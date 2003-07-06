Home » Gagasan » Pergulatan Iman » Eep Saefulloh Fatah: “Kepada saya, Islam Diajarkan Secara Keliru”
Eep Saefulloh Fatah
Eep Saefulloh Fatah

Eep Saefulloh Fatah: “Kepada saya, Islam Diajarkan Secara Keliru”

IslamLib 06/07/2003 887 Views

4.67/5 (3)

Sosialisasi agama pada taraf yang sangat sederhana selalu menekankan etika ketakutan (ethics of fear) ketimbang etika harapan (ethics of hope). Ketundukan

dibangun di atas pondasi ketakutan seorang hamba kepada Khaliqnya. Seolah
kebesaran Tuhan ditentukan oleh semakin kecilnya manusia dan semakin horornya
kosmos metafisik yang mengitari Tuhan.

Berikut wawancara dengan Eep Saefulloh Fatah, pengamat politik dari Universitas Indonesia yang kini sedang menempuh studi di Ohio State University (OSU), Amerika. Kebetulan Eep sekarang sedang “mudik” selama 2 bulan. Dalam perbincangan dengan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla pada 3 Juli 2003, Eep juga memaparkan kontribusi Islam terhadap konsolidasi demokrasi di Indonesia.

 

Kang Eep, Pemilu sebentar lagi dan anda sudah lama belajar mengamati politik negara kita. Apakah Anda melihat adanya keganjilan dalam hubungan antara agama dan politik, khususnya pasca reformasi?

Masa reformasi ini nampaknya membangkitkan kembali harapan sebagian kecil penganut agama (Islam) untuk menghubungkan secara sangat rapat antara agama dan politik, khususnya antara Islam dan negara. Saya melihat, dalam batas tertentu ini adalah setback atau langkah mundur dari agenda reformasi.

Untungnya, lima tahun reformasi membuktikan bahwa mereka yang mendorong langkah mundur itu sebetulnya tidak signifikan kekuatannya, baik dari segi jumlah maupun dari sisi kemampuan mengartikulasikan gagasan mereka.

Bagaimana dengan agenda yang diperjuangkan partai-partai Islam?

Menurut saya, ketika kita menyebut “partai Islam”, ada ruang perdebatan di situ; tentang benda apa ini gerangan. Yang saya tidak setuju adalah partai-partai yang berorientasi untuk mendirikan negara Islam. Bahwa kemudian kalangan tertentu membuat partai dan karena ketidakmampuan mendefinisikan diri sendiri, lalu menggunakan nama Islam tanpa orientasi, sebetulnya itu masih bisa ditolerir.

Secara kategoris, anda seorang santri. Bagaimana menghubungkan antara kesantrian dengan cita-cita sosial politik yang Anda anggap sesuai dengan tuntutan ideal agama?

Saya merasa bersyukur tumbuh dan besar dalam sebuah keluarga yang memahami agama tidak secara kaku; sebagai satu-satunya perlengkapan untuk mencapai kebahagiaan dunia dan akhirat. Ini rumusan yang saya buat sendiri. Saya tahu, ibu dan bapak saya tidak pernah mengatakan itu.

Saya bisa mengatakan begitu karena agama yang diajarkan di rumah sebetulnya lebih banyak mengajarkan perihal etika, manual tingkah laku, dan semacam basis moralitas ketika kita harus memosisikan dengan diri sendiri dan masyarakat. Dengan begitu, saya tidak merasa pernah diajarkan untuk melakukan formalisasi agama. Buat saya itu sesuatu yang patut saya syukuri di kemudian hari.

Sebenarnya bagaimana sih “perkenalan” pertama kali Anda dengan agama?

Perkenalan saya dengan agama dimulai sangat dini, sejak menginjak usia dua setengah tahun. Saat itulah saya dikhitan. Dengan begitu, saya mendapat tambahan kewajiban yang diberitakan oleh keluarga di sekitar saya.

Tapi perkenalan saya lebih kongkrit dengan agama, terjadi beberapa tahun setelah itu. Yaitu ketika saya mulai diajak ayah untuk salat Jum’at berjamaah. Sebelum itu, saya juga pernah diajak, tapi masih agak enggan.

Nah, mulailah saya berkenalan dengan agama sebagai sebuah otoritas baru yang cukup mengejutkan. Representasinya adalah sebuah masjid yang belum pernah saya masuki, kecuali bermain di pelatarannya saja. Saya duduk di saf yang depan, berhadapan langsung dengan mimbar, dengan karpet warna hijau dan khatib yang memegang tombak dengan gagah.

Tombak yang dipegang khatib masih dalam bentuk aslinya, tidak berganti sejak masjid itu didirikan tahun 1937. Yang masih tersisa dari ingatan saya soal itu adalah adanya sesuatu yang sakral yang sedang diperkenalkan pada saya.

Apakah sekarang Anda punya evaluasi atas cara mengenalkan Islam yang dulu Anda pernah alami?

Saya merasa, Islam diajarkan kepada saya —jangan-jangan juga kepada orang lain— secara keliru. Kekeliruan itu bisa jadi bertumpuk-tumpuk. Misalnya, Islam diajarkan hanya sesuai dengan apa yang dipahami oleh mereka yang merasa punya otoritas untuk mengajar saya ketika itu.

Saya ingat, di saat salat Jum’at, para khatib selalu menyampaikan hal-hal yang bernada ancaman atas siapapun; bahwa hidup di dunia ini sebentar, dan setelah itu kita akan berhadapan dengan dua pilihan: entah menjadi penghuni surga atau neraka! Kepada kami disampaikan ancaman, jika kita keliru menjalankan hidup yang amat pendek ini, kita akan menjadi penghuni neraka.

Ada pengalaman traumatis dari perkenalan Anda dengan agama saat itu?

Komik! Pada waktu kecil, mulai berkembang komik-komik yang menggambarkan bagaimana keadaan surga dan neraka. Ketika itu dada saya terasa sesak dan ketakutan karena membaca dan melihat gambar-gambar komik itu. Komik itulah yang menggambarkan betapa biadabnya siksaan yang akan kita terima di neraka kelak.

Komik itu sudah populer pada akhir tahun 1970-an. Ketika saya menjalani masa kanak-kanak, komik-komik dalam bentuk yang sangat sederhana itu sudah beredar di toko-toko. Dan itu menjadi bahan yang seolah-olah menggiurkan untuk dibaca.

Komik-komik ini menimbulkan horor dalam ingatan dalam konteks beragama. Memori saya, kalau mengingat itu kembali akan terteror. Penggambaran di komik itu membuat jiwa kanak-kanak saya menjadi sangat kecil, lalu berhadapan dengan Tuhan dengan rasa takut yang sangat maksimal. Jadi, agama dan Tuhan dalam ingatan saya waktu kecil, diajarkan sebagai suatu medium yang mengerikan. Karena rasa takut itu, ketundukan harus dipelihara.

Selain komik dan masjid, Adakah institusi lain yang justru merapatkan Anda dengan agama?

Ada. Bukan hanya institusi masjid dan peribadatan saja bentuk pengalaman saya dengan agama. Sejumlah institusi lain seperti sekolah di SD dan madrasah juga. Pagi hari saya di SD dan sore di Ibtidaiyah. Ketika itu, saya juga belajar mengaji selepas Maghrib. Seusai Subuh, saya juga sempat mengaji kitab kuning dari seorang ustadz. Itu semua terjadi, masih di Cibarusah, kampung saya.

Ketika berkenalan dengan sekolah, tidak ada perubahan mendasar dalam pengalaman agama yang saya temukan di kelas-kelas. Perubahan mulai terasa ketika saya mulai menduduki bangku SMP. Ketika itu saya semakin terdesak untuk menolak banyak hal tentang pengajaran agama.

Buat saya, apapun perihal agama mesti dijelaskan secara tuntas. Sehingga, ketika saya melakukan suatu hal, saya menjadi yakin, karena ada alasan di balik perilaku itu. Tidak semua aspek, tentu.

Nah, saat itu saya bertanya tentang kiblat; soal boleh-tidaknya saya salat menghadap arah kebalikan dari kiblat. Sebab, kalau bumi itu bulat tetap saja saya akan menghadap ke Ka’bah kalaupun mesti menghadap ke timur saat salat. Guru agama di SMP saya tidak bisa menjawab argumen saya. Dia bilang, “harus ke barat, tidak boleh ke timur!”

Setelah kuliah, refleksi keagamaan Anda tentu berkembang. Padahal tahun 1980-an, kampus-kampus “sekuler” disemarakkan oleh gerakan-gerakan keislaman (usrah). Apakah Anda juga ikut terlibat?

Ya, saya ikut terlibat dalam semaraknya kegiatan Islam di kampus. Secara tak sengaja saya masuk dalam suatu organisasi. Tapi kemudian justru saya menjadi ketua umum Forum Studi Islam (FSI) yang pertama di FISIP UI. Itupun sebetulnya hasil pergulatan saya sebelumnya.

Ketika saya masuk UI tahun 1987, kegiatan keislaman sangat semarak. Ketika itulah orang sedang bangga-bangganya menempelkan stiker di mobil atau motor untuk menampilkan identitas mereka. Kegiatan pengajian skala kecil, kultum di musalla juga semarak.

Situasi ini menciptakan “konflik” yang agak menggelikan. Yaitu antara mereka yang aktif dalam usrah dengan kelompok yang berdiri di seberangnya dan menganggap usrah sebagai perusak tatanan kehidupan kampus yang sudah dibangun dalam tradisi yang panjang.

“Konflik” itu ikut mempengaruhi kecenderungan Anda selaku aktivis kampus?

Oh, ya. Di kelompok A, saya dianggap kelompok B, dan di kelompok B, saya justru diidentifikasi sebagai kelompok A. Namun identifikasi diri saya yang paling menonjol adalah sebagai “orang hijau”. Ketika konflik semakin memuncak, saya justru menjadi semacam jalan keluar.

Ketika itu, terjadi kebuntuan antarkedua kelompok yang menginginkan terbentuknya sebuah organisasi baru yang bisa mengorganisir kegiatan keislaman. Tapi, organisasi tersebut harus dipimpin orang yang bisa berkomunikasi dengan dua pihak sekaligus.

Menarik sekali pengalaman Anda. Sekarang saya bertanya pada hal yang besar lagi, bagaimana Anda melihat Islam di Indonesia? Apakah Islam punya kontribusi dalam menguatkan demokratisasi?

Ada bentuk-bentuk sumbangan Islam bagi demokratisasi, lebih-lebih kalau kita mendengarkan disertasi kawan kita, Saiful Mujani (Ph.D di Ohio State University dengan tajuk Religious Democrats: Democratic Culture and Muslim Participation in Post Suharto Era: 2003, Red).

Dia menemukan, pada kalangan umat Islam di Indonesia, ternyata ada semacam kebudayaan politik yang sebetulnya potensial menjadi basis persemaian demokrasi.

Ada modal sosial (social capital) yang disiapkan Islam. Memang hanya sebatas itu saja. Jadi, ada peran agama, sebagaimana peran variabel-variabel lain yang ikut membentuk budaya politik di masyarakat kita agar masyarakat siap untuk masuk dalam dunia demokrasi.

Nah, budaya politik macam apa yang telah disumbangkan Islam, terutama dalam konteks Islam di Indonesia?

Lagi-lagi saya dipengaruhi oleh Saiful Mujani untuk menjawab ini. Saya baru saja membaca sebagian hasil risetnya. Misalnya saja, krisis yang dipandang sedang berlangsung di Amerika sekarang adalah krisis paguyuban; orang tidak lagi merasa menjadi bagian dari orang lain; orang semakin menyendiri, dan ikatan-ikatan sosial semakin melemah.

Ternyata, krisis itu tidak terjadi di Indonesia. Menurut Saiful, nilai-nilai paguyuban di Indonesia ditanggulangi pemeliharaannya oleh agama. Ada banyak perilaku sosial dalam masyarakat kita yang dibantu oleh Islam agar masyarakat ikut merasa memilikinya. Jadi ada semacam ikatan sosial yang terpelihara oleh agama.

Artinya bila ikatan sosial itu terpelihara, proses demokratisasi menjadi lebih dimudahkan?

Bukan. Hasilnya bisa menjadi dua kemungkinan yang berbeda. Saya ambil contoh. Di Cibarusah hingga hari ini masih terpelihara bentuk-bentuk paguyuban yang berbasis agama. Di sana ada organisasi kematian untuk menangani orang mati yang dalam Islam disebut sebagai kewajiban kolektif (fardlu kifayah).

Ada juga kegiatan pengajian yang terus-menerus, rutin dan berpuluh-puluh tahun tetap memelihara ikatan sosial dalam masyarakat. Tapi persoalannya adalah: ketika identitas kelompok terbentuk, dia bisa potensial menjadi positif dan negatif sekaligus.

Sumbangannya untuk demokrasi akan penting kalau ternyata identitas yang ditanam dalam kelompok itu adalah identitas Islam yang mengajarkan sikap toleran, hanif, inklusif dan lain-lain. Sebaliknya, jika nilai-nilai Islam yang disebarkan berbasis pada eklusivitas, intoleransi dan sejenisnya, maka akan kontraproduktif bagi demokrasi.

Nampaknya, Anda cukup akrab dengan istilah-istilah hanif, kalimatun sawa’ dan inklusif. Apakah Anda seorang pembaca Cak Nur yang intensif?

Saya bukan pembaca Cak Nur yang intensif. Tapi sebagian besar saya merasa terwadahi oleh gagasan Cak Nur. Menurut saya, seperti itulah mestinya Islam yang berkembang di Indonesia ke depan.

Tapi sekarang ada gejala pembentukan opini publik soal Islam yang cenderung berbeda dengan gagasan Cak Nur. Bicara soal Islam ialah bicara soal pemahaman keislaman masyarakat secara umum.

Kalau melihat fakta dari kelompok penentang gagasan besar Cak Nur yang hanya menghasilkan kekuatan kecil, maka kesimpulan yang kita buat sementara ini ialah: Islam moderat lebih tersebar di tengah masyarakat ketimbang Islam galak.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

97 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:07 am

    Excellent blog you have got here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours these days.

    I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

  2. dodge pcm software
    29/12/2016 at 8:01 pm

    Hello, this weekend is good in favor of me,
    as this time i am reading this fantastic educational article here at my residence.

  3. 1997 dodge cummins pcm wiring diagram
    31/12/2016 at 3:07 pm

    Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
    I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?

  4. Gail
    11/01/2017 at 12:42 pm

    Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just
    posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative
    to read?

  5. daily motivation
    13/01/2017 at 10:14 am

    This is my first time go to see at here and i am
    genuinely impressed to read everthing at one place.

  6. www.chargerforums.com
    14/01/2017 at 10:34 am

    Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
    I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.

  7. Edmund
    14/01/2017 at 9:43 pm

    Keep on writing, great job!

  8. Scott
    15/01/2017 at 4:03 pm

    These are really wonderful ideas in on the topic of
    blogging. You have touched some nice things
    here. Any way keep up wrinting.

  9. http://hareruyaojisan.com/users.php?mode=profile&uid=31536&msg=5&moon=2011-06-01
    16/01/2017 at 5:20 am

    My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from
    PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type
    on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
    I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

  10. www.teterborochryslerjeep.net
    16/01/2017 at 6:40 am

    I simply couldn’t leave your website prior to suggesting that
    I extremely loved the usual info an individual supply in your guests?
    Is going to be again frequently in order to inspect new posts

  11. Kristi
    16/01/2017 at 7:10 am

    For most recent information you have to pay a visit web and on web I found
    this web site as a most excellent web site for most up-to-date updates.

  12. Imogene
    16/01/2017 at 9:00 am

    Terrific work! That is the type of info that are meant to be shared around the web.
    Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this post higher!
    Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thank you =)

  13. financial advisors accounts
    16/01/2017 at 1:05 pm

    Good day very cool website!! Guy .. Beautiful ..

    Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?

    I’m satisfied to search out numerous helpful information right here in the publish, we need develop extra techniques on this
    regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  14. small business owner
    16/01/2017 at 5:26 pm

    These are genuinely enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
    You have touched some pleasant points here.
    Any way keep up wrinting.

  15. http://landgasthofzumhasen.de
    16/01/2017 at 5:37 pm

    For latest information you have to pay a visit world-wide-web
    and on web I found this web site as a most excellent web page for most
    up-to-date updates.

  16. mlm marketing strategy
    16/01/2017 at 11:40 pm

    Right here is the perfect web site for anyone who wishes to find out about this topic.
    You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I
    actually would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a
    subject which has been discussed for years. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!

  17. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 2:03 pm

    First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question that I’d like
    to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out
    how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before
    writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting
    my thoughts out there. I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying to
    figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Thanks!

  18. first audio book
    18/01/2017 at 3:54 am

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
    tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this
    for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some
    experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  19. investment advisor
    18/01/2017 at 4:16 am

    I do trust all the ideas you’ve offered on your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work.

    Still, the posts are too brief for newbies. May just you please
    prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

  20. Johnathan
    18/01/2017 at 7:38 am

    Its not my first time to visit this web page, i am browsing this web site
    dailly and take nice information from here everyday.

  21. professional sales
    18/01/2017 at 4:45 pm

    Thanks for the good writeup. It in truth used to be a amusement
    account it. Glance complicated to more introduced agreeable from you!
    However, how can we communicate?

  22. dondir.com
    18/01/2017 at 6:00 pm

    What’s up to every one, the contents present at
    this site are in fact awesome for people experience,
    well, keep up the good work fellows.

  23. financial advisors stands
    18/01/2017 at 8:08 pm

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
    and was wondering what all is required to get set up?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?

    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Appreciate it

  24. http://www.elisabettafarina.it
    18/01/2017 at 10:39 pm

    My partner and I stumbled over here from a different website
    and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
    Look forward to checking out your web page again.

  25. home based biz
    19/01/2017 at 12:06 am

    Asking questions are truly nice thing if you are not understanding anything totally,
    except this article offers good understanding even.

  26. Ernie
    19/01/2017 at 5:38 am

    I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the layout of your site?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could
    a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.

    Maybe you could space it out better?

  27. www.neva-art.ru
    19/01/2017 at 10:01 am

    Informative article, totally what I needed.

  28. Raleigh
    19/01/2017 at 1:51 pm

    For newest news you have to visit internet and on web I
    found this website as a best website for hottest updates.

  29. overcome credit
    19/01/2017 at 4:02 pm

    Thanks , I’ve just been searching for info approximately this subject for a
    long time and yours is the best I have found out so far.
    However, what about the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the supply?

  30. Kandace
    19/01/2017 at 4:23 pm

    hello!,I like your writing so a lot! percentage we keep up a
    correspondence extra about your post on AOL? I require
    an expert on this house to resolve my problem. Maybe that is
    you! Having a look ahead to look you.

  31. financial planning
    19/01/2017 at 7:05 pm

    Hi! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
    Carry on the superb work!

  32. Floy
    19/01/2017 at 8:49 pm

    Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but
    after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say
    excellent blog!

  33. vozickar.com
    20/01/2017 at 12:26 am

    This article is really a nice one it assists new internet people, who are wishing in favor of
    blogging.

  34. http://metrologistik.com
    20/01/2017 at 1:10 am

    I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him
    as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
    You’re incredible! Thanks!

  35. Horace
    20/01/2017 at 3:56 am

    Hello There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article.
    I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful
    info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.

  36. Boyce
    20/01/2017 at 5:00 am

    Hello, I want to subscribe for this blog to get newest updates, therefore where can i do
    it please help out.

  37. credit based society
    20/01/2017 at 9:06 am

    Great information. Lucky me I ran across your site by chance (stumbleupon).
    I have book marked it for later!

  38. Liliana
    20/01/2017 at 10:23 am

    Excellent article. I’m experiencing many of these
    issues as well..

  39. Earl
    20/01/2017 at 1:59 pm

    Wow, amazing blog structure! How lengthy have you
    ever been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy.
    The overall look of your site is magnificent, as
    smartly as the content!

  40. motivation strategies
    20/01/2017 at 3:09 pm

    Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing
    without having side effect , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

  41. credit card cost
    20/01/2017 at 9:32 pm

    Hi, I want to subscribe for this weblog to take most up-to-date updates, therefore where can i do it please help out.

  42. mlm marketing
    21/01/2017 at 4:31 pm

    Hey I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Digg
    for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a tremendous post and
    a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the
    theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it
    and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have
    time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the
    fantastic work.

  43. financial obligations
    22/01/2017 at 3:58 pm

    Howdy I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake,
    while I was searching on Google for something else,
    Anyways I am here now and would just like
    to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also
    added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
    back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great jo.

  44. sales arena
    22/01/2017 at 8:26 pm

    Good post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
    I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
    Cheers!

  45. corrupt financial advisors
    23/01/2017 at 1:57 am

    Having read this I thought it was very informative.
    I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this information together.
    I once again find myself spending way too
    much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth
    it!

  46. internet marketing motivation
    23/01/2017 at 3:32 am

    Great article, exactly what I wanted to find.

  47. refuse sales opportunities
    23/01/2017 at 12:58 pm

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that
    you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably
    come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this
    increase.

  48. certain adult
    23/01/2017 at 11:54 pm

    Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
    Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info
    much. I was seeking this particular information for a very long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

  49. online business motivation
    24/01/2017 at 3:48 am

    Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely
    long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just
    wanted to say wonderful blog!

  50. service call
    24/01/2017 at 3:50 am

    Awesome! Its really amazing post, I have got much clear idea regarding from this post.

  51. credit based
    24/01/2017 at 2:16 pm

    Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I deal with
    such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

  52. financial planners
    25/01/2017 at 12:35 pm

    Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found
    a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I
    had to tell someone!

  53. adssle.com
    25/01/2017 at 4:59 pm

    Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you actually understand what you’re talking approximately!
    Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my site =).

    We can have a hyperlink alternate arrangement among us

  54. sales skills
    25/01/2017 at 7:14 pm

    Wonderful blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?

    I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option?
    There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
    Any recommendations? Appreciate it!

  55. corrupt financial advisors
    25/01/2017 at 10:53 pm

    Good day! I know this is kinda off topic
    nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?

    My site addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we
    could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested
    feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing
    from you! Great blog by the way!

  56. attorney case
    26/01/2017 at 1:52 am

    Everything is very open with a very clear
    clarification of the challenges. It was really informative.
    Your site is very helpful. Many thanks for sharing!

  57. credit card
    26/01/2017 at 8:41 pm

    Undeniably imagine that that you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be
    on the net the easiest factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get
    irked while people consider worries that they just
    do not recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the entire thing with no need side
    effect , other folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thanks

  58. book recordings
    27/01/2017 at 5:20 am

    I believe what you published made a lot of sense. But, what about this?
    what if you were to create a killer headline? I mean, I don’t
    wish to tell you how to run your website, however suppose you added
    a headline that makes people desire more? I mean Eep Saefulloh Fatah: “Kepada saya, Islam Diajarkan Secara Keliru”
    | IslamLib is kinda plain. You might glance at Yahoo’s home
    page and watch how they create post headlines to grab people to click.
    You might add a related video or a pic or two to grab people interested about
    everything’ve written. In my opinion, it might bring your posts a little livelier.

  59. long-term credit along
    27/01/2017 at 7:37 am

    Hi all, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, thus it’s good to read this web site, and I used to pay a quick visit this web site all
    the time.

  60. secrets network marketing
    27/01/2017 at 12:46 pm

    Greate post. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.

    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hi there, You have performed an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends.
    I am sure they will be benefited from this site.

  61. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    27/01/2017 at 6:23 pm

    Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
    Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
    Keep up the excellent work!

  62. harmful bacteria
    29/01/2017 at 3:04 am

    Do you have any video of that? I’d like to find out more details.

  63. energy consumption
    29/01/2017 at 5:40 am

    My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about
    a year and am concerned about switching to
    another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?

    Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

  64. earn a living at home
    29/01/2017 at 8:35 am

    If some one desires to be updated with most recent technologies after
    that he must be visit this website and be
    up to date all the time.

  65. avian flu products
    29/01/2017 at 9:21 am

    hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything
    new from right here. I did however expertise some technical
    issues using this website, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of
    times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
    Ensure that you update this again very soon.

  66. car computer exchange
    29/01/2017 at 7:03 pm

    If you are going for best contents like I do, just go to see this site daily as it offers feature contents, thanks

  67. portable air conditioning
    30/01/2017 at 4:31 am

    Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with
    us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely
    enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to
    my followers! Wonderful blog and amazing style and design.

  68. hvac repair engineer
    30/01/2017 at 7:18 am

    It’s amazing to go to see this website and reading the views of all friends
    regarding this article, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.

  69. sales life easier
    30/01/2017 at 1:11 pm

    Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
    Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
    Carry on the great work!

  70. busy lawyer
    30/01/2017 at 4:45 pm

    Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus
    i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve
    my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

  71. criminal defense
    31/01/2017 at 3:59 am

    I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to
    come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your
    theme? Superb work!

  72. car diagnostics automobile
    31/01/2017 at 6:34 am

    Howdy! I know this is sort of off-topic but I had to
    ask. Does operating a well-established website like yours take
    a massive amount work? I’m brand new to writing a blog however
    I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for
    brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!

  73. credit report
    31/01/2017 at 1:59 pm

    Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like
    to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to
    seeing it grow over time.

  74. trouble saving money
    01/02/2017 at 8:27 am

    This information is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find
    out more?

  75. vegetarian wedding catering
    01/02/2017 at 11:01 pm

    Everyone loves it when folks come together and share
    opinions. Great site, stick with it!

  76. Demi
    02/02/2017 at 11:03 am

    Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding
    It really helpful & it helped me out much.

    I’m hoping to provide something again and aid others such as you helped me.

  77. credit card cost
    02/02/2017 at 12:07 pm

    You’ve made some really good points there. I looked
    on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most
    individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  78. dodge cummins computer
    03/02/2017 at 7:21 pm

    Hi there, this weekend is nice in favor of me, for the reason that this occasion i am
    reading this great informative paragraph here at my home.

  79. Our site
    05/02/2017 at 4:51 am

    b8LrCT This particular blog is without a doubt educating as well as amusing. I have found many handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks!

  80. Debt Solutions
    05/02/2017 at 3:40 pm

    Really enjoyed this blog article.Thanks Again. Great.

  81. yoga
    05/02/2017 at 4:51 pm

    Its hard to find good help I am regularly saying that its difficult to procure quality help, but here is

  82. stockport web design
    05/02/2017 at 8:25 pm

    Thank you, I have just been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  83. car computer exchange
    05/02/2017 at 11:26 pm

    Superb website you have here but I was wanting to
    know if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the
    same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other
    knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any
    suggestions, please let me know. Cheers!

  84. natural way to remove wrinkles
    06/02/2017 at 12:00 am

    Say, you got a nice blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

  85. car computer exchange
    06/02/2017 at 4:57 pm

    Definitely consider that that you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be
    at the web the simplest factor to be mindful of. I
    say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as folks think about issues that they just do not
    know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , folks can take a
    signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thank you

  86. fashion jewelry
    06/02/2017 at 5:46 pm

    with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality then again I all surely come again again.

  87. total swiss products
    06/02/2017 at 8:13 pm

    Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!

  88. Steve
    06/02/2017 at 8:43 pm

    Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read extra
    of your helpful information. Thank you for the post. I will certainly return.

  89. Valentines Day 2017 Facebook Status
    06/02/2017 at 10:39 pm

    There may be noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in options also.

  90. motivation
    07/02/2017 at 4:41 am

    That is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  91. Shirley Milner
    07/02/2017 at 6:55 am

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

  92. click here
    07/02/2017 at 7:04 am

    Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.

  93. Dora
    07/02/2017 at 8:20 am

    What’s up, yes this post is truly fastidious
    and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.

    thanks.

  94. online freelance jobs
    07/02/2017 at 11:13 am

    Major thanks for the article.Really thank you! Awesome.

  95. millionaire blueprint register
    07/02/2017 at 11:49 am

    Very informative article.Thanks Again. Cool.

  96. Diesel
    07/02/2017 at 12:17 pm

    Very neat article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

  97. watch video
    07/02/2017 at 1:00 pm

    Loving the information on this web site , you have done outstanding job on the articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib