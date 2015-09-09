IslamLib – Masyarakat hari ini mempunyai kecenderungan umum: menggali kebenaran seraya menolak godaan untuk menetap pada suatu zona aman dan menyenangkan. Zona aman yang saya maksud di sini adalah agama. Banyak di antaranya yang mulai berupaya mencari jawaban-jawaban baru terkait doktrin agama. Sebab, hal-hal yang semula mampu memberikan perasaan aman dipandang tidak berguna lagi untuk konteks masa kini, atau, tidak masuk akal.
Memang, beragama tanpa disertai sikap kritis berpotensi menghambat kemajuan berpikir. Agama terorganisir seringkali menciptakan rasa tidak aman terhadap individu yang memiliki pandangan berbeda. Hal ini lebih karena otoritas keagamaan masih menggunakan kata-kata evokatif, seperti bid’ah, sesat, murtad, kafir atau stigma-stigma lain yang disimpan secara lestari di sinagoge, gereja, atau masjid.
Kitab Suci, karena dipercayai berasal dari Tuhan sepenuhnya, harus diterapkan secara tekstual, apa adanya. Ketaatan buta pada agama dan kebenaran iman, menjadi hambatan serius untuk mencari jawaban atas pertanyaan kritis. Tulisan ini dibuat untuk menelusuri sikap alternatif dalam beriman secara kritis.
Menurut hemat saya, keyakinan diri dan kemampuan kita dalam menghadapi masa depan sangat tergantung pada bagaimana cara berpikir kita hari ini. Sebab cara berpikir merupakan salah satu yang paling substantif dalam diri kita.
Sepatutnya kita menghidupkan kembali kepercayaan yang lebih besar terhadap manusia dan kemanusiaan. Bukan memaksakan pandangan agama yang tekstual untuk diterapkan pada setiap sendi kehidupan. Dengan begitu, kita bisa lebih kreatif, terbuka, sekaligus kritis dalam beragama.
Untuk tujuan itu, saya kira, sudah waktunya kita menghentikan sekat-sekat berdasarkan agama atau penghormatan yang berlebihan terhadap agama. Memercayai kebenaran agama tanpa bersikap kritis adalah sikap beriman yang terlalu sederhana.
Mengimani wahyu Tuhan secara tekstual dan menganggap penggunaan nalar sebagai tindakan bid’ah merupakan wujud dari kemalasan berpikir. Itulah fideisme, yakni sudah merasa cukup dengan mengikuti pedoman agama tanpa mempedulikan segala macam pikiran, kritik, keresahan intelektual atau ide-ide baru yang tengah ramai diperbincangkan.
Padahal, banyak persoalan kehidupan yang tidak bisa dijawab oleh teks agama. Karenanya kita mengenal istilah “teks bisu”, ketika teks tidak sedikitpun menyinggung sebuah realitas yang tengah terjadi di masyarakat.
Karena itu, menurut hemat saya, strategi terbaik untuk memahami historisitas keberadaan umat manusia, ialah dengan melakukan dekonstruksi dan melepaskan pengaruh ideologis dari agama.
Jika strategi ini digunakan, maka umat beragama—termasuk di sini umat Islam—bukan saja akan memahami secara lebih jelas masa lalu dan keadaan mereka saat ini demi kesuksesan di masa yang akan datang, tapi juga bisa berkontribusi untuk ilmu pengetahuan modern.
Dengan menggunakan akal pikiran sendiri, sebenarnya kita bisa menentukan ukuran moral universal —tapi bukan berarti menafikan aspek partikularnya— sesuai dengan situasi tertentu. Bukan sebaliknya, menjadikan moral sebagai dogma—siapapun yang membawanya, termasuk Nabi.
Al-Razi dalam bukunya Naqd al-Adyan aw fi al-Nubuwwah (kritik terhadap agama-agama atau terhadap kenabian) mengatakan bahwa Nabi tidak berhak mengklaim dirinya sendiri sebagai seorang yang memiliki keistimewaan khusus, baik dalam hal pikiran maupun rohani.
Sebab, pada dasarnya setiap orang adalah sama. Selain itu, keadilan Tuhan serta hikmah-Nya yang tidak membedakan seseorang dengan lainnya, menunjukkan bahwa kritik juga boleh dilakukan terhadap siapapun, tanpa kecuali.
Moral dalam sebuah masyarakat pada hakikatnya boleh dipersoalkan legitimasinya. Moral bersifat nisbi. Lama-lama, moral baru akan menggantikan moral sebelumnya, dan memperbaiki dunia kehidupan masyarakat tersebut.
Ini menunjukkan bahwa legitimasi moral adalah sesuatu yang boleh berubah. Persoalan moral itu sebenarnya bukanlah persoalan perasaan. Persoalan moral—meminjam istilah Habermas—adalah dasar-dasar rasional yang boleh menggalang wacana, yakni wacana yang membawa suara-suara universal, yang sekaligus dapat dipersoalkan.
Jadi, sejauh dapat dipersoalkan, maka itu adalah rasional. Sebaliknya, kalau tidak dapat dipersoalkan, artinya itu hanya urusan perasaan semata.
Persoalan moral adalah persoalan rasional. Pencerahan terjadi ketika manusia membebaskan diri dari ketidakdewasaan atau ketergantungan yang justru kita tumbuhkan sendiri dalam diri kita.
Yang menjadi ciri ketidakdewasaan tersebut adalah ketergantungan dan tunduk terhadap sebuah otoritas, apakah itu kitab suci, institusi, tokoh, maupun sesuatu yang selama ini diwarisi atas nama “tradisi”. Dalam keadaan tak dewasa itu, manusia memang tetap punya akal budi, tapi ia tak punya tekad dan keberanian untuk menggunakannya.
Pencerahan hanya mungkin dilakukan jika pembebasan akal mendapat perhatian yang utama, yang berarti pembebasan dari dominasi dan ketergantungan—termasuk ketergantungan terhadap teks agama, tokoh, ilmu pengetahuan tertentu dan ketergantungan terhadap masa lalu.
Masa lalu bukanlah segala-galanya. Ia berjalan sesuai dengan perkembangan dan kemajuan. Karya Thomas Kuhn The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, mempunyai arti penting, khususnya perihal paradigma. Tidak saja karena keberhasilannya membentuk dan mengembangkan wacana intelektual baru dalam filsafat ilmu, tetapi juga kontribusi konseptualnya yang memberi insight dalam berbagai bidang disiplin intelektual, dengan derajat sosialisasi dan popularitas yang sulit ditandingi.
Saya merasa at home dengan karya Kuhn tersebut, karena mengundang sikap kritis terhadap disiplin keilmuan—apapun, termasuk filsafat dan pemikiran keagamaan. Di sinilah pentingnya memahami bahwa apa yang kita capai hari ini bisa gugur di kemudian hari.
Paradigma erat kaitannya dengan sains normal (normal science), yang oleh Kuhn dimaksudkan untuk mengemukakan bahwa beberapa contoh praktik ilmiah nyata yang diterima menyajikan model-model yang melahirkan tradisi-tradisi keilmuan baru dalam wilayah riset ilmiah.
Paradigma membimbing kegiatan ilmiah dalam masa sains normal. Paradigma membimbing aktifitas ilmiah, dan selama menjalankan riset ini kita bisa menjumpai berbagai fenomena yang disebut anomali. Jika anomali ini kian menumpuk, maka bisa timbul krisis. Dalam krisis inilah paradigma mulai dipertanyakan.
Paradigma akan selalu menggantikan posisi paradigma lama, dan jika tidak, para ilmuwan tidak memiliki kerangka kerja yang mapan. Paradigma merupakan tempat kita berpijak dalam melihat suatu realitas.
Kekuatan sebuah paradigma terletak pada kemampuannya membentuk apa yang kita lihat, bagaimana cara kita melihat sesuatu, apa yang kita anggap masalah, apa masalah yang kita anggap bermanfaat untuk dipecahkan serta apa metode yang kita gunakan dalam meneliti dan berbuat.
Pencerahanmerupakan tugas kemanusiaan. Maka, agar terhindar dari absolutisme dan mencapai kedewasaan, tidak bisa tidak kita harus berani berpikir sendiri. Nalar selalu cenderung untuk mencari sebuah jawaban atas setiap persoalan kehidupan demi memperoleh kebenaran, dan menghampirinya lewat uji falsifikasi terus menerus.
Inilah yang disebut oleh Karl Popper sebagai nalar falsifikasi, nalar yang menggeser segala dogma, ideologi, atau ilusi karena ia terbuka bagi falsifikasi. Nalar falsifikasi membuat kita tidak lagi bicara kepastian, melainkan kehampiran. Kebenaran tidak bisa dipastikan. Tak dapat dimungkiri, berkat falsifikasi, sains [atau bahkan teks, wahyu] pun terlepas dari jerat konservatisme dan bergandengan erat dengan kemajuan.
Dalam Islam, pencerahan sudah dilakukan, misalnya, oleh Arkoun dan al-Jabiri, melalui proyek “kritik nalar” sebagai basis bagi Pencerahan Islam. Dalam kasus di Indonesia, pencerahan ini sudah dilakukan oleh Cak Nur (Prof. Dr. Nurcholish Madjid) dan Gus Dur (KH. Abdurrahman Wahid)—dan belakangan pencerahan ini dilanjutkan oleh murid-muridnya, semisal, Budhy Munawar-Rachman, Ulil Abshar Abdalla, Luthfi Assyaukanie, Abd. Moqsith Ghozali, dan lain-lain.
Di sinilah, saya kira, usaha yang pernah dirintis oleh Cak Nur, melalui proyek sekularisasi menemukan signifikansinya. Pengetahuan ilmiah itu bersifat faktual, bebas nilai, dan netral. Agama tidak boleh menantang pandangan dunia yang dominan.
Agama dapat hadir berdampingan dengan ilmu pengetahuan, tetapi ia tidak akan pernah boleh menghalangi ilmu pengetahuan. Karenanya, amat sangat mungkin, jika dalam era globalisasi, di mana batas otoritas wilayah agama dan ilmu pengetahuan menjadi kabur, maka pilihan menjadi sekuler merupakan pilihan paling tepat.
Dalam sekularisme, eksistensi agama tetap diakui tapi terbatas pada ranah domestik, yaitu pribadi dan keluarga, karena adanya kesadaran bahwa agama, bahkan kitab suci, diturunkan bukan untuk memberi kejelasan sedetil-detilnya dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Semangatnya adalah lebih kepada memandirikan manusia: semangat pembebasan.
Oleh karena itu terwujudnya kebebasan yang lebih besar dan dunia yang lebih terbuka merupakan sebuah keniscayaan: dengan suatu keyakinan bahwa kebebasan dan keterbukaan menyediakan latar yang sanggup membebaskan kreativitas individual. Kebebasan dan keterbukaan menggerakkan dinamisme yang telah membawa kemajuan di bidang kemanusiaan, ekonomi, ilmu pengetahuan, dan teknologi.
Memandang teks atau wahyu serta apa saja yang berasal dari masa lalu sebagai benar dan baik merupakan sebuah kekeliruan—jika tidak boleh disebut kesombongan. Dalam pandangan Cak Nur, kreativitas akan terhambat jika suatu masyarakat terjerembab ke dalam pandangan-pandangan atavistik dan pemujaan masa lalu.
Semua bentuk pikiran dan ide, betapapun aneh kedengarannya di telinga, haruslah mendapatkan jalan untuk dinyatakan. Tidak jarang, dari pikiran-pikiran dan ide-ide yang umumnya semula dikira salah dan palsu itu, ternyata kemudian benar. Kenyataan itu merupakan pengalaman setiap gerakan pembaruan, perseorangan maupun organisasi, di mana saja di muka bumi ini. []
