Nabi Muhammad dan Intervensi Pasar

IslamLib – Hari-hari ini publik kita sedang disibukkan dengan berita mengenai kelangkaan daging sapi di pasar. Akibatnya harga daging sapi naik tajam: biasanya sekitar Rp. 90.000 – 100.000/kg, kini menjadi 130.000/kg. Tentu saja masyarakat teriak karena kenaikan harga yang cukup tajam ini. Sudah hampir satu bulan lebaran berlalu, tetapi harga daging sapi belum turun juga hingga sekarang. Ada apa?
Ada dua penjelasan yang beredar. Di satu pihak, ada yang menjelaskan hal ini dengan teori tengkulak. Teori ini mengatakan bahwa harga di pasar tidak mencerminkan kondisi “supply and demand” yang nyata. Sebab suplai daging sapi pada dasarnya cukup. Hanya saja ada “tengkulak” yang sengaja mempermainkan harga, sehingga dengan demikian kran impor terpaksa akan dibuka lagi.
Penjelasan kedua memakai teori “nasionalisme”. Menurut teori ini, pemerintah sejak awal memang gemar mengumbar semboyan swa-sembada, cenderung inward-looking, dan kerap menguar retorika anti-impor untuk menaikkan popularitas di mata publik. Karena kuota impor daging dibatasi, demi the so-called nasionalisme, dan miskalkulasi tentang stok daging sapi di dalam negeri, akhirnya terjadilah keadaan saat ini: daging sapi langka. Harga naik!
Apapun penjelasannya, hasilnya tetap sama: harus ada sesuatu yang dilakukan, entah itu operasi pasar, atau membuka kembali kran impor sehingga keseimbangan “supply and demand” terjaga kembali, dan harga-harga menjadi normal. Jika tidak, maka rakyat yang akan menjadi korban.
Dengan kata lain: Pemerintah harus intervensi untuk melakukan stabilisasi keadaan. Apakah ada sesuatu dari zaman Nabi Muhammad yang kira-kira bisa kita pakai untuk menganalisis masalah ini? Jawabannya: ada! Ikutilah kisah berikut ini.
Suatu saat harga barang-barang pernah melambung tinggi di Madinah. Mungkin karena kelangkaan pasokan barang. Lalu, seorang sahabat melapor dan meminta agar Nabi sebagai “quasi-kepala negara” melakukan intervensi sehingga harga-harga bisa dipaksa turun.
Anda pasti akan mengira bahwa respon Nabi adalah langsung menyetujui permintaan itu. Tidak. Ternyata tidak, sodara-sodara! Nabi menolak dengan tegas seraya bersabda sebagai berikut (dalam hadis yang diriwayatkan oleh Abu Dawud, Tirmidzi dan Ibnu Majah):
La tusa”ruu fa inna ‘l-Laaha huwa ‘l-musa”ir. Artinya: Janganlah kalian meng-intervensi harga, sebab Tuhan lah yang menciptakan harga-harga itu. Dia lah juga yang menahan (stock barang), melepas, dan membagi-bagi keuntungan (rizq).
Hadis ini, bagi saya, sangat “revealing“, mengungkap banyak hal. Nabi, melalui respon ini, tampak sangat memahami hukum pasar. Dia tak bisa menyetujui intervensi harga dengan cara memaksa seorang pedagang menjual dengan harga murah, padahal stoknya terbatas, dan dia harus kulakan dari supplier lain dengan harga yang tinggi pula. Sebab ini jelas suatu “mazlamah”, tindakan tak fair.
Dengan kata lain, pendekatan Nabi terhadap “pricing policy” cukup liberal dan pro-pasar. Dia menolak intervensi harga secara tak fair.
Jika intervensi harga harus dilakukan, maka tak ada cara lain kecuali dengan mengikuti hukum “supply and demand“, misalnya dengan memperbesar sisi “supply” sehingga harga turun; atau melalui mekanisme moneter, misalnya, dengan menaikkan suku bunga sehingga pasar tidak mengalami “overheating”. Hal terakhir ini, misalnya, sedang akan dilakukan oleh Fed di Amerika Serikat yang akan menaikkan suku bunga pada akhir tahun ini untuk mencegah terjadinya “overheated economy” karena membaikknya kondisi ekonomi AS secara umum sekarang ini.
Tak heran jika dulu sosiolog dan sejarawan Perancis Maxime Rodinson pernah menyebut dalam bukunya “Islam et Capitalisme” (1966) bahwa Islam adalah agama yang memiliki etos kapitalistik. Nabi sendiri, kita tahu, punya latar belakang sebagai pedagang. Tentu saja dia paham benar bagaimana mekanisme “invisible hand” bekerja di pasar.
Yang menarik, Nabi menggunakan kata Tuhan untuk menjelaskan konsep “invisible hand” yang dipakai oleh Adam Smith beberapa abad kemudian dalam bukunya yang terkenal, The Theory of Moral Sentiments. Yang satu adalah bahasa agama, yang satunya lagi bahasa sekuler. Tetapi intinya sama: ada mekanisme tak nampak (invisible) yang tidak bisa kita campuri dan “arah-arahkan” dengan seenak-udel kita sendiri seperti dilakukan oleh negeri-negeri yang menganut “state-planned economy“.
Jadi, kesimpulanya: Nabi adalah seorang “marketist“, seorang yang pro-pasar, bukan “etatist“.[]
