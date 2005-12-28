Butet Kertaradjasa: “Surga Yang Mengejar-Ngejar Saya…”

“Suatu kali, saya stress karena ada masalah pribadi. Saya lalu berpikir, kalau datang ke gereja, mungkin itu akan menyembuhkan persoalan. Bayangan saya begitu. Tapi, orang segereja justru nontonin saya dengan wajah penuh heran. Makhluk asing mana yang datang ini, begitu mungkin pikir mereka.” Itulah sepenggal pergulatan iman ahli monolog dan aktor kondang, Butet Kertaradjasa, kepada Novriantoni dan Mohammad Guntur Romli dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu (KIUK), Kamis (15/12) lalu.
Mas Butet, Anda pernah terdidik beragama sejak kecil?
Tidak. Begitu lahir, saya tahu-tahu sudah Kristen. Semasa kecil, ruang tamu rumah saya sering digunakan sebagai tempat kebaktian kampung. Jadi ada ibadah gitu. Lantas, saya sekolah di lembaga Katolik, dan tiba-tiba saya tahu ternyata ada agama dalam hidup ini. Jadi agama itu sesuatu yang terberi dalam hidup saya, tidak melalui proses sosialisasi yang ketat.
Tapi Anda bisa disebut beragama?
Wah, saya agamis, hehe. Di KTP saya sudah ada kolom isian agamanya, dan di situ sudah ada isinya. Lalu kalau mau nikah, kita juga harus beragama. Dan kebetulah, saya menikah secara Islam. Istri saya seorang muslimah, dan alhamdulillah sudah jadi hajjah.
Lalu bagaimana mendiang Pak Bagong mengenalkan agama pada Anda?
Secara khusus, tidak ada. Setahu saya, dia itu kok ternyata juga sudak Kristen. Dia pernah aktif di sendratari tentang kelahiran Yesus Kristus. Rumah saya juga digunakan sebagai tempat ibadah. Tapi karena saya tinggal di kampung, saya kadang juga ikut lebaran.
Kalau Idul Fitri, teman-teman main saya selalu pakai baju baru. Karena itu, saya juga merasa berhak untuk mendapat baju baru. Ada juga tradisi sungkeman. Tapi memang, saya tidak pernah ikut salat, sekalipun untuk makan-makan dan baju baru, saya ikutan.
Tentu banyak yang keberatan kalau Anda mengaku beragama tapi tidak menjalankan ritual seperti ke gereja. Lalu, apa fungsi agama menurut Anda?
Untuk ngisi kolom KTP itu lho, Mas! Dan memang, saya nggak pernah alias jarang datang ke gereja. Lha wong saya merasa punya agama saja waktu bapak dan ibu saya meninggal, kok! Terakhir saya ke gereja ketika masih di SMP. Tapi, kalau pas natalan, saya selalu dikirimi pesan-pesan pendek (SMS). Seingat saya, saya juga pernah ke gereja. Tapi, umatnya heran semua. Aku jadi malu.
Ceritanya begini. Suatu kali, saya stress karena ada masalah pribadi. Terus saya berpikir, kalau datang ke gereja, mungkin bisa menyembuhkan persoalan. Bayanganku begitu. Nah, ketika sudah mahasiswa dan berkeluarga, saya datang lagi ke gereja.
Tapi, orang segereja nontonin saya dengan wajah penuh heran. Makhluk asing mana yang datang ini, mungkin begitu pikir mereka. Pendetanya juga heran. Setelah itu, saya tak pernah datang lagi. Saya merasa menjadi makhluk asing yang merebut perhatian banyak orang yang membuat pribadi saya risih.
Bagi yang taat menjalankan ritual agama, Anda tentu dianggap kurang atau tidak beragama…
Itu kan seperti orang yang rajin ngoceh soal Pancasila, tapi perilakunya belum tentu juga Pancasilais. Kalau cuma rajin ke gereja, tapi tindak, perilaku, tabiat, dan pikirannya tidak agamis, apa gunanya?! Kalau saya, orangnya lebih suka pada tindakan.
Saya cuma mencoba untuk mewujudkan harmoni dan hidup yang baik dalam tindakan dan karya-karya saya. Kalau yang ritual-ritual dan serimonial seperti itu, saya memang nggak terbiasa. Atau boleh dikata, saya pemalas.
Tapi saya tetap berdoa kalau mau tidur, dan orang tidak pernah tahu itu. Masak saya harus mengumum-umumkan yang begituan?! Makanya, saya cenderung berpendapat, perkara privat seperti itu tidak usah diomong-omongkan dan tidak perlu dipamer-pamerkan.
Apa Anda beranggapan bertuhan itu jauh lebih penting dari beragama secara formal?
Kayaknya saya sependapat. Saya beragama karena ada kolom yang mempertanyakan agama saya apa.
Sebetulnya perlukah dibedakan antara beragama dengan bertuhan?
Perlu, ya. Tapi, saya nggak ngerti, deh! Malah menurut saya, di kolom-kolom formal urusan negara itu, tidak usahlah ngurusi yang gitu-gituan. Mau bertuhan, mau beragama, itu urusan pribadi orang per orang. Itu kan bukan perkara publik. Jadi, sebenarnya tidak perlu soal kolom agama itu ada untuk urusan yang di ranah publik.
Tapi mungkin perlu juga untuk sensus, ya?
Hanya untuk bangga-banggaan soal minoritas-mayoritas?!
Mas Butet kan menikah beda agama. Pernahkan soal perbedaan agama jadi hambatan dalam keluarga?
Sejauh ini, tidak ada masalah. Aman-aman saja. Waktu saya kawin tahun 1981, lembaga cacatan sipil masih mengizinkan (nikah beda agama). Kakak saya juga menikah beda agama di catatan sipil. Cuma persoalannya, saya ini menantu seorang haji.
Jadi, mertua saya itu tidak menghendaki (nikah beda agama) itu. Dia pingin saya nikah secara Islam; dengan ijab-kabul. Ya… karena itu permintaannya, saya penuhi. Untuk saya, apa susahnya kalau KTP diganti sebentar. Terus, saya ganti KTP dan saya sudah sunat.
Saya buktikan itu dan saya bawa foto saya waktu sunat. Hanya saja, saya tidak bisa ibadah-ibadah. Waktu menjelang ijab-kabul, saya disuruh salat jamaah, tapi saya nggak bisa. Seperti apa dan bagaimana salat itu, saya tidak tahu.
Yang saya tahu cuma wudlu yang basuh-basuh muka itu. Saya lalu masuk kamar mandi. Tapi, saya lama-lama di situ. Tiba-tiba, salat sudah selesai, dan saya keluar. Terus saya ijab-kabul dan langsung pulang ke Jogja. Setelah itu, saya ganti KTP lagi jadi Kristen.
Memang, di negeri ini banyak yang berpikir bahwa orang tua wajib mengawinkan anaknya seagama, supaya hidupnya tetap berbahagia. Pertanyaan saya: jaminannya apa? Saya melihat, orang yang kawin seagama juga tidak kurang yang terjebak dalam proses kawin-cerai.
Malah, istrinya dipukuli terus-menerus. Itulah pengalaman saya waktu ngeyel sama mertua saya. Waktu itu, saya dibilang berbohong, karena sudah Islam di KTP, menikah secara Islam, lalu balik ke Kristen lagi. Saya dianggap munafik.
Lalu, saya katakan begini: “Kalau Mami menghendaki menantu yang dalam hidupnya hanya menipu, saya akan tetap menjadi Islam, karena saya pasti akan tetap menipu diri sepanjang waktu. Sebab, saya pernah berislam hanya untuknyeneng-nyenegin Mami, karena Mami menginginkan ijab-kabul secara Islam.
Tapi kalau Mami menghendaki menantu yang tidak menipu, maka izinkan saya tetap menjadi Kristen, meski telah menikah secara Islam. Sebab, kalau saya Kristen, saya tidak akan bohong dalam berdoa, karena hanya itu yang saya kenal.
Kalau sekarang saya dipaksa menjadi Islam, itu sama saja saya menipu, berbohong. Sebab, hati saya memang tidak di situ.” Lalu, saya menambahkan, “Saya menjamin anak Mami pasti akan baik dengan saya.” Itu yang saya katakan.
