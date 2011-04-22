Obama dan Masjid

IslamLib – Barack Obama bersama istri masuk ke mesjid Istiqlal Jakarta. Imam Besar Mesjid Istiqlal, Ali Mustafa Ya’kub, membawa sepasang suami-istri itu menelusuri ruang-ruang Mesjid Istiqlal. Alih-alih menyesali perbuatannya, Ali Mustafa Ya’kub justru berbangga. Peristiwa itu diabadikan Ali Mustafa Ya’kub dalam gugusan foto bersama antara dirinya dan Obama plus istri dalam lembar-lembar kalender yang disebar ke tengah publik Islam.
Entah kenapa, ia yang dikenal garang dan kaku dalam soal hukum Islam tersebut justru lunak dalam peristiwa Obama itu. Beberapa orang Islam menuduh Ali Mustafa Ya’kub telah terpengaruh pemikiran Islam liberal.
Dalam soal non-muslim masuk mesjid, sejak dulu para ulama terbelah. Ada yang kontra, karena non-muslim tak boleh memasuki areal peribadatan Islam seperti mesjid. Badan dan ruhani non-muslim dianggap najis, sehingga kehadirannya dianggap mengotori kesucian mesjid. Ada juga yang pro.
Tak masalah sekiranya non-muslim hendak masuk hingga ke jeroan mesjid. Argumennya, tak dibolehkannya non-muslim masuk mesjid lahir dari konteks perang. Artinya, dalam suasana normal, tak apa kalau non-muslim mau memasuki rumah suci umat Islam itu.
Bagaimana kita menghadapi pro-kontra itu? Sebelum dijawab, saya akan jelaskan terlebih dahulu sejarah mesjid pada zaman Nabi Muhammad. Mesjid pertama yang dibangun nabi adalah mesjid Quba. Kemudian Nabi mendirikan mesjid Nabawi di areal tanah yang biasa dijadikan tempat mengeringkan kurma milik dua anak yatim yang dipelihara As`ad ibn Zararah.
Dua anak yatim itu adalah Suhail dan Sahil ibn `Amr. Kemudian tanah itu dibeli Nabi untuk dijadikan mesjid. Mesjid selesai dibangun pada bulan April 623 M., sekitar tujuh bulan setelah hijrah. Setelah mesjid selesai dibangun, maka dibangunlah tempat kediaman Nabi persis bersebelahan dengan mesjid.
Diceritakan pula, sebelum punya rumah sendiri, Nabi Muhammad tinggal di rumah Abu Ayyub Khalid ibn Zaid al-Anshari Setelah seluruh isteri-isteri Nabi meninggal dunia, maka pada zaman Khalifah Abdul Malik rumah-rumah Nabi itu disatukan dengan mesjid.
Mesjid Nabawi merupakan tonggak sejarah amat penting bagi Islam. Ia bukan hanya sebagai tempat melaksanakan shalat, melainkan juga sebagai medium dakwah dan pendidikan. Di mesjid, Nabi menyampaikan wahyu dan mendidik umat Islam.
Mesjid juga sebagai tempat diskusi menyelesaikan persoalan umat. Mesjid berfungsi sebagai tempat penampungan kelompok fakir dan miskin yang dikenal dengan sebutan ahl al-shuffat. Bahkan, mesjid Nabawi juga digunakan sebagai tempat menyusun strategi dan membangun diplomasi dengan dunia luar.
Allah berfirman dalam al-Qur’an (al-Jin [72]: 18) bahwa mesjid milik Allah, dengan demikian ia tak bisa dimiliki oleh siapapun. Siapa saja boleh menggunakan mesjid sejauh untuk tujuan kemaslahatan. Artinya, segala aktivitas yang berlangsung di dalamnya tak boleh melanggar prinsip-prinsip dasar ajaran Allah.
Ada hadits yang menyatakan, tak seluruh hal-ihwal yang dihalalkan bisa dilakukan di dalam mesjid, seperti larangan berdagang di dalam mesjid. Nabi bersabda, “apabila anda melihat seseorang menjual atau membeli sesuatu di dalam mesjid, maka katakanlah kepadanya; semoga Allah tak memberikan keuntungan dalam perdaganganmu itu”.
Pelarangan ini bisa dipahami, karena berjualan di dalam mesjid bukan hanya akan mengganggu kekhusyu’an, melainkan juga akan mengotori lingkungan mesjid.
Begitu juga, mesjid bukan tempat untuk mencaci maki dan memfitnah, karena melancarkan fitnah dari dalam mesjid menyebabkan mesjid terjauhkan dari umat. Masuk dalam pengertian ini adalah larangan memaki sesembahan umat agama lain.
Allah berfirman dalam al-Qur’an (al-An’am [6]: 108.) “Janganlah kalian memaki sesembahan yang mereka sembah selain Allah, maka akibatnya mereka akan memaki Allah dengan melampaui batas tanpa pengetahuan”. Dengan dalil ini, Nabi misalnya menghargai umat agama lain bahkan pernah mempersilahkan umat kristiani melakukan kebaktian di dalam mesjid.
Suatu waktu Nabi menerima kunjungan para tokoh Kristen Najran yang berjumlah 60 orang. Di antara 60 orang itu, terdapat 14 orang dari kalangan pimpinan Kristen Najran. Mereka adalah Abdul Masih, Ayham, Abu Haritsah ibn Alqama, Aws, al-Harits, Zaid, Qays, Yazid, Nabih, Khuwaylid, ’Amr, Khalid, Abdullah, dan Yuhannas.
Rombongan dipimpin Abdul Masih, al-Ayham dan Abu Haritsah ibn Alqama. Abu Haritsah adalah seorang tokoh yang sangat disegani karena kedalaman ilmunya dan konon karena beberapa karâmat yang dimilikinya.
Menunut Muhammad ibn Ja’far ibn al-Zubair, ketika rombongan sampai di Madinah, mereka langsung menuju Masjid saat Nabi sedang melaksanakan shalat ashar. Mereka memakai jubah dan surban. Ketika waktu kebaktian telah tiba, mereka pun melakukannya di dalam mesjid dengan menghadap ke arah timur. (Baca Ibn Hisyam, al-Sirah al-Nabawiyah, Juz II, hlm. 426-428).
Melaui kisah ini bisa disimpulkan bahwa non-Muslim diperbolehkan untuk memasuki mesjid. Ada beberapa pandangan para ulama yang bisa dijadikan pegangan. Pertama, pendapat Abu Hanifah. Menurutnya, orang Yahudi dan orang Nashrani diperbolehkan masuk mesjid umat Islam termasuk Masjidil Haram.
Abu Hanifah berpendapat, kebolehan masuk mesjid itu tak hanya bagi orang Yahudi dan Nashrani, tetapi bagi seluruh umat non-Muslim yang menjalin hubungan baik dengan orang Islam. Menurut Abu Hanifah, sekalipun tak ada keperluan, orang kafir dzimmi dibolehkan masuk mesjid.
Kedua, menurut Imam Syafi’i, sejauh memiliki kepentingan (hajat), orang non-Islam dibolehkan masuk mesjid, kecuali Masjidil Haram di Mekah. (Baca al-Qurthubi, al-Jami’ li Ahkam al-Qur’an, Jilid IV, hlm. 450).
Ketiga, pendapat Muhammad Rasyid Ridla; orang non-Muslim boleh masuk mesjid sekiranya orang Islam memberi ijin. (Muhammad Rasyid Ridla, Tafsir al-Qur’an al-Hakim, Juz X, hlm. 255].
Keempat, pendapat Muhammad Fakhr al-Din al-Razi, bahwa orang non-Muslim boleh masuk mesjid, kecuali Masjidil Haram. Ia menyandarkan pendapatnya ini kepada sebuah ayat dalam al-Qur’an yang secara harfiah menyebutkan adanya larangan bagi orang-orang musyrik mendekati Masjidil Haram. (Baca Fakhr al-Din al-Razi, Mafatih al-Ghaib, Jilid VIII, hlm. 27). Ayat tersebut berbunyi,
“Hai orang-orang yang beriman, sesungguhnya orang-orang musyrik itu najis, maka janganlah mereka mendekati Masjidil Haram sesudah tahun ini”. (QS, al-Tawbah [9]: 28).
Pelarangan masuk Masjidil Haram ini kiranya hanya mengena kepada orang musyrik Mekah yang terus melancarkan kebencian, memerangi dan menzalimi umat Islam. Dengan demikian, pelarangan ini bersifat kontekstual sehingga tak bisa dikatakan sebagai bersifat universal.
Dalam konteks sekarang dimana toleransi dan pluralisme semakin disadari umat beragama, pandangan Abu Hanîfah di atas tampak lebih tepat dijadikan patokan. Bahwa tidak ada masalah (boleh) bagi orang non Muslim untuk masuk mesjid.
Bahkan, jika untuk hajat yang penting, masuk mesjid bukan hanya dibolehkan melainkan bahkan disunnahkan. Misalnya menjadikan mesjid sebagai tempat pelaksanaan dialog dan kerja sama agama-agama dalam mengatasi problem kemanusiaan seperti kemiskinan dan keterbelakangan.
Namun, jika untuk tujuan negatif misalnya untuk merusak dan menghinakannya, maka siapa pun tak bisa diperkenankan masuk mesjid, karena itu adalah anarkisme dan kriminal. Dengan motif atau niat orang non-Muslim ketika masuk mesjid amat menentukan status hukumnya.
