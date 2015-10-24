Islam dan Kristen: Dua Model Keagamaan

IslamLib – Kita bisa melihat Islam dan Kristen sebagai dua model agama dengan karakternya masing-masing yang khas. Dua-duanya dipersamakan oleh banyak hal, tetapi mereka mewakili dua corak keagamaan yang berbeda. Keduanya bersandar pada sosok “nabi” sebagai penghubung antara Tuhan dan manusia. Keduanya memiliki rujukan tertulis yang memuat wahyu ilahiah yang disebut Kitab Suci. Tetapi mereka berbeda dalam pendekatannya terhadap apa yang disebut kesalehan.
Dalam Islam, kesalehan (individual piety) diterjemahkan dalam bentuk ketaatan terhadap hukum Tuhan yang tertulis dalam Kitab Suci. Dalam Islam, hukum itu disebut syariat yang secara harafiah artinya adalah “jalan”. Syariat adalah jalan kesalehan yang akan mengantarkan manusia kepada keselamatan abadi.
Dalam Kristen, “jalan” keselamatan ditempuh dengan cara lain; bukan melalui ketaatan terhadap Hukum, melainkan jalan iman dan kasih. Sejak awal, kelahiran Kristen memang ditandai dengan semangat kritik terhadap apa yang disebut Taurat atau Hukum Musa. Kalau kita telaah karir kerasulan Yesus, kita akan melihat momen-momen di mana dia berkonfrontasi dengan para ahli hukum Taurat yang disebut kaum Farisi.
Sikap Yesus terhadap Hukum atau Taurat memang nampak ambigu. Di satu pihak, dia menekankan aspek “kontinuitas” Hukum Taurat seperti direkam dalam Lukas 16:17: “Lebih mudah langit dan bumi lenyap dari pada satu titik dari hukum Taurat batal.”
Jika kita lihat kekristenan melalui ayat ini tok, kita bisa memiliki kesan yang keliru bahwa Kristen dan Yahudi adalah agama yang sama: agama yang didasarkan pada Hukum. Kita bisa memiliki pandangan bahwa Kristen memiliki kesamaan dengan Islam yang juga disandarkan pada hukum tertulis bernama syariat. Tetapi Kristen jelas bukan Yahudi dan Islam. Kristen bukan Agama Hukum dalam pengertian yang dikenal dalam dua agama Abrahamik yang lain.
Di pihak lain, Yesus juga melakukan kritik terhadap corak keagamaan ala Yahudi yang bersandar ketat pada Hukum. Ini bisa kita baca dalam “pidato” panjang yang ia sampaikan di bukit di hadapan ribuan muridnya seperti direkam dalam Injil Matius 5-7.
Seperti pernah saya tulis di ruangan ini sebelumnya, sikap Yesus terhdap Hukum atau Syariat bisa kita setarakan dengan sikap para pembaharu Islam yang menekankan pada esensi atau maqshid al-syariah, bukan makna harafiah dari hukum Tuhan itu. Yesus meringkaskan seluruh ajaran Taurat dalam dua ajaran pokok yang bisa kita sebut sebagai “maqashid al-Taurat” (jika kita boleh menggunakan istilah ini): yaitu mengasihi Tuhan dan mengasihi manusia sesama.
Tafsiran Yesus atas Hukum bisa kita baca dalam sebuah jawaban yang ia berikan kepada seorang ahli Taurat yang bertanya kepadanya tentang apa ajaran dalam Taurat yang bisa dipandang sebagai hukum paling utama, paling esensial? Yesus mengatakan: “Kasihilah Tuhan, Allahmu, dengan segenap hatimu dan dengan segenap jiwamu dan dengan segenap akal budimu.” (Matius 22:37). Lalu pada bagian berikutnya, Yesus mengatakan: “Dan hukum kedua, yang sama dengan itu, ialah: Kasihilah sesama manusia seperti dirimu sendiri.” (Matius 22:38).
Berbeda dengan Yahudi dan Islam, Kristen tidak menekan ketaatan yang “harafiah” pada hukum, melainkan pada “semangat”, roh. Model keagamaan yang menekankan pada “roh”, semangat ini tercermin dengan sangat baik dalam surat yang ditulis oleh rasul Paulus untuk jemaat di Korintus, Yunani: “Ialah membuat kami juga sanggup menjadi pelayan-pelayan dari suatu perjanjian baru, yang tidak terdiri dari hukum yang tertulis, tetapi dari Roh, sebab hukum yang tertulis mematikan, tetapi Roh menghidupkan.” (2 Korintus 3:6)
Saya memandang pernyataan Paulus ini sebagai semacam deklarasi “teologis” yang mewakili secara keseluruhan semangat kekristenan yang menolak corak keagamaan ala Yahudi yang bersandar pada hukum. Paulus membawa paradigma yang lain, sebuah “perjanjian baru”, yaitu keagamaan yang bersendikan Roh yang langsung datang dari Tuhan.
Di sini, kita melihat dua pendekatan terhadap jalan keselamatan dan kesalehan. Yang satu, seperti diwakili Islam, menekankan ketaatan pada hukum yang tertulis, sementara yang lainnya, seperti diwakili oleh Kristen, bertumpu pada semangat, roh. Dalam pandangan yang terakhir ini, huruf dalam hukum yang tertulis bisa membunuh esensi keagamaan. Hanya roh dan semangat ketuhanan yang bisa menghidupkannya.
Corak keagamaan yang ada pada Islam sebetulnya melanjutkan corak serupa yang ada pada Yahudi. Kedua agama ini memiliki kesamaan yang rapat: keduanya menekankan pentingnya Hukum sebagai jalan menuju kepada Tuhan.
Tetapi yang menarik, kita juga melihat semacam “tendensi kekristenan” baik dalam Yahudi maupun Islam. Yang saya maksud dengan tendensi kekristenan di sini adalah kecenderungan untuk tak berpegang secara ketat pada hukum, melainkan menafsirkannya secara “lenient”, lunak, berdasarkan semangat yang mendasari hukum itu. Dalam Islam, misalnya, kita kenal dua mazhab besar dalam menafsirkan hukum: mazhab teks (ahl al-naql) dan mazhab rasional (ahl al-ra’y).
Mazhab teks menekankan pemahaman atas hukum yang rigid, kaku, seperti seorang penerjemah yang mencoba setaat mungkin mempertahankan warna teks asli, dan menjauhi penerjemahan bebas. Sementara mazhab rasional mencoba membawa “semangat” yang ada di balik hukum, bukan semata-mata mengikatkan diri secara kaku pada huruf-huruf hukum.
Seorang ahli hukum yang mengikuti mazhab ini persis dengan penerjemah yang mencoba tak kaku berpegang pada teks asli, tetapi menerjemahkan secara lebih bebas sehingga sebuah teks bisa dipahami secara lebih masuk akal dalam versi terjemahan. Terjemahan yang taat berpegang pada teks asli kerapkali memang terasa kaku dan aneh. Keanehan serupa sering kali kita jumpai dalam pemahaman atas hukum (syariat) yang cenderung harafiah.
Sementara itu, dalam Yahudi juga kita lihat tendensi serupa: tendensi skriptural yang memahami Taurat secara kaku, dan tendensi rasional yang memahami hukum Musa itu melalui semangat yang mendasarinya. Tendensi pertama diwakili, misalnya, oleh mazhab Shammai, sementara tendensi kedua diwakili oleh mazhab Hillel. Keduanya, Hillel dan Shammai, adalah rabbi besar Yahudi yang hidup antara abad ke-1 Sebelum dan Sesudah Masehi.
Rabbi Hillel, menurut saya, menarik, sebab jauh sebelum Yesus lahir, dia sudah pernah mengemukakan hal serupa yang belakangan dikemukakan oleh Yesus. Hillel pernah mengatakan bahwa inti Taurat bisa diringkaskan dalam satu ajaran utama: mengasihi sesama manusia. Hillel juga dikenal sebagai orang pertama dalam Yahudi yang “menemukan” Hukum Emas yang berbunyi: Jangan lakukan kepada orang lain apa yang engkau tak suka orang lain melakukannya kepadamu.
Apakah Yesus terpengaruh oleh Mazhab Hillel dalam memahamai hukum Taurat, saya tidak tahu. Tetapi sikap Yesus dan Hillel memiliki kesamaan: yaitu menekankan pada semangat hukum, bukan huruf-hurufnya.
Dua corak keagamaan yang diperlihatkan oleh Islam dan Kristen ini, menurut saya, bisa kita pandang sebagai semacam “ideal type” atau model dasar bagi sikap keberagamaan pada umumnya. Dua model ini bisa kita generalisasikan sebagai tendensi umum dalam sikap keberagamaan manusia. Ada keberagamaan ala Kristen yang menekankan semangat, roh, cinta kasih. Ada corak keagamaan yang lebih menekankan hukum dan aturan seperti diwakili oleh Islam dan Yahudi.
Apakah corak keagamaan yang menekankan semangat dan roh lebih unggul ketimbang corak yang menekankan hukum? Apakah corak keagamaan yang bersendikan semangat (bukan makna harafiah) hukum lebih “fleksibel” dan toleran? Belum tentu juga. Sebagaimana kita baca dalam sejarah Kristen, di sana kita jumpai juga sebuah ortodoksi gereja yang bersikap keras terhadap lawan-lawannya yang dianggap sesat dan membawa bidaah. Dalam Kristen, kita berjumpa dengan banyak kasus inkwisisi atau pengadilan atas keyakinan yang dianggap sesat oleh gereja.
Agama yang berdasar kasih bisa juga mempraktekan pengadilan atas keyakinan kelompok lain, meskipun Yesus sendiri pernah mengemukan dalam salah satu bagian di Khotbah Bukit-nya: “Jangan kamu menghakimi, supaya kamu tidak dihakimi.” (Matius 7:1)
Tetapi, secara umum, saya kira tepat jika dikatakan bahwa corak keagamaan yang tidak kaku, tidak berpegang secara teguh kepada huruf hukum, lebih mungkin untuk beradaptasi dengan lingkungan yang terus berubah. Corak keagamaan yang skriptural bisa menimbulkan kesulitan baik bagi pengikutnya sendiri, dan juga bagi komunitas secara umum.
Agama yang berpegang pada hukum secara rigid pada akhirnya dipaksa juga untuk mencari strategi tertentu agar bisa menyesuaikan diri dengan perubahan. Sebab, memang tidak mungkin mempertahankan hukum agama apa adanya tanpa mempertimbangkan konteks zaman baru yang sudah berbeda dengan zaman ketika hukum agama itu lahir ribuan tahun yang lalu. Sebagaimana manusia, hukum juga sudah semestinya mengalami evolusi, perkembangan.[]
