Moeslim Abdurrahman: “Berislam dari Bukhari-Muslim ke Weber-Durkheim”

Orientasi keberagamaan normatif berbeda secara diametris dengan orientasi keberagamaan empiris. Ekspresi religiusitas yang normatif seringkali melupakan fakta sosial yang tidak monolitik, bahkan tidak seideal lukisan dalam kanvas teologis seperti yang tertera dalam kitab suci.
Dalam konteks inilah, diperlukan kearifan dan ke-tawadlu-an untuk tidak menghakimi pihak-pihak yang berbeda dengan atas nama keyakinan dan persepsi yang kita anut. Berikut petikan wawancara Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dengan Dr. Moeslim Abdurrahman, anggota PP Muhamadiyah dan Direktur Ma’arif Institute for Culture and Humanity, pada Kamis 7 Agustus 2003:
Mas Moeslim, Anda pernah menulis buku berjudul Kang Towil yang bercerita tentang perantauan santri ke kota, lalu berubah menjadi seorang santri modern. Bagaimana agama dikenalkan pada Anda semasa kecil?
Saya lahir dari keluarga Muhamadiyah yang hidup sebagai petani di desa, tepatnya di Lamongan. Seperti keluarga lainnya, obsesi keluarga saya adalah agar anaknya mondok di pesantren, lalu pulang paling tidak menjadi kiai kecil di pedesaan.
Oleh karena itu, waktu selesai Sekolah Rakyat (SR), saya dikirim orangtua saya ke Pesantren Raudlatul Ilmiyah di Kertosono. Pesantren itu dikenal sebagai pesantren “keras” karena bercorak Wahabi.
Waktu itu terdapat beberapa pesantren —selain pesantren NU di Lasem, Tebuireng dan lain-lain— yang cukup dikenal masyarakat Lamongan. Di kalangan Muhamadiyah, waktu itu yang dikenal adalah pesantren Persis di Bangil, juga Pondok Modern Gontor (sekalipun bukan pesantren NU atau Muhamadiyah, Red), dan pesantren Kiai Salim Akhyar. Yang disebutkan terakhir ini sangat keras dalam hal-hal yang disebut bid’ah, khurafat, tahayul dan lain-lain.
Bagaimana dinamika NU dan Muhamadiyah saat itu?
Semasa saya kecil, pertentangan antara Muhamadiyah dan NU sangat real dirasakan. Artinya, mereka mempertentangkan hal-hal kecil dan sepele hingga menjadi besar.
Ketika di pesantren, saya tekun mengaji kitab untuk menyiapkan diri menjadi kiai di desa bila sudah pulang nanti. Keluarga saya selalu menitip membeli kitab-kitab agama pada mereka yang naik haji. Pada waktu itu, membeli kitab sangat susah.
Ketika saya masih nyantri, di rumah sudah dibikinkan madrasah untuk saya kelola nantinya. Harapan orangtua saya, ketika saya pulang, saya mesti mengurus madrasah, dijodohkan dengan seorang gadis, lalu menjadi kiai kecil.
Ada kisah menarik ketika itu. Madrasah saya dibuat dari bahan-bahan yang diambil dari pohon kelapa. Ketika angin kencang bertiup, madrasah itu ambruk. Betapa sedih hati bapak saya yang merupakan tokoh Muhamadiyah di sana.
Sementara itu, orang-orang NU yang menjadi musuh Muhamadiyah saat itu, senang bukan main. Mereka menafsirkan itu sebagai pertanda bahwa madrasah yang didirikan oleh kelompok Islam sesat, tidak akan diridlai Allah. Sementara, bapak saya mesti berkampanye untuk meyakinkan bahwa kejadian itu justru harus dibaca lain. Yaitu: kita sedang dicoba Allah, apakah bisa bertahan di jalan yang benar.
Begitulah nuansa konflik antara NU dan Muhamadiyah. Padahal, kalau dicermati lebih lanjut, itu hanya persoalan tukang dan bahan bangunan yang tidak ada hubungan sama sekali dengan takdir Tuhan.
Setelah masuk pesantren Kertosono, Anda melanjutkan pendidikan di mana?
Bagi orang pesantren seperti saya, menjadi mahasiswa merupakan sesuatu yang belum terpikirkan. Pasca-G 30-SKI, organisasi ekstrakurikuler juga menarik. Kita waktu itu melihat anak UII Yogyakarta memakai jaket UII, anggota HMI memakai jaket HMI. Simbol-simbol seperti itu merupakan kebanggaan tersendiri, sebab mereka dulunya adalah musuh-musuh PKI.
Obsesi saya saat itu adalah bagaimana caranya menjadi mahasiswa. Teman-teman saya bisa mendaftar di universitas, karena mereka punya ijazah. Mungkin dulunya mereka pernah sekolah PGA (Pendidikan Guru Agama) atau SGA (Sekolah Guru Agama). Memang ada UII dan universitas yang berada di kabupaten, seperti Universitas Tri Bakti di Kediri.
Akhirnya, saya masuk Fakultas Ilmu Agama, Jurusan Tarbiyah yang didirikan Muhammadiyah di Kediri. Hampir dua tahun saya menjadi mahasiswa mustami’(pendengar, Red), belum mahasiswa aktif, karena saya tidak punya ijazah setingkat SLTA. Tapi kalau ada ujian, saya mesti ikut.
Ketika ujian sarjana muda, saya diwajibkan menyetor ijazah SLTA. Lantas saya ikut ujian persamaan Aliyah agar bisa ikut ujian BA (sarjana muda). Setelah ujian BA, saya merasa berbeda dengan teman-teman dari pesantren, karena saya sudah punya gelar akademik. Pada waktu itu, gelar akademik masih sangat langka dan menjadi status sosial tersendiri yang bukan main gengsinya.
Apakah ada perbedaan signifikan antara perspektif keagamaan Anda saat masih di pesantren dengan perguruan tinggi?
Oh, sangat signifikan. Waktu di pesantren, saya masih merasa sebagai subkultur masyarakat pedesaan yang agraris. Intinya, saat itu saya mencari agama yang lebih menguatkan iman dan spiritualitas saya dan sangat sedikit bersentuhan dengan akal pikiran. Tak ada pemikiran Islam. Yang ada olah rohani, olah iman atau mencari iman yang lebih otentik dalam pengertian seperti itu.
Ketika mahasiswa, saya menemukan pengalaman Islam yang lain; agak akademik. Itu mencerminkan sebuah pengalaman Islam kota yang sudah memakai jaket dan aksesori lainnya. Waktu pulang kampung, saya disuruh khutbah Idul Fitri. Saya banyak sekali membuat kutipan, bukan saja dari kitab Bukhari dan Muslim, tapi juga istilah-istilah yang agak baru. Misalnya, istilah “ukhuwah islamiyah” saya ganti dengan istilah “integrasi umat”, supaya kelihatan lebih moderen.
Saya yakin, para keluarga dan pendengar terkagum-kagum, meski mereka tidak terlalu paham dengan apa yang saya khutbahkan. Tapi mereka bangga dan heran: “kok ada orang ndeso yang ngomong begini?” Jadi pengalaman ini menjadi “barang” dari kota yang baru dan modern.
Kalau diperbandingkan mungkin mirip orang yang minum Coca Cola atau Teh Botol di sebuah pelosok. Jadi, secara prinsipil, perspektif yang berbeda ada pada alam pikiran yang berbeda dari “alam kitab” yang lebih banyak menghapal dan sedikit berbau kealim-aliman.
