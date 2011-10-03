Merenungkan Keluarga Korban

IslamLib – Para pejuang politik faham bahwa salah satu resiko perjuangan politik adalah penjara. Namun tak sedikit yang mengalami penahanan meskipun tak pernah mengangankannya. Di antara mereka kita mengenal tapol G30S.
Saya pernah mewawancara seorang tapol Orde Baru dengan tuduhan terlibat G30S. Wawancara tak terbatas kepada yang bersangkutan namun kepada isteri dan keluarganya. Dari wawancara itu saya ingin membagi renungan, jangan-jangan selama ini kita keliru dalam memaknai istilah ”korban”.
Sejumlah tahanan pernah diadili dan dijatuhi hukuman. Karenanya statusnya kemudian berubah dari tapol (tahanan politik) menjadi Napol (narapidana politik). Namun sejumlah besar lainnya tidak pernah melewati proses itu sama sekali.
Akibatnya mereka harus menerima keadaan yang serba tidak jelas, serba abu-abu atau bahkan gelap. Bersalahkah suaminya di mata hukum? Jika bersalah di meja pengadilan mana palu itu diketukkan dan untuk kesalahan apa? Jika tidak bersalah mengapa nasib para tapol sampai saat ini terkatung tanpa kejelasan?
Dalam bahasa sederhana dengan tujuan memberikan empati kepada mereka, berkembang diskursus tentang ”korban”. Mereka adalah korban dari sebuah pertarungan politik dalam sebuah peralihan kekuasaan. Demikian biasanya para pegiatan kemanusiaan dan HAM menjelaskan tentang status mereka sebagai korban.
Namun sebutan ”korban” itu seringkali merupakan sebuah reduksi yang menyederhanakan persoalan. Sebab sejatinya sebuah keranjang yang bernama ”korban” itu sama sekali tak mampu mewadahi seluruh lapisan persoalan yang silih berganti muncul sebagai dampak dari penahanan ini. Ia juga tak pernah sanggup menjadi wadah bagi suatu keadaan yang timbul di kemudian hari ketika proses ”penahanan” secara formal telah berakhir.
Salah satu persoalan itu misalnya sebutan korban yang hanya disandangkan kepada subyek yang ditahan. Ini jelas sangat mengabaikan ekses yang dialami individu-individu lain yang terkait dengan kehidupan subyek yang dipaksa terseret menjadi korban. Sebab secara sosiologis mereka tak pernah dikenali sebagai ”korban”. Paling jauh mereka diakui sebagai ”keluarga korban”.
Dalam kehidupan moral dan spiritual manusia, kita mengenal istilah pengorbanan. Istilah ini umumnya berangkat dari sebuah pilihan kesadaran untuk melakukan sesuatu yang meskipun berat namun diyakini demi sesuatu yang lebih baik. Karenanya, setiap pengorbanan mestinya dikalkulasi sebagai cara untuk membuahkan hasil yang manis dikemudian hari.
Namun pada keluarga korban peristiwa politik hanya menyisakan rasa pahit lain tidak. Masih beruntung jika di sana masih ada ruang iman yang mampu mengubah buah getir itu menjadi manis. Sebab dalam kehidup nyata di luar wilayah keimanan, kegetiran hidup akibat penahanan tetaplah pahit, berat dan sakit untuk ditelan.
Sang isteri tahu pasti berapa lama suaminya menjadi tahanan politik. Menurutnya dia menyimpan memori itu sebagai deposito lembaran ketabahan yang dia simpan berupa sederet cara untuk tetap bisa bertahan hidup bertahun-tahun tanpa suami dan melindungi serta membesarkan anak-anak sendirian.
Menurut sang isteri, semua itu harus dinilai, dihargai dan harus terjelaskan tentang status suaminya yang tapol itu. Saya merasa, bangsa ini berhutang penjelasan kepadanya serta kepada banyak keluarga lain tentang mengapa suaminya ditahan tanpa pengadilan.
Bagi keluarga korban rasa pahit dan getir itu itu hanya mereka sendiri yang dapat mengenalinya. Dan mereka sangat faham bahwa dalam ketidakpastian hukum, hubungan darah dengan tahanan politik sangat mudah disalahgunakan sebagai alat untuk menekan dan menyingkirkan mereka.
Jadi menghubungkan subyek sebagai korban dengan keluarga dalam situasi hukum yang tak berpihak pada korban hanya akan menempatkan keluarga dalam ketidakpastian. Mereka sangat rentan terkena stigma yang setiap saat bisa menjadi senjata mematikan untuk masa depan dan pilihan-pilihan hidup mereka.
Sangatlah tak mengherankan jika keluarga korban terutama anak-anak mereka mengalami guncangan kejiwaan yang begitu dahsyat. Tak sedikit di antara mereka yang terpaksa menyembunyikan atau bahkan menghapus jejak pertalian darah mereka meski itu berarti harus menghapus ingatan dan bahkan darah yang mengalir di nadinya sendiri.
Kita tahu stigamtisasi terhadap keluarga korban bukankah prilaku aneh dalam dunia politik kekuasaan di manapun tak terkecuali di Republik ini. Dalam banyak sejarah bangsa-bangsa di dunia, setiap perubahan konstelasi politik di dalam sebuah kekuasaan yang represif tindakan-tindakan pelanggaran HAM berupa penangkapan, penahanan tanpa pengadilan dan penghilangan paksa menjadi bagian inheren dalam mekanisme pertahanan suatu rezim.
Namun kita juga melihat sebuah bangsa yang membiarkan setiap pelanggaran HAM berlangsung tanpa penyelesaian dengan tuntas, hanya akan menyisakan jelaga sosial politik yang setiap saat bisa berubah menjadi hantu yang menggangu kelangsungan hidup berbangsa.
Satu hal yang pasti bagi keluarga korban cara-cara seperti itu menyisakan penderitaan yang kerap tak berkesudahan. Tiadanya pengadilan telah merampas sesuatu yang paling dasar yang dibutuhkan oleh manusia yaitu harapan. Penahanan tanpa kepastian membuat orang kehilangan rencana-rencana dalam hidupnya.
Deretan hari-hari yang dilalui seorang tapol di penjara, bagi keluarganya bukanlah sekedar hitungan tanggal yang berganti atau musim yang bergulir. Setiap hari bagi mereka adalah harapan namun setiap kali pula harapan itu sirna sehingga keluarga harus merajutnya kembali menjadi harapan baru. Sampai batas tertentu harapan itu telah berbuah.
Penantian keluarga berakhir ketika tapol dibebaskan. Namun tiadanya kejelasan status tapol sebagai eks tahanan membuat mereka kembali memintal benang harapan. Dan agaknya mereka kembali dalam lorong waktu yang tak berujung.
