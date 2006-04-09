Belajar Kembali Bernegara

IslamLib – Kita tampaknya harus kembali belajar bernegara. Beberapa peristiwa nasional akhir-akhir ini membuktikan betapa sebagian kelompok Islam di negeri ini gagal memahami falsafah dasar negara kita. Pernyataan dan tindakan mereka sudah jelas-jelas bertentangan dengan Konstitusi Indonesia.
Contohnya adalah perilaku Majelis Ulama Indonesia dan organisasi Islam yang mendukung fatwanya tentang Ahmadiyah. Fatwa tentang Ahmadiyah yang disusul serangkaian tindak kekerasan itu telah menunjukkan kalau tokoh-tokoh MUI lebih mendahulukan pemahaman sempit yang dianutnya ketimbang kebersamaan dalam bernegara.
Konstitusi kita jelas-jelas menyatakan “Negara menjamin kemerdekaan tiap-tiap penduduk untuk memeluk agamanya masing-masing dan untuk beribadat menurut agamanya dan kepercayaannya itu” (UUD 1945: Pasal 29, Ayat 2). Tapi, para tokoh MUI justru melecehkan rumusan itu dengan mengintimidasi Ahmadiyah lewat fatwa-fatwa.
Kita juga prihatin melihat tokoh Islam di lembaga lain. Pimpinan Departemen Agama (Depag) yang harusnya menjadi contoh pengayom semua agama malah tampil menjadi tokoh antagonis. Permusuhan yang diperlihatkannya terhadap Ahmadiyah jelas menunjukkan bahwa ia lebih mementingkan keyakinan sempit ketimbang arti bernegara yang baik.
Beberapa tokoh Islam organisasi besar seperti Nahdatul Ulama dan Muhammadiyah juga memperlihatkan gejala serupa. Mereka gagal memahami Konstitusi kita dan lebih senang mengutamakan pemikiran keagamaan yang sempit. Dalam isu-isu hubungan agama dan negara, mereka tampaknya lebih suka “mengarab” ketimbang “mengindonesia.”
Para tokoh Islam di dua lembaga itu juga bersemangat mendukung setiap rancangan undang-undang (RUU) yang berbau Islam, sembari mengabaikan konteks keindonesiaan yang majemuk. Kacamata yang mereka gunakan bukanlah Indonesia yang majemuk dan beragam, tapi kacamata dari Timur Tengah yang bernuansa doktrin-doktrin wahabisme.
Kita kaum muslim agaknya memang harus belajar lagi tentang Indonesia kita, tentang bagaimana membangun sebuah negara modern.
Para pendiri republik ini, sejak dulu sudah sepakat membangun Indonesia sebagai negara modern yang dilandasi semangat kebersamaan dan kerukunan. Mereka tak pernah menginginkan negara agama, apalagi negara Islam.
Para pendahulu kita itu juga sudah lelah berdiskusi soal dasar negara. Kini, kita juga lelah melayani hasrat-hasrat ideologis kaum Islamis yang mungkin akan lebih mengakibatkan perpecahan ketimbang memajukan negeri ini.
Sebuah negara modern, dalam konsensus ilmuwan politik dan umat manusia kini, tidak bisa lagi dibangun atas dasar ideologi keagamaan tertentu, apalagi yang sendi-sendinya diambil dari abad pertengahan. Negara modern membutuhkan aturan dan perundang-undangan yang dibuat serasional mungkin dengan memperhatikan semua elemen penghuninya.
Setelah lebih setengah abad merdeka, kita layak berharap para pemimpin Islam Indonesia makin matang dan lebih dewasa dalam menyikapi hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan isu agama dan negara.
Jika bersedia menerima bentuk dan dasar negara Indonesia, mereka harusnya juga bersedia menerima segala konsekuensinya. Yang saya maksud “segala konsekuensinya” itu adalah: setiap upaya pembangunan negara haruslah sejalan dengan semangat konstitusi kita.
Jika para pemimpin Islam negeri ini bersedia menerima Pancasila sebagai falsafah dasar negara, mereka harusnya juga bersedia menerima konsekuensi dari asas itu. Negara Pancasila bukanlah negara agama, bukan pula negara Islam. Karenanya, setiap upaya untuk menggolkan peraturan yang potensial memicu perpecahan dan diskriminasi, secara otomatis telah bertentangan dengan Pancasila.
Sejak merdeka, para pemimpin Islam memang tampak tertarih-tatih untuk menerima konsep Indonesia modern yang majemuk. Di tahun 1950-an, lewat partai-partai Islam, mereka berupaya mendesakkan agenda yang ingin mengubah asas Pancasila menjadi asas Islam.
Keinginan itu gagal, karena partai-partai Islam kalah Pemilu 1955. Tak patah arang dengan kegagalan itu, mereka kembali mencobanya lewat debat-debat konstituante (1957-1959). Tapi, usaha inipun kembali gagal.
Di masa Soeharto yang represif, para pemimpin Islam yang cenderung ideologis memang tak memiliki tempat. Suara mereka dibungkam dan dipaksa menerima asas tunggal Pancasila. Tapi, keinginan untuk “mengislamkan” Indonesia tak pernah padam.
Sejak reformasi, muncul lagi suara-suara yang berusaha untuk ke arah itu, baik lewat partai-partai Islam, organisasi massa, lembaga pemerintah, dan cara-cara lain yang mungkin. Sebagian gagal dan sebagian berhasil.
Karena itu, saya berpendapat bahwa carut-marutnya kehidupan bernegara kita akhir-akhir ini, khususnya soal hubungan agama dan negara, sebagian juga merupakan cerminan kegagapan banyak kaum muslim dalam memahami konsep Indonesia kita. Obsesi yang terus hidup untuk “mengislamkan” Indonesia telah menjadi semacam ranjau yang terus-menerus mengancam keutuhan negeri ini.
Energi yang seharusnya disalurkan untuk proyek-proyek pembangunan negara, terkuras untuk mengurusi agama yang lazimnya menjadi soal pribadi setiap warga negara. Fatwa, RUU, dan Perda yang seharusnya diabdikan untuk membantu pembangunan negara, berbalik jadi penghambat kemajuan dan proses modernisasi negeri ini.
Kita sebagai kaum muslim agaknya memang harus benar-benar kembali belajar bernegara dan mencari cara yang tepat dalam membangun negeri ini.
