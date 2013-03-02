IslamLib – Mungkin Majelis Ulama Indonesia melalui fatwanya yang mengharamkan pluralisme, liberalisme dan sekularisme, tidak begitu menyadari betapa upayanya itu telah berkontribusi dalam menyebar-luaskan tiga gagasan tersebut.
“Pluralisme dikampanyekan secara sistematis oleh MUI ketika lembaga ini menggulirkan fatwa haram atas pluralisme, liberalisme dan sekularisme. Sehingga, karena fatwanya itulah masyarakat terangsang untuk mencari tahu apakah yang dimaksud dengan tiga gagasan tersebut,” demikian Abdul Moqsith Ghazali pada pembukaan Kuliah Pluralisme Angkatan ke-I, Jumat 08 Februari 2013.
Hanya saja, tentu masih perlu terus disiarkan, bahwa pendefinisian para ulama di lembaga tersebut atas pluralisme, tidak tepat. Anggapan bahwa pluralisme berarti menyamakan semua agama; bahwa semua agama itu sama, sesungguhnya memperlihatkan pemahaman yang salah kaprah atas konsep ini.
“Pluralisme bila ditelusuri ke akar bahasanya, mempertemukan kita pada sebuah sikap yang meniscayakan adanya pluralitas; adanya pengakuan atas keberagaman,” tegas Moqsith. Jadi, pluralisme adalah sikap atas fakta yang tak terhindarkan: bahwa ada beragam jenis agama serta kepercayaan yang tumbuh di masyarakat.
“Pluralisme bukan berarti menyamakan semua agama. Karena jika seluruh agama sama, berarti agama itu satu. Jika agama hanya satu, artinya tidak plural,” lanjut Moqsith. Dengan begitu, memandang pluralisme sebagai sebuah sikap yang menyamakan semua agama, bukan saja keliru dalam hal pemaknaan, bahkan telah berlari terlalu jauh dari asal-muasal bahasanya.
Pada Islam sendiri, pluralitas agama bahkan terabadikan di dalam al-Quran. Mengapa disebut-sebut sebuah golongan bernama ahli kitab, jika bukan sebagai bentuk pengakuan al-Quran atas adanya pluralitas agama di tengah-tengah masyarakat Arab pada masa itu.
Bila menekuni dari sudut sejarah Islam, kita akan menemukan fakta betapa pluralitas agama sudah ada sebelum Islam datang. Bahkan setelah agama yang dibawa Muhammd SAW. ini berkembang pesat.
“Sebelum Islam datang, di jazirah Arab sudah menjalar begitu banyak agama. Di selatan Mekkah dan Madinnah misalnya, Yaman sudah dihuni oleh orang-orang Kristen. Begitu juga Ethiopia dan Mesir. Sementara di bagian timur, Yahudi pun berkembang luas.
Bahkan di Persia, saat itu sudah hadiragama Majusi dan Wathani. Dengan demikian, Islam hadir bukan pada ruang yang vakum tanpa agama. Islam justru hadir di tengah-tengah agama lain. Ini fakta objektif. Bahwa Islam tumbuh di tengah masyarakat yang plural dari segi agama bahkan juga etnik,” demikian Moqsith menjelaskan.
Bahkan al-Quran menyikapi pluralitas agama secara positif. Pelabelan ahli kitab, yang artinya adalah orang-orang yang berpegang teguh kepada al-Kitab, wujud dari sikap positif dan pengakuan al-Quran atas fakta tersebut.
Tidak sebatas itu, bahkan al-Quran menganjurkan agar umat Islam mencari titik temu dengan ahli kitab untuk berdialog. Hingga tata cara dialog dengan mereka pun ditegaskan di dalamnya, “wa jaadil hum bil latii hiya ahsan..” berdialoglah dengan cara yang baik, dengan etika dan kesantunan, bukan dengan jalan kekerasan.
Bukan hanya melalui al-Quran kita bisa belajar menghargai pluralitas agama, tetapi kita juga bisa bercermin pada sirah Nabi. Di dalam keluarga Nabi, fakta ini pun ada. Salah seorang istri Nabi, Shafiyah binti Huyay, beragama Yahudi. Shafiyah adalah anak perempuan dari seorang tokoh besar Yahudi yang ditangkap dalam peperangan.
Juga ada Maria al-Qibtiyah, seorang Kristen Koptik yang melahirkan anak dari Nabi yang kemudian diberi nama Ibrahim. Nabi bahkan pernah berkata, “Seandainya pintu kenabian setelahku masih terbuka, maka Ibrahim inilah yang akan menjadi nabi.” Begitu juga Abul Ash bin Rabi’, suami dari Zainab binti Rosul yang melawan nabi dalam dua peperangan: Badar dan Uhud, merupakan menantu yang berlainan keyakinan dengan Nabi.
Penghargaan atas pluralitas agama sejatinya tidak cukup hanya melalui pengakuan. Kita juga perlu menilik pada fakta lain yang berkait-erat dengan situasi keberagaman dewasa ini. Boleh jadi kerap kita temukan adanya kecenderungan saling menegasikan dalam sifat hubungan antara agama satu dengan yang lainnya.
Kini agama-agama seolah bergerak menuju arah yang berlainan, yang karenanya hampir tidak memungkinkan untuk mencari titik-temu satu sama lain. Tetapi, selalu ada dialektika di antara agama-agama, yang umumnya teramat jarang disadari oleh para pemeluknya.
Ada tukar menukar, apakah itu secara simboliksemisal tradisi tasbih atau beduk, yang pada zamanNabi itu tidak ada, tapi sekarang dipakai oleh orang Islam. Lalu dari mana tradisi itu bermula? Ada yang mengatakan tasbih merupakan tradisi yang berasal dari India.
Atau di Jawa Tengah misalnya, bagaimana masyarakat sana patuh pada seruan Sunan Kudus yang melarang berkurban sapi, karena hewan ini dipandang sebagai makhluk yang suci. Ini membuktikan betapa tradisi ke-Islaman yang kita terima telah bercampur dengan tradisi-tradisi atau ajaran-ajaran lain yang semula tak ada pada masa Nabi.
“Semakin lama Islam kian mengalami penggemukkan,karena ia akan terus berdialektika dengan tradisi lain, atau dengan kebudayaan-kebudayaan yang hidup dalam suatu masyarakat,” ungkap Moqsith.
Bahkan kita bisa menelisik hingga ke wilayah hukum. Ada banyak persoalan hukum yang saling beririsan, antara Islam dengan Yahudi misalnya. Dalam al-Quran banyak kita jumpai ayat-ayat hukum yang diacukan kepada kitab Taurat. Seperti ayat tentang qishassebagai bentuk hukuman bagi yang membunuh, misalnya.
Banyak orang Islam yang memahami ayat ini sebagai tata-baku bagi para pelaku pembunuhan, nyawa diganti nyawa. Tetapi, bila dicermati kembali, ayat tersebut sedang menceritakan bahwa orang-orang Yahudi, sebagaimana diperintahkan dalam kitab mereka, telah menerapkan qishas sebagai hukuman atas orang yang melakukan pembunuhan. Jadi, sesungguhnya qishas merupakan hukum milik tradisi Yahudi.
Begitu pula ayat-ayat mengenai jenis-jenis makanan yang diharamkan. Bahkan soal terakhir ini mempertemukan tiga agama sekaligus: Yahudi, Kristen dan Islam. Yahudi memiliki banyak sekali aturan-aturan berupa pelarangan/pengharaman, terutama terkait dengan makanan apa yang boleh dan tidak.
Menanggapi hal tersebut, agama Kristen dalam Perjanjian Baru menanggapi bahwa, “Bukan apa yang masuk ke dalam mulutmu yang menajiskanmu, tetapi apa yang keluar dari mulutmu yang menajiskanmu.”Mulutmu boleh kemasukan babi, tapi kalau yang keluar dari mulutmu itu adalah kejujuran, kebaikan, maka itu jauh lebih baik.
Sementara Islam menjawab persoalan tersebut demikian: “Apa yang masuk ke dalam mulut kamu itu mempengaruhi perilakumu. Maka yang perlu dijaga bukan hanya yang keluar dari mulut kamu, tapi juga apa yang masuk ke dalam mulut kamu.”
Hanya saja, Islam kemudian mengurangi serba-pengharaman yang terlebih dahulu diterapkan dalam tradisi Yahudi. Sesungguhnya, al-Quran dan Hadis sudah mengurangi berbagai muatan pengharaman tersebut, tetapi kemudian itu mengalami pembengkakan di dalam wilayah fiqih. Maka apa yang tidak diharamkan dalam al-Quran dan Hadis, lantasdiharamkanlah oleh para ulama, seperti bekicot dankepiting, contohnya.
Bahkan pada perkembangan selanjutnya, yang menjadi dasar suatu makanan diharamkan atau tidak di dalam ilmu fikih, itumenurut pada lidah atau seleranya orang Arab.“Setiap binatang yang menurut lidah orang Arab enak dimakan, maka ia halal.” Itulah kemudian yang menjadi sasaran kritik Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd: begitu banyaknya bias Arabisme di dalam pembentukan hukum Islam. Demikian Islam, Yahudi dan Kristen saling bertemu dalam tradisi hukum.
Penjelasan demi penjelasan di atas memperlihatkan kepada kita, betapa tak elok jika masih menganggap keberagaman agama sebagai fakta yang harus diatasi. Keberagaman agama adalah fakta yang mesti. Di dalamnya kita memang menemukan siratan-siratan perbedaan, tetapi itu tidak lantas harus direspon melalui sikap permusuhan.
Selanjutnya Moqsith menerangkan bahwa adanya perbedaan pada agama-agama terutama disebabkan karena adanya perbedaan mengenai konsep ketuhanan. Masing-masing agama berbeda dalam memahami konsep ketuhanan. Bahkan dalam tubuh agama yang sama pun perbedaan tersebut masih ada.
Seperti dalam Yahudi dan Kristen juga Islam. Dalam Islam sendiri konsep ketuhanan itu tidak tunggal. Misalnya sajaperbedaan antara konsep ketuhanan yang dipercayai oleh kalangan Asy’ari dengan yang diyakini aliran al-Maturidi.
Perbedaan selanjutnya ada pada cara memahami konsep ajaran/syariat agama. Sebagaimana telah disinggung sebelumnya, bahwa Islam, Yahudi dan Kristen semula memiliki banyak persamaan dalam ajaran-ajarannya.
Namun seiring berjalannya waktu, penafsiran-penafsiran yang dilakukan oleh masing2 tokoh agama semakin berkembang, hingga beragam penafsiran dan aplikasinya tersebut menjadi bagian dari agama, bahkan kerap dianggap sebagai agama itu sendiri. Inisiatif dari para tokoh agama inilah yang pada perkembangan selanjutnya menjadi sebab mengentalnya perbedaan pada tiga agama besar tersebut.
Pluralitas dalam tubuh Islam sendiri cukupkompleks. Ini dipicu oleh berbagai perbedaan pada setiap kelompok/aliran, mulai dari cara mereka dalammenafsirkan al-Quran, hingga perbedaan dalammerumuskan sikap politik. Kita kenal kelompok-kelompok seperti al-Fatah, Hammas, dan Ikhwanul Muslimin dalam konteks internasional, atau kelompok-kelompok seperti FPI, HTI, MMI, NU, Muhamadiyah,dalam konteks Indonesia.
Ini sekaligus menunjukkanbahwa banyaknya golongan yang menghidupi Islam nyatanya merupakan bukti bahwa pluralitas dalam Islam memang ada, fakta. Maka, bila tiada kesadaran akan perlunya pluralisme, apa jadinya agama ini, apakah akan merelakan terjadinya peperangan sesama saudara?
Ujian terbesar yang kini dihadapi umat Islam di Indonesia terkait dengan cara bersikap terhadap minoritas agama lain, ataupun minoritas yang tumbuh di dalam masyarakat Islam Indonesia itu sendiri. Bersikap bijak dan toleran merupakan kemestian yang rupanya masih sering dilupakan oleh kalangan mayoritas.
Ini memang sebuah tantangan yang cukup besar. Hanya orang yang memiliki karakter dan semangat kuat yang mampu mengenyahkan rasa takut serta cari aman dalam menyuarakan hak-hak kelompok minoritas. Karena, tanpa modal tersebut, mungkin menghadapi FPI saja kita sudah lari.
“Pembelaan JIL terhadap minoritas bukan terletakpada teologi yang mereka percayai, melainkan lebih kepada hak-haknya untuk menafsirkan agama dan menjalankan apa yang diyakininya, serta hak merekauntuk hidup di Indonesia sebagai warga negara dengan kepercayaan yang dimilikinya.
Indonesiasudah berkembang sebagai negara yang demokratis, maka seluruh warga negara berhak hidup di sini sembari menjalankan agama atau kepercayaan yang dimilikinya,” begitu kata penutup yang dilontarkan Abdul Moqsith Ghazali pada sesi pertama Kuliah Pluralisme kali itu. (Evi Rahmawati)
