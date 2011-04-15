Masih Pentingkah Kita Berbeda?

IslamLib – “Manusia tidak hidup sendirian di dunia ini tapi di jalan setapaknya masing-masing semua jalan setapak itu berbeda-beda namun menuju ke arah yang sama mencari satu hal yang sama dengan satu tujuan yang sama yaitu Tuhan”
Kutipan di atas adalah satu narasi pendek dalam film “?”, karya terbaru Hanung Bramantyo. Sebuah narasi yg sarat akan makna kehidupan dan perbedaan yang menyertainya. Narasi pendek yang mengingatkan kita semua tentang pentingnya mengembangkan nilai toleransi dan pluralisme di tengah segala jenis keberagaman, sebagai anugerah dari Sang Pencipta.
Sewaktu masih kanak-kanak, saya sering mendengar sebuah kutipan, entah dari siapa, tentang analogi perbedaan. Bahwa perbedaan itu seperti musik. Ibarat musik, ia harus dimainkan dengan nada yg berbeda-beda dan dengan alat musik yang berbeda, agar membuatnya indah didengar. Sebuah bunyi yang bernada sama dan disuarakan secara terus menerus tentu tidak akan nikmat didengar dan justru akan mendatangkan kejenuhan.
Ironisnya, analogi tersebut seolah berbalik 180 derajat dari kenyataan yang kita lihat sekarang. Dimana-mana kita bisa melihat berbagai bentuk kekerasan, diskriminasi, dan intimidasi yang dilakukan pihak-pihak tertentu terhadap kelompok yang dianggap tidak berada di “jalan setapak” yang sama dengannya.
Dan yang lebih menyakitkan, itu semua terjadi di sebuah negara yang memiliki semboyan Bhinneka Tunggal Ika. Disebuah negara yang menyatakan dengan jelas bahwa setiap warga negara memiliki kedudukan yang sama, tanpa memandang agama, suku, ras, gender, orientasi seksual, golongan dan identitas-identitas lainnya.
Perbedaan seolah menjadi sesuatu yang menakutkan. Perbedaan justru melahirkan kebencian dan permusuhan. Ia seolah menjadi “biang keladi” dari segala bentuk tindakan anarkis. Perbedaan tidak lagi seperti musik, yang memberikan kenyamanan dan kesejukan. Perbedaan yang seharusnya mendorong kita untuk saling mengerti satu sama lain, justru menjadi alat untuk mengintimidasi kelompok-kelompok yang berbeda. Perbedaan tak lagi dipandang sebagai anugerah, namun justru musibah.
Kita patut bertanya, masih pentingkah kita berbeda? Masih pentingkah kita mengerti satu sama lain? Masih pentingkah kita menghormati pandangan yang tak sama? Masih pentingkah kita menciptakan kerukunan di tengah keragaman? Masih pentingkah perbedaan itu? Masihkah?
Jika masih, bagaimanakah cara untuk memulihkan “nama baik” perbedaan yang sudah sangat dikotori oleh pihak-pihak yang tidak bertanggung jawab? Apakah dengan menghancurkan rumah orang lain? Atau dengan memvonis sesat aliran yang berbeda? Atau dengan menutup rumah ibadah agama lain?
Atau dengan merusak properti yang bukan milik kita? Atau dengan membunuh manusia yang dianggap “melecehkan” Tuhan? Apakah kita mau jika diperlakukan seperti itu? Apakah itu caranya menghargai keberagaman? Dan yang terpenting, apakah perbuatan tersebut bisa membuat kita diberikan medali emas oleh Tuhan di kehidupan yang akan datang?
Senyatanya, sangat banyak kalangan yang berpendapat demikian. Mereka berpandangan, dengan melakukan perbuatan nista tersebut, mereka akan mendapatkan “tiket gratis” ke surga. Seolah mereka bisa membuat Tuhan “tersenyum” dengan melecehkan keyakinan yang berbeda. Mereka bisa membuat malaikat “tertawa” dengan melukai orang lain.
Lalu dengan cara-cara licik, mereka memaksakan pandangan-pandangan yang dangkal tersebut kepada masyarakat. Mereka mengklaim bahwa setiap manusia yang tidak memiliki pandangan yang sama, yang tidak berada di “jalan setapak” yang sama, mereka anggap lebih buruk daripada hewan yang paling hina.
Mereka merasa merekalah yang paling berhak berdomisili di surga, sementara kelompok lain menjadi bahan bakar api neraka. Mereka begitu yakinnya seolah Tuhan sudah memberikan legitimasi yang nyata akan superioritas diri mereka dibanding manusia lainnya.
Oleh karena itu, semangat untuk menjadikan perbedaan seperti “musik” harus terus dikobarkan. Saya yakin, masih sangat banyak sahabat-sahabat yang ingin memulihkan “nama baik” perbedaan dan keberagaman. Yang ingin terus memperjuangkan semangat persatuan dan persamaan umat manusia terlepas dari embel-embel yang menyertainya. Yang membela kelompok yang tertindas, dan melawan para penindas.
Perbedaan adalah sesuatu yang tidak bisa ditawar-tawar. Sesuatu yang nyata, dan harus dijunjung tinggi serta dihargai dan dihormati. Terlebih lagi, perbedaan dan keragaman sudah menjadi bagian dan jati diri bangsa dan negara kita yang berasaskan Pancasila dan bersemboyankan Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, Negara Kesatuan Republik Indonesia.
Semua jalan setapak itu berbeda-beda. Namun menuju ke arah dan tujuan yang sama.
Haikal Kurniawan adalah pelajar sebuah SMA di Jakarta.
New York design cheesecakes are typically made withcream cheese and are rich, creamy smooth, as well as luscious.
Thank you for every other wonderful post. The place else may just anybody get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the look for such information.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am happy to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don’t forget this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
Of course, what a splendid website and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
I haven¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
Its wonderful as your other content : D, regards for posting. “Before borrowing money from a friend it’s best to decide which you need most.” by Joe Moore.
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day.
You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
What¦s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid other customers like its helped me. Good job.
I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad
for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great site.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
A formidable share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit analysis on this. And he the truth is bought me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If possible, as you develop into expertise, would you thoughts updating your blog with extra details? It’s highly useful for me. Big thumb up for this weblog submit!
I?¦ve recently started a web site, the information you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read something like this before. So nice to find somebody with some unique thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for beginning this up. this web site is one thing that is needed on the internet, somebody with a bit originality. useful job for bringing one thing new to the internet!
You are my breathing in, I have few web logs and occasionally run out from to brand.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
You are my intake, I possess few web logs and rarely run out from to brand.
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a high risk determination outstanding post! .
Hey, you used to write fantastic, but the last several posts have been kinda boringK I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
What you typed was actually very logical. However, what about this?
what if you added a little content? I mean, I
don’t want to tell you how to run your blog, however suppose you added a post title that makes
people desire more? I mean Masih Pentingkah Kita Berbeda?
| IslamLib is a little plain. You might look at Yahoo’s home page and note how they write post headlines to grab people to click.
You might try adding a video or a related picture or
two to get people excited about everything’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it would make your website a little livelier.
Wohh precisely what I was looking for, regards for putting up.
Fantastic web site. A lot of useful information here. I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your effort!
Somebody necessarily assist to make severely posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular put up extraordinary. Great task!
I’d like to find out more? I’d like to find out more
details.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
I very happy to find this web site on bing, just what I was looking for : D besides bookmarked.
I?¦ve recently started a website, the information you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Hello, this weekend is nice designed for me, as this point in time i am reading this impressive informative post here at my house.
I appreciate, lead to I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for.
You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you
man. Have a great day. Bye
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from
an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to
begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Thank you
Its such as you read my mind! You appear to understand
a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the e book in it or
something. I think that you just can do with a few
p.c. to pressure the message home a bit, however other than that, this is wonderful blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.