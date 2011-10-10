Para Penghina Islam

IslamLib – Gerakan pembaruan adalah kerja kenabian. Para pembaru, begitu juga para nabi, selamanya mendapat tantangan dari masyarakat yang hendak diperbaruainya. Di dunia Islam, para pembaru dicurigai membawa misi melawan Islam. Pembaruan dianggap sebagai pelemahan terhadap Islam. Mereka dilecehkan.
Pelecehan terbesar yang diterima para pembaru Islam adalah bahwa mereka dianggap menghina Islam. Proyek-proyek pembaruan dianggap sama dengan penghinaan. Pikiran-pikiran progressif dianggap sama dengan penghinaan.
Tidak sedikit ilmuan politik dan sosial menganggap Islam tidak cocok dengan demokrasi, pada akhirnya juga tidak cocok dengan semua gagasan tentang kemajuan. Demokrasi dianggap produk budaya Barat yang unik, barang asing di dunia Islam. Sangat populer dari Ernest Gellner dan Samuel P. Huntington mengenai benturan antar-peradaban.
Peradaban Barat yang demokratis-individualis kemungkinan akan berbenturan dengan peradaban Timur (Islam dan Konghucu) yang kolektivis. Terang-terangan Huntington bahkan menyatakan bahwa masalah utama bagi masyarakat Barat bukanlah fundamentalisme Islam, melainkan Islam itu sendiri.
Max Weber menulis tentang afinitas tak langsung antara semangat kapitalisme dan tradisi protestantisme. Karl Marx menganggap moda-moda produksi di Barat begitu unik dan tidak dimiliki dunia Islam. Komunisme hanya akan muncul di Barat. Pada pokoknya Islam dianggap tidak sesuai bahkan menghambat kemajuan.
Pandangan-pandangan ini sebetulnya menghina Islam secara ilmiah [saya menyadari bahwa kata “menghina” dalam dunia akademik sangat tidak relevan.] Mereka meremehkan potensi ummat Islam untuk mencapai taraf kehidupan masyarakat maju.
Tapi, Asma Barlas, seorang muslimah feminis dan ilmuan politik, mengungkapkan bahwa sebetulnya “penghinaan” terhadap Islam jauh lebih banyak terjadi di dunia Islam sendiri daripada di luar dunia Islam.
Di dunia Islam, tumbuh subur corak penafsiran agama yang merendahkan Islam sendiri. Para ulama dan tokoh agama itu tak segan-segan mencari doktrin baru yang berimplikasi pada perendahan Islam. Doktrin-doktrin yang merendahkan itu adalah doktrin-doktrin tentang ajakan untuk membenci kelompok lain.
Doktrin untuk hidup secara eksklusif dan tertutup adalah bentuk perendahan terhadap kebesaran peradaban Islam. Doktrin yang mendiskriminasi dan membatasi akses perempuan ke ruang publik adalah penghinaan terhadap Islam yang justru pro-pembebasan.
Doktrin bahwa perempuan berasal dari tulang rusuk laki-laki sama sekali tidak ada dalam al-Qur’an. Yang ada jutsru adalah penciptaan manusia dari jiwa yang satu. Doktrin itu muncul begitu saja dan dipopulerkan oleh mereka yang hendak merendahkan Islam. Sehingga selamanya Islam akan meminggirkan perempuan.
Islam juga dianggap sebagai penganjur poligami. Tapi tak satupun ayat dalam al-Qur’an yang bicara tentang anjuran itu. Ayat yang pada dasarnya menolak praktik poligami diputar balik sedemikian rupa sehingga seolah-olah mendukung nafsu mereka untuk kawin lagi.
Ayat itu berbunyi: “Menikahlah dengan perempuan yang menyukaimu (bukan “yang engkau sukai” sebagaimana terjemahan selama ini) dua, tiga, atau empat…Kalau kamu tak mampu berlaku adil, maka satu saja.” Sudah terang benderang bahwa tidak ada manusia biasa yang mampu berlaku adil terhadap isteri yang lebih dari satu. Perintah ayat itu jelas. Menikahlah dengan satu isteri atau suami saja.
Para penghina Islam itu juga menyebar fitnah bahwa al-Qur’an melaknat sekelompok manusia yang sekarang dikenal sebagai kelompok LGBTIQ (lesbian / gay / bisexual / transgender / intersexed / questioning). Mereka menggunakan kisah nabi Luth atau kisah Sodom dan Gomorah.
Menurut Ioanes Rakhmat, ahli kekristenan, tidak ada laknat bagi pelaku sodomi an sich pada kisah itu. Laknat itu muncul karena dua orang malaikat yang turun dalam bentuk pemuda dihinakan oleh masyarakat Nabi Luth dengan cara disodomi. Lalu Tuhanpun murka.
Dalam perang, acapkali kita mendengar penghinaan terhadap lawan perang muncul dalam bentuk perkosaan. Kita mengecam dan melaknat perkosaan itu. Tapi tentu kita tidak melaknat praktik hubungan seksual lawan jenis di luar perkosaan.
Adalah penghinaan terhadap agama, juga Tuhan, dengan menuduhnya melaknat orang-orang yang memiliki orientasi seksual tertentu yang mungkin berbeda dari orang kebanyakan.
Mental terkepung yang kemudian muncul dalam bentuk agresifitas menyerang siapa saja yang berbeda adalah perendahan terhadap Islam. Islam adalah agama yang besar. Beratus tahun Islam menjadi pusat peradaban dunia.
Ia adalah pusat dan inspirasi ilmu pengetahuan dan seni. Sangat tidak pantas menghinakan Islam dengan meletakkan kepadanya segala atribut kejumudan, kekakuan, ketertutupan, dan kemunduran.
