Rumadi: “Gus Dur Memperjuangkan Prinsipnya dengan Aksi Nyata”

IslamLib – Buku Gus Dur terbaru, Islamku, Islam Anda, Islam Kita, yang pekan lalu diluncurkan (21/8), merekam konsistensi garis besar pemikiran dan sikap Gus Dur dalam soal-soal keagamaan dan kebangsaan. Gus Dur tetap kokoh di jalur keislaman, kebangsaan, dan kemanusiaan. Itulah setidaknya kesaksian dua intelektual muda NU, Dr. Rumadi dan Abd. Moqsith Ghazali kepada Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (21/9) lalu.
Mas Rumadi, buku yang memuat kolom-kolom Gus Dur setelah lengser dari kursi kepresidenansudah terbit kemarin. Sebagai salah seorang editornya, apa yang dimaksud Islam Ku, Islam Anda, Islam Kita, yang dijadikan judulnya itu?
Rumadi: Oh, itu diambil dari salah satu judul tulisan Gus Dur yang ada di dalam buku itu. Judul tulisan itu sebenarnya menggambarkan pusaran utama keseluruhan pemikiran Gus Dur yang ada di dalam buku itu. Kalau dilihat mendetail, memang banyak sekali hal-hal yang dibicarakan Gus Dur, sejak soal Islam dan ketatanegaraan, sampai responnya terhadap masalah-masalah kontemporer seperti kasus Inul dan problem ekonomi global.
Esai dengan judul Islam Ku, Islam Anda, Islam Kita, yang menjadi judul buku itu sebenarnya tidak panjang. Tapi dari esai itu kita menyadari bahwa Islam memang beragam. Ungkapan pribadi seseorang dalam berislam mungkin berbeda atau juga bertentangan dengan apa yang saya alami.
Dari situlah kita dapat melihat adanya Islam yang aku pahami secara pribadi, dan Islam yang Anda pahami menurut Anda sendiri. Namun meski beragam, kita tetap Islam, dan disitulah mulai dikatakan soal Islam kita.
Jadi judul buku ini menggambarkan Islam yang warna-warni; meski Islamnya satu tapi masing-masing orang punya pemahaman berbeda-beda tentang Islam.
Mas Moqsith, dari telaah Anda atas tulisan-tulisan Gus Dur, apakah keragaman Islam itu hanya ditunjukkan dari sudut pandang sosiologis-antropologis saja, atau juga dalam soal doktrin-teologisnya?
Moqsith: Saya kira, tidak hanya keragaman dari sisi sosiologis-antropologis yang sejak lama didengungkan Gus Dur. Kita tidak bisa mengelak bahwa di dalam soal doktrin, dalam tafsir keagamaan yang paling asasi pun kita tak mungkin bisa menunggal. Karena itu, ada Islamku, yakni Islam sebagai hasil penafsiran yang bersifat personal-individual dari seseorang; ada Islam Anda yang berdasarkan penafsiran Anda dan juga Islam kita, yang menjadi benang merah dari Islamku dan Islam Anda.
Menurut Gus Dur, yang dinamakan Islam kita itu adalah prinsip-prinsip dasar kemanusiaan yang universal. Gus Dur sering mengutip al-Ghazali soal 5 prinsip dasar ajaran Islam. Pertama adalah soal kebebasan beragama. Gus Dur adalah orang kampung yang saya kira sangat konsisten melakukan pembelaan terhadap kelompok-kelompok minoritas. Sebab minoritas agama, ras, dan sebagainya itu, merupakan bagian dari perwujudan tafsir atau pemahaman orang terhadap Islam. Menurut Gus Dur, mereka itu tidak bisa dihancurkan.
Di samping kebebasan beragama, kebebasan berfikir dan aspek-aspek kebebasan lain juga terus-menerus didengungkan Gus Dur. Bagi saya, Gus Dur telah memberi injeksi moral agama ke dalam isu-isu yang dianggap bersifat profan sekalipun. Dia bicara HAM, demokrasi, pluralisme, dan sebagainya.
Apa soal baru yang buku ini, Mas Rumadi ?
Rumadi: Bagi saya, yang perlu dari buku ini bukan soal baru atau tidaknya, tapi justru kesaksian akan konsistensi Gus Dur dalam pikiran-pikiran yang sejak lama ia usung. Saya belum pernah melihat pemikir Indonesia yang begitu konsisten membela prinsip-prinsip yang ia pegang teguh sebagaimana Gus Dur.
Buah pikirannya bukan hanya diwacanakan dalam bentuk tulisan lalu diseminarkan dlsb., tapi juga diwujudkannya dengan aksi. Lihatnya bagaimana kukuhnya Gus Dur berpegang pada prinsip anti-diskriminasi. Bukan hanya menulis, dia benar-benar memperjuangkan prinsip itu dalam aksi nyata.
Juga konsistensinya dalam pembelaan terhadap pluralitas. Dia tetap melakukan itu meski dianggap kerja yang tidak populer dan dipandang kontroversial. Tapi dia tetap lakukan pembelaan. Dalam soal pembelaan atas pluralitas, saya tidak pernah melihat orang sekonsisten Gus Dur. Aktivismenya juga merupakan cerminan dari apa yang ia pikirkan.
Mas Moqsith, Anda melihat konsistensi dan kesinambungan dalam gagasan-gagasan keislaman Gus Dur, atau justru melihat titik-titik kisar perubahan paradigma berpikir?
Moqsith: Saya pertama-tama melihat Gus Dur sebagai sosok santri, dan santri itu dididik berpikir secara plural oleh tradisi fikih. Sebab, tak mungkin ada pandangan yang tunggal di dalam fikih. Karena itu, orang yang ahli fikih seperti Gus Dur, tak mungkin menganut satu konsep kebenaran absolut.
Itulah saya kira yang pertama kali mendidik Gus Dur untuk tidak memutlakkan pandangannya sendiri. Di samping fikih, dia juga banyak belajar ilmu-ilmu lain seperti sosiologi, antropologi, dan filsafat. Dia juga pembaca sastra yang baik. Karena itu, medan perhatian Gus Dur terhadap ilmu pengetahuan amatlah luas.
Nah, di sinilah ia berbeda dengan tokoh Indonesia lainnya seperti Prof. Syafi’i Ma’arif atau Buya Syafii. Buya bukanlah pembaca buku dengan dimensi yang sangat luas. Buya terutama adalah seorang sejarawan dan mungkin juga pembaca buku-buku keislaman yang cukup luas.
Tapi bacaan Gus Dur memang luar biasa, bukan hanya fikih, tapi juga fasih bicara sastra. Ketika masih SMP dan SMA dulu, saya juga sering melihat Gus Dur sebagai pengamat sepakbola. Ini menunjukkan bahwa perhatian Gus Dur terhadap banyak dimensi kehidupan sangat besar sekali.
Selain soal minat bacaan, apa perbedaan lainnya dengan sosok Buya Syafii yang beberapa bulan lalu juga meluncurkan otobiografinya yang memikat?
Moqsith: Mungkin yang juga berbeda adalah titik berangkatnya. Gus Dur bukanlah seorang ploretar, tapi datang dari kalangan aristokrat. Kakek dan bapaknya ibarat raja di dalam tradisi NU. Tapi anehnya, gagasan-gagasan Gus Dur itu potensial menghancurkan dirinya sendiri.
Dari politik berwacana, itu sebenarnya merugikan. Tapi Gus Dur tetap melakukan itu. Gagasan-gagasannya seakan-akan ingin menghancurkan kelasnya sendiri. Dia kan seorang yang punya otoritas tinggi, tapi tiap hari ia seakan menghancurkan otoritasnya sendiri.
Itu dapat diamati dari pandangan-pandangan keagamaannya yang di kalangan para kyai cukup kontroversial. Kerja seperti itu, kalau tak hati-hati, tentu akan melenyapkan kharisma dan lain sebagainya. Tapi Gus Dur tidak peduli, ia tetap membuat perbedaan. Ia tetap konsisten menghadirkan sudut pandang yang berbeda dalam melihat banyak persoalan. Pembelaan Gus Dur terhadap kelompok minoritas seperti Ahmadiah, aliran kepercayaan, dan lain-lain, sudah konsisten ia lakukan sejak dulu dan sampai sekarang.
Mas Rumadi bisa menunjukkan konsistensi gagasan keislaman Gus Dur lebih rinci lagi?
Rumadi: Dilihat dari sejarah perkembangan pemikiran Gus Dur, masa-masa awalnya memang tak lempang-lempang amat. Dia pernah mendukung gagasan-gagasan Ihkwanul Muslimin yang dianggapnya sebagai salah satu ptototipe Islam yang benar. Tapi setelah belajar tentang nasionalisme Arab dan sosialisme di Irak, dia mulai berubah pikiran. Selanjutnya, perubahan-perubahan itu terus terjadi, terkait dengan pengalaman hidup Gus Dur sendiri.
Setelah melihat kenyataan Islam Indonesia, dia menemukan ide-ide baru yang pelan-pelan mulai menggeser cara pandangnya yang lama. Sekarang, yang dia pegang adalah prinsip-prinsip dasar Islam yang disebutkan tadi. Tapi dia terlihat konsisten dalam prinsip dasar pemikirannya.
Dalam aksi politik, ia memang sering agak sirkus dan zig-zag. Tapi prinsip-prinsip dasar pemikirannya terlalu jelas untuk dilihat. Tak ada sesuatu yang samara-samar atau kabur. Prinsip-prinsip dasar pemikiran Gus Dur menurut saya terlalu jelas.
