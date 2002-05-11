Nashr Hamid Abu Zaid dan Masalah Pengkafiran

Dalam salah satu karyanya yang cukup terkenal Tahafut al-Falasifa(Kerancuan para Filusuf), Abu Hamid al-Gazali (w. 1111) memberikan cap kafir kepada para filusuf Muslim karena beberapa pandangan mereka yang dianggap bertentangan dengan ajaran-ajaran Islam. Sebagai konsekwensi dari pengkafiran ini, banyak orang berpendapat bahwa perkembangan filsafat Islam menjadi mandeg.
Pengkafiran terhadap pemikiran seseorang atau bahkan institusi ternyata masih terus berlangsung hingga saat ini. Kasus yang ingin dikaji dalam tulisan ini adalah yang menimpa Dr. Nashr Hamid Abu Zaid (l. 1943), seorang pemikir Muslim asal Mesir yang mengajar di Fakultas Sastra Universitas Kairo namun sejak tahun 1995 harus mengasingkan diri bersama istrinya di Leiden, Belanda.
Kasus Abu Zaid sangat menarik untuk diteliti tidak saja karena ia telah dikafirkan oleh kalangan fundamentalis, tapi pihak pemerintah pun, lewat perangkat hukumnya, turut serta mendukung pentakfiran itu. Pertanyaannya kemudian adalah: apa alasan kelompok fundamentalis dan pengadilan Mesir mengkafirkan Abu Zaid? apakah dosa Abu Zaid? dan mengapa pentakfiran semacam itu bisa terjadi?
Konflik Kelompok. Sebagaimana yang telah disampaikan oleh Charles Kurzman dalam bukunya Liberal Islam: a Source Book, pertentangan antara kelompok muslim fundamentalis dan muslim liberal sudah merupakan hal yang biasa terjadi di kebanyakan masyarakat muslim.
Di Mesir sendiri banyak pemikir muslim liberal yang menjadi korban pentakfiran kelompok fundamentalis, sehingga karya-karya mereka dilarang terbit. Sebut saja misalnya kasus Thaha Husain (w. 1973) dan Muhammad Ahmad Khalaf Allah (w. 1998).
Yang pertama menulis Fi al-Syir al-Jahili (Tentang Puisi Masa Pra-Islam) pada tahun 1926 namun dicabut dari peredaran karena memuat pandangan yang dianggap bertentangan dengan ajaran Islam. Buku tersebut baru bisa diterbitkan kembali pada tahun 1927 dengan menggunakan judul baru Fi al-Adab al-Jahili (Tentang Sastra Pra-Islam) dan beberapa pandangan kontroversialnya dihapus.
Demikian pula nasib disertasi al-Fann al-Qashashi fi al-Quran (Seni Narasi di dalam al-Quran) yang ditulis oleh Khalaf Allah pada tahun 1947 namun tidak jadi dipertahankan karena beberapa anggota tim penguji sudah mencapnya tidak layak untuk diuji karena ditengarai bertentangan dengan Islam.
Perlawanan kelompok fundamentalis terhadap pemikiran liberal tidak bisa dilepaskan dari upaya mereka untuk memberlakukan pelaksanaan syariat Islam di Mesir yang sudah bertahun-tahun mereka perjuangkan. Ini berawal dari gebrakan Presiden Anwar Sadat pada tahun 1970-an yang dalam rangka menarik dukungan politis dari umat Islam di negeri itu menggantikan kata-kata di dalam konstitusi Republik Mesir dari kalimat syariat Islam adalahsalah satu sumber utama dari pembuatan undang-undang menjadi syariat Islam adalah satu-satunya sumber utama legislasi.
Kasus Abu Zaid. Kasus Abu Zaid bermula dari dalam lingkungan universitas ketika ia mengajukan karya-karya ilmiahnya untuk keperluan kenaikan pangkat ke tingkat guru besar. Setelah memperhatikan karya-karya tersebut, salah satu dari anggota tim penilai karya ilmiah yang bernama Abd al-Shabur Syahin, seorang dosen di fakultas Dar al-Ulum dan juga imam tetap Masjid Amr bin al-Ash, memvonis pandangan Abu Zaid tidak sesuai dengan ajaran Islam.
Singkat cerita, dari perdebatan di lingkungan universitas beberapa pengacara yang bersimpati kepada kelompok fundamentalis membawa vonis takfir ini ke pengadilan dan mengajukan gugatan cerai tanpa persetujuan atau keinginan sendiri baik dari Abu Zaid maupun istrinya. Mereka menengarai bahwa perkawinan seorang murtad dengan wanita muslim adalah tidak sah dan karenanya memohon kepada pengadilan untuk membatalkan tali perkawinan mereka.
Alasan utama penyebab kemurtadan Abu Zaid, menurut para pengkritiknya, adalah karena ia menganut paham kiri dan menggunakan teori Marxis di dalam tulisan-tulisannya. Sebagai contoh, seorang profesor dari Universitas al-Azhar, Ahmad Fayd Haykal, menilai buku Mafhum al-Nashsh, karya utama Abu Zaid, sebagai suatu kajian al-Quran yang menggunakan teori kiri.
Bahkan Muhammad Imarah, tokoh Islam moderat yang lain, menulis satu buku yang secara khusus mengkaji pemikiran Abu Zaid yang ia beri judul al-Tafsir al-Markisi fi al-Islam (Penafsiran Marxis dalam Islam).
Untuk membuktikan tuduhannya itu, Imarah menjelaskan bahwa sebagian besar karya Abu Zaid diterbitkan oleh majalah serta penerbit yang berhaluan kiri. Di samping itu, Imarah juga melihat bahwa Abu Zaid menggunakan teori materialis di dalam mengkaji al-Quran, seperti pendapatnya bahwa al-Quran dibentuk oleh budaya Arab.
Pandangan ini, menurut Imarah, menegasikan sakralitas al-Quran, atau dengan kata lain, menyatakan bahwa al-Quran bukan diciptakan oleh Allah akan tetapi oleh budaya Arab.
Mengapa takfir? Benar bahwa Abu Zaid berpendapat al-Quran dibentuk oleh budaya Arab, akan tetapi itu tidak berarti bahwa ia tidak meyakini al-Quran sebagai ciptaan Allah. Sebagaimana keyakinan kaum muslimin, Abu Zayd juga percaya bahwa al-Quran adalah firman Allah SWT yang diwahyukan kepada nabi Muhammad SAW melalui perantara malaikat Jibril dalam waktu lebih dari dua puluh tahun.
Walaupun al-Quran merupakan firman Allah, al-Quran menggunakan bahasa manusia (bahasa Arab), diwahyukan kepada manusia (nabi Muhammad) untuk kemudian disampaikan kepada seluruh umat manusia untuk kepentingan mereka.
Selain itu, fakta bahwa al-Quran diturunkan selama kurang lebih dua puluh tiga tahun, serta adanya literatur tentang asbab al-nuzul, ayat-ayat Mekah dan Madinah dan juga tentang ayat-ayat yang dihapus/diganti dan menggantikan (mansukh wa nasikh), membuktikan bahwa konteks sosio-politik dan historis sangat mempengaruhi turunnya ayat-ayat al-Quran.
Pandangan Abu Zayd ini sebenarnya tidak jauh berbeda dengan tesis kaum Mutazilah yang berpendapat bahwa al-Quran adalah makhluq/muhdats(diciptakan) karena firman Allah merupakan produk dari sifat Allah Yang Berbicara (al-Qail), salah satu sifat-Nya yang filiyyah.
Sebagai produk dari sifat filiyyah, ia diciptakan pada masa tertentu. Sementara itu kelompok Hanbaliyyah dan Asyariyyah berpendapat bahwa al-Quran adalah qadim(tidak bermula) dan eksis bersamaan (co-exist) dengan Allah. Konsekwensinya, situasi sosial dan historis pada saat nuzulnya al-Quran tidak terlalu berperan, karena menurut mereka al-Quran secara keseluruhan telah ada sebelum dunia ini diciptakan.
Dunia Islam telah sekian lama didominasi oleh pemikiran Hanbaliyyah/Asyariyyah, sehingga yang terakhir ini sering diklaim sebagai pemikiran yang terbenar, dan ketika ada pandangan yang berbeda denganstatus quo langsung saja dicap sesat dan kafir. Padahal sejarah pernah mencatat bahwa dulunya pandangan Mutazilah juga pernah berjaya dan bahkan khalifah al-Mamun, khalifah ketujuh dari dinasti Abbasiyyah, sempat menjadikan mazhab Mutazilah sebagai mazhabnya negara.
Tapi setelah itu, lagi-lagi berkat dukungan penguasa yang menggantikan al-Mamun, mazhab Asyariyyah-lah yang kemudian mendominasi hingga saat ini. Kalau pada masa al-Mamun pandangan Mutazilah merupakan pemikiran ortodoksi dalam Islam, bahkan mereka yang tidak menganut mazhab Mutazilah dihukum (inquisition/mihnah), setelah itu pemikiran yang sama dicap kafir dan sesat.
Apakah kita akan terus terjebak dalam kungkungan pengkafiran suatu pemikiran yang nyata-nyata sangat dipengaruhi oleh dukungan/kepentingan politik praktis? Tidakkah sepatutnya bagi masing-masing untuk memperoleh hak hidup, hak berijtihad dan hak berbeda pendapat?
Apakah kita memiliki otoritas untuk menghakimi keimanan seseorang? Bukankah Allah SWT telah berfirman dalam surat al-Baqarah ayat 147-148: al-Haqq mi r-rabbika fala takunanna mina l-mumtarin (Kebenaran itu hanyalah dari Tuhanmu, maka janganlah kamu termasuk orang yang ragu-ragu).
