasuki negara kita. Saya dibesarkan dengan keyakinan bahwa kita semua bersaudara, terlepas dari ras, keyakinan dan warna kulit. Artinya kalau kamu meminta pelarangan atas orang Islam, kamu juga harus melarang saya. Dan juga semua orang. We are all Muslim.
Katanya lagi:
Kita semua adalah anak Tuhan (atau anak alam atau apapun yang kamu percaya), kita semua adalah bagian dari keluarga umat manusia, dan tidak ada satupun kata atau tindakan yang kau lakukan yang dapat mengubah kenyataan ini. Kalau kamu tidak suka dengan aturan-aturan Amerika ini, kamu harus ke luar ruangan dan pergi ke salah satu Menara yang kamu miliki. Duduk saja di situ dan pikirkan apa yang sudah kamu katakan.
Trump bisa saja memainkan sentiment anti Islam sekadar untuk memenangkan pertarungan pemilih presiden. Namun bisa jadi, ini sebenarnya memang dilandasi sikap yang mendasar. Bisa jadi, Trump memang betul-betul percaya bahwa umat Islam membenci Amerika karena ajaran Islam mengajarkan umat Islam membenci bangsa seperti bangsa Amerika.
Trump memang bukan manusia bijaksana. Ia pada dasarnya membenci imigran. Ia pada dasarnya senang melecehkan perempuan. Tapi dalam hal Islam, ada pernyataan-pernyataannya yang mungkin perlu diperhatikan oleh umat Islam dan mungkin sekali sejalan dengan pikiran banyak orang Amerika – bukan saja kaum ‘rednecks’ — sehingga kampanyenya dengan mudah menarik perhatian para pendukungnya itu.
Pernyataannya tentang Islam sudah dikemukakannya sejak lama. Pada 2011, ia sudah bicara di – tentu saja – Fox News tentang Islam dan masalah Muslim di Amerika. Dalam salah satu wawancara, ia mengatakan: “Saya tahu sebagian besar orang Islam adalah orang-orang yang baik (‘wonderful people’), namun jelas ada masalah Muslim.”
Ia juga mengatakan: “Al Quran adalah sebuah kitab yang menarik. Banyak orang bilang, Al Quran mengajarkan cinta . . . Namun ada sesuatu di dalamnya yang mengajarkan getaran yang sangat negative . . . Terus terang saya tidak tahu apakah itu datang dari Al Quran, atau datang dari sesuatu yang lain . . namun saya melihat ada kebencian mendalam di sana yang saya belum pernah lihat sebelumnya.”
Dilihat dari pernyataannya, Trump nampaknya memang percaya bahwa ajaran Islam bermasalah dan ajaran itulah yang menyebabkan orang-orang Islam itu sedemikian membenci Amerika. Hanya saja, ia juga tak bisa sepenuhnya paham untuk menunjuk bagian mana dari Islam yang melahirkan kebencian itu. Ketika ia menyerukan pelarangan orang Islam untuk masuk AS itu, ia menggunakan istlah ‘pelarangan sementara sampai para wakil rakyat kita bisa memahami apa yang sebenarnya terjadi.
Dalam wawancara dengan Cooper, ia juga mengatakan bahwa yang sebenarnya ia perangi adalah Islam radikal. Namun, katanya lagi, “sulit sekali untuk mengetahui mana yang radikal. Sulit sekali untuk memilah-milah. Karena kita tidak tahu yang mana yang radikal, yang mana yang tidak.”
Saya bukan pecinta Trump. Saya berharap jangan sampai Amerika Serikat memperoleh seorang presiden baru semacam dia. Tapi pertanyaan dan keingintahuan dia perlu dijawab secara memadai.
Mengapa Islam Penting. Islam adalah sebuah agama yang pemeluknya mengalami pertumbuhan tercepat di dunia. Menurut perkiraan PEW Research, bila saat ini umat Islam hanya merupakan 23,2 persen dari populasi dunia (1,6 miliar), pada 2050 angka ini akan melonjak 73 persen menjadi 2,8 miliar. Pada tahun itu, jumlah penduduk muslim akan hampir sama dengan penduduk Kirtsen.
Masalahnya, apakah pertumbuhan ini merupakan berkah bagi dunia atau sebaliknya? Bila memang di dalam Islam, ada getaran negatif (menggunaka istilah Trump), dan umat Islam adalah kaum yang taat pada ajarannya, perkembangan ini tentu mengkhawatirkan.
Umat Islam memang lazim berargumen bahwa Islam pada dasarnya adalah ajaran yang akan membawa perdamaian bagi dunia. Dalam kerangka argumen ini, Islam adalah agama yang mengajarkan kasih, persaudaraan, kesejahteraan, kesetaraan, keadilan sosial, dan beragam kebaikan lainnya. Isam adalah rahmat bagi alam. Namun dengan melihat apa yang terjadi di dunia, tak mengherankan bila banyak pihak tidak terlalu terkesan dengan penjelasan itu.
Dalam beberapa tahun terakhir, berita tentang Islam adalah berita yang menakutkan. Teror atas nama Islam berlangsung di banyak tempat secara berkelanjutan. Yang terakhir terjadi adalah pembantaian di hari Paskah di Pakistan. Setidaknya 70 orang tewas. Para korban adalah masyarakat sipil biasa, termasuk perempuan dan anak-anak. Mereka dibunuh karena mereka Kristen. Mereka sedang merayakan paskah. Dan mereka dibunuh begitu saja.
Kita seringkali berargumen bahwa dalam kasus-kasus semacam itu, yang bermasalah adalah kaum radikal. Mereka adalah ‘oknum’. Bukan agama yang harus disalahkan. Para pelaku kejahatan kemanusiaan itu adalah kalangan yang mungkin frustrasi, depresi, tertekan dan marah dengan ketidakadilan struktural yang terjadi, dan melampiaskan kemarahan mereka dengan meledakkan diri dan membunuhi orang.
Saya tidak akan membantah sebagian argumen itu. Tapi, benarkah agama tidak punya peran dalam kejahatan ini? Dengan kata lain, tidakkah ada sesuatu dalam Islam yang menyebabkan kekejaman itu lahir? Saya percaya, ada. Dan selama persoalan ini tidak ditangani, agama di masa depan memang akan menjadi kekuatan yang justru menghancurkan dan bukan membangun peradaban.
Jangan salah sangka mengenai saya. Saya merasa, saya adalah orang yang relijius. Saya percaya pada Tuhan, saya percaya Dia menurunkan Al Quran dan Injil, saya percaya bahwa Nabi Muhammad dan Nabi isa adalah dua dari banyak utusanNya, saya percaya pada Malaikat, saya percaya pada hari akhir, saya percaya pada takdir. Sebagai seorang muslim, saya sholat, saya berpuasa saya berzakat, saya tidak minum alkohol, dan seterusnya.
Dengan kata lain, saya percaya agama. Tapi pada saat yang sama, saya percaya agama dalam format yang diyakini dalam arus utama saat ini mengandung muatan yang membahayakan. Saya percaya tafsiran sempitt agama adalah ‘necessary condition’ bagi tindakan kekerasan atas nama agama. Selama kita hanya mencari penjelasan lain di luar agama atas kekerasan atas nama agama, Anda akan gagal menyelesaikan salah satu akar utama kekerasan ini.
Untuk itu saya ingin kembali merujuk pada hasil penelitian PEW Research pada 2013 tentang Islam.
Pada pertengahan 2013, PEW mempublikasikan studi yang dilakukan di 32 negara, baik negara Islam maupun negara yang mayoritas penduduknya beragama Islam. Ada banyak temuan menarik tentang cara pandang keagamaan kaum muslim di Indonesia dibandingkan dengan negara-negara lain dengan spektrum keIslaman berbeda. Dalam kesempatan ini, saya akan memaparkan hanya sebagaian indikator cara pandangan keagamaan kaum muslim di Indonesia dibandingkan Malaysia, Pakistan, Afghanistan dan Turki.
Beberapa temuan yang penting:
- 72 % muslim Indonesia mendukung pemberlakuan Syariah (dibandingkan dengan Malaysia 86%, Afghanistan 92%, Pakistan 84% dan Turki 12%).
Dari mereka yang percaya pada penegakan Syariah tersebut:
- 92% di Indonesia menyatakan bom bunuh diri sama sekali tak dapat dibenarkan (Malaysia 74%, Afghanistan 58%, Pakistan 80%, Turki 78%).
- 45% di Indonesia mendukung hukuman badan (cambuk, potong tangan) terhadap kejahatan seperti pencurian (Malaysia 66%, Afghanistan 81%, Pakistan 88%, Turki 35%)
- 48% di Indonesia mendukung rajam untuk perzinahan (Malaysia 60%, Afghanistan 85%, Pakistan 89%, Turki 29%).
- 18% di Indonesia menyetujui hukuman mati bagi mereka yang murtad (Malaysia 62%, Afghanistan 79%, Pakistan 76%, Turki 17%)
- 93% di Indonesia menyatakan istri harus patuh pada suami (Malaysia 96%, Afghanistan 99%, Pakistan 84%, Turki 12%).
- 32% di Indonesia menyatakan istri boleh menceraikan suami (Malaysia 8%, Pakistan 26%, Turki 85%)
- 76% di Indonesia menyatakan hak waris yang setara antara anak perempuan dan pria (Malaysia 36%, Afghanistan 30%, Pakistan 53%, Turki 88%).
I rather huge calves. The Bailey Control button could possibly be the solely betterscooter.com http://www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html which say that to stay terrific.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
My website discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each
other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog
by the way!
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
After examine a couple of of the weblog posts in your web site now, and I truly like your manner of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site record and shall be checking again soon. Pls try my website online as effectively and let me know what you think.
wonderful points altogether, you just won a new reader. What would you recommend about your submit that you simply made some days in the past? Any sure?
Outstanding post, I think website owners should larn a lot from this weblog its real user genial.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some superb details , I besides think this s a very wonderful website.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
What’s up Dear, are you genuinely visiting this web page daily, if so then you will without
doubt take good experience.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your
magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Thank you for some other fantastic article. Where else may just anybody get that type of information in such an ideal method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
I have been checking out a few of your stories and it’s pretty clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
Testosterone thertapy is often prescribed to men in order to counteract the
age-related decrease in the hormone andd imrove libido, bone density and muscle mass But the benefits
and dangers of the long term use of testosterone treatment
aren’t well known.
Possessing gold in your Individual Retirement Account additionally lets you deal it without worrying about tax repercussions.
Start today completely free with Live Conversation Assistance WordPress plugin by Supsystic.
The historic ratio of 15:1 gold to silver may go much lower in this up
as well as coming bull market we remain in. some experts are asking for a silver to gold ratio rather!
Gold (together with various other financial investment steels:
platinum, silver and also palladium) will help to
safeguard your possessions against stock exchange
volatility and also rising cost of living.
KB Gold’s tale has gotten better of late with the acquisition 2 1/2 years ago of a producing gold mine in Turkey.
As well as remember that an early offer might be an estimated deal, so check out communications from schools
meticulously.
To include an image, there are 2 means to do it. Start with
one of the most simple – noting it in the_content() design template tag.
Make sure to give the support web link for each web content section an unique name
so clients typically aren’t accidentally sent to the same
place in the archive page.
You do not have to stress over attorney expenses while you’re aiming to recover from your injuries.
If you relocate your pension into an overseas Individual Retirement Account LLC, you make the investments,
choose your gold broker, your safe, and the level of protection you feel is necessary.
To get more information regarding Residence Storage space
Gold Individual Retirement Account call us at 800-200-GOLD to get the process began.
Backup and also Restore WordPress Plugin by Supsystic offers unhitched as well
as fast DropBox, FTP, Amazon.com S3, Google
Drive backup for your WordPress web site.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this website’s content all the
time along with a mug of coffee.
The Internal Revenue Service requires your precious metals possessed by the
IRA to be held in an authorized vault.
Review the Ways to Apply section of the work announcement prior to starting your application.
The Inpatient Treatment Program is normally appropriate for individuals
calling for a lot more extensive treatment.
Regular amounts off testosterone are necessary throughout a man’s life, as strange amounts
i.e. either too hjgh or too low, can cause side effects that
may disrupt normal body’s functionality and growth.
Through its emphasis on short-term behavior objectives,
customized counseling aids the patient create dealing
strategies as well as devices to avoid substance abuse and maintain abstaining.
It is truly a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i’m happy to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to don’t forget this website and give it a look regularly.
I am not really good with English but I line up this real easygoing to interpret.
You have brought up a very excellent details, thankyou for the post.
At AAI Rejuvenation Clinic, our specialized
hormone replacement physicians, and doctors, under the instruction and direction of Dr.
Gordon Crozier, arrangementt individualized testosterone replacement protocols designed to work with our physiology specifically.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
I was examining some of your posts on this site and I conceive this site is rattling instructive! Keep posting.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this
excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my
Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site with my
Facebook group. Talk soon!
This describes decline oof energy, clear aging and a person’s sudden weight
gain.
Thank you for all your effort on this web site. My mum loves making time for internet research and it’s really obvious why. We all hear all of the lively way you offer invaluable solutions on this blog and as well recommend participation from others on this situation then my simple princess has always been being taught a great deal. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the year. Your conducting a pretty cool job.
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
When I started acquiring silver and gold about 2 1/2 years ago I spent time looking into and attempting to find
out the most effective method to start investing in precious
metals.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Outstanding work!
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to
her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it
pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hey very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find numerous useful info here in the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hi there I am so happy I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I
was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I
am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but
I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing
problems with your blog. It appears as though some of the written text within your posts
are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to
them as well? This might be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
For most recent information you have to go to see web and
on internet I found this site as a finest web site for most
up-to-date updates.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a great web site.
I really like your writing style, superb information, appreciate it for putting up :D. “Your central self is totally untouched By grief, confusion, desperation.” by Vernon Howard.
What i do not realize is actually how you’re not really much more well-liked than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!
Many of the coins on their website are not IRA
compatible however will certainly supply you a great range of financial investments.
There are several ways to stay on top of the trends:.
They can take your ideas and run with them or they can easily fix
your design to the point where it will work. For screen printing, each individual color
is printed separately (hence the term “color separations”) and applied to
the shirt one at a time.
I’ve been browsing online more than 2 hours today,
yet I never founmd any interesting article lkke yours.
It’s pretty worth enoujgh for me. Personally,
if all website owners andd bloggers made good conent as you
did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!|
I’ll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can’t to fjnd your e-mail subscriptio
hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any?
Kindly let me recognize in order that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.|
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the futre and itt is time
to be happy. I’ve reawd this post and if I could I wish to
suggest you some interesting things or advice. Maybe
you cann write next articles referring to this article. I want tto read more thijgs abkut it!|
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy.
I have learn this post and if I could I desire to counsel
you some intertesting issues or advice. Maybe you could write subsequent articles relating
to his article. I desire to read mkre things about it!|
I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours as of late,
but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s beautiful worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters aand bloggrrs made good content
material as you probably did, the web will probably
be much more useful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its nice dialogue about this article here at thhis webpage, I have read all that, so now mee also
commenting here.|
I am sure this post has touched all the internet people, its really really
pleasant paragraph onn building up new web site.|
Wow, this paragraph is fastidious, myy younger sister is analyzinng such things, thus I
amm going to tell her.|
Saved as a favorite, I likie your web site!|
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article
and the rest of thee site is really good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbldupon it 😉 I wwill come back yet gain since i havfe
book-marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest wayy to change, may yoou be
rich and continue to guide other people.|
Woah! I’m rwally digging the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very
harfd to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads super quick for me on Opera.
Exceptional Blog!|
These aare genuinely great ideas in concerning blogging.
Yoou havfe touched somke nice things here. Any way keep uup wrinting.|
Ilike what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.|
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website wit us so I came to
check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my
followers! Terrific blog and brilliant design.|
Eveyone loves what you guys tend to be up too.
This sort of clever work and exposure! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.|
Hi would you mind stating which bllog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and
I’mlooking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I haad to ask!|
Hello would you mind letting me know wwhich webhost you’re
utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say
this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest
a good hosting provider at a honest price? Thanks, I appreciate it!|
I like it when folks get together and share views.
Great blog, stick with it!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fac was a amusement account it.
Lookk advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?|
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The wordss in your article seem to be running off tthe screen in Chrome.
I’m nnot shre iif this is a format issue or something to do
with browser compatibility but I figured I’d pst to llet you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem resoloved soon. Thanks|
This is a topic which is cloose to my heart… Thank you! Where
are your contact details though?|
It’s very trouble-free to find outt any topic on web as compared to textbooks,
as I found this paragraph at this webb site.|
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having
problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some suggestions for your bloog you might be interested in hearing.
Eithe way, great blog and I look forward
to seeing it grow ovsr time.|
Greetings! I’ve bren following your weblog for some time
now and finally got thhe courage to go ahead and give you a shout out
from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!|
Greettings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website oon mmy iphone during lunch break.
I really ljke thee info you present here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at
how fast your blog loaded oon my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyways, good blog!|
Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand so
much about this, such as you wrote thhe eebook in it or something.
I think that you just could do with a few p.c. too pressure
the message home a bit, however other than that, this is wonderful blog.
An excellent read.I will certainly bbe back.|
I visited many sites except the audio feature for
audio songs existing at this web page iis really marvelous.|
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally andd i own a
similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam
responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or
annything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazyy so anyy help is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Veery helpful advice inn this particular article!
It’s tthe little changes that produce the biggest changes.
Many thanks foor sharing!|
Iseriously lovbe your site.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own personal site and want
tto find out where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Thanks!|
Howdy! This bog post couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this powt reminds me of
my previous roommate! He constantly kept preaching about this.
I am going to send this post to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a good read.
I appreciate you for sharing!|
Wow! This blog looks jut like my olld one!
It’s on a entirelly different topic but iit has pretty much the same
layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!|
There’s definately a lot to know about this issue.
I like all of the points youu have made.|
You’ve mae some rerally good points there. I looked on the net for
more info about the issue and found most people will ggo along with your
views oon this site.|
Hi, I read your blogs daily. Your story-telling style is witty, keep doing what
you’re doing!|
I simply could not depart your websiye before suggesting thaat I actuallly
enjoyed the usual info an individual provide
in your visitors? Is gonna be back frequently to investigate cross-check new
posts|
I wanted to thank you for this eccellent read!!
I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I’ve got you saved as a
favorite to look at new things you post…|
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was funny. Keeep oon posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post. I wanted to wwrite a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s posts daily along with a cup of coffee.|
I constantly emailed this weblog post page to all my friends, foor the reason that if like to read itt then my contacts will
too.|
My coder is trying to persuade me to move too .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea becaue of the costs. But he’s
tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about
a yeear and am concerned about switching to
another platform. I have heeard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Anny help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before
but after looking at a few of the posts I reaoized it’s nnew tto me.
Nonetheless, I’m definiterly happy I founnd it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!|
Terrific article! That is the kind of info that are meant to be shared
across tthe web. Disgrace on the seek engines forr not positioning this put up
upper! Come on over and seek advice from my website .
Thank you =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really
usefl & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back aand help others like
you helped me.|
Hi, I do think your blog could be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I look at ylur blog in Safari, it looks fine however,
when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give yoou a quick heads up!
Other than that, excellennt site!|
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make seriously articles I would state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page andd thus far?
I surprised with the research you made to make this
particular post extraordinary. Magnificent task!|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board
and I find It really useful & itt helped me out a
lot. I’m hoping to give onee thing back and help others like you aided
me.|
Hello! I simply wish to give you a big thbumbs
up for the excellent information you haave got right here onn this
post. I am returning to your web site for more soon.|
I all the time used to read piece of writing in news papers but noww as I am
a user of net therefore from now I am using net for content, thanks
too web.|
Youur means oof describing tthe whole thing inn this
paragraph iss actually pleasant, all cann simpoy understand it, Thanks a
lot.|
Hello there, I found your web site by tthe use
of Google whilst looking for a imilar subject, your web site came up,
it seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply turned ito alert tto your blog via Google, and
located that it is really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate should you proceed this in future.
Numerous people will probably be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!|
I am curious to find out what blog platform
you’re using? I’m having some small security problems with my latest site and I would like to find something more secure.
Do you have any solutions?|
I am really impressed with your writiing skills and also
with the layout on youyr blog. Is this a paid theme
or did youu customize it yourself? Either way keep up
thhe nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog lkke this one nowadays.|
I’m really imkpressed together with your writing abilities and
also with the layout in your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you modify it your self?
Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to see a nice blog like
this one nowadays..|
Hello, Neat post. There iss an issue together with your website in internet explorer, could check this?
IE nonetheless is thee marketplace leader and a large element off people will
leave out your great writing due to this problem.|
I’m not sure where you are getting your information,
but great topic. I neewds to spend some time learning more or
understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this info
for myy mission.|
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying
to find things to improve my site!I suppose iits ok to use a few of your \
No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, therefore he/she
wants to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
There aree several techniques used for testosterone replacement treatment including transdermal systems, pill
intakes and injection.
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of clever
work and coverage! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to my personal
blogroll.
Very quickly this website will be famous among all blogging people, due to
it’s fastidious articles or reviews methods related to that.|Hi, of course this post is
genuinely fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.|It’s an remarkable article in support of all the webb visitors;
they will take advantage from it I am sure.|I all the
time used to read piece of writing in news papers butt noow as
I am a user off internet therefore from now
I am using neet for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|Hi colleagues,
is there any other fastidious blog related to JavaScript articles, while
this one is good for PHP programming.|Hello, I also
wouuld like to share my opinion here, wuen i don’t know even abut a straightforward thing
related to Personal home pages, I always go to explore that from internet.|Wow!
It’s a nice jQuery script; I was also seeking ffor that,
thus i got it riight now from at this time. Keep it up admin of this site.|When I wish for
to place gallery or LightBox or yet a slider on my web page I
always attempt to use jQuery script in favor of that.|In fact
programming is nothing howevr it’s a logic, if you
get control on it afterward you arre the professional else nothing.|I like to work on PHP rather than .NET, though .NET presents the
ability of drag and dropp elements, however I like PHP a lot.|Okay you
are correct, inn fact Personal home page is a open ssource and its assist we can take free
from anny forum or web site since it takes place here at
this web site.|Hi there to all, I am also genuinely keen of leatning Personal home pages programming, except I
am new one, Iforever used to examine articles related too PHP programming.|What a
video it is! Actually amazing and fastidious quality,
please upload more moviews having such good quality. Thanks.|A number of viewers
are keen to watch comic video clips, but I like to watch terrible videos oon YouTube.|Actually pichture is the presentation of some one’s feelings; it provides the
lesson to the viewers.|Hello friends, nice post and nice urging commented at this place, I am in fact enjoying by these.|All right this
YouTube video is much improved than lst one, this one has fastidious
picture feature as well as audio.|At present I was so
tired, and now this time I have got some relax by watching this funny YouTube video, thanks, keep it up.|On every weekend, we all mates jointly used to watch movie, becaujse enjoyment is also essential in life.|I am keen of learning Flash, is there any piece of writing related
to Flash, if okay, ten please post it, thanks.|Yes I aam also in look for oof Flash tutorials, as I would like to learn more oon the topic of flash, so if you have
please post it here.|I also like Flash, however I am not a good designer to design a Flash, hwever I have computer software by witch
a Flash is automatically created and no more to
work.|Hello friends, I am again at this place, and reading this post
related to SEO, its also a nice article, therefore keep it up.|Can any one tell mme that is there
any on the web classes for Search engine marketing,
because I wish for to learn more on the topic of Search engine marketing.|What’s uup every buddy, it’s a impressive entertaining at att this place watching these funny YouTube videos at here, nice stuff, thanks
to adkin of this site|It is the happiest day of myy life so
far, when I am watching these funny movies here, because after whole day working I
was soo tired and now feeling sound.|It’s going to be finish of mie
day, except before end I am reading this enormous paragraph to improve my
knowledge.|Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world everything is accessjble on net?|This post is good
and fruitful in support oof all new Persdonal home pages related weeb
programmers; they myst study it and perform the
practice.|Hi mates, hhow is thee whole thing, and what you
want to say about this post, in myy view its really awesome for me.|What’s up Jackson, if you are a new web user
afterward you must viisit all the time this web pge and read the updated plsts at at this place.|I keep listening too the
news speak about getting free online grant applications so Ihave been looking around for the best site to get
one.|Thznk you for your help!|There is obviously a lot to
know about this. I thinmk yoou made some good points in Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Willl come back again – taking you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did not expect this on a Wednesday. This is a
great story. Thanks!|You made some good points
there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will
agree with your blog.|As a Newbie, I am always searching online
for articles that can help me. Thank you|Wow! Thank you!
I always wanted to write in my site something like that.
Can I take part of youur post to myy blog?|Of course, what a
great site and informative posts, I will add backlink – bookmark this
site? Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites
related to web hosting and specifically comparison hosting
linux plsn web, your site came up.|You aare a
very smart person!|Nice post! GA is also my bitgest earning.
However, it’s not a much.|thanks !! very helpful
post!|amazing stuff thanx |my God, i thought you were going to chip in with some decisive insgght
at the end there, not leave it wityh ‘we leave it
to you to decide’.|Whatt is captcha code?, pls provide me captcha codxe codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice,
when it comes inn india hope it can make
a Rocking place for youngster.. ope that come true.|Wow!
what an idea ! What a concept ! Beeautiful ..
Amazing …|I usually don’t post iin Blogs but your blog forced me to, ajazing
work.. beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me feew more thinks about this, I
am really fan of your blog…|Hey very nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookkark your blog and
take the feeds also…|Hi, I can’t understand how to add your site in my rss reader.
Can yoou Help me, please |It sounds like you’re creating
problems yourself by tryiung to solve this issue instead of looking at
why their is a problem in thhe first place|I keep listening
to the news speak about getting frde online grant applications so I have been looking around forr the
best site to get one.|Thank you for your help!|There is
obviously a lot to know about this. I think you made some good points in Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Will come back again – taking
you eeds also, Thanks.|Hello. Great job. I did not
expect this on a Wednesday. This iis a great story.
Thanks!|You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will agree with your blog.|As a Newbie, I
am always searching online for articles that can help
me. Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write in my site something
like that. Cann I take part of your post to my blog?|Of course,
what a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink –
bookmark this site? Regards, Reader.|In searching for sitges related to web hosting aand specifically comparison hosting linux plan web, your site came up.
|You aree a very smart person! |Hi there, I found your blog via Google while searching for first aid for a heart attack and your post looks very interesting for me.|Nice post!
GA iis also my biggest earning. However, it’s not a much.|To start earning money with your blog, initially use Google
Adsense but gradually as yoyr traffic increases, keep adding mofe and more mney makijg pograms to your site.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|I don’t usually reply to posts but
I will in this case. |my God, i thought yyou were going too chip
in with some decisive insggt at the end there, not leave it with ‘we leave it to you to decide’.|What iss
captcha code?, pls provide me captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks
in advance.|That’s Too nice, when it comes in india hope it can make
a Rocking place for youngster.. hope that come
true.|Wow! what an idea ! What a concept ! Beautiful .. Amazing
… |I usually don’t post in Blogs but your blog forced
mee to, amazing work.. beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me few more thinks about this,
I am resally fan of your blog…gets solved properly asap.|Hey very nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog andd take the feeds also…|Hi, I can’t understand how to addd
your site in myy rss reader. Can you Help me, please |It sounds like you’re creating problems yourself by trying tto solve this issue instead
of looking at wwhy their is a problem in the first place.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|amazing stuff thaanx |Such a usefule blog…wow !!!!|Your blog is so informative
… keep up the good work!!!!|I don’t usually reply
to posts but I will in this case. WoW |Hey very nice blog!!|good good…this post deserves nothing …hahaha
just jokig 😛 …nice post :P|ohhh nice info|VRy interesting tto read it 😛 |ohh…nice post
but really?/? :P|Come on dude, these facts* and proof* i mean who is posting* lol :
P|haha … the one who iis posting the comments
|Hello webmaster I like your post ….|yea nice Work |:O So mush Info :O … THis Is he MOst AMAzing SIte DUDe… |Blogroll links aint that great :
P but i am not the admin… 😛 … Just Telling
😛 |Hi there I like your post|Interesting article.
Were did you got all tthe information from…
|Great articles & Nice a site….|Hello, I found your blog in a new directory of
blogs. I dont know how your blog came up, must have been a typo, Your
blog looks good. Have a nice day.|gr8 resrch bro…|found your ite on del.icio.us today and really
liked it.. i bookmarked it and will bee back to check it out some more later ..|I wish getting
over a broken heart can be so easy as following a
few steps.. but its not… |Hi. I read a few off
your other posts and wanted too know if you
would be interested iin exchanging blogroll links?|Hello to all I can’t understand hoow
to add your site in my rss reader. Help me, please|Wow, thanks a bunch m8 |Pretty!
This was a really wonderful post. Thank you forr your provided information.|Greetings!
Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the
biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!|Hi there! This post couldn’t
bee written any better! Reading through this pokst reminds me off my previous
room mate! He alwaygs kept talking about this. I will forward thnis article to him.
Pretty sure he wiull have a good read. Than yoou for sharing!|Hi, I think your sife
might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look aat your website in Safari,
it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!|Having read this I thought it was very informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to putt this
article together. I once again find myself spending
way to much time both readxing and commenting.
But so what, it was still woeth it!|Afyer all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site?
Regards, Reader.|Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to
this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s neew to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll
be book-marking and checking back frequently!|I’d havve to examine with
you here. Which is not one thing I usuazlly do! I take pleasure in reading a post thnat may make
folks think. Additionally, thanks foor permittting me to comment!|I wanted to thank you ffor tjis great read!!
I definitely enjoying every little bit of iit I have
you bookmarked tto check out new stuff you post…|Hi , I do
believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upo it on Yahoo , i will come
back once again. Money and freedom is tthe best way to change, may you be
rich and help other people.|This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at
the moment creating an internet floral wesite – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small,
nothing like this site. Can link to a few oof the posts here as they are
quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen|Thahx for the effort, keep up
the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blogg Engine course work using your
site I hope you ejoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts
youu express are reakly awesome. Hope you will right some mote posts.|Your style is so uique compared to many other people.
Than you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Gueszs I will just make
this bookmarked.2|Those are yours alright!
. We at least need to get these people stealing images tto start blogging!
Theey probably just did a image search and grabbed them.
They look good though!|I got good info from your blog|Great line up.
We willl be linkkng to this great article on our site. Keep
up the good writing.|This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thankos for sharing this one.
A must read article.|I couldn’t resist commenting |Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!|Great post.
I am facing a couplle of these problems.|Way cool, some
vqlid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site iis also high quality.
Have a fun.|Great wordprtess blog here..
It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate people like you! take care|This is a topic clse to my heart cheers,
where aare your contact deails though?|I love yojr blog..
vey nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself?
Plz reply back aas I’m looking too create mmy ownn
blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks|Hi, just required you to know I hhe added yoour site too my Google bookmarks due to your layout.
But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest
theme I??ve came across. It extyremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.|I love it when people come
together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.|Good
info. Lucky me I reach onn your website by accident, I bookmarked it.|he blog wass how do i say it… relevant, finally someething that helped me.
Thanks|Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues.
wass truly information. Your website is very useful.
Thanks for sharing.|I would like to thnkx for
the efforts you have puut in writing this blog.
I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from
you inn the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now.
Really the blogging is spreqding its wings quickly. Your
write up is a good example of it.
Thank you for any other informative web site. Where else may I get that kind of info written in such an ideal way?
I have a venture that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.
That is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Short but very precise info… Thank you for sharing
this one. A must read article!
This web site really has all the info I needed concerning this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
Thanks for finally writing about >Menuju Agama Cinta, Bukan Agama Kebencian ala Donald Trump | IslamLib <Liked it!
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
aand i was jus curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin oor anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance
is very much appreciated.
It is not my first time to visit this site, i am visiting this web page dailly
and take good data from here every day.
Other than the typical gameplay components of Clash Royale, there may be also the addictive nature of collectible card
games, which come in the type of new models and spells which can be utilized on the battlefield.
Hey! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I
had to ask. Does managing a well-established website such as
yours require a large amount of work? I
am brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal on a daily
basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my
own experience and views online. Please let me know
if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
It’s truly a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for
sharing.
Hi I am so grateful I found your weblog, I really found you by mistake,
while I was researching on Digg for something
else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say
thanks for a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great work.
★Features★
It’s simple and fun to play this Jewel Quest with 2 main game modes: Arcade , Classic .Create electrifying special gems like Flame ,Jewels Diamod ,
star gems, Hypercubes and Supernova.
★★Arcade Mode★★: More than 300+ challenging levels
and many pretty worlds in the game.
◆ Match 3 to clear the cells
◆ Match 4 can win the jewel bomb and 1 lighting.
◆ Match 5 can win color-changing jewel and 2 lightings.
◆ Specials Items
● The bomb can eliminate the jewels around.
● The energy can eliminate to any other colored.
● The timing can extend the playing time.
● Swapping and matching your way, show your best strategical moves to get highest scores to digging to
mania diamond treasure.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.game.jewelsdiamond
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post.
Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I do not even know the way I finished up here, but I assumed this submit used to be great.
I don’t understand who you are however certainly you are going to a
famous blogger when you are not already. Cheers!
LX
Whats up this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
I think this is among the such a lot vital info for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. But wanna
remark on few general things, The web site taste is great, the articles is in reality excellent :
D. Excellent activity, cheers
It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you shared this
helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Buying a diamond ring from a reputable on the web jewellery retailer turns out to be the very best choice of leaving the
hassles of visiting each and every single shops and negotiating with the
irritated sales guy.
If you are free to watdh funny videos online then I suggest you to go tto see this website, it contains in fact thus humoros not only
movies but also additional information. methods related to that.|Hi, of course this post is genuinely fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it
about blogging. thanks.|It’s an remarkable article in support of all thhe
weeb visitors; they wilol taake advantage from it I am sure.|I all the time used to read piehe of wriying in news papers but now as I am a user of internet therefore from now I am using
net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|Hi colleagues, is there any other fastidious
blog related to JavaScript articles, while this one iis good for PHP programming.|Hello,
I also would like to share my opinion here, when i don’t know even about a straightforward thing related to Personal home pages, I always go to explore
that from internet.|Wow! It’s a nice jQuery script; I wwas also seeking for that, thus i got it rright noow from at
this time. Keep it up admin of this site.|When I wish for to place gallery or LightBoox or yet
a slidr on my web page I always attept to use jQuwry script in favor of that.|In fact programming
is nothing however it’s a logic, if you get control oon it afterward you are the professional else nothing.|I like to work on PHP rather
than .NET, though .NET presents the ability of drag and drop elements,
however I like PHP a lot.|Okay you are correct, in fsct Personal hone page is a
open source and its assist we can take free from
any forum or wweb site since it takes place here
at this web site.|Hi there to all, I am also genuinely keen of learning Personal home
pages programming, except I am new one, I forever used
to examine articles related too PHP programming.|What a video it is!
Actually amazing and fastidious quality, please upload morfe movies having such
good quality. Thanks.|A number of viewers are een tto watch
comic video clips, but I like to watch terrible videos
on YouTube.|Actually picture is the presentation of some one’s feelings; it provides the lesson to the viewers.|Hello friends,
nice post and nixe urginjg commented at this place, I amm in fact enjoying by these.|All right this YouTube video is much improved thjan last one, this one
haas fastidious picture feature as well as audio.|At present
I was so tired, and now this time I have got some relax by watching
this funny YouTube video, thanks, keep it up.|On every weekend, we all mates jointly used to watch movie, because enjjoyment is alswo essential in life.|I am keen of
learning Flash, is there anyy piece of writing related to Flash, if okay, then please post it, thanks.|Yes I am also
iin look for off Flash tutorials, as I would like to earn more on the topic of flash, so iif you have please post it here.|I also
like Flash, however I amm not a good designer to design a Flash, however I have computer software by witch a Flash is automatically created and no more to
work.|Hello friends, I am again at this place, and reading this ppst relaterd to
SEO,its also a nice article, therefore keep it up.|Can any one tell
me that iis there any onn the web classes for Search engine marketing, because
I wish for to learn more on the topic of Search engine marketing.|What’s up every buddy,
it’s a impressive entertaining at at this place watchhing thhese funny YouTube videoss at here, nice stuff, thanks
to admin of this site|It is the happiest day of my llife so far, when I am watching these
funny movies here, because afrter whole day working I was so tirdd and now feeling sound.|It’s going
to be finish of min day, except before end I am reading this enormous paragraph to improve
my knowledge.|Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological
world everything is accessible on net?|This post is good and fruitful in support of all new Personal home pages related
web programmers; they must study it and perform the practice.|Hi mates, how is the whole thing, and what
yoou want to say about this post, in my view its really awesome foor me.|What’s uup Jackson, if yoou are a new web user afterward you must visit all the time this web page
and read the updated post at at this place.|I keep listening to the news speak about getting free online grant applications
so I have been looking artound for the best site to gett one.|Thank you for your help!|Thede is obviously a lot to know about this.
I think you mwde some good points in Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Will come back again – taking you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did not expect this oon a Wednesday.
This is a great story. Thanks!|You made some good points there.
I did a search on the topic and found most people will agree with
your blog.|As a Newbie, I aam always searching
online for articles that can help me. Thank you|Wow!
Thank you! I always wanted to write inn my site something
loke that. Can I ttake part of your post to my blog?|Of course, what a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink –
bookmark this site? Regards, Reader.|In searcdhing for sites related to web hosting
and specifically comparison hosting linux plan web, yyour site came up.|You
are a very smart person!|Nice post! GA is also my biggest earning.
However, it’s nnot a much.|thanks !! very helpful
post!|amazing stuff thanx |my God, i thought you were going to chip in with some
decisive insght at the end there, nott leave it with ‘we leave
it to you to decide’.|Whatt is captcha code?, pls provide me
captcha code codes orr plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice,
wen it comes in india ope it can make a Rocking place for youngster..
hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea !
What a concept ! Beaufiful .. Amazing …|I usually don’t post in Blogs but your blog forced me to, amazing work..
beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me few more thinks about this, I am really fan of
your blog…|Hey very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I will bookmark your bllog and take the feeds also…|Hi, I can’t understand how to add your site
in my rss reader. Can you Help me, please |It sounds like you’re creating problems yourself by
trying to solve thi issue instrad oof looking att why their is a problem in thhe first place|I
keep listening to the news spoeak about getting free online
grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one.|Thank you foor your help!|Therre is obviously a lott to know about this.
I think you made some good points iin Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Willl come ack again – taking
you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello. Great job. I did nott expect this
on a Wednesday. This is a great story. Thanks!|You made some good
points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will
agree with your blog.|As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can help me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted tto write
in myy site something like that. Can I take part of your post to my blog?|Of course, what a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink
– bookmark this site? Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites
relaged to web hosting and specifically comparison hosting liinux plan web, your site came
up. |You are a very smart person! |Hi there, I found your blog via Google while searching for first
aid for a heart attack and your post looks very interesting for me.|Nicce
post! GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s
not a much.|To start earning money with yor blog, initially use
Google Adsense but graduslly as your traffic increases, keep adding more aand more money making programs to your
site.|thanks !! very helpful post!|I don’t usually reply
to posts but I will in this case. |my God, i thought youu were going to chip in with some decisive insght at the
end there, not leave it with ‘we leave it to you tto decide’.|What is captcha code?, pls provide me captcha
code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice, when it
comes in india hope it can maake a Rocking plasce for youngster..
hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea ! What a concept !
Beautiful .. Amazing … |I usualky don’t post in Blogs but your blog forced me to,
amazing work.. beautitul …|Please, can you PM me and tell
me few more thinks about this, I am really fan of your blog…gets solved properly
asap.|Hey vdry nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I will bookmak your blog and take the feeds also…|Hi, I can’t understand how to add your
site in myy rss reader. Can you Help me, please |It soounds like you’re creating probpems yourself
by trying to solve this isssue instead of looking at whyy their is a problem
in the first place.|thanks !! very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |Such a usefule blog…wow !!!!|Your blog
is so informative … keep up the good work!!!!|I don’t usually reply to postts but
I will in thuis case. WoW |Hey very nice blog!!|good good…this post deserves nothing …hahaha just
joking 😛 …nice post :P|ohhh nice info|VRy interesting tto read
it 😛 |ohh…nice post but really?/? :P|Come on dude, these facts*
and proof* i mean who is posting* lol :P|haha … the one who is posting the
comments |Hello webmaster I like your post ….|yea nic Woork |:O So mush Info :O
… THis Is he MOst AMAzing SIte DUDe… |Blogroll linkis aint
that great 😛 but i am not thhe admin… 😛 … Just Telling
😛 |Hi there I like your post|Interesting article.
Were did you got all the information from… |Great articles
& Nice a site….|Hello, I found your blog in a nnew directory of blogs.
I dont know how your blog came up, must have been a typo, Your blog looks good.
Have a nice day.|gr8 resrch bro…|found your site on del.icio.us today and really liked it..
i bookmarked it and will be back to check itt out some more later ..|I wish getting over
a broken heart can bbe so easy as following a few steps..
buut its not… |Hi. I read a few oof your
other posts and wanted to know if you would be interested in exchanging blogroll links?|Hello to all I can’t understand
hoow to add your site in my rrss reader. Help me, please|Wow, thanks a bunch m8 |Pretty!
This wwas a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provixed information.|Greetings!
Very helpful adbice on this article! It iis the ittle changes
that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!|Hi there!
This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post remnds me of my previous roiom mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|Hi, I think
your site might bbe having browser compatibilitty issues.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening iin Internet Explorer, it
has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a
quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!|Having read this I thought it
was very informative. I appresciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together.
I once again fnd myself spendring way to much time both reading and commenting.
Buut so what, it was sstill worth it!|After all, what a grdeat site and ibformative posts, I will upload
inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.|Hello!
I could have sworn I’ve been tto this blog before but after browsing through some of the powt I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I fouind it aand I’ll bee book-marking aand checking
bzck frequently!|I’d have to examine with you here.
Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think.
Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!|I
wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to cjeck out new stuff you post…|Hi
, I do believbe this is an excellent blog.
I stumbled uupon it on Yahoo , i will come back oncee again. Money annd
freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich andd help
other people.|This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting
out theresfore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site.
Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much.
Zoey Olsen|Thanx forr the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to
start a small Blog Engine course work uing your site I
hope you enjoy bloogging with the poular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome.
Hope you will right some more posts.|Your style is so unique compared to many other people.
Thank you for publishing when you have tthe opportunity,Guess I
will just make this bookmarked.2|Those are yours alright!
. We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging!
They probably just didd a image search and grqbbed them.
They look good though!|I got good info from your blog|Great line up.
We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the
good writing.|Thiis is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief andd accurate
information… Thnks for sharing thios one. A must read article.|I
couldn’t resist commenting |Savedd as a favorite,
I really like your blog!|Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.|Way cool, some valid points!
I appreciate you making this article available, tthe rest of the site is also high
quality. Have a fun.|Great wordpress blog here.. It’s
hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I reeally appreciate people like you!
take care|This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?|I love your blog..
very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself?
Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog annd would like to
kjow wherere u got this from. thanks|Hi, just required you
to knmow I hhe added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout.
But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across.
It xtremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.|I love it
when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep
it up.|Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I
bookmarked it.|he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me.
Thanks|Everything is very open and very clsar explanation of issues.
was truly information. Your website is very useful.
Thanks foor sharing.|I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog.
I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well.
In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog
now. Really the blogging is spreading itts wings quickly.
Your write up is a good example of it.
Awesome! Its truly awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea concerning from
this post.
These are in fact wonderful ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some good pointrs here. Anyy way keep up wrinting.
methods related to that.|Hi, of course this poat is genuinely fastidious and I
have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.|It’s an remarkable article in support of all the web visitors; they
will take advantage rom itt I am sure.|I all the time used to read piece of writing in new papers
buut now as I amm a user of internet therefore from noww I aam usiing net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|Hi colleagues, iss there any other fastidious blog related to JavaScript articles, while this one
is good for PHP programming.|Hello, I alsao would like to share my opinion here, when i don’t know even about a straightforward thing relasted to Personal home pages,
I aalways go to explore that from internet.|Wow! It’s a
nie jQuery script; I was also seeking for that, thus i goot
it right now from att this time. Keep it up admin of this site.|When I wish
for to place gallery or LightBox or yett a sliider on my web page I always attempt to use jQuery script
in favor of that.|In fact programming is nothing however it’s a logic, iff you get control on it afterward you are the professional else nothing.|I
like to work on PHP rather than .NET, though .NET presents the ability of drag and drop elements, however I like PHP a
lot.|Okay you are correct, inn fact Personal home page is
a open source and its assist we can take free
from any forum or web site since it takes place here at this web site.|Hi there tto all, I
am also genuinely keen of learning Personal home pages programming, except I am
new one, I forever used to examine articles related to PHP programming.|What a video iit is!
Actually amazing andd fastidious quality, please uplooad morfe
movies having such good quality. Thanks.|A number of viewers are keen to watch comioc video clips, but I like to
watch terrible videos oon YouTube.|Actualpy picture is
the presentgation of some one’s feelings; it provides the lesson to the viewers.|Hello friends, nice post and nice urging commented at this place, I am in fact enjoying by these.|All ight this YouTube
video is much improved than last one, this one has fastidious picture feature as well as audio.|At present I
was so tired, and nnow this time I hafe got somme
relax by watching this funny YouTube video, thanks, keep it up.|On every weekend, we aall mates jointly used to watch movie, because enjoyment iis also essential inn life.|I aam
keen off learning Flash, iss there any piece of writing related to Flash, if okay, then please
post it, thanks.|Yees I amm also in look for of Flash tutorials,
as I would like to learn more on the topic of flash,
soo if you have please post it here.|I also like Flash, howevver
I am not a good designer to design a Flash, however I have computer software by witch a Flash is automatically created and no more to
work.|Helo friends, I am again at this place, and reading tuis post related
to SEO, its alsdo a nice article, therefore
keep it up.|Can any one tell me that is there any on the web
classes for Search engine marketing, because I wish for to learn mre on the topic of Search
engine marketing.|What’s up evry buddy,
it’s a impressive entertaining at at this place watching
thse funny YouTube videos at here, nice stuff, thanks to admin of this site|It is thee happiest day of my life so far, when I am watching these funny movies here, because after whole day working I was so tired
and now feeling sound.|It’s gong to be finish of
mine day, except before end I am reading tis enormous paragraph to improve my knowledge.|Why visitors still make uuse of too read news papers whenn
in this technological wotld everything is accessible on net?|This post is good
and fruitful in support of all new Personal home pages related web programmers; they must study
it and perform the practice.|Hi mates, howw is thhe whole thing,
and what you want to say about this post, in myy view its
really awesome for me.|What’s up Jackson, if you are a new web user
afterward you must visit alll the ime this web
pqge and read the updated posts at at this place.|I keep listening to
the news speak abut getting free online grant applications so I have beren looking
around ffor the best site to gget one.|Thank you
for your help!|There is obviously a lot to know
about this. I think you made soe good points in Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper
site! I am loving it!! Will come back again – taking you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did not expect this on a Wednesday. This
is a gret story. Thanks!|Youu made some good points there.
I did a search on the topic annd found most people will
agree with your blog.|As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can help me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted tto write in my site something
like that. Can I take part of your post to my
blog?|Of course, what a great site annd informative posts,I will add backlink – bookmark thiis site?
Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites related to web hosting and specifically comparison hosting linux
plan web, your site came up.|You are a very smart person!|Nice
post! GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s nott a
much.|thanks !! very helpful post!|amazing stuff thbanx |my God, i thought yyou were going to chip in witrh some
decisive insght at thee end there, not leave it
with ‘we leave it to you to decide’.|What iis captcha code?, ppls provide me
captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice,
whdn iit comes in india hope it can make a Rocking place ffor youngster..
hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea ! What a concept !
Beautiful .. Amazing …|I usually don’t post in Blogs but
your blog forced me to, amazing work.. beautiful …|Please,
can you PM me and tell me few more thionks about this, I am really fan of your blog…|Heyy
very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will
bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…|Hi,
I can’t understand how to add your site in my rss reader.
Can you Help me, please |It sounds ike you’re creating problems yourself by trying to
sollve this issue insttead of looking att why their is a problem in the first place|I keep listening
to the news spwak about getting free online grant appllications so I have been looking around for the
bext site to get one.|Thank you for your help!|Thefe is obviously a
lot to know about this. I think you made some good points inn Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Will comke back again – taking you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did not expct this on a Wednesday. This is a great story.
Thanks!|You made some good points there. I diid a search on the topic and
found most people will agree with your blog.|As a Newbie,
I am always searching onlune for articles that can help me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write in my site
something like that. Can I take part oof your poset tto my blog?|Of course, what a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink
– bookmark this site? Regards, Reader.|In searching foor sites related to web hostung and specifically comparison hosting
linux plan web, your site came up. |Yoou are a very smatt person! |Hi there,
I found your blog viaa Google while searchiong for first aid forr a heart attack annd
your post looks very interesting for me.|Nice post!
GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s not a much.|To start earning money with your blog, initially uuse
Google Adsense but gradually as your traffic
increases, keep adding more and more money making programs to your site.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|I don’tusually replyy to posts but I
wipl in this case. |my God, i thought you were going to chip in with some decisive
insght at the end there, not leave it with ‘we leave
it to you to decide’.|What is captcha code?, pls provide me captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice, when it comes in india hope
it can make a Rocking place for youngster.. hope that come true.|Wow!
what ann idea ! What a concept ! Beautiful .. Amazing … |I usually don’t post in Blogs buut your blog forced me to, amazing work..
beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me few more thinks about this,
I am really ffan off yohr blog…gets solved properly asap.|Hey very nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…|Hi,
I can’t understand how to add your site
iin my rss reader. Can you Help me, please |It sounds like you’re
creating problems yourself by trying tto solve
this issue instead oof looking at why their is a prpblem in the first place.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |Such a usefule blog…wow !!!!|Your blog is so informative … keep up the
good work!!!!|I don’t usually reply to posts but I will in this case.
WoW |Hey very nice blog!!|good good…this post deserves nothing …hahaha just
joking 😛 …nice post :P|ohhh nice info|VRy interesting to read it :
P |ohh…nice post but really?/? :P|Come on dude,
these facts* and proof* i meran who is posting* lol :P|haha … tthe onne who is posting the comments |Hello wsbmaster I like your post ….|yea nice Work |:O So ush Info :O… THis Is he MOst AMAzing
SIte DUDe… |Blogroll links aint that greast 😛 but i am not the admin… :
P … Just Telling 😛 |Hi there I like your post|Interesting article.
Were did you got all tthe information from… |Great articles &
Nice a site….|Hello, I found your blog in a new directory of blogs.
I dont know how your blog came up, must have been a typo, Your blog looks good.
Have a nice day.|gr8 resrch bro…|found your site on del.icio.us today and really liked it..
i bookmarked it and willl bbe back to check itt out some more
later ..|I wish getting over a broken heart cann be
so eeasy as following a few steps.. but its not… |Hi.
I read a few of your other posts aand wanted to know
if you would be interested in exchanging blogroll links?|Hello
tto all I can’t understand how to add your site in myy rss reader.
Help me, please|Wow, thanks a bunch m8 |Pretty! This
was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.|Greetings!
Very helpful advice on this article! It is the
little changes that make the biggest changes.Thaqnks a lot for sharing!|Hi there!
This post couldn’t bee written aany better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my
previous room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this artkcle to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thank you for sharing!|Hi, I think your site might be having browser compqtibility issues.
When I look aat your website in Safari, it lopoks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give youu a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!|Having read this I
thought it was veryy informative. I appreciate you taking the time annd effort to
put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading
and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!|After all, whaat a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark
this web site? Regards, Reader.|Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some
of thhe post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely halpy I found it and I’ll bbe book-marking and
checking back frequently!|I’d havve to examine
with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I
taje pleasure in readijng a post that may
make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!|I wanted
to thuank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying
every little biit of itt I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…|Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog.
I stumbled upon it onn Yahoo , i will come back once
again. Money and freedxom is the best way to change, may
you be rich and help other people.|This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website
– although I am only staring out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this
site. Cann link to a feww of the posts here as they are quite.
Thanks much. Zoey Olsen|Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work
Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hopee
youu enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you
express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.|Your style is so unique compared to many other people.
Thank you for publishing whhen you have
the opportunity,Guexs I will justt make this bookmarked.2|Thoise
are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging!
They probably just did a image search and grabbed them.
They look good though!|I got gold info from your blog|Great
likne up. We will be linking to this great
article on our site. Keep uup the good writing.|This is
a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere,
brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article.|I couldn’t resist comnmenting |Saved as a favorite,
I really like your blog!|Great post. I am facing a couple of
these problems.|Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you
making this artile available, the rest of the site is also high quality.
Have a fun.|Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate people like you! take care|This is a topic close to mmy heart cheers, where are your contact details though?|I love your blog..
very nice colors & theme. Did yyou create this website
yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my oown blog
and would like tto know wheere u got this from. thanks|Hi, just required you
to know I he added your sitge to my Google bookmarks due to your layout.
But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in thhe freshest themne
I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.|I lolve it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.|Good
info. Luchky me I reach on your webvsite by accident,
I bookmarked it.|he blog was how do i say
it… relevant, finally something that helped me.
Thanks|Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues.
was truly information. Your website is very useful.
Thanks ffor sharing.|I would like to thnkx for thee efforts you have put in writing this blog.
I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in thhe upcoming ass well.
In fact your ceative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now.
Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write upp is a good example of
it.
Excellent post but I was wanting to know if you could write
a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thank you!
Awesome article.
For instance, some loans have larger maximum borrowing limits
than others, whereas some lenders can guarantee quicker mortgage approval and
entry to funds than their competitors.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I
wanted to write a little comment to support you.