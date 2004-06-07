Beragama di Era Multikulturalisme

Pada faktanya relasi antar agama, antar etnik dan antar budaya – bahkan antar sesama Muslim itu sendiri — terus mengalami kehancuran ketika perbedaan perspektif, pandangan dan ideologi saling konfrontasi dan berebut kepentingan. Kunci utama agar tetap bertahan tergantung pada cara kita belajar mengelola keragaman dan konflik.
Nyata bahwa prioritas untuk menghadapi pluralitas dan multikulturalitas bangsa yang semakin canggih dan percepatannya melalui globalisasi, hanya memperoleh solusi praktis secara kreatif ketika berbagai pandangan dunia Islam dan non-Islam dapat saling berjumpa.
Islam perlu memanfaatkan momentum kebangkitan agama-agama di dunia yang terjadi sejak dekade 70-an, yang berbeda bentuk dan substansinya dari perkembangan pada pertengahan pertama abad 20. Dari segi bentuknya, agama-agama semakin menunjukkan kecenderungan semakin luwes dan umum (general) sebagai lawan dari agama-agama konfesional yang partikular. Dari segi substansinya, agama-agama mulai mengupayakan realisasi komunitas global universal dengan visi dan nasib bersama.
Dalam konteks ini, Islam seyogyanya muncul sebagai agama universal, agamageneral yang visible dalam penyebaran wacana dan gerakan perdamaian dan peduli terhadap lingkungan hidup. Kesempatan ini pula yang tidak boleh diabaikan Islam untuk menjadi pemain utama arus perubahan dunia menuju kedamaian sejati.
Kita berharap, abad 21 akan menyaksikan sebuah kebangkitan religius-spiritual global baik dalam wilayah publik dan privat, meskipun peran marginal dari institusi-institusi keagamaan tradisional masih dapat dilihat dalam kehidupan ini. Di sinilah pentingnya setiap agama mengembangkan dan menguji kembali tradisi masing-masing dalam rangka merespon tantangan ini, tak terkecuali Islam sebagai agama mayoritas.
Belajar dari kegagalan politik penguasa dalam mengelola masyarakat multikultural, paradigma etis Islam multikultural sudah saatnya menjadi sumber kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara. Islam multikultural adalah sebentuk perspektif teologis tentang penghargaan terhadap keragaman dan “sang lian” (the other).
Suatu assessment teologis mengenai agama lain, kultur lain, dan etnik lain, dan penempatannya secara layak dalam wilayah tatanan publik etis. Ia merupakan teologi qur’ani yang membolehkan “sang lian” menjadi “yang lain” sebagai realitas yang secara etis diperkenankan atau bahkan keniscayaan. Inilah perspektif teologis abad 21 yang berkomunikasi melampaui bahasa dan tradisi partikular.
Meminjam istilah Abdulaziz Sachedina, ini merupakan “sensibilitas ekumene” dari teologi multikulturalis yang menggambarkan perhatian dan kepedulian terhadap penduduk dunia, mempengaruhi kehidupan mereka melampaui batas-batas komunitas-komunitas keagamaan dan kultural.
Tujuan luhur teologi multikulturalis (summum bonum) adalah pembebasan dari belenggu kebodohan, kemiskinan, keterbelakangan, kezaliman, dan ketidakadilan sebagai akibat dari relasi kolonial atas-bawah, dominasi-subordinasi, superior-inferior, menindas-tertindas baik dalam hubungan antaragama, etnik dan budaya.
Rajut Harmoni
Islam pada intinya adalah seruan pada semua umat manusia menuju cita-cita bersama kesatuan kemanusiaan tanpa membedakan ras, warna kulit, etnik, kebudayaan dan agama. Ini berarti bahwa dominasi ras dan diskriminasi atas nama apapun merupakan kekuatan antitesis terhadap tauhid, dan karenanya harus dikecam sebagai kemusyrikan dan sekaligus kejahatan atas kemanusiaan.
Pesan disinyalir al-Qur’an 3:64: “Katakanlah: Wahai semua penganut agama (dan kebudayaan)! Mantapkanlah manifesto kesetaraan dan keadilan (melalui dialog) antara kami dan kamu”.
Dialog bukan semata percakapan bahkan pertemuan dua pikiran dan hati mengenai persoalan bersama, dengan komitmen untuk saling belajar dapat berubah dan berkembang. “Berubah” artinya dialog terbuka, jujur dan simpatik dapat membawa pada kesepahaman melalui mana prasangka, stereotip, dan celaan dapat dikurangi dan dieliminir.
“Tumbuh” karena dialog mengantarkan pada informasi, klarifikasi dari sumber primer dan dapat mendiskusikannya secara terbuka dan tulus. Dialog merupakan pangkal pencerahan nurani dan akal pikiran menuju kematangan cara beragama yang menghargai “kelainan” (the otherness).
Dengan demikian, nilai sawa’ adalah menyangkut cara manusia melakukan perjumpaan dengan dan memahami diri sendiri dan dunia lain pada tingkat terdalam, membuka kemungkinan-kemungkinan untuk menggali dan menggapai selaksa makna fundamental kehidupan secara individual dan kolektif dengan berbagai dimensinya.
Secara eksperimental, sawa’ tampil ke permukaan dan menjangkau perjumpaan antar dunia multikultural yang begitu luas. Ketika manusia hidup melalui perjumpaan agama-agama, seolah kita mendapatkan pengalaman antarkultural (intercultural experiences).
Seperti kita berjuang dengan pola-pola sejarah pertentangan berbagai pandangan dunia. Seperti kita melibatkan secara kreatif kekuatan-kekuatan besar dalam kehidupan sipil di mana pertempuran ideologi dan kehidupan terjadi. Pengalaman multikultural ini membuat kita mampu bangkit dan sadar dengan perspektif baru yang lebih memadai.
Pluralitas dan multikulturalitas untuk dialog, bukan pertentangan, adalah teknologi masa depan yang muncul dari pandangan rasional otentik berbasis wahyu progresif yang merupakan dasar bagi semua pengalaman keagamaan dan kultural. Dialog membawa pada pandangan dunia keagamaan dan kultural yang tidak parsial atau ideologi sipil yang tidak diskriminatif.
Sekali lagi, dialog adalah jiwa universal yang melampaui pertempuran agama-agama, konfrontasi pandangan ilmiah dengan kehidupan agama dan spiritual, alienasi dunia etnik yang destruktif, fragmentasi dan disintegrasi kehidupan batin individu, frustrasi kebudayaan-kebudayaan sekuler.
Ini dalam upaya membuka ruang dan waktu publik di mana pluralitas pandangan dunia, perspektif, dan ideologi dapat maju bersama-sama dengan spirit perdamaian, rekonsiliasi, pengampunan, nirkekerasan dan berkeadaban.
Penemuan sangat nyata atas pengalaman multikultural yang demikian intensif merupakan suatu keharusan dan kebutuhan yang tak terelakkan. Penemuan ini adalah dasar dan sumber utama diluar perbedaan dan keragaman (diversity) pandangan dunia dan perspektif.
Dengan memperoleh akses pada sumber bagi seluruh kehidupan kultural dan mengalaminya, menjadi sangat jelas bahwa umat manusia sedang berada di tengah-tengah transformasi diri yang mendalam dan kematangan kemanusiaan.
Satu pelajaran berharga dari evolusi kebudayaan adalah bahwa realitas multikultural secara langsung dipengaruhi oleh pola pikir manusia sendiri. Bangsa besar yang kedodoran ini telah terkunci dalam pola pikir egosentris.
Pola pikir monolog yang membuat kita menderita dan mengalami kegagalan terbesar dalam mengelola pluralitas dan multikulturalitas. Kita merasakan betapa pedihnya kekerasan dan kehancuran relasi antara sesama atas nama etnik, budaya, politik, ideologi dan bahkan agama.
Dalam konteks ini, spirit sawa’ memperoleh momentumnya kembali untuk lahir dengan wajah baru. Tentu saja, melalui pembacaan ulang dan memperdengarkan kembali secara produktif untuk menghadirkan kedalaman makna yang menggairahkan dan mencerahkan kehidupan bersama.
Spirit sawa’ perlu ditumbuhkan kembali sebagai wahana transformasi diri dan transformasi sosial serta membangkitkan pola pikir dan pola hidup dialogis agar lebih dapat meraih kesejahteraan dan kedamaian dalam kehidupan personal dan komunal.
Seluruh kemajuan agama, spiritual, rasional, moral, dan politik dalam evolusi kebudayaan harus dikonstruk dalam kematangan dialog dan perjumpaan multikultural secara kreatif.
