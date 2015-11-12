Muslim Indonesia Toleran atau Intoleran?

IslamLib – Belakangan ini kasus-kasus yang menunjukkan gejala intoleransi atas nama agama dan keyakinan kembali menguat di Indonesia. Berangkat dari insiden terbakarnya masjid di Tolikara yang menimbulkan reaksi keras umat Islam. Menyusul kemudian peristiwa pembakaran dua gereja serta pembongkaran paksa puluhan gereja di Aceh Singkil. Setelah Walikota Bogor yang melarang perayaan hari Asyura oleh komunitas Islam Syi’ah, kita kembali dikejutkan dengan aksi pembakaran sanggar persujudan komunitas Sapto Dharmo di Rembang, Jawa Tengah.
Banyak ahli mengatakan bahwa kelompok intoleran itu sesungguhnya minoritas. Benarkah mereka minoritas?
Penampakan Fenomena Intoleran. Dalam cuplikan iklan layanan masyarakat yang ditayangkan beberapa stasiun televisi, Komarudin Hidayat senada dengan Azyumardi Azra, menyatakan bahwa Muslim Indonesia itu toleran. Kelompok-kelompok intoleran sebenarnya hanyalah minoritas. Pernyataan dua cendikiawan Muslim tersebut tentunya diam-diam diamini oleh sebagian besar Muslim di Indonesia.
Namun berpijak pada fenomena intoleransi mengatasnamakan agama yang terjadi akhir-akhir ini, bagi saya suara kelompok minoritas intoleran tersebut justru semakin nyaring, seiring kian senyapnya suara mereka yang konon mayoritas dan toleran.
Berdasarkan hasil survey tentang “Tolerance index” yang dilakukan oleh UNDP tahun 2013, disusul dengan hasil survey yang kurang lebih sama oleh Kementerian Agama tahun ini, disinyalir bahwa daerah-daerah dengan jargon ke-Islaman justru menunjukkan indeks toleransi yang sangat buruk.
Aceh, dearah yang dikenal sebagai Serambi Mekah itu, mendapat peringkat terburuk dalam hal penerimaan atas perbedaan agama dan keyakinan, hanya 35.149 suara yang bersikap toleran. Disusul dengan Lampung 39.479 suara. Adapaun Sumatera Barat yang berslogan: “Adat bersendi sara’, sara’ bersendi kitabullah” berada di posisi terburuk ketiga, dengan peroleha 42.944 suara. Disusul kemudian suara terendah ke-4 dan k-5 oleh Jawa Barat dan Yogyakarta.
Adapun indeks toleransi terbaik diduduki oleh Nusa Tenggara Timur dengan perolehan 60.891 suara.
Akan halnya terkait indeks menghormati perbedaan umat beragama, lagi-lagi provinsi Serambi Makkah menempati posisi paling buruk yakni, 35.467 suara, disusul kemudian oleh Provinsi Lampung dengan jumlah 39.902 suara, diikuti Sumatera Barat dengan skor 41.944 suara, Banten sebanyak 45.595 suara, diikuti oleh Yogyakarta dan Jawa Barat. Sedangkan yang menempati skor tertinggi masih NTT, sebanyak 57.641 suara.
Buruknya wajah toleransi antar umat beragama di daerah-daerah yang kuat mengusung jargon Islam, juga terjadi pada tataran kesetaraan dan upaya kerjasama antar umat beragama. Skor yang kurang lebih sama terjadi pada daerah-daerah tersebut di atas.
Hasil survey UNDP dan Kementerian Agama menguatkan riset sebelumnya yang dilakukan Pusat Pengkajian Islam dan Masyarakat (PPIM) pada tahun 2007 lalu, bahwa 51,6% umat Islam menolak pendirian rumah ibadah non Muslim di lingkungannya, 64 % menolak menyekolahkan anaknya di sekolah-sekolah Yayasan non Muslim. Bahkan masih di atas 50 % orang tua yang melarang anaknya bergaul dengan non Muslim.
Lalu bagaimana mempertanggungjawabkan klaim bahwa Muslim Indonesia itu toleran? Berdasarkan indeks toleransi antar umat beragama dari survei-survei tersebut, sepertinya klaim yang menyatakan bahwa Muslim Indonesia toleran itu terdengar absurd.
Apa yang terjadi? Sebagian kita mungkin masih akan mengatakan, bahwa persentase Muslim yang toleran tetap besar jumlahnya dibanding mereka yang intoleran. Namun saya berpendapat, sepertinya tidak tepat membuat persentase mana yang lebih besar antara yang toleran dan yang intoleran. Sebab, lagi-lagi pernyataan itu menjadi absurd jika dihadapkan dengan fenomena di lapangan.
Menurut saya, untuk mengatakan toleran atau tidaknya Muslim Indonesia bisa dianalisa melalui fenomena-fenomena berikut ini: Pertama, anggaplah kelompok Muslim yang toleran memang lebih besar dibanding yang intoleran. Namun besarnya angka tersebut ditunjukkan melalui sikap yang pasif, bahkan cenderung mendiamkan. Dalam konteks fiqih, diamnya mayoritas terhadap fenomena intoleran menunjukkan kemungkinan antara menyetujui (ijma’ sukuti). Atau tidak setuju tetapi diam, maka tetap saja membuahkan tindakan intoleran.
Kedua, nyaringnya suara-suara Muslim intoleran yang seringkali diikuti oleh tindakkan diskriminatif, bahkan sampai pada tingkat vandalism (menghancurkan rumah ibadah milik kelompok agama lain; menyerang bahkan membunuh mereka yang berbeda keyakinan dalam tubuh Islam sendiri), justru lebih banyak dipicu oleh lembaga keagamaan resmi. Baik itu dilakukan atas nama lembaga maupun individu yang bernaung di bawah lembaga kieagamaan tersebut. Di pihak lain, negara dan aparatur pemerintahnya seringkali diam atau bahkan kalah dengan suara dan tindakan kalangan intoleran yang minoritas ini.
Ketiga, pada level basis (masyarakat), seringkali terlihat sikap pasif dan tidak peduli terhadap maraknya tindakan intoleransi. Sepanjang peristiwa-peristiwa tersebut tidak mengganggu kepentingan ekonominya. Fenomena ini kerap ditunjukkan oleh kalangan akademisi dan profesional lainnya yang tidak bersentuhan dengan isu keagamaan. Bahkan tidak sedikit dari mereka yang langsung mempercayai isu dan pembalikan opini yang dilontarkan oleh kelompok intoleran. Misalnya isu terkait pemurtadan, pendirian rumah ibadah tanpa izin dan sebagainya.
Masihkah Ada Harapan? Salah satu penyebab maraknya intoleransi adalah sempitnya ruang pertemuan antar kelompok maupun individu umat beragama. Juga dikuatkan oleh makin banyaknya media yang bermunculan pasca reformasi, yang nampak sengaja membangun sentimen negatif melalui isu keagamaan. Jika asumsi itu benar, solusinya antara lain membangun kembali etos bertoleransi di tingkat basis.
Pertama, demi pluralitas, maka dialog dan kerjasama lintas agama dalam banyak segi, terutama menyangkut isu-isu kemanusiaan, sangat mendesak untuk terus diupayakan. Selain itu, bisa juga dengan mengajak generasi muda dan pelajar untuk mengalami kebersamaan dengan pemeluk agama lain melalui kegiatan live-in lintas iman. Kegiatan ini bertujuan untuk membiasakan penerimaan atas kemajemukan.
Last but not lease, perlunya membangun arus informasi yang memadai. Artinya, bagaimana agar umat beragama menjadi peka dan peduli, menuntut toleransi secara adil tidak hanya kepada agamanya, tapi juga terhadap agama lain.
There is certainly a great deal to know about this
issue. I really like all of the points you made.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here
regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog
and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of
new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker
who was conducting a little research on this. And he actually bought me
dinner simply because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this topic here on your website.
I have learn a few just right stuff here. Certainly price
bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt
you put to make any such great informative site.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any
problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and
I ended up losing several weeks of hard work
due to no back up. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment
but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great
blog!
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
This paragraph gives clear idea in favor of the new users of blogging, that genuinely how to do
blogging.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I
was taking a look for. You have ended my four
day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
Hi, the whole thing is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing
data, that’s actually excellent, keep up writing.
Greetings I am so grateful I found your website, I really
found you by accident, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round interesting
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all
at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please
do keep up the great b.
If you would like to grow your knowledge just keep visiting this web page
and be updated with the hottest news update posted here.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout
on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare
to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different
page and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked
on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the same comment.
Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but
after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and
checking back often!
It’s really a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply
shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Hello every one, here every one is sharing such experience, so
it’s nice to read this webpage, and I used to pay a quick visit this
weblog everyday.
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site
before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to
me. Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking
back frequently!
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue
this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
Asking questions are genuinely good thing if you are not understanding something completely,
except this article offers good understanding even.
If some one desires expert view about blogging then i recommend
him/her to visit this blog, Keep up the fastidious work.
Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous
room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness
over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same
nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your web site by chance, and I’m stunned why this coincidence did not took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Great article. I will be going through some of these issues as well..
For newest news you have to visit internet and on the web I found this web site as a finest site for most recent
updates.
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts.
Keep up the good work! You know, many people are looking around for this info, you
could help them greatly.
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to check it out.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting
this to my followers! Exceptional blog and terrific design and style.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I
stumbleupon everyday. It’s always interesting to read articles
from other writers and use a little something from their web sites.
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure
why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
great points altogether, you just gained a new reader.
What may you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days ago?
Any sure?
Hi, of course this article is actually good and I have
learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
do with internet browser compatibility but I
figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Thanks
That is very attention-grabbing, You’re an excessively professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to searching for more
of your fantastic post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social
networks
What’s up, I log on to your blogs regularly. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this web site on a regular basis, if so then you will absolutely get
pleasant know-how.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your web site in web explorer, might
test this? IE still is the market chief and a large component of other folks will leave out
your magnificent writing due to this problem.
This website truly has all the info I wanted concerning
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Howdy! I simply wish to give you a huge thumbs up for the great info you
have got right here on this post. I will be returning to your web site for more soon.
C8y5Er Touche. Great arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a website, which is beneficial in support of my experience.
thanks admin
Right now it appears like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
Hi all, here every person is sharing such experience, therefore it’s fastidious to read this
webpage, and I used to pay a quick visit this webpage everyday.
hello there and thank you for your info –
I have definitely picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise several technical issues using
this website, since I experienced to reload the web
site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.
I think the admin of this site is in fact working hard in favor
of his web site, because here every stuff
is quality based information.
I simply want to tell you that I’m very new to weblog and truly savored this web site. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You actually come with fabulous article content. Thanks a bunch for sharing your website page.