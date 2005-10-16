Acep Zamzam Noor: “Kami Membuat Puisi Untuk Melawan Bom”

Bagi sebagian seniman, yang terpenting dari hidup adalah menambah kepekaan batin sehingga mampu menghasilkan keindahan-keindahan yang bernilai seni. Tapi bagaimana makna agama bagi seorang penyair yang tumbuh dari lingkungan pesantren seperti Acep Zamzam Noor? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan pendiri Sanggar Sastra Tasik, dan Partai Nurul Sembako Tasikmalaya itu, Kamis (6/10) lalu.
Kang Acep, konon Anda lahir dari kalangan santri. Bagaimana sosialisasi agama kepada Anda sejak kecil?
Seperti anak-anak lain yang tumbuh di pesantren, saya dididik secara pesantren; mengaji, beribadah, dan kegiatan lainnya. Tapi ada hal penting dalam proses sosialisasi keagamaan saya, yaitu soal toleransi.
Kebetulan, bapak saya tidak terlalu keras dalam mendidik anak. Dia juga memberi pemahaman yang lebih toleran, sehingga dari situ saya tumbuh, selain dari pergaulan dengan dunia seni. Dengan begitu, saya memandang agama lebih pada esensinya, bukan pada permukaan, atau pakaian saja.
Ini penting sekali menurut saya, karena di pesantren-pesantren tahun 1960/1970-an, soal kostum atau pakaian itu tidak terlalu dipentingkan seperti sekarang. Artinya, santri-santri memang memakai sarung dan kopiah, tapi juga memakai kemeja atau kaos.
Ini agak berbeda dengan sekarang. Banyak pesantren sekarang yang santri-santrinya memakai kostum, seragam putih-putih, lalu kopiah haji hijau. Ini agak berbeda dengan suasana masa dulu.
Apakah Anda mencermati proses puritanisasi di pesantren-pesantren sekarang ini?
Ya, saya kira arahnya ke sana. Karena persoalan yang dulu dianggap sepele, sekarang tiba-tiba menjadi sangat penting dan diwajibkan pesantren-pesantren tertentu. Misalnya soal laki-laki harus berpakaian tertentu, sementara perempuan berpakaian tertentu pula.
Mungkin ini erat juga kaitannya dengan soal bisnis. Mungkin saja ada perusahaan konveksi yang ingin kerja sama dengan pesantren, mereka lalu menawarkan produk-produknya berupa baju takwa, kopiah, dan lain-lain.
Kang Acep, apa nilai penting pesantren yang masih membekas dalam jiwa Anda sampai sekarang?
Soal ketulusan. Dalam mengerjakan sesuatu, atau menjadi siapa pun, kita sebagai manusia harus menjalankannya dengan ketulusan, keihlasan, dan kesabaran. Itu nilai-nilai keagamaan yang memang saya serap sejak dulu, sehingga ketika bergulat dengan dunia seni, ia sangat membantu. Bergulat dengan seni otomatis mesti bergulat dengan kesabaran, ketulusan, dan keikhlasan. Tanpa itu, kita mungkin tidak akan bisa bertahan.
Apakah pesantren membantu Anda menjadi penyair atau kecelakaan saja?
Secara formal, tidak ada media atau sarana yang memungkinkan seorang santri menjadi seniman. Itu sama sekali tidak terbayangkan. Tapi bahwa di pesantren ada suasana yang memungkinkan santri menjadi seniman, yaitu suasana kontemplasi.
Saya tidak tahu apakah di pesantren-pesantren sekarang suasana itu masih ada atau tidak. Tapi di masa lalu, paling tidak sebelum tahun 1970-an, di pesantren selalu ada suasana seperti itu. Dari suasana itu, seseorang bukan hanya dapat belajar, tapi juga merenung; merenungkan diri, lingkungan, dan juga alam.
Dari situ sebenarnya ada potensi-potensi kepenyairan di kalangan santri. Potensi itu bisa dipupuk dengan menuliskan renungan-renungan. Itu yang saya maksud pesantren tidak menyediakan sarana apa pun untuk menjadi seniman, tapi ada nuansa pesantren yang bisa membuat orang menjadi apa saja.
Bagaimana perkembangan wawasan keagamaan Anda setelah kuliah di Seni Rupa ITB, Bandung?
Sebagai orang pesantren yang masuk perguruan tinggi seperti ITB, sebenarnya saya juga agak kaget dan agak minder juga. Kagetnya, karena di situ saya melihat orang-orang yang terlalu bersemangat dalam beragama. Waktu itu, aktivitas Masjid Salman memang sangat padat dengan kegiatan-kegiatan keagamaan. Saya kaget melihat gairah keagamaan yang formalistik itu, karena saya memang sejak kecil di pesantren.
Waktu itu saya bertanya-tanya, ada apa gerangan, karena tidak sesuai dengan kebiasaan kecil saya yang tidak terlalu formal dalam berpakaian, sudah berambut gondrong sejak di pesantren, tidak berpakaian yang berlagak-lagak santri. Ketika melihat teman-teman yang bukan berlatar belakang santri, tapi cara beragamanya sedikit beda dengan saya, saya mulai bertanya-tanya.
Artinya, pola keberagamaan Anda di pesantren dulu natural saja, tapi pola keberagamaan di perguruan tinggi itu sudah membentuk identitas tertentu?
Ya, seperti itu, dan lebih banyak sebagai identitas pembeda. Ketika di pesantren, cara beragamanya natural dan mengalir saja, tapi ketika di kampus seakan-akan sedang ada pertarungan besar, lebih formal, jadi sangat fanatis, dan sangat senang membeda-bedakan antara “saya” dengan “mereka”.
Sementara saya yang berangkat dari pesantren tidak terlalu fanatis, tetap bergaul dengan macam-macam suku dan agama dengan santai saja. Tapi beberapa teman yang aktif di masjid-masjid kampus memang punya sikap yang agak berbeda.
Kalau Anda refleksi ulang masa lampau Anda di ITB itu, apa tafsiran Anda?
Mungkin waktu itu saya agak nyeleneh dalam berpikir tentang gejala itu, dan karena itu saya melihat teman-teman itu sedang puber beragama. Mereka baru mengenal Islamnya waktu itu, ketika mau masuk kampus, sehingga ketika diberi hal-hal yang agak keras, ideologis, dan lain sebagainya, penerimaannya begitu bersemangat.
Sementara, saya sejak kecil sudah melihat agama dijalani dengan santai. Dan itu yang membuat saya tidak tertarik untuk masuk ke dalam organisasi-organisasi keagamaan intra kampus.
