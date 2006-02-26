Pentingnya Pembaruan Islam

IslamLib – Salah satu imbas positif dari peristiwa pengeboman gedung WTC (9/11) adalah munculnya wacana tentang Reformasi atau Pembaruan Islam. Wacana ini sesungguhnya bukanlah baru, karena para sarjana sudah sejak lama mendiskusikannya.
Yang baru adalah bahwa wacana ini kini dibicarakan secara luas, tak hanya oleh kalangan akademis saja, tapi juga oleh media massa, politisi, dan para pengambil keputusan di negara-negara Barat.
Thomas L. Friedman, kolumnis terkenal asal Amerika, misalnya, menulis sebuah artikel menarik di New York Times, berjudul “An Islamic Reformation” (4/12/02). Menurutnya, pembaruan Islam adalah sebuah keharusan bagi kaum muslim sekarang ini, karena perang terhadap terorisme dan radikalisme akan percuma tanpa diikuti perbaikan dari dalam kaum muslim sendiri.
Baginya, Amerika “bisa membunuh Osama bin Laden dan para pengikutnya, tapi yang lain akan muncul menggantikannya. Satu-satunya yang bisa memerangi akar kekerasan itu adalah kaum muslim sendiri. Dan itu hanya mungkin terjadi jika mereka sendiri yang memperjuangkan demokrasi dan pembaruan agama.”
Dalam Islam sendiri, pembaruan bukanlah sesuatu yang baru dan sama sekali bukanlah agenda yang diciptakan oleh Amerika. Ia sudah ada sekurangnya sejak abad ke-19, ketika para pembaru Islam seperti Jamal al-Din al-Afghani (w. 1897) dan Muhammad Abduh (w. 1905) memulai gerakan ini di Mesir. Pada saat itu, agenda utama Reformasi Islam adalah membebaskan kaum mslim dari pemahaman agama yang sempit dan kaku.
Sejak abad ke-15, secara intelektual kaum muslim mengalami kemunduran serius. Berbeda secara diametris dengan orang-orang Eropa yang memulai masa kebangkitan dan pencerahan, kaum muslim sejak abad itu memulai tidur panjang dalam keterbelakangan dan kebodohan.
Beberapa kerajaan Islam yang muncul selama masa ini -seperti Usmaniyah di Turki dan Moghul di India- hanya mampu memproduksi alat-alat perang dan sedikit seni arsitektur. Tidak ada pencapaian intelektual yang berarti selama periode itu.
Para pembaru Islam menyadari akan kondisi tersebut, dan atas dasar itulah mereka memulai gerakan pembaruan Islam, sebuah agenda yang sampai kini masih terus berlanjut. Di Indonesia, gerakan Pembaruan Islam dimulai dari Minangkabau, Sumatra Barat, oleh para tokoh pembaru agama seperti Abdullah Ahmad (w. 1933), Muhammad Djamil Djambek (w. 1947), dan Hadji Rasul (w. 1945).
Gerakan ini kemudian diteruskan oleh para tokoh pembaru Islam di pulau Jawa, seperti K.H. Ahmad Dahlan (w. 1923), H.O.S. Tjokroaminoto (w. 1934), dan Hadji Agus Salim (w. 1954).
Setelah kemerdekaan, agenda pembaruan Islam diteruskan oleh para intelektual muslim liberal semacam Nurcholish Madjid, K.H. Abdurrahman Wahid, M. Dawam Rahardjo, dan M. Syafii Maarif. Tokoh-tokoh ini adalah para reformis sejati yang menyadari pentingnya pembaruan dilakukan dalam tubuh umat Islam.
Organisasi besar Islam seperti Muhammadiyah dan NU ketika dipegang oleh para tokoh pembaru itu, memainkan peran yang sangat besar dalam melakukan pencerahan kepada umat Islam.
Sayangnya, setelah para tokoh reformis itu tak lagi berkiprah, organisasi-organisasi itu kini menjadi mandek, bahkan cenderung menjadi puritan dan anti terhadap reformasi keagamaan.
Kaum muslim harus tetap menjalankan agenda Reformasi Islam, untuk kebaikan diri mereka sendiri. Bahwa agenda itu kemudian mendapat dukungan dari Amerika dan negara-negara Barat, ini bukanlah sesuatu yang harus ditolak dan dicemooh, tapi justru harus disyukuri dan disambut baik.
Para pembaru Islam memiliki kesamaan pandangan dengan negara-negara Barat karena mereka memang memiliki landasan berpikir yang sama, yakni tentang kemajuan, persamaan, toleransi, dan penghormatan kepada hak-hak dasar manusia.
Jika selama ini kita berbicara tentang dialog dan kerjasama dengan Barat, maka inilah saat yang tepat untuk melakukan dialog dan kerjasama itu. Negara-negara Barat memiliki pengalaman panjang dalam menghadapi kejumudan, keterbelakangan, dan fanatisme agama. Sudah sewajarnya kaum Muslim belajar dari pengalaman mereka.
Musuh bersama umat beragama saat ini adalah otoritarianisme penafsiran terhadap ajaran-ajaran agama. Lembaga-lembaga agama yang otoriter, yang merasa benar sendiri, adalah musuh bagi kebebasan beragama. Kekerasan agama tidak dimulai dari Osama bin Laden atau Dr. Azahari, tapi dari ajaran-ajaran intoleran yang bibit-bibitnya disemai oleh para otoritas agama yang otoriter.
Pada akhirnya, semuanya terpulang kepada kaum muslim sendiri, apakah mereka tetap ingin memelihara pemikiran-pemikiran sempit yang berujung pada kekerasan agama dan terorisme, ataukah mereka ingin melanjutkan pembaruan Islam, sebuah agenda luhur yang telah disemai sejak abad ke-19.
