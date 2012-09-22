IslamLib – Pertanyaan tentang kenapa dunia Islam terbelakang sudah kerap dikemukakan sejak lama. Orang yang pertama kali mengajukan pertanyaan ini adalah Amir Syakib Arsalan (1869-1946), seorang aktivis, pemikir dan sastrawan dari Libanon yang terkenal karena bukunya yang berjudul Limadza Ta’akhkhar al-Muslimun wa Limadza Taqaddama Ghairuhum? (Kenapa Umat Islam Terbelakang, dan Kenapa Umat Lain Maju).
Buku ini terbit pertama kali sebagai sebuah artikel panjang di Majalah Al-Manar yang dipimpin oleh Rashid Ridha di Mesir pada pada 1936. Belakangan, artikel itu diterbitkan sebagai buku pada 1940 dengan kata pengantar oleh Rasyid Ridha.
Kisah bagaimana buku ini terbit menarik untuk dituturkan di sini. Buku Arsalan itu ditulis sebagai respon terhadap pertanyaan yang diajukan oleh seorang pembaca Majalah Al-Manar dari Jawa bernama Muhammad Basuni Imran. Surat itu dikirim ke redaksi Al-Manar pada bulan Rabi’ al-Akhir 1248 H (1929 M). Oleh Rashid Ridha pertanyaan itu kemudian dikirim ke Syakib Arsalan. Yang terakhir ini langsung tergerak menuliskan jawaban.
Kebetulan saja, saat menerima surat pertanyaan dari tanah Jawa itu, ia baru saja kembali dari perjalanan ke Andalusia, negeri yang dulu, selama kurang lebih tujuh abad, berada di bawah kekuasaan Islam (711-1492), dan kemudian direbut kembali oleh bangsa Kristen di Eropa dalam peristiwa yang dikenal dengan “reconquista”. Kenangan akan hilangnya tanah Islam itu membuat Arsalan sedih. Tepat pada saat itulah, ia menerima surat dari Jawa. Dalam waktu tiga hari ia menyelesaikan bukunya itu.
Apa penjelasan Arsalan tentang kemunduran dunia Islam? Ada dua. Pertama, dalam pandangan Arsalan, bangsa-bangsa non-Muslim maju karena mereka tetap berpegang pada tradisi keagamaan mereka sendiri. Arsalan menyebut dua contoh: Jepang dan Eropa, simbol kemajuan dunia pada awal abad ke-20. Dua dunia itu maju tanpa harus mengabaikan tradisi keagamaan mereka. Penjelasan kedua, bangsa-bangsa itu maju karena kerja keras untuk meraih kemajuan, terutama dalam bidang ilmu pengetahuan.
Dalam pandangan Arsalan, kemajuan bangsa-bangsa Islam hanya bisa dicapai melalui jalan yang sama yang ditempuh oleh bangsa-bangsa non-Islam, yakni berpegang pada tradisi, serta kerja keras. Hukum kemajuan berlaku secara “konsisten” bagi bangsa Islam dan non-Islam.
Ada tiga penyakit mental yang dianggap oleh Arsalan sebagai “biang kerok” kemunduran dunia Islam: pesimisme (tasya’um), rendah diri (al-istikhdza’) dan cepat putus asa (inqitha’ al-amal).
Pada penutup bukunya, Arsalan mengutip ayat yang dalam pandangannya merupakan kunci kebangkitan dunia Islam, yakni Al-Ankabut (29):69. Bunyi ayat itu: wa ‘l-ladzina jahadu fina lanahdiyannahum subulana – mereka yang berjuang (jihad) di jalanKu, Aku akan menunjukkan mereka jalan-jalan menuju Aku.
“Jihad” adalah kata kunci yang disebut oleh Arsalan. Tetapi, ini bukanlah jihad dalam pengertian “perang suci” sebagaimana kita jumpai pada kelompok Islam garis keras. Baginya, jihad adalah kerja keras dan kesediaan untuk melakukan pengorbanan (al-tadlkhiyah).
Jawaban Arsalan, di mata kita sekarang, mungkin terasa sederhana dan simplistik. Tetapi, ada pengamatannya yang cukup tajam dan, saya kira, masih relevan hingga saat ini. Gagasannya bahwa kemajuan harus bertopang pada tradisi, bukan malah memusuhinya, saya kira senada dengan pandangan yang dikemukakan oleh banyak ilmuwan sosial pada abad ke-20.
Robert Wuthnow, seorang profesor sosiologi dari Universitas Princeton, misalnya, mengemukakan tentang pentingnya peran “community of discourse” dalam tiga perubahan penting di Eropa: Reformasi Protestan, Pencerahan, dan Revolusi Sosialis. Apa yang oleh Wuthnow disebut sebagai “komunitas wacana” adalah suatu arena perdebatan, di mana tradisi dan kekinian saling berdialog.
Unsur tradisi sangatlah penting di sana. Suatu komunitas wacana menjadi kurang bermakna tanpa suatu tradisi yang melatarinya. Apa yang dikemukakan oleh Wuthnow menggaungkan sebagian apa yang telah dikemukakan oleh Arsalan sebelumnya, tentang pentingnya konteks tradisi dalam mencapai suatu kemajuan.
Pertanyaan tentang alasan kemunduran dunia Islam terus bertahan hingga saat ini. Sebuah tulisan pendek yang cukup provokatif yang ditulis oleh seorang penulis Pakistan, Dr. Farrukh Saleem, menarik untuk kita simak sejenak.
Judul artikel itu “Why are Jews so powerful and Muslim so powerless?”, dimuat di situs Blitz yang didirikan oleh Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, seorang wartawan Bangladesh yang mendedikasikan diri untuk melawan ideologi kaum Jihadis Muslim. Dalam artikelnya itu, Saleem mengemukakan sejumlah data yang menarik (validitas data-data ini bisa saja diperdebatkan).
Inilah sejumlah data perbandingan yang dikemukakan oleh Saleem. Jumlah bangsa Yahudi di seluruh dunia saat ini adalah 14 juta. Sementara jumlah umat Islam adalah 1,4 milyar. Tetapi, keunggulan numerik umat Islam ini tak berkorelasi dengan prestasi mereka dalam, misalnya, bidang ilmu pengetahuan dan ekonomi.
Selama 105 tahun sejarah hadiah Nobel, sebanyak 180 Hadiah Nobel telah dimenangkan oleh bangsa Yahudi. Sementara, dari 1,4 milyar umat Islam, baru ada tiga ilmuwan/sastrawan Muslim yang memenangkan hadiah tersebut (di luar Hadiah Nobel di bidang perdamaian).
Salah satu pemenangnya ialah Prof. Abdus Salam dari Pakistan. Ia memenangkan Hadiah Nobel di bidang fisika pada 1979. Yang sangat ironis, di negerinya sendiri, Abdus Salam tak diakui sebagai seorang Muslim, karena ia pengikut kelompok Ahmadiyah.
Data lain yang dikemukakan Saleem: Jumlah seluruh universitas di 57 negeri Muslim yang menjadi anggota Organisasi Konferensi Islam (OIC/OKI) hanyalah sekitar 500. Sementara di Amerika Serikat saja, terdapat 5.748 universitas. Di India, negeri dari mana Pakistan memisahkan diri, ada 8.407 universitas. Perbandingan ini memang sangat fantastis karena begitu “njomplang”.
Melihat perbandingan semacam ini, sangat jelas di mana letak masalah yang dihadapai oleh dunia Islam, yaitu kemerosotan pendidikan dan etos saintifik. Ini tentu menyedihkan mengingat sejarah masa lampau Islam yang dikenal sebagai pembangun kebudayaan ilmu pengetahuan.
Salah satu cari utama peradaban Islam, menurut seorang orientalis terkenal Franz Rosenthal, ialah ia merupakan peradaban pengetahuan (bisa dibaca dalam bukunya yang berjudul Knowledge Triumphant [1970]).
Kunci kemajuan Islam di masa depan, menurut Saleem, ia harus mengejar ketertinggalan yang cukup jauh di bidang pendidikan dan riset. Saya kira, pengamatan Saleem ini sangatlah tepat.
Jika kita kembali kepada gagasan Arsalan sebelumnya, yang dibutuhkan oleh bangsa-bangsa Islam saat ini adalah “jihad”, bukan dalam pengertian yang dipahami oleh kalangan Islam garis keras; melainkan jihad intelektual, yakni kerja keras untuk meraih kemajuan di bidang pengetahuan.
Itulah jalan kemajuan bagi dunia Islam di masa depan.
