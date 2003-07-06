Eep Saefulloh Fatah: “Kepada saya, Islam Diajarkan Secara Keliru”

Sosialisasi agama pada taraf yang sangat sederhana selalu menekankan etika ketakutan (ethics of fear) ketimbang etika harapan (ethics of hope). Ketundukan
dibangun di atas pondasi ketakutan seorang hamba kepada Khaliqnya. Seolah
kebesaran Tuhan ditentukan oleh semakin kecilnya manusia dan semakin horornya
kosmos metafisik yang mengitari Tuhan.
Berikut wawancara dengan Eep Saefulloh Fatah, pengamat politik dari Universitas Indonesia yang kini sedang menempuh studi di Ohio State University (OSU), Amerika. Kebetulan Eep sekarang sedang “mudik” selama 2 bulan. Dalam perbincangan dengan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla pada 3 Juli 2003, Eep juga memaparkan kontribusi Islam terhadap konsolidasi demokrasi di Indonesia.
Kang Eep, Pemilu sebentar lagi dan anda sudah lama belajar mengamati politik negara kita. Apakah Anda melihat adanya keganjilan dalam hubungan antara agama dan politik, khususnya pasca reformasi?
Masa reformasi ini nampaknya membangkitkan kembali harapan sebagian kecil penganut agama (Islam) untuk menghubungkan secara sangat rapat antara agama dan politik, khususnya antara Islam dan negara. Saya melihat, dalam batas tertentu ini adalah setback atau langkah mundur dari agenda reformasi.
Untungnya, lima tahun reformasi membuktikan bahwa mereka yang mendorong langkah mundur itu sebetulnya tidak signifikan kekuatannya, baik dari segi jumlah maupun dari sisi kemampuan mengartikulasikan gagasan mereka.
Bagaimana dengan agenda yang diperjuangkan partai-partai Islam?
Menurut saya, ketika kita menyebut “partai Islam”, ada ruang perdebatan di situ; tentang benda apa ini gerangan. Yang saya tidak setuju adalah partai-partai yang berorientasi untuk mendirikan negara Islam. Bahwa kemudian kalangan tertentu membuat partai dan karena ketidakmampuan mendefinisikan diri sendiri, lalu menggunakan nama Islam tanpa orientasi, sebetulnya itu masih bisa ditolerir.
Secara kategoris, anda seorang santri. Bagaimana menghubungkan antara kesantrian dengan cita-cita sosial politik yang Anda anggap sesuai dengan tuntutan ideal agama?
Saya merasa bersyukur tumbuh dan besar dalam sebuah keluarga yang memahami agama tidak secara kaku; sebagai satu-satunya perlengkapan untuk mencapai kebahagiaan dunia dan akhirat. Ini rumusan yang saya buat sendiri. Saya tahu, ibu dan bapak saya tidak pernah mengatakan itu.
Saya bisa mengatakan begitu karena agama yang diajarkan di rumah sebetulnya lebih banyak mengajarkan perihal etika, manual tingkah laku, dan semacam basis moralitas ketika kita harus memosisikan dengan diri sendiri dan masyarakat. Dengan begitu, saya tidak merasa pernah diajarkan untuk melakukan formalisasi agama. Buat saya itu sesuatu yang patut saya syukuri di kemudian hari.
Sebenarnya bagaimana sih “perkenalan” pertama kali Anda dengan agama?
Perkenalan saya dengan agama dimulai sangat dini, sejak menginjak usia dua setengah tahun. Saat itulah saya dikhitan. Dengan begitu, saya mendapat tambahan kewajiban yang diberitakan oleh keluarga di sekitar saya.
Tapi perkenalan saya lebih kongkrit dengan agama, terjadi beberapa tahun setelah itu. Yaitu ketika saya mulai diajak ayah untuk salat Jum’at berjamaah. Sebelum itu, saya juga pernah diajak, tapi masih agak enggan.
Nah, mulailah saya berkenalan dengan agama sebagai sebuah otoritas baru yang cukup mengejutkan. Representasinya adalah sebuah masjid yang belum pernah saya masuki, kecuali bermain di pelatarannya saja. Saya duduk di saf yang depan, berhadapan langsung dengan mimbar, dengan karpet warna hijau dan khatib yang memegang tombak dengan gagah.
Tombak yang dipegang khatib masih dalam bentuk aslinya, tidak berganti sejak masjid itu didirikan tahun 1937. Yang masih tersisa dari ingatan saya soal itu adalah adanya sesuatu yang sakral yang sedang diperkenalkan pada saya.
Apakah sekarang Anda punya evaluasi atas cara mengenalkan Islam yang dulu Anda pernah alami?
Saya merasa, Islam diajarkan kepada saya —jangan-jangan juga kepada orang lain— secara keliru. Kekeliruan itu bisa jadi bertumpuk-tumpuk. Misalnya, Islam diajarkan hanya sesuai dengan apa yang dipahami oleh mereka yang merasa punya otoritas untuk mengajar saya ketika itu.
Saya ingat, di saat salat Jum’at, para khatib selalu menyampaikan hal-hal yang bernada ancaman atas siapapun; bahwa hidup di dunia ini sebentar, dan setelah itu kita akan berhadapan dengan dua pilihan: entah menjadi penghuni surga atau neraka! Kepada kami disampaikan ancaman, jika kita keliru menjalankan hidup yang amat pendek ini, kita akan menjadi penghuni neraka.
Ada pengalaman traumatis dari perkenalan Anda dengan agama saat itu?
Komik! Pada waktu kecil, mulai berkembang komik-komik yang menggambarkan bagaimana keadaan surga dan neraka. Ketika itu dada saya terasa sesak dan ketakutan karena membaca dan melihat gambar-gambar komik itu. Komik itulah yang menggambarkan betapa biadabnya siksaan yang akan kita terima di neraka kelak.
Komik itu sudah populer pada akhir tahun 1970-an. Ketika saya menjalani masa kanak-kanak, komik-komik dalam bentuk yang sangat sederhana itu sudah beredar di toko-toko. Dan itu menjadi bahan yang seolah-olah menggiurkan untuk dibaca.
Komik-komik ini menimbulkan horor dalam ingatan dalam konteks beragama. Memori saya, kalau mengingat itu kembali akan terteror. Penggambaran di komik itu membuat jiwa kanak-kanak saya menjadi sangat kecil, lalu berhadapan dengan Tuhan dengan rasa takut yang sangat maksimal. Jadi, agama dan Tuhan dalam ingatan saya waktu kecil, diajarkan sebagai suatu medium yang mengerikan. Karena rasa takut itu, ketundukan harus dipelihara.
Selain komik dan masjid, Adakah institusi lain yang justru merapatkan Anda dengan agama?
Ada. Bukan hanya institusi masjid dan peribadatan saja bentuk pengalaman saya dengan agama. Sejumlah institusi lain seperti sekolah di SD dan madrasah juga. Pagi hari saya di SD dan sore di Ibtidaiyah. Ketika itu, saya juga belajar mengaji selepas Maghrib. Seusai Subuh, saya juga sempat mengaji kitab kuning dari seorang ustadz. Itu semua terjadi, masih di Cibarusah, kampung saya.
Ketika berkenalan dengan sekolah, tidak ada perubahan mendasar dalam pengalaman agama yang saya temukan di kelas-kelas. Perubahan mulai terasa ketika saya mulai menduduki bangku SMP. Ketika itu saya semakin terdesak untuk menolak banyak hal tentang pengajaran agama.
Buat saya, apapun perihal agama mesti dijelaskan secara tuntas. Sehingga, ketika saya melakukan suatu hal, saya menjadi yakin, karena ada alasan di balik perilaku itu. Tidak semua aspek, tentu.
Nah, saat itu saya bertanya tentang kiblat; soal boleh-tidaknya saya salat menghadap arah kebalikan dari kiblat. Sebab, kalau bumi itu bulat tetap saja saya akan menghadap ke Ka’bah kalaupun mesti menghadap ke timur saat salat. Guru agama di SMP saya tidak bisa menjawab argumen saya. Dia bilang, “harus ke barat, tidak boleh ke timur!”
Setelah kuliah, refleksi keagamaan Anda tentu berkembang. Padahal tahun 1980-an, kampus-kampus “sekuler” disemarakkan oleh gerakan-gerakan keislaman (usrah). Apakah Anda juga ikut terlibat?
Ya, saya ikut terlibat dalam semaraknya kegiatan Islam di kampus. Secara tak sengaja saya masuk dalam suatu organisasi. Tapi kemudian justru saya menjadi ketua umum Forum Studi Islam (FSI) yang pertama di FISIP UI. Itupun sebetulnya hasil pergulatan saya sebelumnya.
Ketika saya masuk UI tahun 1987, kegiatan keislaman sangat semarak. Ketika itulah orang sedang bangga-bangganya menempelkan stiker di mobil atau motor untuk menampilkan identitas mereka. Kegiatan pengajian skala kecil, kultum di musalla juga semarak.
Situasi ini menciptakan “konflik” yang agak menggelikan. Yaitu antara mereka yang aktif dalam usrah dengan kelompok yang berdiri di seberangnya dan menganggap usrah sebagai perusak tatanan kehidupan kampus yang sudah dibangun dalam tradisi yang panjang.
“Konflik” itu ikut mempengaruhi kecenderungan Anda selaku aktivis kampus?
Oh, ya. Di kelompok A, saya dianggap kelompok B, dan di kelompok B, saya justru diidentifikasi sebagai kelompok A. Namun identifikasi diri saya yang paling menonjol adalah sebagai “orang hijau”. Ketika konflik semakin memuncak, saya justru menjadi semacam jalan keluar.
Ketika itu, terjadi kebuntuan antarkedua kelompok yang menginginkan terbentuknya sebuah organisasi baru yang bisa mengorganisir kegiatan keislaman. Tapi, organisasi tersebut harus dipimpin orang yang bisa berkomunikasi dengan dua pihak sekaligus.
Menarik sekali pengalaman Anda. Sekarang saya bertanya pada hal yang besar lagi, bagaimana Anda melihat Islam di Indonesia? Apakah Islam punya kontribusi dalam menguatkan demokratisasi?
Ada bentuk-bentuk sumbangan Islam bagi demokratisasi, lebih-lebih kalau kita mendengarkan disertasi kawan kita, Saiful Mujani (Ph.D di Ohio State University dengan tajuk Religious Democrats: Democratic Culture and Muslim Participation in Post Suharto Era: 2003, Red).
Dia menemukan, pada kalangan umat Islam di Indonesia, ternyata ada semacam kebudayaan politik yang sebetulnya potensial menjadi basis persemaian demokrasi.
Ada modal sosial (social capital) yang disiapkan Islam. Memang hanya sebatas itu saja. Jadi, ada peran agama, sebagaimana peran variabel-variabel lain yang ikut membentuk budaya politik di masyarakat kita agar masyarakat siap untuk masuk dalam dunia demokrasi.
Nah, budaya politik macam apa yang telah disumbangkan Islam, terutama dalam konteks Islam di Indonesia?
Lagi-lagi saya dipengaruhi oleh Saiful Mujani untuk menjawab ini. Saya baru saja membaca sebagian hasil risetnya. Misalnya saja, krisis yang dipandang sedang berlangsung di Amerika sekarang adalah krisis paguyuban; orang tidak lagi merasa menjadi bagian dari orang lain; orang semakin menyendiri, dan ikatan-ikatan sosial semakin melemah.
Ternyata, krisis itu tidak terjadi di Indonesia. Menurut Saiful, nilai-nilai paguyuban di Indonesia ditanggulangi pemeliharaannya oleh agama. Ada banyak perilaku sosial dalam masyarakat kita yang dibantu oleh Islam agar masyarakat ikut merasa memilikinya. Jadi ada semacam ikatan sosial yang terpelihara oleh agama.
Artinya bila ikatan sosial itu terpelihara, proses demokratisasi menjadi lebih dimudahkan?
Bukan. Hasilnya bisa menjadi dua kemungkinan yang berbeda. Saya ambil contoh. Di Cibarusah hingga hari ini masih terpelihara bentuk-bentuk paguyuban yang berbasis agama. Di sana ada organisasi kematian untuk menangani orang mati yang dalam Islam disebut sebagai kewajiban kolektif (fardlu kifayah).
Ada juga kegiatan pengajian yang terus-menerus, rutin dan berpuluh-puluh tahun tetap memelihara ikatan sosial dalam masyarakat. Tapi persoalannya adalah: ketika identitas kelompok terbentuk, dia bisa potensial menjadi positif dan negatif sekaligus.
Sumbangannya untuk demokrasi akan penting kalau ternyata identitas yang ditanam dalam kelompok itu adalah identitas Islam yang mengajarkan sikap toleran, hanif, inklusif dan lain-lain. Sebaliknya, jika nilai-nilai Islam yang disebarkan berbasis pada eklusivitas, intoleransi dan sejenisnya, maka akan kontraproduktif bagi demokrasi.
Nampaknya, Anda cukup akrab dengan istilah-istilah hanif, kalimatun sawa’ dan inklusif. Apakah Anda seorang pembaca Cak Nur yang intensif?
Saya bukan pembaca Cak Nur yang intensif. Tapi sebagian besar saya merasa terwadahi oleh gagasan Cak Nur. Menurut saya, seperti itulah mestinya Islam yang berkembang di Indonesia ke depan.
Tapi sekarang ada gejala pembentukan opini publik soal Islam yang cenderung berbeda dengan gagasan Cak Nur. Bicara soal Islam ialah bicara soal pemahaman keislaman masyarakat secara umum.
Kalau melihat fakta dari kelompok penentang gagasan besar Cak Nur yang hanya menghasilkan kekuatan kecil, maka kesimpulan yang kita buat sementara ini ialah: Islam moderat lebih tersebar di tengah masyarakat ketimbang Islam galak.
