Home » Highlight » 5 Tokoh Muslim Liberal Yang Wajib Anda Ketahui
16212366086_d44b9e3281_z

5 Tokoh Muslim Liberal Yang Wajib Anda Ketahui

Idetopia 09/08/2015 22,574 Views

3.3/5 (10)

IslamLib – Islam Liberal bukanlah istilah yang hanya ada di Indonesia. Ini adalah istilah generik yang merujuk kepada fenomena pemikiran Islam yang mengusung gagasan kebebasan, baik itu kebebasan dalam ranah politik, ekonomi, budaya, dan agama.

Gerakan Islam Liberal telah ada sejak abad ke-19 ketika para intelektual Muslim di negara-negara Muslim, utamanya Mesir dan Turki, menyuarakan pandangan-pandangannya yang progresif dan membebaskan.

Saiapa saja para tokoh intelektual Muslim liberal yang berpengaruh bagi perkembangan pemikiran Islam di dunia, termasuk di Indonesia? Berikut ini kelima tokoh itu:

1. Qassim Amin

2. Ali Abdul Raziq

3. Fazlur Rahman

4. Mohamed Arkoun

5. Fatima Mernisi

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

90 comments

  1. http://hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com
    16/12/2016 at 4:15 am

    Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.

  2. subwaysurfersgame.net
    16/12/2016 at 9:01 am

    Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

  3. how to make quick money
    16/12/2016 at 2:31 pm

    Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and outstanding style and design.

  4. memu emulator
    17/12/2016 at 7:26 am

    Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one?¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.

  5. video seo services
    18/12/2016 at 2:38 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  6. games
    19/12/2016 at 12:28 am

    Real informative and great complex body part of content, now that’s user genial (:.

  7. android emulator for pc
    19/12/2016 at 4:14 am

    Terrific post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!

  8. http://youtu.be/ldNT3V19JdE
    19/12/2016 at 8:00 am

    Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

  9. la torre golf resort
    19/12/2016 at 11:51 am

    Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!

  10. invention idea
    21/12/2016 at 4:46 am

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  11. http://ask-book.com/kuznianaklejek
    21/12/2016 at 6:15 pm

    Thank you for sharing with us, I believe this website really stands out : D.

  12. bestwhatsappstatus
    23/12/2016 at 10:44 pm

    Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.

  13. watch online suicide squad
    25/12/2016 at 12:20 am

    Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.

  14. compare home insurance quotes
    27/12/2016 at 8:03 pm

    magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers’ base already!

  15. abogado de accidentes de carro
    28/12/2016 at 4:08 am

    Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!

  16. reverse commissions review
    28/12/2016 at 8:35 am

    Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?

  17. 14k gold infinity necklace
    28/12/2016 at 8:44 pm

    It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!

  18. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:05 am

    Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this website is in fact fastidious and the users are in fact sharing fastidious thoughts.

  19. https://andy2hopper61.wordpress.com/?p=38
    29/12/2016 at 2:02 am

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

  20. Yetta
    29/12/2016 at 2:02 am

    I like the valuable info you supply on your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again right here frequently.

    I’m quite sure I will be told plenty of new stuff
    right right here! Best of luck for the following!

  21. rap beats
    29/12/2016 at 6:32 pm

    I am constantly searching online for ideas that can aid me. Thx!

  22. putlocker
    30/12/2016 at 2:40 am

    Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

  23. latest govt jobs 2017
    31/12/2016 at 10:24 pm

    so much excellent info on here, : D.

  24. custom beats
    01/01/2017 at 3:22 am

    I was reading through some of your posts on this site and I conceive this website is rattling instructive! Retain posting.

  25. pc games free download full version for windows 7
    04/01/2017 at 4:08 pm

    I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂

  26. free pc 3d games download full version
    04/01/2017 at 9:07 pm

    This really answered my problem, thank you!

  27. url
    05/01/2017 at 1:23 am

    Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

  28. download software for windows 7
    05/01/2017 at 5:42 am

    This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!

  29. http://www.apexatropinforsale.com
    05/01/2017 at 4:12 pm

    Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.

  30. jav download
    06/01/2017 at 5:31 am

    You have observed very interesting points! ps nice website .

  31. herbata ceylon
    10/01/2017 at 6:51 am

    I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i?¦m satisfied to show that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much no doubt will make sure to don?¦t forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.

  32. hoteles economicos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 6:56 pm

    Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.

  33. herbaty smakowe
    11/01/2017 at 10:49 pm

    Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.

  34. pokarm dla fretek
    12/01/2017 at 3:14 am

    Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  35. ebooki
    12/01/2017 at 7:07 am

    Some really select posts on this website , bookmarked.

  36. Brigida
    12/01/2017 at 12:22 pm

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus
    the rest of the website is also really good.

  37. Sonia
    13/01/2017 at 4:16 am

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to
    say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope
    you write again very soon!

  38. Lucio
    13/01/2017 at 3:21 pm

    I delight in, lead to I found just what I was having a look for.
    You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God
    Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  39. Shela
    13/01/2017 at 5:01 pm

    Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.

    Please let me know. Thanks

  40. audiobooks started
    13/01/2017 at 5:37 pm

    It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this article at this website.

  41. www.biokinosteo.com
    13/01/2017 at 11:12 pm

    When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
    time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks!

  42. home business motivation
    14/01/2017 at 9:23 am

    Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I
    guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
    your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still
    new to the whole thing. Do you have any recommendations for
    novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

  43. http://dudugagu.com/index.php?mid=wow&document_srl=414034&sort_index=readed_count&order_type=desc
    14/01/2017 at 11:25 am

    Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely helpful info particularly the ultimate part 🙂 I deal with such info much.
    I used to be looking for this particular info for a long time.
    Thanks and good luck.

  44. vozickar.com
    14/01/2017 at 12:42 pm

    Hello, I enjoy reading through your article
    post. I like to write a little comment to support you.

  45. www.barcink.com
    14/01/2017 at 2:35 pm

    Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.

    Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
    Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

  46. Luigi
    14/01/2017 at 8:38 pm

    Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve
    found out so far. However, what about the bottom line?
    Are you sure about the source?

  47. rumblebee.org
    15/01/2017 at 12:53 am

    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.

    I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

  48. Clarissa
    15/01/2017 at 5:11 am

    I visited various sites however the audio quality for audio songs current at this web site is truly
    marvelous.

  49. kartridj-master.ru
    15/01/2017 at 12:38 pm

    Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?

    I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
    Any recommendations?

  50. Chelsey
    15/01/2017 at 6:45 pm

    Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?

    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no backup.
    Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?

  51. small business coaching
    15/01/2017 at 11:51 pm

    Appreciating the persistence you put into
    your site and in depth information you provide.
    It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the
    same unwanted rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
    feeds to my Google account.

  52. suitable advisor
    16/01/2017 at 2:25 am

    Hi, after reading this awesome post i am also happy to share my know-how here with mates.

  53. morgage credit score refinance home loan approved
    16/01/2017 at 7:26 am

    I have learn several just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.

    I surprise how so much effort you place to create one of
    these wonderful informative site.

  54. financial advisors accounts
    16/01/2017 at 2:05 pm

    Yes! Finally someone writes about credit based.

  55. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 8:46 pm

    I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again!

  56. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 12:53 am

    For most recent information you have to visit world-wide-web and on internet I
    found this site as a finest site for latest updates.

  57. geico home insurance quote online
    17/01/2017 at 12:55 am

    As a Newbie, I am permanently exploring online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you

  58. business problems
    17/01/2017 at 1:20 am

    It is not my first time to visit this web page, i am visiting this site dailly and take nice data from here everyday.

  59. social media financial
    17/01/2017 at 1:43 am

    Admiring the dedication you put into your blog
    and detailed information you provide. It’s good
    to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
    Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  60. insurance RATINGs 2015
    17/01/2017 at 5:27 am

    I think this web site has some really fantastic info for everyone. “Je veux que les paysans mettent la poule au pot tous les dimanches.” by King Henry IV of France.

  61. Zack
    17/01/2017 at 5:37 am

    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
    I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

  62. pc games free download
    17/01/2017 at 9:35 am

    Hey there! I’ve been following your website for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the great job!

  63. internet marketing
    17/01/2017 at 12:04 pm

    Wonderful article! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across
    the web. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this post higher!
    Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)

  64. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:31 pm

    Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found
    that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

  65. audio book phenomenon
    17/01/2017 at 3:03 pm

    Great site you have here but I was curious if you
    knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about
    here? I’d really love to be a part of online
    community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.

    If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Cheers!

  66. average home insurance cost by zip code
    17/01/2017 at 5:58 pm

    Dead indited content, regards for information. “He who establishes his argument by noise and command shows that his reason is weak.” by Michel de Montaigne.

  67. life insurance without medical exam
    17/01/2017 at 10:04 pm

    Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your great writing due to this problem.

  68. suitable advisor
    18/01/2017 at 5:13 am

    Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thanks once again.

  69. financial planning services
    18/01/2017 at 11:41 pm

    Nice response in return of this question with genuine arguments and telling all about that.

  70. best video seo company
    19/01/2017 at 2:03 am

    Hello very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?KI am glad to search out numerous useful information here in the publish, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

  71. Clarice
    19/01/2017 at 3:03 am

    Thank you for the good writeup. It actually used to be a enjoyment account
    it. Glance complicated to more delivered agreeable from you!
    By the way, how could we keep in touch?

  72. springtown fuels derry
    19/01/2017 at 5:23 am

    I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!

  73. dudugagu.com
    19/01/2017 at 5:53 pm

    I believe what you posted made a great deal of sense.
    However, what about this? suppose you were to create a killer post title?

    I am not suggesting your information isn’t solid., however suppose you
    added a title to maybe grab a person’s attention? I mean 5 Tokoh Muslim Liberal Yang Wajib Anda Ketahui | IslamLib is a little boring.
    You could look at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create post headlines to get people interested.
    You might add a video or a related picture or two to get
    people excited about everything’ve got to say.
    Just my opinion, it could bring your website a little livelier.

  74. Allie
    19/01/2017 at 10:19 pm

    I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put
    in penning this website. I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.
    In fact, your creative writing abilities has
    encouraged me to get my own, personal site now 😉

  75. seo hero
    19/01/2017 at 10:26 pm

    First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Cheers!

  76. http://minecraftgamese.com/
    19/01/2017 at 11:34 pm

    Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

  77. audio book industry
    20/01/2017 at 7:56 am

    Thanks for some other wonderful article. The place
    else may just anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing?

    I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such information.

  78. Corey
    20/01/2017 at 11:34 am

    Howdy very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..

    I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I am glad to
    find so many useful information right here within the post, we
    want develop more techniques in this regard, thank you for
    sharing. . . . . .

  79. video seo baltimore
    20/01/2017 at 3:13 pm

    I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any ideas to help fix this problem?

  80. sex toy bacteria.
    20/01/2017 at 5:59 pm

    Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty
    much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of
    colors!

  81. www.pspharmaceutical.com
    20/01/2017 at 10:54 pm

    Incredible story there. What occurred after? Take care!

  82. potential financial advisor
    21/01/2017 at 1:15 pm

    Good day! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d
    figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
    My website covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly
    benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free
    to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from
    you! Awesome blog by the way!

  83. financial advisor
    21/01/2017 at 7:52 pm

    Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be
    told was once a amusement account it. Look complex to far introduced agreeable from you!
    However, how can we be in contact?

  84. financial advisor marketing
    22/01/2017 at 10:36 am

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.

    I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.

  85. Carma Heminover
    22/01/2017 at 4:53 pm

    Hello! I’ve been following your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!

  86. Jolynn Clossin
    22/01/2017 at 9:53 pm

    Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I have came upon till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?

  87. עורך דין תעבורה הכי טוב בארץ
    23/01/2017 at 2:41 am

    I?¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am glad to exhibit that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much certainly will make certain to don?¦t put out of your mind this website and provides it a look on a constant basis.

  88. עורכי דין תעבורה מובילים
    23/01/2017 at 7:17 am

    As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you

  89. Nutrition Advisor UK
    23/01/2017 at 2:20 pm

    Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & aid other customers like its helped me. Great job.

  90. business opportunities
    23/01/2017 at 2:42 pm

    Hi every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, thus it’s good to read this webpage, and
    I used to go to see this website all the time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib