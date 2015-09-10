Senangnya Dilabeli Sesat

IslamLib – Nama anak yang menangis itu Michael. Ibunya memanggil Michael dengan logat yang khas, Mi-ka-el. Tiap orang yang tengah menyantap nasi padang di warung itu, termasuk saya, sontak tertawa mendengar tangisan Michael. Pasalnya, bocah ini menangis karena enggan naik ojek yang dipesan sang bunda. Michael keukeuh ingin naik metromini.
Semua orang di warung Padang itu tahu Michael dan Ibunya beragama Kristen. Namun, soal keyakinan tidak menghalangi mereka untuk tertawa dengan tingkah menggemaskan sang bocah. Pada momen sederhana inilah saya melihat masyarakat kita yang berhati bersih dan ramah terhadap perbedaan.
Kondisi tersebut tidak selaras dengan konteks politik di tanah air dewasa ini. Saya menduga, ada kecurigaan yang kian menguat antara Muslim dan non-Muslim jika berbicara menyangkut politik dan kekuasaan. Bahkan hal ini juga kerap mempengaruhi hubungan sosial di masyarakat.
Selang dua hari setelah tertawa melihat tingkah lucu Michael, saya mendapati temuan yang agak menjengkelkan saat tengah menikmati es kelapa hijau di samping kantor.
“Mas tau gak, sekarang itu ya, PNS kalau hari Jumat pakai batik, kalau Kamis pakai baju Muslim. Ini pasti ada misi terselubung Ahok. Dia ini kan Protestan.”
Ungkapan penuh curiga itu meluncur dari sang penjual es kelapa. Saya kaget mendengarnya. Pertama, apa urusannya baju batik dan baju Muslim dengan upaya terselubung? Kedua, apa benar Ahok sampai repot-repot mengurusi perkara semacam itu? Bukankah gubernur DKI Jakarta ini tengah sibuk dengan sejumlah persoalan di ibu kota?
Rasanya ganjil saja. Namun saya merasa was-was juga dengan kecurigaan seperti itu di masyarakat. Mengapa hal sepele semacam pakaian bisa dinilai sebagai upaya terselubung?
Jujur saja, setiap kali salat Jumat di mesjid dekat kantor, seringkali saya merasa tidak nyaman. Jika Anda hidup di Jakarta, Anda akan merasakan betapa nyaringnya sekian banyak mesjid mengumandangkan anti-Ahok. Dalam khutbah-khutbah Jumat, acapkali kita dengar para khatib menyinggung soal ini.
Sayangnya yang mereka umbar bukanlah kritik terhadap kebijakan Ahok, melainkan semata karena sang gubernur berasal dari kalangan Tionghoa dan non-Muslim. Ada kebencian yang diagungkan dalam khutbah-khutbah tersebut. Terpatri nada-nada sinis pada agama dan etnis yang melekat dalam diri gubernur kontroversial itu.
Kebencian terhadap non-Muslim yang digemakan di toa-toa mesjid bisa berdampak serius terhadap pola pikir masyarakat dalam menghadapi pluralitas. Masyarakat yang pada kondisi normal tidak memiliki kecurigaan terhadap keberagaman, lambat laun bisa saja terkena hasutan tatkala anjuran kebencian dibalut dengan agama.
Pada akhirnya, hasutan-hasutan semacam ini juga mempengaruhi ikatan sosial di masyarakat. Kita bisa melihat sendiri bagaimana sejumlah kasus seperti di Poso, Ambon, dan Sampang, semuanya tidak lepas dari kampanye kebencian yang digemakan di rumah-rumah ibadah.
Namun di balik semua propaganda anti perbedaan itu, saya melihat agama hanya alat saja. Faktor utama dalam persoalan ini nampaknya lebih dilandasi oleh rasa cemburu dan keinginan untuk berkuasa. Bukankah kehendak untuk menguasai ruang pikir dan keyakinan orang juga merupakan bagian dari perebutan kekuasaan? Artinya, di sini agama dijadikan sebagai instrumen untuk menguasai dan anti kompromi.
Sikap ingin menguasai yang lain dan menolak kompromi tersebut patut disayangkan. Pasalnya, Indonesia merupakan negara yang plural dari segi budaya, agama, dan keyakinan. Kompromi dan mengakui keberagaman adalah keharusan.
Mempolitisasi agama sedemikian rupa sembari memelihara hasrat untuk menyeragamkan masyarakat adalah sikap yang bertolak-belakang dengan jati diri bangsa kita. Sebab, para founding fathers Indonesia sendiri sudah terlebih dulu sepakat untuk berkompromi. Hasil dari kompromi tersebut adalah common platform yang kita kenal sebagai Pancasila.
Berbicara pertautan agama dan politik, saya teringat perkataan Ketua Umum Muhammadiyah, Haidar Nashir, tempo lalu pada sebuah acara. Ia mengatakan, dalam politik jangankan beda agama, satu agama pun bisa saling tengkar. Karena itu ia menegaskan, alangkah baiknya jika agama dijauhkan dari kepentingan politik praktis.
Dari ujaran Haidar Nashir inilah saya merasa kian mantap meyakini keunggulan pluralisme dan sekularisme. Meskipun dengan menganut keyakinan tersebut saya menjadi bagian dari kalangan yang dianggap sesat oleh Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI) dan sejumlah Muslim konservatif lainnya.
Banyak alasan untuk menjelaskan sikap saya dalam mengamini pluralisme dan sekularisme. Namun yang paling utama, saya melihat sekularisme dalam bentuk kompromi yang kita namai Pancasila itu.
Adapun pluralisme, ia adalah kesadaran untuk menerima perbedaan yang semarak di tengah kita. Ia adalah wujud penerimaan atas realitas negara kita yang dihuni oleh masyarakat dari beragam latar belakang primordial. Akhirnya, pluralisme adalah kesadaran sepenuh hati menerima perbedaan sebagai bagian dari keindonesiaan.
Dengan mengakui pluralisme dan sekularisme, saya berpikir bahwa kita bisa meminimalisir kebencian-kebencian yang digemakan di mesjid-mesjid. Kita juga bisa adil dalam melihat kepemimpinan seseorang tanpa melihat etnis dan agamanya.
Dan yang lebih menyenangkan, kita bisa tertawa lepas ketika melihat kelucuan Michael, tanpa mempersoalkan agama yang dianut ibunya. Dan karena itulah saya memilih jadi orang SESAT ala MUI.
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger,
and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice
procedures and we are looking to swap methods with others,
be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Aw, this was a very nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to generate a great article… but what can I
say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to
this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with my
Facebook group. Chat soon!
This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep
a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos,
I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation however I
to find this matter to be actually one thing which I think I might never
understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely large
for me. I’m taking a look ahead on your subsequent publish, I will try to get
the dangle of it!
Valuable info. Lucky me I discovered your web site accidentally, and I am surprised why this coincidence didn’t happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something that helped me. Thank you!
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
it. Too cool!
This paragraph is in fact a nice one it helps new internet viewers, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Hey! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a
good read. Thanks for sharing!
Ahaa, its fastidious discussion about this post
at this place at this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon everyday.
It will always be exciting to read content from other authors and use something from their websites.
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the long run and it
is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I may I want to counsel you some fascinating things or
suggestions. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I want to learn more issues approximately it!
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a
blog article or vice-versa? My site goes over a
lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!
Hi, the whole thing is going sound here and
ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s genuinely fine, keep up writing.
Excellent blog post. I certainly appreciate this website.
Stick with it!
For most up-to-date news you have to visit the web and on web
I found this website as a most excellent web page for most up-to-date updates.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great
visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site
could certainly be one of the best in its niche. Excellent blog!
Wow, this article is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these kinds
of things, therefore I am going to inform her.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am having troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else getting
similar RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
What’s up Dear, are you really visiting this website on a regular basis, if so afterward you will
definitely obtain nice know-how.
I every time spent my half an hour to read
this blog’s content every day along with a cup of coffee.
After going over a number of the blog articles on your website, I honestly like your way of blogging.
I book marked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back in the near
future. Take a look at my website too and let me know your opinion.
I’m now not certain the place you are getting your information, however great
topic. I must spend a while learning more or working out more.
Thank you for magnificent info I was on the lookout for this info for my mission.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today,
yet I never discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all
website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly, this
web site is really fastidious and the visitors are truly
sharing good thoughts.
z7gyLd This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
It as actually a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
This unique blog is obviously cool and also diverting. I have found a bunch of useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Cheers!
There is certainly a lot to learn about this topic. I like all the points you ave made.
Say, you got a nice blog.Really thank you!
Very couple of internet sites that occur to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up something new from right
here. I did however expertise some technical points
using this web site, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently
affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and
can look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. But just imagine
if you added some great visuals or videos to give your
posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this website could undeniably be
one of the best in its field. Wonderful blog!
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hi there, You’ve performed an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and in my view
suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
It as hard to come by well-informed people about this subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Thank you for producing the powerful, dependable, educational and as well as easy tips about your topic.
I value the article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
It`s really useful! Looking through the Internet you can mostly observe watered down information, something like bla bla bla, but not here to my deep surprise. It makes me happy..!
Looking forward to reading more. Great post. Much obliged.
Is there free software or online database to keep track of scheduled blog posts? I would also like it to keep a record of past and future posts. I am trying to avoid creating a spreadsheet in Excel..
I am so grateful for your blog article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
This unique blog is without a doubt entertaining and factual. I have picked many handy tips out of this source. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a lot!
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Really thank you! Cool.
You have brought up a very good details , thankyou for the post.