Menggemakan Pemikiran Gus Dur

IslamLib – Dua minggu lalu, para pengikut Gus Dur yang menyebut dirinya sebagai Gus-Durian berkumpul di Jakarta. Tak kurang dari lima puluhan orang datang, dari berbagai daerah dan dari lintas generasi. Mereka menyelenggarakan simposium selama tiga hari (16-18 Nopember 2011) untuk mengkristalisasikan pemikiran-pemikiran Gus Dur dalam konteks keindonesiaan, keislaman, dan ke-NU-an.
Beberapa sahabat dan kolega Gus Dur diminta bicara dalam forum itu. Saya yang lebih tepat disebut sebagai santri atau murid Gus Dur pun diminta bicara.
Pengetahuan saya tentang Gus Dur mungkin tak sempurna. Terlampau banyak orang yang lebih tahu tentang Gus Dur karena meriset secara khusus pemikiran-pemikiran Gus Dur. Puluhan atau bahkan ratusan buku yang mengulas rinci noktah-noktah pemikiran Gus Dur telah diterbitkan, baik tatkala Gus Dur masih hidup maupun ketika sudah meninggal dunia.
Gus Dur telah diteliti dalam berbagai perspektif dan dari berbagai disiplin keilmuan. Dalam forum itu, laksana menggarami lautan, saya hanya menyatakan kembali poin penting pemikiran Gus Dur, yaitu penolakannya yang konsisten terhadap “ortodoksi” dan “purifikasi” Islam.
Di lingkungan umat Islam terlebih kaum Nahdhiyyin, Gus Dur berfungsi sebagai pendobrak kebekuan berfikir. Ia tak menutup pintu bagi filsafat dalam Islam. Itu sebabnya, ia mengintroduksi diskursus filsafat ke dalam publik Islam Indonesia.
Ia tak hanya membaca al-Ghazali yang menampik filsafat, tapi juga melahap Ibn Rushd yang menerima filsafat. Bahkan, Gus Dur antusias untuk bertamu ke kedai orang-orang seperti al-Kindi, Ibn Sina, Ibn Bajah dan Ibn Thufail, hingga para filosof Yunani seperti Aristoteles dan Plato. Ia pun berkelana cukup jauh membacai karya-karya Karl Marx dan Fredrich Engels, juga Immanuel Kant dan Bonaventura.
Dengan basis tradisi keilmuan Islam yang cukup, Gus Dur melakukan dinamisasi pemikiran Islam. Ia pun melakukan kritik sangat tajam terhadap kemandegan pemikiran Islam. Ushul fikih yang dalam sejarahnya merupakan proses kreatif untuk mendinamisasi fikih Islam, dalam perkembangannya, menurut Gus Dur, telah menjadi alat seleksi yang sangat normatif dan memandulkan kreativitas.
Akibatnya, umat Islam berwawasan sempit dan sangat ekslusif. Umat Islam menjadi beban bagi kebangunan peradaban Islam. Aktivitas istinbath tak bisa dilangsungkan, karena para ulamanya telah terperangkap dalam gubahan fikih lama. Berbagai upaya untuk mengaransemen fikih Islam selalu ditolak.
Walau tak dikenal sebagai pakar fikih, Gus Dur turun tangan membenahi fikih Islam yang “mogok” di tengah jalan itu. Ia meminta agar teks keagamaan yang diduga kuat akan membentur HAM, pluralisme dan nilai-nilai demokrasi untuk ditafsir ulang, mulai dari soal terminologi murtad hingga soal kafir.
Gus Dur berdebat sengit dengan sekelompok umat Islam yang menggolongkan orang-orang non-Muslim Indonesia sebagai kafir dzimmi yang rendah bahkan harbi yang boleh diperangi. Gus Dur pun menafsir ulang pengertian al-maqashid al-syar’iyah atau al-dlaruriyat al-khms (lima prinsip dasar Islam). Di antaranya, hifdz al-din diartikan Gus Dur dengan kebebasan beragama, hifdz al-aql dengan kebebasan berfikir.
Sebab mengerti relativisme dan subyektivisme fikih, Gus Dur menolak menjadikan fikih sebagai hukum positif negara. Formalisasi fikih Islam ke dalam produk perundang-undangan, demikian Gus Dur, bukan solusi bagi masyarakat Indonesia yang plural.
Telah lama Gus Dur membunyikan lonceng peringatan sekiranya umat Islam memaksa agar fikih Islam yang partikular dan beragam itu diformalisasikan. Memformalisasikan satu jenis fikih berarti membuang puluhan jenis fikih yang lain. Itu sebabnya, Gus Dur lebih suka merelakan fikih berada di tangan pemangku agama dan bukan di haribaan penguasa negara. Biarkan fikih menjadi medan eksplorasi intelektual para ulama dan bukan bahan hegemoni para zuama.
Lebih dari itu, menurut Gus Dur, dalam konteks kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara seluruh warga negara tak terkecuali umat Islam harus terus didorong untuk merujuk pada Pancasila dan konstitusi bukan pada teks kitab suci. Kitab suci boleh menjadi inspirasi, tapi tak boleh menjadi aspirasi.
Tuntutan formalisasi syariat Islam, demikian Gus Dur, berwajah sektarian dan berlawanan dengan asas kesetaraan bagi warga negara. Di negara Indonesia, kedudukan utama seseorang adalah warga negara bukan warga agama. Semua kita pada mulanya adalah penghuni negara Indonesia baru kemudian penghuni agama (Islam, Katolik, Protestan, Hindu, Budha, Konghucu, Sikh, Baha’i, dan lain-lain).
Menurut saya, gagasan-gagasan Gus Dur yang bersifat timeless ini harus diusahakan untuk terus digemakan dan disirkulasikan. Bukan karena kita fanatik terhadap Gus Dur, tapi karena gagasan-gagasan universal Gus Dur itu berguna bagi bangsa Indonesia yang majemuk ini.
