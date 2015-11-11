Tentang Iman

IslamLib – Saya kira tak ada yang lebih tragis melebihi keadaan seperti ini: seorang yang menghadapi sebuah penderitaan hidup, dan pada saat yang sama kehilangan harapan. Orang semacam ini seperti mengalami musibah dua kali. Ia terkena musibah karena penderitaan itu sendiri; tetapi petaka yang jauh lebih tragis ialah dia kehilangan harapan untuk bisa keluar dari kemelut yang sedang menimpanya.
Saya ingin memaknai iman dalam pengertian yang berbeda. Bagi saya, iman bukanlah sekedar iman kepada Tuhan dan hal-hal “gaib” lain sebagaimana didefinisikan oleh para teolog Islam selama ini. Bagi saya, salah satu makna paling penting dari iman ialah adanya harapan dan kepercayaan bahwa sesuatu akan bisa menjadi baik, dengan satu dan lain cara. Harapan ini tetap ada pada seseorang walau keadaan riil sama sekali tak mendukung harapan itu.
Cara kerja iman dan rasio memang sangat berlainan. Rasio bekerja berdasarkan prosedur korelasi sebab-akibat, berasaskan pada logika “because of”: oleh karena begini maka timbul akibat begitu. Sementara iman bekerja dengan prosedur yang justru bertentangan. Cara kerja iman ialah menjaga terus harapan walau keadaan di sekitar kita sama sekali tak menyediakan alasan untuk terus berharap. Iman bekerja melalui logika atau nalar “inspite of”.
Memiliki iman adalah suatu berkah yang besar dalam hidup, sebab dengan demikian seseorang bisa terus berharap walau kedukaan yang mendalam sedang merundungnya. Anda bisa membayangkan, bagaimana nasib seorang yang sedang menderita sebuah penyakit akut dan kronis jika ia atau keluarganya kehilangan harapan untuk sembuh sama sekali.
Dalam situasi yang paling sulit, iman menjadikan seseorang tetap bisa senyum, walau hanya sekilas saja. Ia masih bisa berharap bahwa secercah cahaya mungkin akan segera berbinar di ujung lorong. Walau ujung lorong itu mungkin tak pernah ia ketahui kapan akan tersua. Saya memaknai iman sebagai kepercayaan pada sebuah harapan. Faith is a hope.
Iman yang transformatif, yang mengubah kehidupan seseorang, bukanlah iman yang ia jalani pada saat ia sedang berada dalam situasi yang nyaman. Iman yang langsung menusuk jantung seseorang bukanlah iman yang dialami saat orang itu hidup berkelimpahan secara material. Ini bukan berarti bahwa seseorang yang sedang dalam kondisi nyaman dan bahagia tak butuh iman.
Yang mau saya katakan ialah bahwa iman yang tetap teguh dipegang oleh seseorang pada saat ia terpojok oleh penderitaan hidup yang membuatnya nyaris putus harapan – iman semacam itulah yang benar-benar “life transforming”, mengubah seseorang dari dalam dan menjadikannya sebagai “manusia baru”.
Beriman dalam situasi normal tentu mudah. Menjaga optimisme pada saat grafik kesuksesan hidup kita sedang naik tajam ke atas, bukanlah hal yang istimewa. Tetapi beriman dan menjaga harapan pada saat grafik itu sedang turun drastis, pada saat kemungkian untuk melihat belokan “U-Turn” yang akan membalikkan arah hidup menjadi lebih baik sangat kecil – beriman seperti itu jelas mengharukan. Inilah iman yang akan membuat hidup seseorang menjadi “well examined” (dalam istilah Plato). Hidup yang lolos ujian.
Paul Tillich, seorang teolog Amerika asal Jerman, memiliki istilah yang sangat baik: a courage to be. Keberanian untuk hidup dan ada. Tindakan iman dalam situasi yang serba mudah dan nyaman tak melibatkan keberanian dan kenekatan. Tetapi beriman dalam masa-masa yang sulit, beriman bagi seseorang yang mengalami penderitaan yang nyaris memusnahkan seluruh harapannya, adalah tindakan yang melibatkan keberanian yang tinggi.
Saat ini kita menyasikan kegairahan agama di kalangan kelas menengah kota, di hampir seluruh dunia Islam. Jumlah orang yang pergi ke tanah suci untuk menjalankan ibadah haji/umrah naik terus dari tahun ke tahun. Hewan yang disembelih pada saat hari raya kurban juga bertambah terus dari waktu ke waktu. Gairah agama yang meluap-luap ini di satu pihak tentu menarik, terutama jika ditelaah dari sudut sosiologi dan antropologi. Tetapi juga menimbulkan pertanyaan: adakah iman di sana?
Tentu saja ada iman. Tetapi saya bisa memastikan, ini bukanlah iman yang dihayati seperti gejala orang yang sedang mengidap penyakit flu berat (untuk meminjam deskripsi terkenal dari William James dalam The Varieties of Religious Experience). Iman kelas menengah itu adalah iman yang tampak begitu gampang, serba mudah, sebab didukung oleh biaya yang berlimpah. Tak ada rasa cemas dan penderitaan yang menyertainya karena keadaan hidup yang sedang sulit.
Dengan olok-olok yang sarat sarkasme, Karl Marx pernah mengutarakan pernyataan yang terkenal dalam Manifesto Komunis-nya: bahwa agama hanyalah semacam opium bagi orang-orang miskin. Agama adalah ganja atau narkotik yang menghilangkan kepedihan hidup untuk sementara, tanpa menghilangkan sumber penderitaan itu sendiri.
Walau mungkin ada “niat baik” di balik pernyataan Marx itu (bahwa penderitaan kaum miskin tak bisa diubah semata-mata dengan agama, melainkan harus dengan perjuangan mengubah struktur kekuasaan yang menindas), tetap ada yang kurang “pas” dalam pernyataan itu. Bagi saya, iman membantu orang-orang yang sedang terdampar dalam kedukaan hidup untuk terus memelihara harapan. Dengan harapan itu, dia terus memelihara keberanian untuk mengambil pilihan-pilihan yang sulit dalam kehidupannya.
Saya kira, jika iman dalam agama dipahami ulang dalam pengertian semacam ini, tak ada lagi tempat bagi pembicaraan tentang iman yang sesat dan iman yang lurus. Menurut saya, sangat aneh sekali jika iman menjadi semacam instrumen untuk menimbulkan “penderitaan” pada orang lain dengan cara menempelkan label “sesat” pada mereka. Jelas tak ada iman apapun dalam tindakan semacam ini.
Iman yang menyalakan terus harapan pada saat seseorang menghadapi situasi yang amat sulit dalam kehidupannya, menurut saya inilah yang layak disebut dengan iman yang sebenar-benar iman. Iman semacam ini tak memiliki ruang untuk melakukan eksklusi terhadap orang lain. Iman semacam ini justru membangkitkan rasa simpati dan bela rasa bagi orang-orang yang menderita.
Jika agama ingin menemukan kembali “roh”-nya, saya rasa di sinilah tempatnya. Agama lahir partama kali sebagai suara protes atas situasi yang menimbulkan penderitaan, terutama bagi kelas yang lemah dalam masyarakat. Sejarah iman dalam agama dimulai dari sikap pembelaan pada orang-orang yang lemah itu. Iman bukan berangkat dari istana orang-orang mapan. Melainkan tumbuh dari darah dan penderitaan orang-orang yang sengsara oleh struktur kekuasaan yang zalim dalam di masyarakat.
Oleh karena itu, sudah selayaknya jika iman kita kembalikan pengertiannya saat ini kepada situasi asalnya: yaitu simpati kepada mereka yang lemah dan menderita. Sebab iman adalah kekuatan bagi orang yang sedang berduka. Bukan alat kaum yang sedang “dominan”, berkuasa, mayoritas untuk menegakkan kekuasaannya.[]
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing that I think I’d by no means understand. It seems too complex and very vast for me. I’m having a look forward in your subsequent publish, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to know a lot approximately this, like you wrote the e book in it or something. I feel that you can do with some p.c. to force the message house a little bit, but other than that, this is great blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Thank you for any other great article. Where else may anybody get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such information.
Can I just say what a relief to search out someone who actually knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You definitely know tips on how to carry a difficulty to gentle and make it important. Extra people need to learn this and understand this facet of the story. I cant consider youre no more common because you definitely have the gift.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Hi there, I found your site by the use of Google whilst searching for a related matter, your website came up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
Excellent post. I was once checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful information specially the last phase 🙂 I deal with such info a great deal.
I had been looking for this particular information for any while.
Many thanks and good luck.
Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, regards. “A man does not die of love or his liver or even of old age he dies of being a man.” by Percival Arland Ussher.
It’s difficult to get experienced people on this subject, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Generally I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Wonderful, what a blog it is! This webpage gives helpful data to us,
keep it up.
Hello there, just changed into aware of your blog via Google, and located that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future. Numerous other folks will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
It¦s in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I¦m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi, I really do believe this is a great site.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I will return yet again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the ideal method to change, may you be rich and then help others.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with your
blog. It appears as if some of the text on your posts
are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if
this is happening to them too? This might be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Kudos
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I must say you have done a very good job with this. In addition, the blog loads super quick for me on Opera. Superb Blog!
You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really one thing which I believe I’d by no means understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m taking a look ahead to your next post, I¦ll try to get the grasp of it!
Hi there to all, the contents present at this web page are
truly amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Its including you learn my mind! You appear to know
a great deal approximately this, as if you wrote the book
inside it or something that is. I do believe that you just can do with some percent to force your
message home a bit, however aside from that, this can be excellent
blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
I am always looking online for ideas that can assist me. Thank you!
Hey! I was able to have sworn I’ve gone to this website before but
after browsing through several of the post I realized it’s unfamiliar with me.
Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and
I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Link exchange is certainly not else except it is actually only
placing one other person’s web site link on your page at proper place
as well as other person may also do same to opt for you.
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very beneficial invaluable
This website truly has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Paragraph writing is also a fun, when you know then you
are able to write if not it is actually complex to write down.
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
Hmm it looks just like your blog ate my first comment (it was actually extremely long) and so i
guess I’ll just sum it things i wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still a new comer to everything.
Do you have any suggestions for beginner blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
Hello there, just became alert to your site through Google, and discovered that it can be really informative.
I’m going to be cautious about brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this from now on. Lots of men and women be taken advantage of your writing.
Cheers!
Once I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the
-Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on when a comment is added I
receive four emails with the exact same comment. Can there be a means you are able
to remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!
Some really fantastic content on this internet site, appreciate it for contribution.
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was once entirely right. This submit actually made my day. You cann’t consider just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on web as compared with textbooks, as
I found this post at this particular website.
Very interesting points you have mentioned, appreciate it for posting.
Very instructive and great complex body part of subject matter, now that’s user friendly (:.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as
the content!
I am always thought about this, thankyou for putting up.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this article i thought i could
also make comment due to this sensible piece of writing.
Good replies in exchange of this question with genuine arguments and describing everything on the
topic of that.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I’d should check with you here. Which isn’t something I usually do! I get pleasure from reading a submit that will make people think. Additionally, thanks for allowing me to comment!
I¦ve recently started a website, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I haven¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I keep listening to the reports speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually irritating. A good site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
Generally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.
Hello my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and
come with almost all significant infos. I would like
to see more posts like this .
Thanks very interesting blog!
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need
some advice from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up
your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where
to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Thank you
They are genuinely impressive ideas in about blogging.
You might have touched some good factors here.
In any manner keep up to date wrinting.
It’s actually a great and helpful bit of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information around.
Please keep us up to date similar to this. Many thanks
for sharing.
I had been curious if you ever looked at changing
the layout of the website? Its very well written; I love what youve have got to say.
But perhaps you could a bit more in the way of content so people could interact with it better.
Youve got a great deal of text for only having 1
or two images. You may could space it all out better?
I used to be excited to uncover this web site. I wanted to thanks a lot for the
time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and so i have you
saved to fav to consider new stuff on the site.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post!
It is the little changes that produce the biggest changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my
4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her
ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell
someone!
I’ll right away snatch your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me recognise so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
Great work! That is the type of information that should be shared around the
net. Disgrace on the seek engines for now not positioning this post higher!
Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours.
It’s beautiful value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if
all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web will be much more
useful than ever before.
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely will i come across your blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining,
and undoubtedly, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The catch is something insufficient people
are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m thrilled I found this during my seek out something associated with this.
Have you considered about adding a bit more than simply your
posts? I am talking about, the things you say is important and everything.
But think about in the event you added some very nice graphics
or videos to present your posts more, “pop”! Your content is great though with pics and clips,
this blog could undeniably be among the best in its niche.
Great blog!
Hello, this weekend is good in favor of me, as this point
in time i am reading this great educational post here at my home.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on iman. Regards
You need to be a part of a competition for
starters of the finest websites online. I will strongly suggest this blog!
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am
inspired! Very helpful info particularly the final phase :
) I deal with such information much. I used to be looking for
this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs
I stumbleupon every day. It’s always useful to read content
from other authors and use a little something from their sites.
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to come back yet again since
I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue
to help others.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A few of my blog audience have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
to say that I have truly loved surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing for your feed and I hope you write once more very
soon!
I do enjoy the way you have framed this concern and it does offer us a lot of fodder for thought. On the other hand, coming from what I have witnessed, I just wish as other feedback pile on that individuals keep on issue and not get started upon a soap box associated with the news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this outstanding point and whilst I can not necessarily concur with this in totality, I respect your viewpoint.
As I website owner I think the articles here is real superb, thankyou for your efforts.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found
a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to
go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This paragraph posted at this web site is in fact fastidious.
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great blog posts.
Hi, everything is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s in fact excellent, keep up
writing.
I really love your site.. very nice colors & theme. Do you make this site yourself or
did you hire someone to accomplish it for you? Plz answer back
as I’m planning to construct my own blog and wish to find out
where u got this from. thanks
Wow, incredible weblog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The overall glance of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!
I enjoy the valuable info you provide in your articles. I am going to bookmark your blog and appearance again here frequently.
I am just quite sure I will learn many new stuff below!
Best of luck for the next!
Zinc supplementation has been shown to increase testosterone levels in some guys.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your
post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on most of the
subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome weblog!
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year
and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into
it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Hello! I simply wish to supply you with a big thumbs up for your excellent info you have got right here about this post.
I am just going back to your website for additional soon.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I
am attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of
your ideas!!
Thiss iss a topic tһat’s near to my heart… Many thanks!Where are yoսr contact details tһough?
Good day! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post.
I am coming back to your blog for more soon.
Thank you a lot for providing individuals with an extraordinarily pleasant possiblity to read articles and blog posts from this blog. It is often so sweet and also packed with fun for me and my office acquaintances to search your site the equivalent of three times in one week to read through the fresh tips you have got. Not to mention, I am just at all times satisfied concerning the effective suggestions served by you. Selected 2 facts in this article are completely the very best we have all ever had.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched
all the internet visitors, its really really nice article
on building up new weblog.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a
amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable
from you! However, how can we communicate?
Hi colleagues, its impressive paragraph on the topic of cultureand entirely explained, keep it up all the time.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve
over time.
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the idea of a user in his/her
mind that how a user can understand it.
So that’s why this article is great. Thanks!
There are some fascinating cut-off dates on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish more! Added to FeedBurner as well
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A couple of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts by
you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has
inspired me to get my very own website now 😉
Good post. I’m dealing with some of these issues as well..
Wonderful site. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your effort!
Hello! I know this is kind of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog such as yours take a lot of work?
I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write in my diary everyday.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for
brand new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
This post is in fact a nice one it assists new internet people, who are
wishing for blogging.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However think about if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this website could certainly be one of the greatest in its niche. Excellent blog!
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn something like this before. So good to seek out anyone with some unique thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for beginning this up. this website is one thing that is needed on the web, someone with just a little originality. useful job for bringing something new to the web!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
of course like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
whoah this blog is fantastic i really like
reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You realize, lots of individuals are hunting around
for this information, you could help them greatly.
Hello, you used to write magnificent, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
F*ckin¦ remarkable issues here. I¦m very glad to see your article. Thank you so much and i am having a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this site and give it a look regularly.
I all the time emailed this blog post page to all my associates, for the reason that if like to read it afterward my contacts will too.