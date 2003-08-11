Home » Gagasan » Pergulatan Iman » Moeslim Abdurrahman: “Berislam dari Bukhari-Muslim ke Weber-Durkheim”
Moeslim Abdurrahman Foto: Alpha Amirrachman)
Moeslim Abdurrahman Foto: Alpha Amirrachman)

Moeslim Abdurrahman: “Berislam dari Bukhari-Muslim ke Weber-Durkheim”

IslamLib 11/08/2003 594 Views

4.67/5 (3)

Orientasi keberagamaan normatif berbeda secara diametris dengan orientasi keberagamaan empiris. Ekspresi religiusitas yang normatif seringkali melupakan fakta sosial yang tidak monolitik, bahkan tidak seideal lukisan dalam kanvas teologis seperti yang tertera dalam kitab suci.

Dalam konteks inilah, diperlukan kearifan dan ke-tawadlu-an untuk tidak menghakimi pihak-pihak yang berbeda dengan atas nama keyakinan dan persepsi yang kita anut. Berikut petikan wawancara Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dengan Dr. Moeslim Abdurrahman, anggota PP Muhamadiyah dan Direktur Ma’arif Institute for Culture and Humanity, pada Kamis 7 Agustus 2003:

 

Mas Moeslim, Anda pernah menulis buku berjudul Kang Towil yang bercerita tentang perantauan santri ke kota, lalu berubah menjadi seorang santri modern. Bagaimana agama dikenalkan pada Anda semasa kecil?

Saya lahir dari keluarga Muhamadiyah yang hidup sebagai petani di desa, tepatnya di Lamongan. Seperti keluarga lainnya, obsesi keluarga saya adalah agar anaknya mondok di pesantren, lalu pulang paling tidak menjadi kiai kecil di pedesaan.

Oleh karena itu, waktu selesai Sekolah Rakyat (SR), saya dikirim orangtua saya ke Pesantren Raudlatul Ilmiyah di Kertosono. Pesantren itu dikenal sebagai pesantren “keras” karena bercorak Wahabi.

Waktu itu terdapat beberapa pesantren —selain pesantren NU di Lasem, Tebuireng dan lain-lain— yang cukup dikenal masyarakat Lamongan. Di kalangan Muhamadiyah, waktu itu yang dikenal adalah pesantren Persis di Bangil, juga Pondok Modern Gontor (sekalipun bukan pesantren NU atau Muhamadiyah, Red), dan pesantren Kiai Salim Akhyar. Yang disebutkan terakhir ini sangat keras dalam hal-hal yang disebut bid’ah, khurafat, tahayul dan lain-lain.

Bagaimana dinamika NU dan Muhamadiyah saat itu?

Semasa saya kecil, pertentangan antara Muhamadiyah dan NU sangat real dirasakan. Artinya, mereka mempertentangkan hal-hal kecil dan sepele hingga menjadi besar.

Ketika di pesantren, saya tekun mengaji kitab untuk menyiapkan diri menjadi kiai di desa bila sudah pulang nanti. Keluarga saya selalu menitip membeli kitab-kitab agama pada mereka yang naik haji. Pada waktu itu, membeli kitab sangat susah.

Ketika saya masih nyantri, di rumah sudah dibikinkan madrasah untuk saya kelola nantinya. Harapan orangtua saya, ketika saya pulang, saya mesti mengurus madrasah, dijodohkan dengan seorang gadis, lalu menjadi kiai kecil.

Ada kisah menarik ketika itu. Madrasah saya dibuat dari bahan-bahan yang diambil dari pohon kelapa. Ketika angin kencang bertiup, madrasah itu ambruk. Betapa sedih hati bapak saya yang merupakan tokoh Muhamadiyah di sana.

Sementara itu, orang-orang NU yang menjadi musuh Muhamadiyah saat itu, senang bukan main. Mereka menafsirkan itu sebagai pertanda bahwa madrasah yang didirikan oleh kelompok Islam sesat, tidak akan diridlai Allah. Sementara, bapak saya mesti berkampanye untuk meyakinkan bahwa kejadian itu justru harus dibaca lain. Yaitu: kita sedang dicoba Allah, apakah bisa bertahan di jalan yang benar.

Begitulah nuansa konflik antara NU dan Muhamadiyah. Padahal, kalau dicermati lebih lanjut, itu hanya persoalan tukang dan bahan bangunan yang tidak ada hubungan sama sekali dengan takdir Tuhan.

Setelah masuk pesantren Kertosono, Anda melanjutkan pendidikan di mana?

Bagi orang pesantren seperti saya, menjadi mahasiswa merupakan sesuatu yang belum terpikirkan. Pasca-G 30-SKI, organisasi ekstrakurikuler juga menarik. Kita waktu itu melihat anak UII Yogyakarta memakai jaket UII, anggota HMI memakai jaket HMI. Simbol-simbol seperti itu merupakan kebanggaan tersendiri, sebab mereka dulunya adalah musuh-musuh PKI.

Obsesi saya saat itu adalah bagaimana caranya menjadi mahasiswa. Teman-teman saya bisa mendaftar di universitas, karena mereka punya ijazah. Mungkin dulunya mereka pernah sekolah PGA (Pendidikan Guru Agama) atau SGA (Sekolah Guru Agama). Memang ada UII dan universitas yang berada di kabupaten, seperti Universitas Tri Bakti di Kediri.

Akhirnya, saya masuk Fakultas Ilmu Agama, Jurusan Tarbiyah yang didirikan Muhammadiyah di Kediri. Hampir dua tahun saya menjadi mahasiswa mustami’(pendengar, Red), belum mahasiswa aktif, karena saya tidak punya ijazah setingkat SLTA. Tapi kalau ada ujian, saya mesti ikut.

Ketika ujian sarjana muda, saya diwajibkan menyetor ijazah SLTA. Lantas saya ikut ujian persamaan Aliyah agar bisa ikut ujian BA (sarjana muda). Setelah ujian BA, saya merasa berbeda dengan teman-teman dari pesantren, karena saya sudah punya gelar akademik. Pada waktu itu, gelar akademik masih sangat langka dan menjadi status sosial tersendiri yang bukan main gengsinya.

Apakah ada perbedaan signifikan antara perspektif keagamaan Anda saat masih di pesantren dengan perguruan tinggi?

Oh, sangat signifikan. Waktu di pesantren, saya masih merasa sebagai subkultur masyarakat pedesaan yang agraris. Intinya, saat itu saya mencari agama yang lebih menguatkan iman dan spiritualitas saya dan sangat sedikit bersentuhan dengan akal pikiran. Tak ada pemikiran Islam. Yang ada olah rohani, olah iman atau mencari iman yang lebih otentik dalam pengertian seperti itu.

Ketika mahasiswa, saya menemukan pengalaman Islam yang lain; agak akademik. Itu mencerminkan sebuah pengalaman Islam kota yang sudah memakai jaket dan aksesori lainnya. Waktu pulang kampung, saya disuruh khutbah Idul Fitri. Saya banyak sekali membuat kutipan, bukan saja dari kitab Bukhari dan Muslim, tapi juga istilah-istilah yang agak baru. Misalnya, istilah “ukhuwah islamiyah” saya ganti dengan istilah “integrasi umat”, supaya kelihatan lebih moderen.

Saya yakin, para keluarga dan pendengar terkagum-kagum, meski mereka tidak terlalu paham dengan apa yang saya khutbahkan. Tapi mereka bangga dan heran: “kok ada orang ndeso yang ngomong begini?” Jadi pengalaman ini menjadi “barang” dari kota yang baru dan modern.

Kalau diperbandingkan mungkin mirip orang yang minum Coca Cola atau Teh Botol di sebuah pelosok. Jadi, secara prinsipil, perspektif yang berbeda ada pada alam pikiran yang berbeda dari “alam kitab” yang lebih banyak menghapal dan sedikit berbau kealim-aliman.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

View Full Post

110 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:00 am

    Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.

    Im really impressed by it.
    Hi there, You’ve performed an incredible
    job. I will certainly digg it and individually recommend to my friends.
    I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.

  2. Roxanne
    30/12/2016 at 1:09 pm

    When someone writes an paragraph he/she maintains the plan of a
    user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.
    So that’s why this post is perfect. Thanks!

  3. dodge caravan pcm problems
    31/12/2016 at 11:26 am

    Hello very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent ..
    Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
    I am glad to seek out numerous helpful info here within the submit, we need develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for
    sharing. . . . . .

  4. audio book phenomenon
    12/01/2017 at 8:05 pm

    Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

  5. www.teterborochryslerjeep.net
    13/01/2017 at 12:45 am

    whoah this blog is excellent i really like reading your articles.
    Keep up the good work! You understand, a lot of individuals are searching around for this
    information, you can help them greatly.

  6. business mentoring
    13/01/2017 at 3:36 am

    Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your
    situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are
    looking to swap solutions with other folks, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.

  7. samilfood.com
    13/01/2017 at 9:57 pm

    Hello very cool site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site
    and take the feeds additionally? I am glad to find so many helpful information right here within the post, we want develop extra strategies in this regard, thank you
    for sharing. . . . . .

  8. motivational tips
    14/01/2017 at 1:20 am

    I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.

    I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
    I am quite certain I will learn many new stuff right
    here! Best of luck for the next!

  9. evaprestige.ro
    14/01/2017 at 5:07 pm

    I every time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user
    of net so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.

  10. http://empoweringpastors.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/1415598
    14/01/2017 at 8:51 pm

    Hi there colleagues, fastidious post and nice urging commented
    at this place, I am actually enjoying by these.

  11. https://www.focuscanada.net/forum/showthread.php?tid=15029
    14/01/2017 at 11:10 pm

    Hi! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
    Does building a well-established website like yours
    require a massive amount work? I’m completely new to blogging but I do
    write in my diary every day. I’d like to start a blog
    so I will be able to share my personal experience and views online.
    Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new
    aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!

  12. Michael
    15/01/2017 at 4:11 am

    I got this web site from my friend who informed me
    on the topic of this site and now this time I am
    browsing this website and reading very informative
    articles here.

  13. http://samilfood.com/xe/?mid=qna&document_srl=2297991&page=180&sort_index=readed_count&order_type=asc
    15/01/2017 at 3:43 pm

    This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am genuinely impressed to read all at single place.

  14. Traci
    15/01/2017 at 5:58 pm

    This is my first time go to see at here and i am really happy to
    read everthing at alone place.

  15. Geri
    15/01/2017 at 7:57 pm

    I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s
    equally educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy that I found this in my hunt for something concerning this.

  16. financial experts
    16/01/2017 at 12:25 am

    What’s up, the whole thing is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is
    sharing facts, that’s genuinely excellent, keep up writing.

  17. Lashay
    16/01/2017 at 1:38 am

    Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?

    A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would
    really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme.
    With thanks

  18. dudleys.co.za
    16/01/2017 at 8:22 am

    For hottest news you have to visit world-wide-web and on web I found
    this web site as a most excellent site for most up-to-date updates.

  19. www.pizzagate.review
    16/01/2017 at 1:22 pm

    Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
    I must say you’ve done a very good job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very fast for me on Safari.
    Excellent Blog!

  20. Linnea
    16/01/2017 at 2:39 pm

    Awesome post.

  21. clubequalityassist.com.br
    16/01/2017 at 3:51 pm

    This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
    Finally I have found something which helped me. Appreciate it!

  22. Rufus
    16/01/2017 at 5:04 pm

    This post is priceless. When can I find out more?

  23. media financial
    16/01/2017 at 8:02 pm

    Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this article to him.
    Pretty sure he’ll have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

  24. http://sevinour.ir/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=13538
    17/01/2017 at 12:03 am

    Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and
    I was wondering your situation; many of us have created some nice methods and we are looking to swap techniques with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.

  25. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:27 am

    I am sure this post has touched all the internet users, its really
    really good post on building up new blog.

  26. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:02 pm

    WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for moeslim abdurrahman

  27. professional sales skills
    17/01/2017 at 1:13 pm

    Great web site you have here.. It’s hard to find excellent writing like yours
    these days. I seriously appreciate people like you! Take care!!

  28. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:57 pm

    Having read this I believed it was very enlightening. I appreciate you finding the time and effort to
    put this informative article together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading
    and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!

  29. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:58 pm

    With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems
    of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all
    over the web without my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.

  30. business coaching taking
    17/01/2017 at 4:19 pm

    Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google while looking for a similar matter, your
    website came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, simply changed into alert to your
    weblog thru Google, and located that it is truly informative.
    I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
    A lot of other folks might be benefited out
    of your writing. Cheers!

  31. raising sales
    17/01/2017 at 7:35 pm

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my
    problem. You are amazing! Thanks!

  32. Toney
    18/01/2017 at 7:03 am

    This is a very good tip especially to those new to
    the blogosphere. Short but very precise information…
    Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  33. samilfood.com
    18/01/2017 at 12:21 pm

    Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article.
    Thanks for providing this information.

  34. financial aid
    18/01/2017 at 1:37 pm

    I visited several sites except the audio quality for audio songs present at this site is in fact wonderful.

  35. small business owner
    18/01/2017 at 3:55 pm

    I take pleasure in, lead to I discovered exactly what I used to be
    looking for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt!
    God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

  36. network marketing downline
    18/01/2017 at 9:32 pm

    Hi there colleagues, pleasant piece of writing and fastidious arguments
    commented at this place, I am actually enjoying by these.

  37. Louann
    18/01/2017 at 10:17 pm

    Hi there all, here every one is sharing these kinds of knowledge, so it’s fastidious to read this blog, and I used to visit this web site everyday.

  38. sustaining home business
    18/01/2017 at 11:14 pm

    What’s Taking place i am new to this, I
    stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am hoping to contribute & help other users like its helped me.

    Good job.

  39. costruzionibonetti.it
    18/01/2017 at 11:30 pm

    Asking questions are in fact fastidious thing if you are not understanding anything completely,
    except this post offers pleasant understanding yet.

  40. Alexandra
    19/01/2017 at 12:42 am

    you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing.
    It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a excellent job in this subject!

  41. investment advisor
    19/01/2017 at 1:28 am

    I go to see everyday some blogs and blogs to read articles or reviews, except this website gives
    feature based content.

  42. Denese
    19/01/2017 at 1:37 am

    Excellent blog right here! Additionally your website quite a bit up very fast!

    What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link for your
    host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  43. essencearticles.com
    19/01/2017 at 1:41 am

    I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s posts all the time along
    with a cup of coffee.

  44. progettocasaeputia.it
    19/01/2017 at 5:53 am

    Hi there, You have done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
    I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

  45. http://samilfood.com/
    19/01/2017 at 7:49 am

    Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a
    blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable
    deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright
    clear concept

  46. www.legalindia.com
    19/01/2017 at 9:00 am

    Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links
    or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My site addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.

    If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!

  47. Freda
    19/01/2017 at 9:50 am

    I am actually thankful to the owner of this web page who has shared this wonderful post at at this place.

  48. refuse sales
    19/01/2017 at 9:57 am

    you are truly a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible.

    It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive
    trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have
    done a magnificent task in this matter!

  49. amazon book
    19/01/2017 at 12:26 pm

    Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
    in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact
    enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I
    will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

  50. advisors stands
    19/01/2017 at 1:08 pm

    This is my first time go to see at here and i am
    really pleassant to read all at single place.

  51. Hong
    19/01/2017 at 3:57 pm

    Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it
    was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.

    Do you have any points for novice blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.

  52. financial planning services
    19/01/2017 at 4:04 pm

    Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this website is genuinely fastidious and the viewers are really sharing
    good thoughts.

  53. www.sldmuseum.com
    19/01/2017 at 4:11 pm

    There is certainly a lot to find out about this topic.

    I really like all the points you have made.

  54. Everett
    19/01/2017 at 5:01 pm

    Just want to say your article is as surprising.

    The clarity in your post is just great and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep
    updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

  55. business opportunities
    19/01/2017 at 5:44 pm

    This post is priceless. When can I find out more?

  56. http://topdogfreeware.com/author/JebHujelle/
    19/01/2017 at 6:03 pm

    My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several
    websites for about a year and am concerned
    about switching to another platform. I have heard good things
    about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  57. start an online business
    19/01/2017 at 6:26 pm

    Whats up this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs
    use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.

    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge
    so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.

    Any help would be enormously appreciated!

  58. Tawnya
    19/01/2017 at 8:37 pm

    Howdy very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb ..
    I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also? I am happy to search out a lot of helpful information right here in the put up,
    we want develop more techniques in this regard,
    thank you for sharing. . . . . .

  59. sales skills identifying
    19/01/2017 at 9:30 pm

    Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog
    website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided shiny clear concept

  60. stonedgirls.eu
    20/01/2017 at 12:09 am

    It’s very effortless to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks,
    as I found this piece of writing at this web page.

  61. internet marketing
    20/01/2017 at 6:56 am

    whoah this weblog is magnificent i really
    like studying your posts. Stay up the good work! You recognize, lots
    of people are searching round for this information, you can aid them greatly.

  62. hareruyaojisan.com
    20/01/2017 at 7:44 am

    Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, for the reason that i
    want enjoyment, for the reason that this this web site conations really nice funny
    material too.

  63. good business coach
    20/01/2017 at 7:46 am

    It’s nearly impossible to find educated people in this particular subject, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
    Thanks

  64. suitable financial
    20/01/2017 at 10:29 am

    Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but,
    I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it
    grow over time.

  65. system repaired
    20/01/2017 at 4:06 pm

    You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I find
    this matter to be really one thing which I believe I’d
    by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me.
    I am having a look forward to your next put up, I’ll try
    to get the grasp of it!

  66. financial planning services
    20/01/2017 at 7:37 pm

    Saved as a favorite, I like your website!

  67. reputable financial
    21/01/2017 at 1:54 am

    whoah this weblog is excellent i really like
    reading your posts. Stay up the great work! You understand,
    a lot of individuals are looking around for this info, you could help them greatly.

  68. social media financial
    21/01/2017 at 5:30 am

    It’s an remarkable post for all the online people; they will obtain benefit from it I
    am sure.

  69. retirement investing advisor
    21/01/2017 at 5:51 am

    What’s up all, here every person is sharing such experience, thus it’s fastidious to read this weblog,
    and I used to go to see this webpage daily.

  70. financial advisor grand rapids
    21/01/2017 at 12:31 pm

    I blog often and I truly appreciate your information. Your article has really peaked my interest.
    I will take a note of your website and keep checking for new details about once a
    week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.

  71. reputable financial
    22/01/2017 at 9:45 am

    Magnificent web site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending
    it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.

    And naturally, thank you in your sweat!

  72. hvac unit varies
    22/01/2017 at 5:12 pm

    Thank you for any other fantastic article. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect manner of writing?
    I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look
    for such info.

  73. financial advisor
    22/01/2017 at 6:55 pm

    Aw, this was a really good post. Taking the time and actual
    effort to produce a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole
    lot and don’t manage to get anything done.

  74. except credit
    23/01/2017 at 12:53 am

    Hi there, just wanted to mention, I loved this article.
    It was practical. Keep on posting!

  75. sales skills identifying
    23/01/2017 at 2:10 am

    I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
    post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if
    you are not already 😉 Cheers!

  76. bringing adult toys
    23/01/2017 at 9:58 am

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post
    plus the rest of the site is really good.

  77. cleaning sex toys
    23/01/2017 at 12:55 pm

    hi!,I like your writing very much! share we
    keep up a correspondence more approximately your post on AOL?
    I need an expert in this house to resolve my problem.
    Maybe that is you! Having a look forward to look you.

  78. book industry
    23/01/2017 at 6:03 pm

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever
    run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of
    it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any ways
    to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

  79. financial planning numbers
    24/01/2017 at 5:45 am

    I don’t even understand how I finished up here, but I believed this publish was once great.

    I don’t recognise who you’re however certainly you
    are going to a well-known blogger in case you aren’t already.
    Cheers!

  80. small business owner
    24/01/2017 at 10:05 am

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website
    has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it
    looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being ripped off?

    I’d really appreciate it.

  81. daily motivation
    24/01/2017 at 3:12 pm

    Hi, this weekend is nice in support of me, for the reason that this
    moment i am reading this great educational article here at my house.

  82. 2004 dodge neon ecm
    24/01/2017 at 3:42 pm

    Hi there, yes this post is genuinely nice and I have learned lot
    of things from it about blogging. thanks.

  83. sales skills locating
    24/01/2017 at 8:25 pm

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get
    several e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
    Cheers!

  84. home business
    25/01/2017 at 6:53 am

    Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thanks for supplying these details.

  85. first audio book
    25/01/2017 at 8:47 am

    Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host
    are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
    I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  86. find a phone number
    25/01/2017 at 12:06 pm

    There is certainly a great deal to learn about this subject.
    I like all of the points you made.

  87. defense travel system
    25/01/2017 at 4:06 pm

    Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog
    shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Bless you

  88. credit card cost
    26/01/2017 at 12:05 am

    With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues
    of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of unique
    content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
    Do you know any ways to help stop content from being ripped off?
    I’d really appreciate it.

  89. suitable financial
    26/01/2017 at 12:51 am

    I do trust all the ideas you’ve presented to your post.
    They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts
    are very brief for beginners. May you please prolong them a bit from next time?
    Thanks for the post.

  90. financial services
    26/01/2017 at 2:44 am

    This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am truly pleassant to read
    everthing at single place.

  91. defense attorney right
    26/01/2017 at 5:25 am

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed
    to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a
    pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure.

    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Many thanks

  92. audio book
    26/01/2017 at 6:27 am

    You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the best sites online.

    I am going to highly recommend this site!

  93. financial advisors stands
    26/01/2017 at 8:54 am

    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating
    it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might
    be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

  94. legal help
    26/01/2017 at 10:00 am

    Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?

    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must
    say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest price?
    Many thanks, I appreciate it!

  95. potential financial advisor
    26/01/2017 at 11:08 am

    Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re
    utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say
    this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good
    hosting provider at a honest price? Kudos, I
    appreciate it!

  96. hydrogen fuel car
    26/01/2017 at 1:16 pm

    This is a topic which is near to my heart… Best wishes!
    Where are your contact details though?

  97. car computer exchange
    26/01/2017 at 2:38 pm

    Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you will be a great
    author. I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back in the future.

    I want to encourage one to continue your great writing,
    have a nice weekend!

  98. financial advisor marketing
    26/01/2017 at 5:16 pm

    I believe what you composed made a lot of sense. But, think on this, suppose you were to write
    a awesome title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how
    to run your website, however what if you added something to possibly grab folk’s attention?
    I mean Moeslim Abdurrahman: “Berislam dari Bukhari-Muslim ke Weber-Durkheim”
    | IslamLib is a little vanilla. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create news headlines to grab viewers to click.
    You might add a video or a related picture or two to grab readers
    excited about everything’ve got to say. In my opinion, it might
    make your posts a little bit more interesting.

  99. sexual abuse statistics
    26/01/2017 at 6:00 pm

    Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, as i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this
    this site conations really pleasant funny information too.

  100. financial advisors accounts
    27/01/2017 at 12:46 am

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes
    it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you
    hire out a designer to create your theme? Excellent work!

  101. credit card cost
    27/01/2017 at 4:36 am

    whoah this weblog is excellent i like studying your posts.
    Stay up the good work! You know, lots of people are looking around for this information, you
    can help them greatly.

  102. prospective advisor
    27/01/2017 at 6:09 am

    Quality posts is the secret to interest the visitors to visit the web page,
    that’s what this website is providing.

  103. credit cards
    27/01/2017 at 9:13 am

    What’s up, just wanted to tell you, I liked this article.

    It was inspiring. Keep on posting!

  104. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    27/01/2017 at 10:34 am

    I savor, cause I found exactly what I used to be taking a look
    for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
    Bye

  105. except credit
    27/01/2017 at 11:30 am

    It’s an awesome post designed for all the internet viewers;
    they will take advantage from it I am sure.

  106. networking financial advisors
    27/01/2017 at 12:36 pm

    bookmarked!!, I like your website!

  107. financial advisor marketing
    27/01/2017 at 1:55 pm

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me
    to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
    designer to create your theme? Excellent work!

  108. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    27/01/2017 at 5:04 pm

    Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
    I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Outstanding blog and brilliant style and design.

  109. home based business ideas
    28/01/2017 at 9:39 am

    This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep
    a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
    my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved
    what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

  110. add annd financial planning
    28/01/2017 at 11:52 am

    Hello, I wish for to subscribe for this website to
    take hottest updates, therefore where can i do it please help
    out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib