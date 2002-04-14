Home » Gagasan » Penetrasi Tanpa Darah
Penetrasi Tanpa Darah

Burhanuddin Muhtadi 14/04/2002 158 Views

IslamLib – Tuntutan penerapan syariat Islam oleh negara selalu menyertakan nuansa “Arab” yang begitu kental, dengan mengabaikan historisitas hukum Islam vis-a-vis tantangan zaman. Teks dibunyikan secara literal dengan mengabaikan makna di luar teks, tempat al-Quran berdialog dengan kesejarahan manusia.

Walhal, Islam ketika hadir di Indonesia, ia tidak berada pada ruang yang hampa. Meminjam istilah Antony Reid, Islam bisa sukses diterima di sini karena ia datang melalui penetration pacific: “penetrasi tanpa darah”, damai, dengan semaksimal mungkin mengakulturasikan budaya lokal dengan keislaman.

Dalam semangat yang sama, cucu tokoh Ikhwanul Muslimin, Hasan al-Banna, bernama Thariq Ramadan, yang aktif menggeluti filsafat Frederick Nietzhsce, menyusun buku yang merumuskan dasar-dasar epistemologis “Islam Eropa:” sebuah gabungan apik yang mengawinkan Islam yang diturunkan di Arab dengan “tradisi” lokal, dalam hal ini Eropa.

Penerbit Mizan membukukannya dalam judul Dialog Islam-Barat, Pergumulan Muslim Eropa (2002). Adik kandung Hasan al-Banna, Jamal al-Banna, juga menerbitkan kitab Nahwa Fiqh al-Jadid (1999), sebuah rumusan fikih liberal yang berbeda 180 derajat dengan pandangan kakaknya.

Thariq ingin mengatakan soal perkawinan dua tradisi. Dalam bahasa posmodernisme, Islam adalah grand-narasi yang ketika ia didakwahkan di luar dari “habitat” sebelumnya, maka ia akan bersentuhan dengan narasi-narasi kecil seperti lokalitas, tradisi, atau budaya setempat.

Alangkah ironisnya, bila kita membiarkan para pengusung Islam menjadikannya sebagai narasi besar kemudian melakukan excluding the others, represi diskursif dan pemiskinan budaya kepada suatu komunitas tertentu. Bagaimanapun, sebelum Islam datang ke tempat tersebut, mereka dengan eksotisme budayanya telah memiliki wellstanchauung, pandangan hidup yang sudah established.

Kalau mereka tetap bernafsu menjadikan Islam sebagai narasi besar dan kemudian melakukan perlawanan total terhadap budaya setempat, menggerus habis hingga ke akar-akarnya, kita khawatir menjadi bumerang.

Para walisongo adalah contoh yang baik di mana mereka bisa mengakomodasi kultur dan lokalitas, bahkan menjadikannya sebagai media dakwah yang efektif. Ud’u ila sabili rabbika wa al-mauidhoti al-hasanati wa jadilhum billati hiya ahsan, kata Alqur’an.

Bahkan dalam perspektif ushuliyah, saking pentingnya tradisi, ada satu perangkat metodologi yang dinamai urf (kebiasaan, al-adat, atau adat istiadat setempat).

Bila kita amati secara jeli, Alquran juga melakukan akomodasi kultural bangsa Arab secara masif. Lihat saja, ketika Alquran berbicara tentang keharaman khamr. Ia tidak langsung straight to the point bahwa khamr itu haram dan bagian dari jejak-jejak setan (rijsun min amali al-syaithan).

Ada beberapa tahapan untuk sampai pada vonis terakhir: khamar haram! Kita tahu, saat itu minum khamr menjadi tradisi jelek bangsa Arab. Kalau langsung dilarang, bisa muncul resistensi kuat dari bangsa Arab, sementara Islam belum cukup merasuk dalam diri mereka. Tradisi yang buruk pun ada proses pentahapan, apalagi yang dipandang baik.

