Kazan_church

Kerukunan

Saidiman Ahmad 19/10/2011 77 Views

IslamLib – Bom meledak di Gereja Bethel Injil Sepenuh (GBIS) Solo. Beberapa hari sebelumnya, di Ambon, meledak kerusuhan. Sejumlah pakar menganalisis bahwa peristiwa Ambon dipicu oleh beredarnya SMS yang memberi informasi salah mengenai penyebab kematian seorang tukang ojek. Diduga ada pihak tertentu yang memanfaatkan situasi untuk membuat keributan dengan mengadu-domba warga.

Bom Solo juga dinilai sebagai upaya provokasi. Jauh sebelum bom Solo, malam tanggal 25 Desember 2000, terjadi pengeboman sejumlah gereja. Solahuddin (2011) menyatakan bahwa rangkaian bom Natal itu ditujukan untuk memprovokasi umat Kristen agar menuntut balas atas hancurnya gereja mereka. Kalau umat Kristen terprovokasi, giliran umat Islam yang akan melakukan gerakan. Semua akan kacau balau.

Provokasi-provokasi semacam ini ternyata tidak cukup berhasil. Alih-alih melakukan balas dendam, para tokoh Kristen dan Muslim malah bergandengan tangan mengutuk aksi teror bom dan kekerasan. Mereka mengkampanyekan satu kata, yakni “kerukunan.”

Kerukunan adalah kata yang sering sekali dipakai untuk kampanye perdamaian di tengah ancaman kerusuhan dan kekerasan sosial. Sepintas lalu banyak yang mempertukarkan atau menganggap sama antara kata rukun dan damai (kerukunan dan kedamaian). Sebenarnya, kerukunan memiliki makna yang jauh lebih dalam dan karenanya sangat dibutuhkan untuk mengatasi persoalan konflik dan kekerasan.

Kata “rukun” pada dasarnya bermakna fondasi atau pilar. Ia bukan sekedar hidup damai dan harmoni. Kata yang berasal dari bahasa Arab ini sering digunakan ketika menyebut frase “rukun iman” atau “rukun Islam.” Rukun pada frase-frase itu merujuk pada makna fondasi, pilar, atau tiang. Pada frase “rukun iman,” misalnya, tidak dimaksudkan sebagai upaya untuk mendamaikan prinsip-prinsip keimanan dalam Islam.

Percaya kepada Tuhan, Nabi, Kitab Suci, hari akhir, dan ketentuan Tuhan adalah prinsip-prinsip utama yang tidak saling bertentangan. Demikian pula pada frase “rukun Islam.” Membaca dua kalimat syahadat, salat, puasa, zakat, dan naik haji bagi yang mampu bukanlah hal-hal yang bisa berkonflik dan harus didamaikan. Kata “rukun” di sana bermakna fondasi.

Kedalaman makna dari kata “rukun” inilah yang tampaknya menjadi alasan kenapa dua wilayah pemerintahan disebut sebagai “rukun warga” dan “rukun tetangga.” Di sini tampak bahwa kerukunan tidak hanya dimaknai sebagai hidup dalam damai dan saling menghargai. Lebih dari itu, kerukunan dimaknai sebagai fondasi bagi kehidupan bersama.

Kesadaran mengenai pentingnya kerukunan sebagai fondasi hidup bersama juga melandasi semangat pendirian negara Republik Indonesia. Membangun negara di atas kebhinekaan yang sedemikian rupa ini memang tidak mudah.

Potensi konflik dan kekerasan sosial terus menerus membayangi perjalanan bangsa ini. Kata “kerukunan” menjadi sangat penting. Ia mewakili satu semangat untuk hidup bersama secara damai dan itu disadari sebagai fondasi yang paling kokoh dalam kehidupan yang majemuk ini.

