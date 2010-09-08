Mistifikasi Mudik Lebaran

IslamLib – Lebaran adalah kosa kata Indonesia untuk menggantikan Idul Fitri atau Idul Adha yang kental beraroma Arab. Kata “lebaran” lebih mudah diucapkan oleh umat Islam Indonesia yang sehari-hari tak menggunakan bahasa Arab.
Bukan hanya karena Idul Fitri atau juga Idul Adha tak mudah diindonesiakan, melainkan juga karena bahasa Arab memang dikenal sebagai bahasa paling rumit di dunia. Daripada keseleo lidah, umat Islam Indonesia apalagi yang abangan lebih suka menggunakan kata “lebaran” daripada Idul Fitri. Sebagian besar media pun lebih kerap menggunakan kata “lebaran”.
Namun, tak terlampau jelas asal-usul kata “lebaran” ini. Ada yang berkata bahwa ia berasal dari bahasa Jawa, yaitu kata “lebar” yang berarti “selesai”. Kemudian kata “lebar” diserap ke dalam bahasa Indonesia dengan diberi akhiran “an”, sehingga menjadi kosa kata umum untuk sebuah perayaan setelah selesai menjalankan puasa.
Yang lain berkata, lebaran berasal dari bahasa Betawi, “lebar” yang berarti “luas”, yaitu keluasan hati seseorang setelah melakukan puasa. Orang-orang Madura punya kata yang mirip, yaitu “lober” untuk menggambarkan selesainya sebuah acara, yaitu puasa Ramadan.
Dalam Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia, lebaran akhirnya dimaknai sebagai hari raya umat Islam yang jatuh pada tanggal 1 Syawal setelah selesai menjalankan ibadah puasa selama sebulan; Idul Fitri.
Terlepas dari itu, dalam konteks masyarakat Indonesia, lebaran selalu diikuti dengan mudik atau pulang kampung. Ribuan manusia bergerak dari kota ke desa untuk berjumpa dengan orang-orang tercinta. Mereka tak peduli dengan harga tiket yang membubung tinggi, kesengsaraan di jalan karena berjubelnya manusia, hingga resiko kecelakaan yang kerap terjadi.
Mudik lebaran menghipnotis banyak orang. Pertanyaannya, mengapa orang begitu bersemangat untuk mudik. Pertama, mudik dianggap punya makna spiritual juga kebudayaan. Setelah memohon ampun kepada Allah sepanjang bulan Ramadan, seseorang bermaksud meminta maaf terhadap orang tua, sanak saudara, dan tetangga di kampung.
Dalam tradisi Jawa juga Madura, lebaran adalah salah satu ritus tahunan untuk sungkem pada orang tua. Sekiranya orang tua sudah meninggal dunia, maka mudik lebaran adalah momen untuk menziarahi pusara mereka. Kuburan adalah tempat anak-anak merajut komunikasi dengan almarhum orang tua, karena itu mereka tak rela sekiranya ziarah kubur diharamkan.
Kedua, menghadapi kompleksitas masalah di kota, seseorang kadang dihinggapi perasaan untuk kembali ke masa lalu saja. Ia seperti hendak melipat waktu, menuju ke masa kanak-kanak dan masa remaja yang serba indah dan mempesona.
Terekam kuat dalam ingatan ketika ia bersama teman-temannya dulu berkejaran di pematang sawah dengan bulir-bulir padi yang menguning, bermain pasir di pantai, mandi di air sungai yang bening, dan sebagainya. Itu sebabnya, orang-orang menyerbu dusun, tempat dahulu mereka tumbuh dan berkembang.
Sekali dalam setahun, mereka akan berupaya sekuat tenaga untuk pulang kampung. Padahal, seiring waktu, tempat bermain mereka dulu sudah banyak yang berubah menjadi pabrik, waduk, tambak, dan lain-lain.
Bukit yang indah sudah rata dengan tanah, dilumat longsor bertubi-tubi. Sumber mata air, area pemandian orang-orang desa, telah lama kering akibat ganasnya penebangan hutan penahan air. Kini keindahan desa itu hanya ada dalam ingatan, bukan dalam realita.
Sebagian orang kini tak ingin terjebak pada tindak mistifikasi lebaran a la kaum agraris itu. Toh, masa kanak-kanak tak pernah bisa didaur ulang. Pulang ke masa kecil itu absurd. Tanah, tempat kita dulu diasuh dan dibesarkan secara kultural, sudah banyak berubah. Bukan hanya fisik desa yang berubah, melainkan juga para penghuninya.
Romantisme tentang gotong royong dan ketulusan orang desa sudah mulai pupus. Akhirnya, jika hanya ingin pulang dan mendapat akar kebudayaan, kiranya tak harus pada saat Lebaran. Sungkem pada orang tua dan minta maaf pada tetangga kampung tak harus menunggu sampai lebaran tiba. Selamat berlebaran 1431 H., mohon maaf lahir dan batin.
