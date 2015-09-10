Home » Gagasan » Pergulatan Iman » Senangnya Dilabeli Sesat
Gedung Majelis Ulama Indonesia (Foto: islamlib.com)
Gedung Majelis Ulama Indonesia (Foto: islamlib.com)

Senangnya Dilabeli Sesat

Erton Arsy Vialy 10/09/2015 2,003 Views

IslamLib – Nama anak yang menangis itu Michael. Ibunya memanggil  Michael dengan logat yang khas, Mi-ka-el. Tiap orang yang tengah menyantap nasi padang di warung itu, termasuk saya, sontak tertawa mendengar tangisan Michael. Pasalnya, bocah ini menangis karena enggan naik ojek yang dipesan sang bunda. Michael keukeuh ingin naik metromini.

Semua orang di warung Padang itu tahu Michael dan Ibunya beragama Kristen. Namun, soal keyakinan tidak menghalangi mereka untuk tertawa dengan tingkah menggemaskan sang bocah. Pada momen sederhana inilah saya melihat masyarakat kita yang berhati bersih dan ramah terhadap perbedaan.

Kondisi tersebut tidak selaras dengan konteks politik di tanah air dewasa ini. Saya menduga, ada kecurigaan yang kian menguat antara Muslim dan non-Muslim jika berbicara menyangkut politik dan kekuasaan. Bahkan hal ini juga kerap mempengaruhi hubungan sosial di masyarakat.

Selang dua hari setelah tertawa melihat tingkah lucu Michael, saya mendapati temuan yang agak menjengkelkan saat tengah menikmati es kelapa hijau di samping kantor.

“Mas tau gak, sekarang itu ya, PNS kalau hari Jumat pakai batik, kalau Kamis pakai baju Muslim. Ini pasti ada misi terselubung Ahok. Dia ini kan Protestan.”

Ungkapan penuh curiga itu meluncur dari sang penjual es kelapa. Saya kaget mendengarnya. Pertama, apa urusannya baju batik dan baju Muslim dengan upaya terselubung? Kedua, apa benar Ahok sampai repot-repot mengurusi perkara semacam itu? Bukankah gubernur DKI Jakarta ini tengah sibuk dengan sejumlah persoalan di ibu kota?

Rasanya ganjil saja. Namun saya merasa was-was juga dengan kecurigaan seperti itu di masyarakat.  Mengapa hal sepele semacam pakaian bisa dinilai sebagai upaya terselubung?

Jujur saja, setiap kali salat Jumat di mesjid dekat kantor, seringkali saya merasa tidak nyaman. Jika Anda hidup di Jakarta, Anda akan merasakan betapa nyaringnya sekian banyak mesjid mengumandangkan anti-Ahok. Dalam khutbah-khutbah Jumat, acapkali kita dengar para khatib menyinggung soal ini.

Sayangnya yang mereka umbar bukanlah kritik terhadap kebijakan Ahok, melainkan semata karena sang gubernur berasal dari kalangan Tionghoa dan non-Muslim. Ada kebencian yang diagungkan dalam khutbah-khutbah tersebut. Terpatri nada-nada sinis pada agama dan etnis yang melekat dalam diri gubernur kontroversial itu.

Kebencian terhadap non-Muslim yang digemakan di toa-toa mesjid bisa berdampak serius terhadap pola pikir masyarakat dalam menghadapi pluralitas. Masyarakat yang pada kondisi normal tidak memiliki kecurigaan terhadap keberagaman, lambat laun bisa saja terkena hasutan tatkala anjuran kebencian dibalut dengan agama.

Pada akhirnya, hasutan-hasutan semacam ini juga mempengaruhi ikatan sosial di masyarakat. Kita bisa melihat sendiri bagaimana sejumlah kasus seperti di Poso, Ambon, dan Sampang, semuanya tidak lepas dari kampanye kebencian yang digemakan di rumah-rumah ibadah.

Namun di balik  semua propaganda anti perbedaan itu, saya melihat agama hanya alat saja. Faktor utama dalam persoalan ini nampaknya lebih dilandasi oleh rasa cemburu dan keinginan untuk berkuasa. Bukankah kehendak untuk menguasai ruang pikir dan keyakinan orang juga merupakan bagian dari perebutan kekuasaan? Artinya, di sini agama dijadikan sebagai instrumen untuk menguasai dan anti kompromi.

Sikap ingin menguasai yang lain dan menolak kompromi tersebut patut disayangkan. Pasalnya, Indonesia merupakan negara yang plural dari segi budaya, agama, dan keyakinan. Kompromi dan mengakui keberagaman adalah keharusan.

Mempolitisasi agama sedemikian rupa sembari memelihara hasrat untuk menyeragamkan masyarakat adalah sikap yang bertolak-belakang dengan jati diri bangsa kita. Sebab, para founding fathers Indonesia sendiri sudah terlebih dulu sepakat untuk berkompromi. Hasil dari kompromi tersebut adalah common platform yang kita kenal sebagai Pancasila.

Berbicara pertautan agama dan politik, saya teringat perkataan Ketua Umum Muhammadiyah, Haidar Nashir, tempo lalu pada sebuah acara. Ia mengatakan, dalam politik jangankan beda agama, satu agama pun bisa saling tengkar. Karena itu ia menegaskan, alangkah baiknya jika agama dijauhkan dari kepentingan politik praktis.

Dari ujaran Haidar Nashir inilah saya merasa kian mantap meyakini keunggulan pluralisme dan sekularisme. Meskipun dengan menganut keyakinan tersebut saya menjadi bagian dari kalangan yang dianggap sesat oleh Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI) dan sejumlah Muslim konservatif lainnya.

Banyak alasan untuk menjelaskan sikap saya dalam mengamini pluralisme dan sekularisme. Namun yang paling utama, saya melihat sekularisme dalam bentuk kompromi yang kita namai Pancasila itu.

Adapun pluralisme, ia adalah kesadaran untuk menerima perbedaan yang semarak di tengah kita. Ia adalah wujud penerimaan atas realitas negara kita yang dihuni oleh masyarakat dari beragam latar belakang primordial. Akhirnya, pluralisme adalah kesadaran sepenuh hati menerima perbedaan sebagai bagian dari keindonesiaan.

Dengan mengakui pluralisme dan sekularisme, saya berpikir bahwa kita bisa meminimalisir kebencian-kebencian yang digemakan di mesjid-mesjid. Kita juga bisa adil dalam melihat kepemimpinan seseorang tanpa melihat etnis dan agamanya.

Dan yang lebih menyenangkan, kita bisa tertawa lepas ketika melihat kelucuan Michael, tanpa mempersoalkan agama yang dianut ibunya. Dan karena itulah saya memilih jadi orang SESAT ala MUI.

