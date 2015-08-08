Home » Gagasan » Pembaruan » Mengatasi Konflik dengan Islam Moderat
Muslim Indonesia (Foto: asianews.it)
Muslim Indonesia (Foto: asianews.it)

Mengatasi Konflik dengan Islam Moderat

Abdul Hakim 08/08/2015

IslamLib – Ada sebuah pernyataan menarik dari salah seorang ketua Muhammadiyah, Hajriyanto Y Thohari, dalam artikel opininya di harian Kompas (Senin, 3/8/15). Dia menyatakan bahwa Muhammadiyah tak boleh menghabiskan energi untuk melayani polemik-polemik sektarian warisan lama pasca Perang Shiffin (657 M) dengan Tahkim-nya itu. “Muhammadiyah harus tampil ke depan sebagai perekat persaudaraan kebangsaan dan peredam konflik primordial dan sektarian dengan amal-amal nyata.”, kata Hajriyanto.

Yang dimaksud dengan perang Shiffin adalah perang saudara di antara umat Islam dari generasi sahabat, yang terjadi antara pasukan Ali bin Abi Thalib sebagai khalifah umat Islam pada saat itu melawan pasukan gubernur Syam (Suriah) Muawiyah bin Abi Sufyan yang melakukan pemberontakan dengan dalih menuntut keadilan atas terbunuhnya khalifah ketiga, Ustman bin Affan, yang masih tergolong kerabatnya.

Pada perang tersebut, atas saran penasehatnya, Amr bin Ash, ketika pasukan Muawiyah hampir mengalami kekalahan, mereka menancapkan mushaf Alqur’an di atas ujung tombak sebagai tanda untuk melakukan perdamaian dengan pasukan Imam Ali, yang sesungguhnya merupakan siasat licik untuk memecah kekuatan dari para pendukung Ali bin Abi Thalib.

Hal itu terbukti benar, setelah diadakan proses perundingan (Tahkim) di antara kedua belah pihak, ketika Abu Musa al-Asya’ari sebagai juru runding dari pihak Ali menyatakan pengunduran Ali dari kursi khilafah, Amr bin Ash yang mewakili pihak Muawiyah berinisiatif menobatkan Muawiyah bin Abi Sufyan sebagai khalifah yang baru atas umat Islam.

Dari peristiwa Tahkim itulah kemudian lahir kelompok ekstrem pertama di dalam Islam, yakni kaum Khawarij, yang karena kekecewaannya atas hasil proses Tahkim itu, mereka berontak melawan Ali bin Abi Thalib . Kelompok Khawarij inilah yang kemudian membunuh Ali pada suatu hari di pagi buta.

Sejak perang Shiffin itu, kaum Muslim secara tajam terpolarisasi menjadi beberapa kelompok. Mereka yang setia sebagai pengikut Ali disebut Syiah, mereka yang setia kepada Muawiyah disebut Sunni, dan dari kelompok Khawarij kemudian mewariskan gerakan-gerakan radikal dan ekstrem seperti Alqaedah, Boko Haram, ISIS, dan kelompok-kelompok serupa yang kita bisa saksikan sekarang ini.

Pertanyaan yang harus kita jawab sekarang adalah: Apakah umat Islam kini bisa melepaskan diri dari polarisasi sektarian warisan Islam masa awal itu?

Kalau pertanyaan ini kita ajukan ke kelompok yang menyerukan gerakan pemurnian agama, mereka akan menjawab dengan cara menawarkan metode salaf ash-shalih, yakni menjadikan generasi Islam awal dari kalangan sahabat, tabi’in, dan tabi’it tabi’in sebagai model paripurna dalam mengikuti dan menjalankan ajaran Islam. Inilah faham yang dikembangkan Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab yang sekarang menjadi mazhab resmi kerajaan Arab Saudi, yang dikenal secara umum sebagai kelompok Wahabi.

Namun, solusi ini banyak dikritik para ulama dan pemikir Islam, karena kecendrungannya yang sangat tekstual dan anti rasio. Di samping itu, pendekatan tersebut mengandung masalah. Karena, seperti saya katakan, justru konflik dan perpecahan umat Islam terjadi pada generasi yang mereka sebut sebagai kaum salaf itu. Yang lebih mengkhawatirkan, faham pemurnian agama memandang kaum Muslim di luar kelompoknya sebagai bid’ah dan musyrik.

Dari cara pandang seperti itu, kemudian muncul apa yang disebut faham takfiri, yang menyesatkan dan membolehkan pembunuhan. Tidak heran kalau ada yang bilang bahwa faham Wahabi adalah ibu kandung dari berbagai gerakan radikal dan teroris yang berkembang sekarang ini.

Pandangan lain adalah berupa gerakan pembaruan Islam, dengan jargonnya kembali kepada Alquran dan Hadis. Gerakan seperti ini telah banyak menginspirasi kelompok-kelompok yang disebut sebagai kaum modernis Islam, yang di Indonesia diwakili terutama oleh Muhammadiyah.

Gerakan ini terutama mengacu kepada pemikiran Muhammad Abduh. Selain berusaha meniru masa awal Islam (salaf), Abduh juga terbuka dengan pemikiran rasional yang berusaha memadukan ajaran Islam dengan dunia modern.

Gerakan pembaruan Abduh kemudian diteruskan oleh muridnya, Muhammad Rasyid Ridha. Untuk menyebarkan pemikiran-pemikirannya, Ridha menerbitkan al-Manar. Dalam hal teologi, Ridha banyak dipengaruhi pemikiran Salafi. Ia, misalnya, berpendapat bahwa kemunduran Islam diakibatkan kaum Muslim yang telah menyimpang dari ajaran Islam yang asli. Karena itulah Ridha kemudian menyerukan kembali kepada Alquran dan Hadis.

Namun, pemikiran Abduh dan Ridha tak lepas dari kritik. Seperti kita ketahui, untuk memahami Alquran dan Hadis, orang perlu penafsiran. Kenyataannya, ketika melakukan penafsiran terhadap Alquran maupun Hadis, kaum Muslim memunculkan pandangan yang berbeda-beda.

Di samping itu, pandangan para ulama terdahulu yang sangat beragam dan bahkan saling bertentangan, juga ikut berperan dalam suatu penafsiran. Alhasil, gerakan pembaruan pun tak bisa lepas dari polarisasi.

Belakangan, muncul  gerakan moderasi Islam. Gerakan ini berusaha memoderasi semua perbedaan dan konflik dalam Islam. Dengan cara pandang ini, perbedaan mazhab tidak dipandang sebagai problem. Semangat toleransi dan kesediaan untuk bekerja sama dengan mereka yang berbeda menjadi dasar dalam aktivitas gerakan ini. Keragaman pendapat justru dipandang sebagai rahmat yang harus disyukuri.

Gagasan “Islam Nusantara” yang diusung oleh Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) dan “Gerakan Pencerahan” oleh Muhammadiyah adalah cermin dari cara pandang moderasi Islam itu. Di tengah kecenderungan dunia Islam yang penuh konflik dan pertumpahan darah, seperti di Timur Tengah, pandangan moderat menawarkan solusi yang lebih menyejukkan.

Bagi kita di Indonesia, kecenderungan moderat seperti diusung NU dan Muhammadiyah, merupakan pilihan yang paling rasional. Sikap moderat adalah jawaban atas meningkatnya eksklusifisme, radikalisme dan ekstremisme yang semakin merebak akhir-akhir ini.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib