5 Tokoh Muslim Liberal Yang Wajib Anda Ketahui

IslamLib – Islam Liberal bukanlah istilah yang hanya ada di Indonesia. Ini adalah istilah generik yang merujuk kepada fenomena pemikiran Islam yang mengusung gagasan kebebasan, baik itu kebebasan dalam ranah politik, ekonomi, budaya, dan agama.
Gerakan Islam Liberal telah ada sejak abad ke-19 ketika para intelektual Muslim di negara-negara Muslim, utamanya Mesir dan Turki, menyuarakan pandangan-pandangannya yang progresif dan membebaskan.
Saiapa saja para tokoh intelektual Muslim liberal yang berpengaruh bagi perkembangan pemikiran Islam di dunia, termasuk di Indonesia? Berikut ini kelima tokoh itu:
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and outstanding style and design.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one?¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Real informative and great complex body part of content, now that’s user genial (:.
Terrific post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!
Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Thank you for sharing with us, I believe this website really stands out : D.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this website is in fact fastidious and the users are in fact sharing fastidious thoughts.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
I like the valuable info you supply on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again right here frequently.
I’m quite sure I will be told plenty of new stuff
right right here! Best of luck for the following!
I am constantly searching online for ideas that can aid me. Thx!
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
so much excellent info on here, : D.
I was reading through some of your posts on this site and I conceive this website is rattling instructive! Retain posting.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
You have observed very interesting points! ps nice website .
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i?¦m satisfied to show that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much no doubt will make sure to don?¦t forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Some really select posts on this website , bookmarked.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus
the rest of the website is also really good.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to
say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope
you write again very soon!
I delight in, lead to I found just what I was having a look for.
You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God
Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this article at this website.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks!
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I
guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still
new to the whole thing. Do you have any recommendations for
novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.
Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful info particularly the ultimate part 🙂 I deal with such info much.
I used to be looking for this particular info for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article
post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve
found out so far. However, what about the bottom line?
Are you sure about the source?
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
I visited various sites however the audio quality for audio songs current at this web site is truly
marvelous.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
Any recommendations?
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Appreciating the persistence you put into
your site and in depth information you provide.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the
same unwanted rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
feeds to my Google account.
Hi, after reading this awesome post i am also happy to share my know-how here with mates.
I have learn several just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much effort you place to create one of
these wonderful informative site.
Yes! Finally someone writes about credit based.
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again!
For most recent information you have to visit world-wide-web and on internet I
found this site as a finest site for latest updates.
As a Newbie, I am permanently exploring online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
It is not my first time to visit this web page, i am visiting this site dailly and take nice data from here everyday.
Admiring the dedication you put into your blog
and detailed information you provide. It’s good
to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I think this web site has some really fantastic info for everyone. “Je veux que les paysans mettent la poule au pot tous les dimanches.” by King Henry IV of France.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
Hey there! I’ve been following your website for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the great job!
Wonderful article! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across
the web. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this post higher!
Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found
that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Great site you have here but I was curious if you
knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about
here? I’d really love to be a part of online
community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Cheers!
Dead indited content, regards for information. “He who establishes his argument by noise and command shows that his reason is weak.” by Michel de Montaigne.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your great writing due to this problem.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thanks once again.
Nice response in return of this question with genuine arguments and telling all about that.
Hello very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?KI am glad to search out numerous useful information here in the publish, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Thank you for the good writeup. It actually used to be a enjoyment account
it. Glance complicated to more delivered agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we keep in touch?
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
I believe what you posted made a great deal of sense.
However, what about this? suppose you were to create a killer post title?
I am not suggesting your information isn’t solid., however suppose you
added a title to maybe grab a person’s attention? I mean 5 Tokoh Muslim Liberal Yang Wajib Anda Ketahui | IslamLib is a little boring.
You could look at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create post headlines to get people interested.
You might add a video or a related picture or two to get
people excited about everything’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it could bring your website a little livelier.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put
in penning this website. I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has
encouraged me to get my own, personal site now 😉
First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Cheers!
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks for some other wonderful article. The place
else may just anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such information.
Howdy very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I am glad to
find so many useful information right here within the post, we
want develop more techniques in this regard, thank you for
sharing. . . . . .
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any ideas to help fix this problem?
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty
much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of
colors!
Incredible story there. What occurred after? Take care!
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d
figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
My website covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly
benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free
to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from
you! Awesome blog by the way!
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be
told was once a amusement account it. Look complex to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how can we be in contact?
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Hello! I’ve been following your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I have came upon till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?
I?¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am glad to exhibit that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much certainly will make certain to don?¦t put out of your mind this website and provides it a look on a constant basis.
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & aid other customers like its helped me. Great job.
Hi every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, thus it’s good to read this webpage, and
I used to go to see this website all the time.