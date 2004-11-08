Bambang Widjojanto: “Ibadah Kita Belum Berdampak Positif”

Jihad tidak hanya bisa ditempuh dengan acungan pedang. Nabi Muhammad sendiri menegaskan, jihad terbesar dalam hidup justru pada kemampuan seseorang untuk mengendalikan tuntutan-tuntutan ego-diri, atau menjadi panglima bagi diri sendiri (jihâdun nafs).
Dalam kerangka seperti itulah Bambang Widjojanto, anggota Dewan Etik Indonesian Corruption Watch (ICW) menyoroti kaitan antara korupsi yang menggurita di Tanah Air dan ibadah puasa yang tiap tahun menghampiri kita.
Dalam perbincangan dengan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) yang berlangsung Kamis (4/11/2004) lalu, salah seorang Dewan Pendiri LSM Kontras itu, menuturkan pelbagai pandangannya tentang hubungan antara agama dan aktivitasnya yang intens dalam gerakan anti korupsi dan penegakan HAM. Berikut petikannya.
Mas Bambang, bagaimana Islam diajarkan sejak kecil kepada Anda oleh keluarga?
Sebenarnya keluarga saya adalah keluarga yang biasa-biasa saja. Oleh orang tua, saya awalnya tidak secara ketat diajarkan agama. Dulu orang tua saya juga tidak salat, tapi 24 tahun lalu sudah salat. Mungkin kalau memakai kategorisasi yang standar, saya termasuk kelompok Islam abangan. Jadi Islam KTP.
Jadi, dulu saya merasa Islam saya abangan saja. Tapi dalam perjalanan hidup, saya coba memperlihatkan dan menunjukkan bahwa saya ingin konsisten sebagai orang Islam. Artinya, saya ingin menjalankan ajaran-ajaran Islam dengan baik. Saya ikut membaca tulisan mengenai Islam liberal, tapi saya merasa lebih ingin menjalankan Islam seperti orang biasa saja.
Tapi tentu Anda juga bersentuhan dengan hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan agama, entah dari teman, tetangga, atau masyarakat sekitar!
Ya. Dalam waktu lanjut, proses-proses keagamaan cukup mempengaruhi kehidupan saya dan keluarga. Setelah itu saya melihat perkembangan orang tua saya yang lebih intensif menjalankan ibadah.
Lalu saya juga mendapat kesempatan untuk lebih bersentuhan dengan soal-soal keagamaan. Saya pernah delapan tahun (1986-1993) berada di Papua (sebagai Direktur LBH Papua); tempat yang mayoritas agamanya bukan Islam.
Bagaimana perasaan Anda pertama kali terjun di komunitas yang sebagian besar bukan penganut Islam seperti itu?
Perasaan ketika berubah posisi dari mayoritas menjadi minoritas memang berbeda. Di situ harus ada perubahan cara pandang. Tapi yang lebih penting lagi, di situ saya mendapat istri yang berasal dari Kayu Manak; suatu daerah yang mayoritas muslim. Yang mengesankan saya, orang-orang di sana mampu berkomunikasi dengan baik satu dan lainnya. Ada proses saling menghormati, dan itu cukup intens terjadi.
Anda pernah menempuh pendidikan di Universitas Jayabaya. Pada saat menjadi mahasiswa, pernahkah Anda bersentuhan dengan gerakan Islam?
Saat itu saya lebih banyak tekun di kuliah. Pagi saya bekerja, sore sampai malam kuliah. Teman-teman saya memang banyak yang lebih intensif di situ (pergerakan Islam), tapi saya lebih banyak menjadi mahasiswa yang baik.
Lalu kapan Anda mulai berkenalan dengan lingkungan Islam yang ikut memformat diri Anda?
Ketika di Papua. Di situ saya banyak bertemu dengan teman-teman dari Sekolah Tinggi Fajar Timur Papua, dan juga teman-teman dari kalangan HMI (Himpunan Mahasiswa Islam). Saya bukan orang HMI, tapi banyak berteman dengan mereka di Papua.
Apa yang Anda lakukan ketika bertemu dengan lingkungan yang begitu beragam seperti di Papua itu?
Pada saat itu saya mulai membaca buku, seperti buku-buka tafsir. Saya memang lebih punya kesempatan untuk membaca. Dari situ saya merasa, kalau kita tidak mampu merumuskan dari mana kita berasal, dan hendak ke mana kita menuju, sebenarnya kita telah gagal menjadi diri kita sendiri.
Sebab, seluruh aktivitas hidup kita kan seharusnya diletakkan untuk mencapai tujuan itu; ke mana kita akan pergi nantinya. Ibarat orang membikin proposal, kalau tidak bisa merumuskan tujuannya, itu akan menggemboskan indikator keberhasilannya. Dia tidak akan bisa merumuskan setiap kegiatannya kalau tidak tahu tujuannya.
Apa Anda sedang bicara soal asal-usul dan tujuan penciptaan manusia?
Ya. Sebab semua orang harus mampu merumuskan, dan harus tahu dia dari mana dan hendak ke mana. Nah, ketika seseorang tidak mampu merumuskan itu, sesungguhnya dia belum bisa menjadi apa-apa.
Apakah Anda mengkaji Islam untuk memberikan jawaban atas pertanyaan itu?
Sebenarnya, ya! Saya melihat kegiatan-kegiatan kita terkadang kelihatan kosong; seolah-olah hanya aktivitas lepas yang tidak punya makna bagi sesuatu di kemudian hari. Jadi seolah-olah rangkaian kegiatan yang biasa saja. Nah, saya lalu mengkaji lebih jauh. Sebetulnya, kita ini bisa menjadi sesuatu kalau kita paham hendak ke mana perjalanan kita. Takwa kita sebenarnya mau dikemanakan?
Mas Bambang, hari ini Anda menulis di salah satu media ibukota tentang puasa dan korupsi. Anda sendiri selama ini banyak terlibat dalam kegiatan pemberantasan korupsi, pembelaan hak asasi manusia dan lainnya. Nah, apakah aktivitas Anda selama ini terkait dengan motivasi Anda sebagai seorang muslim?
Sejak beberapa belas tahun yang lalu, ya! Awalnya biasa-biasa saja; kerja, ya kerja. Tapi sekarang, apalagi setelah punya anak, situasinya agak berbeda. Alhamdulillah, hari ini (Kamis, 4 November 2004) saya dikaruniai anak yang keempat. Nah, dari situlah saya mulai membaca-baca ulang.
Misalnya dalam refleksi kita sebagai muslim, manusia kan berfungsi ganda: sebagai hamba sekaligus sebagai khalifah Allah di bumi. Sebagai hamba, kita dituntut menundukkan diri pada kekuasaan Khalik. Tapi dalam konteks khilafah, bagaimana cara kita agar sifat-sifat Sang Khalik bisa terwujud dalam setiap sikap, gerak, ucapan, dan perilaku kita. Itu yang kemudian harus terus-menerus kita lakukan dan perjuangkan.
