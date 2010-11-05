Pemuda: Antara Membangun dan Merusak

IslamLib – Anak muda adalah kekuatan pendobrak. Tapi pada saat yang sama mereka juga bisa menjadi perusak. Inilah yang terjadi di Indonesia belakangan ini. Anak-anak muda progressif terus menerus menyuarakan aspirasi pembaruan dan perubahan.
Mereka bergabung dalam gerakan-gerakan sosial mendesakkan agenda-agenda perubahan di semua level masyarakat. Mereka berada di garda depan gerakan kemerdekaan. Mereka menggerakkan perubahan 1998. Mereka hingga kini terus turun ke jalan mendorong pemberantasan korupsi.
Di sisi yang lain, anak-anak muda dengan garis pemikiran konservatif juga muncul dengan sangat massif melakukan gerakan purifikasi. Mereka mendesakkan agenda-agenda anti-demokrasi. Tak jarang mereka meminta tangan negara untuk mendiskriminasi kelompok tertentu. Mereka melakukan kampanye mendesak penerapan UU pornografi yang secara langsung melecehkan beberapa komunitas masyarakat Indonesia Timur.
Sejarah transisi demokrasi di seluruh dunia menunjukkan bahwa peran anak-anak muda sangat penting. Suatu Negara dengan tingkat populasi anak muda yang tinggi cenderung bergolak. Pergolakan itu bisa bermakna positif, yakni pergolakan menuju perubahan yang lebih baik.
Tapi pergolakan yang disebabkan oleh anak-anak muda juga bisa berdampak negatif, yakni munculnya situasi anarkis dan berujung pada berkuasanya rezim otoritarian.
Di era transisi demokrasi, anak-anak muda dengan mudah dimobilisir oleh kepentingan-kepentingan anti demokrasi. Transisi memungkinkan mobilisasi anti sistem karena semua rezim di era transisi cenderung tidak stabil. Warisan rezim diktator yang korup menjadi penyebab utama tidak stabilnya rezim di masa transisi.
Bayang-bayang kekerasan memang tidak dapat dihindari pada masa transisi dan konsolidasi demokrasi. Jacques Bertrand, dalam Nationalism and Ethnic Conflict in Indonesia, menyebut situasi ini sebagai masa terjadinya “renegosiasi institusional.” Pada masa-masa ketika masyarakat terlibat dalam debat institusional, tentang bagaimana negara harus dikelola, maka pada saat itu pulalah mobilisasi sosial dilakukan oleh pelbagai kepentingan.
Renegosiasi institusional adalah semacam tanda bahwa telah tercipta sebuah struktur kesempatan politik bagi masyarakat untuk berpartisipasi. Teori gerakan sosial (social movement theory) terlebih dahulu mensyaratkan adanya political opprtunity structure (struktur kesempatan politik) dalam setiap gerakan sosial.
Terbukanya kran demokrasi sejak tahun 1998 adalah bentuk kesempatan politik yang memungkinkan gerakan sosial ada. Struktur kesempatan politik tidak akan memiliki signifikansi tanpa adanya mobilisasi yang dilakukan oleh para aktor. Harus ada sekelompok masyarakat yang mengorganisir massa untuk melakukan gerakan.
Kita perlu mendorong pemuda-pemuda progressif pembela demokrasi agar dunia anak muda tidak dikuasai oleh gerakan konservatif anti-demokrasi. Kita mengharapkan lahirnya pemuda-pemuda dengan semangat membangun negeri, bukan mereka yang ingin menghancurkannya. Selamat hari Sumpah Pemuda.
There are actually plenty of details like that to take into consideration. That may be a great level to carry up. I offer the thoughts above as basic inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you deliver up the place the most important factor will probably be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged around issues like that, however I am certain that your job is clearly identified as a good game. Both boys and girls feel the impact of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
I couldn’t resist commenting
you are in reality a just right webmaster. The site loading velocity is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a wonderful process in this topic!
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Some really good information, Gladiolus I discovered this. “Things we not hope for often come to pass than things we wish.” by Titus Maccius Plautus.
I’ve recently started a blog, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for putting up. “Abortion is advocated only by persons who have themselves been born.” by Ronald Reagan.
Hello there, I discovered your website via Google while searching for a related matter, your website came up, it seems good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
I don’t usually comment but I gotta tell regards for the post on this special one : D.
I think you have observed some very interesting points, appreciate it for the post.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any
interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful
than ever before.|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!|
I will right away clutch your rss feed as I can’t to
find your email subscription link or newsletter
service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me understand so that
I may just subscribe. Thanks.|
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!|
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this submit and if I may I want to suggest you some fascinating issues or advice.
Maybe you can write next articles regarding this article.
I want to learn even more things about it!|
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours
as of late, yet I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty price sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made
excellent content material as you did, the net can be much more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its nice conversation about this article here at
this blog, I have read all that, so at this
time me also commenting here.|
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet visitors, its really really good post on building
up new web site.|
Wow, this article is good, my younger sister is analyzing such things, therefore I am going
to let know her.|
bookmarked!!, I like your site!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the
rest of the site is extremely good.|
Hi, I do think this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
may return yet again since I saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get
that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say you have done a fantastic job with this.
Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!|
These are genuinely great ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
I love what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and
reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve added you guys
to my own blogroll.|
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to take a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m
book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and fantastic design and style.|
I love what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.|
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough
time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hey would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re
working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price?
Thank you, I appreciate it!|
I like it when people come together and share views.
Great website, continue the good work!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact
was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added
agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?|
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to
do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the issue
fixed soon. Cheers|
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Cheers!
Exactly where are your contact details though?|
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared
to textbooks, as I found this post at this web page.|
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it
expand over time.|
Hey there! I’ve been reading your website for a while now and finally
got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Tx!
Just wanted to say keep up the good job!|
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to
check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb site!|
Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to know a lot
approximately this, like you wrote the e book in it or something.
I feel that you just can do with some % to force the message house a bit,
however instead of that, that is magnificent blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.|
I visited many blogs however the audio quality for audio songs current at this web page is
truly excellent.|
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything
you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much
appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes that make the greatest changes. Thanks a lot
for sharing!|
I truly love your website.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as
I’m trying to create my own website and would love to find out
where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Thanks!|
Howdy! This post could not be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this.
I’ll send this information to him. Fairly certain he’s
going to have a great read. Thank you for sharing!|
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty
much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!|
There’s certainly a great deal to learn about this topic.
I really like all the points you’ve made.|
You’ve made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and
found most people will go along with your views on this web site.|
Hi, I log on to your blogs like every week. Your writing
style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I simply couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting
that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual provide for your guests?
Is gonna be again steadily in order to check up on new posts|
I needed to thank you for this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you bookmarked to look at
new things you post…|
Hello, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article. I like to write a little comment to support
you.|
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this web site’s
articles daily along with a cup of coffee.|
I constantly emailed this weblog post page to all my friends, since if like to read it next my friends will too.|
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a
year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content
into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!|
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after going through some of the
posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly
happy I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking
back often!|
Wonderful article! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across
the internet. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thank
you =)|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It
truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like
you helped me.|
Hi there, There’s no doubt that your site might be having browser
compatibility issues. Whenever I look at your blog in Safari,
it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, fantastic site!|
Somebody essentially assist to make critically articles I
might state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and
up to now? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish incredible.
Excellent job!|
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board
and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give one thing back
and help others like you aided me.|
Hi there! I just wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for
your great information you have here on this post.
I will be coming back to your website for more soon.|
I always used to study paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of net so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.|
Your way of explaining the whole thing in this piece of writing is genuinely
pleasant, every one be capable of without difficulty be aware of it, Thanks a lot.|
Hello there, I discovered your web site by way of Google
even as searching for a comparable subject, your website came
up, it seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply became aware of your weblog thru Google, and found
that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful in the event you continue this in future.
A lot of people shall be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!|
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been working with?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest site and I would like
to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?|
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it
is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also
with the layout for your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your self?
Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to
look a nice blog like this one nowadays..|
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website in internet explorer, might test this?
IE still is the market chief and a large component of people will leave out your great writing due to this problem.|
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or
understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for
this information for my mission.|
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve
my website!I suppose its ok to use some of\
OD
Its excellent as your other blog posts : D, regards for putting up.