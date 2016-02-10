Pesan-Pesan Cak Nur

2016, musim dingin, kota Samsun, Turki. Lima bulan sudah saya berada di sini, Medrese-i Suleymaniye, universitas swasta tertua di Turki modern, tempat ilmu-ilmu klasik Islam diajarkan berdasarkan kurikulum dan metodologi yang juga klasik. Di tahun ketiga kelak, kami akan pindah ke Istanbul, menjalani tahun terakhir belajar di sini.
Bukan saya saja orang Indonesia di sini. Teman saya, Kafi, lulusan pesantren besar di Jawa, cucu seorang kiai besar pula. “Mas, kenapa harus ke Turki buat ngaji lagi sih, padahal sudah jadi sarjana?” Tanya Kafi kepada saya. Memang, tahun 2015 lalu saya baru saja lulus dari Jurusan Studi Islam Universitas Negeri Jakarta (UNJ).
“Begini, Gus. Ilmu saya masih sedikit. Lagi pula saya senang kalau dapat pengetahuan baru yang belum saya tahu, apalagi pengetahuan level tinggi, seperti yang diajarkan di sini.”
Kafi belum puas dan bertanya lagi. “Memangnya ilmu dari kampus dan JIL kurang?” JIL? Ya. Jaringan Islam Liberal. Semasa di Jakarta, saya dan Kafi hidup di satu asrama yang memberi kami beasiswa studi ke Turki. Semasa itu pula ia tahu bahwa saya aktif ngaji di JIL.
Pasca lulus dari UNJ saya bisa saja bersikap oportunis seperti kebanyakan orang, memanfaatkan ijazah untuk melamar kerja. Biasanya senior-senior saya dari jurusan yang sama, mereka kerja sebagai guru agama, ustadz, da’i, atau bekerja di Kementerian Agama.
“Saya tidak mau seperti mereka, Gus. Alhamdulillah, berkat sempat bergaul sama orang-orang pintar di JIL, saya ikut terpacu, ingin memahami Islam dari beragam kitab, baik klasik maupun modern. Makanya saya pilih sekolah lagi di Turki ini, sama-sama kamu.”
Kafi sempat terus terang bertanya pada saya, mengapa saya mau ngaji di JIL. Seperti kebanyakan orang, baginya JIL adalah mazhab berbahaya, Mu’tazilah modern, yang punya agenda tersembunyi merusak agama.
“Itu menurut orang-orang yang kontra sambil benci kepada JIL, Gus. Sepanjang pengalaman menjadi ‘santri’ di Utan Kayu, saya tahu bahwa mereka orang-orang baik, meski memang pemikiran mereka beda dari kebanyakan kesepakatan ulama-ulama otoritas.” Saya melanjutkan, “meski begitu, pemikiran mereka tidak asal-asalan. Serius. Pake sumber, maraji’, dan metode yang ilmiah.”
“Terus kamu percaya sama pendapat-pendapat mereka, Mas?” Suara Kafi merendah, tanda ia serius bertanya.
“Susah jawabnya ini, Gus. Soalnya saya ndak pernah disodori daftar rukun iman JIL atau daftar fatwa JIL yang bisa saya percaya atau tidak. Setahu saya, tidak ada yang seperti itu di JIL. Yang ada itu, dan saya sependapat dengan JIL di sini, adalah etos ilmiah dalam beragama, pikiran yang terbuka, mau mendengar banyak pendapat berbeda-beda, rasional dan adil dalam memihak satu pendapat, rendah hati dalam berpendapat, tidak memaksakan pendapat, dan masih banyak lagi.”
Kafi cuma mengangguk pelan, sedikit menghela nafas, dan lanjut berkata. “Kalau aku kayaknya gak bisa seyakin kamu, Mas.”
“Maksud sampean apa, Gus?”
“Tampaknya kamu yakin betul bahwa sikapmu yang liberal itu maslahat buat kamu. Kalau aku, yakin bukan sama pikiranku sendiri. Aku lebih yakin sama pilihan kiai-ku. Apa yang kiai suruh, itu yang benar. Apa yang kiai larang, itu berarti hal buruk.”
Begitulah Kafi, dan kebanyakan orang yang sepertinya. Dan Kafi ada benarnya, bahwa saya yakin pada pikiran dan pilihan saya pada sikap liberal.
“Saya memang tidak berasal dari pesantren seperti sampean Gus. Tapi saya juga punya kiai. Dan sampean mau percaya atau ndak, pilihan sikap liberal seperti ini berkat teladan kiai saya itu. Dan atas pesan dari beliaulah, saya rela sekolah lagi, jauh-jauh ke Turki, untuk mempelajari khazanah intelektual Islam yang amat kaya.”
Kafi memperbaiki posisi duduknya, terlihat makin betah untuk ngobrol dan bertanya, “Kiai sampean jenenge sopo Mas?” Tanya Kafi
“Nurcholish Madjid, Gus.” Jawab saya.
***
2011, sekitar lima tahun lalu, Ilyas Rosadi, senior saya di kampus sedang mengisi kegiatan mentoring. Saya salah satu pesertanya. “Kita harus hati-hati sama dosen-dosen. Mereka banyak yang sudah terpengaruh pikiran liberal,” kata Kak Ilyas, di pelataran Masjid Nurul Irfan UNJ.
Memang, sejak SMA saya sudah aktif di pergerakan dakwah. Dulu saya bangga menjadi bagian pembela agama yaitu Ikhwanul Muslimin, dan yakin bahwa solusi masalah bangsa bisa diatasi dengan kemenangan PKS (Partai Keadilan Sejahtera) di Pemilu.
Tapi menurut saya saat itu, yang harus dikejar bukan hanya kesejahteraan bangsa Indonesia, dengan cara memenangkan PKS. Sebagai umat Islam kita juga wajib memperjuangkan negara Islam. Ya, saya senang menjadi bagian ikhwan-ikhwan PKS, namun saya juga haus, sehingga di waktu senggang ikut menghadiri kajian-kajian Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) cabang UNJ.
Tidak cukup agenda-agenda politik saja. Saya juga menyuarakan pentingnya kembali pada Al-Quran dan sunnah Nabi yang sahih. Hanya hadits sahih yang bisa membuat kita serupa dengan generasi Islam awal, dengan salaf al-shalih. Tegakkan sunnah, perjuangkan tauhid, bela Ahlu Sunnah wal Jamaah, seperti Syaikh Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab ajarkan.
“Jadi sampean sempat jadi PKS, HTI, sama Wahabi, Mas?”
“Begitulah kira-kira Gus.” Jawab saya malu-malu.
“Oalah Mas…Mas… Sesat kok komplit.” Kemudian tawa kami berdua pecah seketika.
Waktu itu saya semakin bergairah dalam beragama, berdahi hitam sebab banyak sujud, dan celana panjang yang tidak menutupi mata kaki yang saya kira sunnah Nabi. Inilah Islam para sahabat Nabi. Sayang jenggot saya tidak tumbuh-tumbuh. Banyak teman waktu SMA, dan teman sesama mahasiswa UNJ, menjadikan saya rujukan fatwa. Bertanya tentang halal-haram. Sebisa mungkin saya jawab berdasarkan dalil-dalil sahih.
“Kita tidak perlu mazhab. Beribadahlah berdasarkan sunnah Nabi. Baca saja kitab-kitab hadits. Atau kitab ulama-ulama Salafi. Perjuangkan khilafah Islamiyah. Hidupkan dan selamatkan generasi muda Islam dari perang pemikiran (ghazw al-fikr). Perbanyak mentoring, liqa’, dan halaqah-halaqah ilmiah. Perkuat persaudaraan Muslim, dan perjuangkan satu partai kebenaran, PKS, demi masa depan Indonesia.”
Itulah secara umum pikiran utama dan agenda utama saya kala itu.
“Terus Mas?”
“Terus ayah saya datang.”
Ayah saya seorang ustadz yang berceramah dari masjid ke masjid. Beliau lulus dari IAIN Alauddin Makassar. Tempat favorit saya di rumah adalah perpustakaan ayah. Senang melihat buku berbaris-baris, tapi segan dan malas membacanya.
“Kamu gak tertarik baca buku ini, Nu?” Tanya ayah sambil menyodorkan dua buku tua dan tebal. Judulnya, Kontekstualisasi Doktrin Islam dalam Sejarah, dan Islam Doktrin dan Peradaban. Keduanya terbitan Yayasan Wakaf Paramadina, tahun 1993 dan 1992, umurnya sama dengan saya.
Buku pertama adalah kumpulan makalah ilmiah yang ditulis oleh jagoan-jagoan pemikiran Islam seperti Harun Nasution, Quraish Shihab, Gus Dur, dan lain-lain. Buku kedua adalah karya orang yang baru saya dengar namanya saat itu, Nurcholish Madjid.
Setelah membaca buku tersebut, saya melihat tanah lapang yang luas. Ternyata Islam itu luas. Islam adalah agama yang hidup dalam peradaban besar, dan menginspirasi peradaban itu. Islam punya komposisi yang terdiri dari sejarah panjang, seperangkat keyakinan, gagasan-gagasan, dan pengalaman luar biasa.
Ia bukan cuma Al-Quran dan hadits sahih. Bukan cuma khilafah. Islam punya teologi, kalam, filsafat, logika, seni, tasawuf, sejarah politik, aturan-aturan jurisprudensi, punya tafsir, dan dari masing-masing itu semua terdiri atas banyak pendapat, mazhab, aliran, dan sekte yang beragam.
Di tangan Cak Nur (panggilan Nurcholish Madjid), semua dijelaskan secara gamblang, sistematis, ilmiah, dan hati-hati. “Ini yang saya cari, Gus.” Terang saya kepada Kafi.
Seiring berjalan waktu, semakin intens saya membaca karya-karya Cak Nur, di saat yang sama semakin bahagia saya mengikuti perkuliahan di kampus. Peringatan Kak Ilyas supaya saya berhati-hati terhadap para dosen, tidak berlaku lagi.
Semakin dekat saya pada gagasan-gagasan Cak Nur, dan semakin serius saya mengikuti kuliah studi Islam di kampus yang sistematis, logis, dan komprehensif; semakin jauh saya meninggalkan PKS, HTI, dan Wahabi, beserta alam pikirannya.
“Memang cara terbaik untuk mengubah seseorang adalah dengan mengubah apa yang ia baca, Gus.”
Sayang saya tidak membawa buku Islam Doktrin dan Peradaban itu ke sini. Di sana Cak Nur menjelaskan satu per satu disiplin keilmuan tradisional Islam: Ilmu Kalam (pertumbuhan dan plus-minusnya), Filsafat Islam (unsur Hellenismenya, pertumbuhannya, unsur Neoplatonisme dan Aristotelianisme di dalamnya), Fikih (makna historisnya, pertumbuhan, masa perkembangan formatif, ushul fikih-nya), Tasawuf (letak dan perannya), dan lain-lain.
Sebagai landasan bagi tradisi intelegensia Islam yang kaya itu, sebelumnya Cak Nur menjelaskan tentang tauhid sebagai asas keislaman seseorang, dan tentang emansipasi harkat manusia dalam Islam. Bagi Cak Nur bangunan Islam berdiri di atas fondasi iman-tauhid yang kokoh, bermakna, dan rasional, plus pengakuan atas martabat manusia (humanisme).
“Hebatnya Cak Nur, Gus, setelah dua bab itu, pada dua bab sisanya beliau menjelaskan dan merumuskan output dari fondasi dan bangunan Islam. Yakni terbangunnya suatu masyarakat etika, yang memperjelas kedudukan universalitas Islam, dan kemampuannya menyinari abad modern Indonesia.”
“Sampean ngerti itu semua, Mas?” Kafi masih semangat bertanya, meski sudah jam satu malam di Turki.
“Nggak, Gus.”
“Lha pie toh Mas,” Kafi menepuk dahi, dan saya tertawa lagi. Memang pada akhirnya tidak semua uraian Cak Nur mampu saya pahami. Terlalu berat. Namun yang jelas, mengaji kepada Cak Nur membuat saya tahu bahwa tentang agama saya sendiri saya sangat bodoh. Pengetahuan saya sedikit. Dan yang harus saya pelajari sangat banyak. Khazanah pengetahuan Islam sangat luas.
“Tapi Gus, sebaliknya, ngaji sama orang-orang PKS, HTI, atau Wahabi, atau yang seperti mereka, membuat saya merasa lekas pintar, merasa paling tahu, merasa memegang panji kebenaran satu-satunya.”
Gus Kafi sepertinya sudah mulai pegal, karena sudah dua jam lebih kami berbincang. Kafi berbaring, bermaksud meluruskan tulang punggungnya, dan meletakkan kedua telapak tangannya di bawah kepala. “
Mmm… Ngerti. Ngerti aku, Mas.” Katanya sambil menatap langit-langit kamar kami. “Berarti di JIL sampean diajari tentang Islam yang seperti itu juga dong. Tentang iman yang rasional dan human…. human apa tadi, Mas?”
“Humanisme Islam.” Jawab saya.
“Iya, itu. Juga diajari tentang disiplin ilmu-ilmu Islam yang luas, tentang etika masyarakat Islam, universalisme Islam, dan kemodernan Islam. Begitu kan Mas?” Saya jawab pertanyaannya dengan mengangguk dua kali dan senyum.
“Jadi di JIL yang sering isi pengajiannya sopo Mas, apa cuma Cak Nur?”
“Cak Nur sudah lama wafat Gus, tahun 2005.” Kafi kaget, bangun dari pembaringan, duduk dengan tegak dan segera menggugat saya.
“Pie sampean iki, Mas. Katanya sempat diwejangi pesan oleh Cak Nur sehingga rela sekolah lagi ke Turki ini. Kalau Cak Nur sudah lama wafat, mana mungkin beliau kasih wejangan ke sampean?!!”
