Perang Pemikiran

Luthfi Assyaukanie 31/05/2004 281 Views

Istilah “ghazwul fikri” sangat populer di kalangan kelompok pergerakan Islam. Istilah ini berasal dari bahasa Arab yang secara literal berarti “perang pemikiran.” Tak jelas siapa yang pertama kali menggunakannya. Karya-karya Sayyid Qutb, Muhammad Qutb, Said Hawwa, dan para ideolog Ikhwanul Muslimin kerap menggunakan istilah ini dengan semangat “perang salib.”

Para pengguna istilah ini meyakini bahwa pemikiran-pemikiran yang datang dari Barat cenderung bersifat menyerang dan memberikan dampak buruk bagi kaum Muslim. Pemikiran-pemikiran itu dapat meracuni dan menjauhkan kaum Muslim dari agama Islam.

“Karenanya,” tulis Muhammad Qutb, “perang pemikiran lebih berbahaya daripada perang fisik.” Mereka juga meyakini adanya “teori pengaruh.” Yakni bila orang-orang Islam banyak membaca karya-karya orang Barat dan kaum orientalis, maka ia telah terpengaruh dan terperangkap dalam jaring Zionisme dan Salibis.

Saya kira, “ghazwul fikri,” “teori pengaruh,” atau apapun namanya, haruslah dipandang dengan kritis. Karena setiap pemikiran, apapun dan dari manapun sumbernya, adalah sebuah bentuk “peperangan” dan pasti punya pengaruh terhadap seseorang yang menggelutinya.

Tidak ada dalam sejarah, kaum Muslim yang mengkaji dan menggeluti pemikiran Barat, menjadi perusak di muka bumi ini. Malah sebaliknya, mereka menjadi para pembaru yang namanya tercatat harum dalam sejarah pemikiran Islam modern.

Sebutlah Rif’at Tahtawi, Muhammad Abduh, Al-Kawakibi, Taha Hussein, Muhammad Iqbal, Fazlur Rahman, Syed Hussein Nasr, Hassan Hanafi, dan Nurcholish Madjid. Mereka semua dianggap para pembaru yang punya kontribusi besar bagi pemikiran Islam.

Tapi sebaliknya, bagi orang-orang yang membaca karya-karya para pendukung “ghazwul fikri” dan teori pengaruh, telah jelas-jelas pernah melakukan perusakan dan kekerasan di muka bumi ini. Contohnya saja Usamah bin Laden dan ke-19 teroris yang meledakkan gedung WTC pada 9 September 2001.

Orang-orang ini akrab dengan buku-buku Sayyid Qutb. Dalam sebuah wawancaranya jauh sebelum peristiwa 9/11, Usamah mengakui bahwa Fi Dhilal al-Qur’an karya Sayyid Qutb adalah buku yang paling berpengaruh dalam dirinya.

Ghazwul fikri yang paling penting bagi kaum Muslim sekarang adalah melawan pemikiran-pemikiran simplistis dan bodoh, yang kerap mengajak umat Islam terus-menerus mencurigai, membenci, dan mencaci “musuh” mereka, padahal musuh sesungguhnya adalah diri mereka sendiri.

Sudah saatnya kaum Muslim berpikir positif, terbuka, kritis, dan berani mengambil posisinya sendiri tanpa dikuasai oleh pemikiran-pemikiran otoriter yang mengatasnamakan agama.

Ghazwul fikri yang paling penting bagi kaum Muslim adalah melawan pemikiran-pemikiran rasis, tak toleran, dan selalu membenci kelompok lain. Sebagian pemikiran-pemikiran itu adalah warisan dari masa silam, dan sebagian lainnya adalah ciptaan mereka sendiri karena mengidap sizofrenia anti-Barat dan orientalisme.

