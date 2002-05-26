Menggagas Teologi Perdamaian

Karenanya, pemerintah pusat memberikan perhatian khusus bagi penyelesaian konflik di wilayah tersebut. Pemberlakuan darurat sipil hingga perdamaian Malino II adalah upaya maksimal yang telah dilakukan pemerintah guna merekatkan kembali serpihan-serpihan konflik antar kelompok.
Namun seperti biasanya, langkah politik tak mampu menyelesaikan persoalan konflik hingga ke akar-akarnya. Perdamaian Malino II lebih tepat dianggap sebagai strategi serimonial dari pada strategi kultural.
Ini bisa dibuktikan dari ketidakjelasan apa yang mesti dilaksanakan pasca perdamaian Malino II. Belum lagi, ditengarai bahwa langkah politis sarat dengan kepentingan pelbagai kelompok, khususnya untuk memperbanyak “tabungan politik”.
Perihal konflik sosial di Ambon menunjukkan betapa rapuhnya kekuatan politik guna meredam konflik. Salah satu faktornya, karena pemerintah kurang mampu membaca problem sentral (isykaliyah markaziyah) kehidupan masyarakat setempat.
Keberhasilan pemerintah hanya sebatas meyakinkan masyarakat agar menyerahkan senjata tajam yang digunakan sebagai alat konflik. Namun, upaya untuk melakukan internalisasi nilai-nilai yang mengarah pada perdamaian kurang diperhatikan secara cermat. Akibatnya, konflik tidak bisa dihindarkan. Kebencian sebuah komunitas kepada komunitas yang lain merupakan khazanah yang mendarahdaging bagi masyarakat Ambon.
Krisis Wacana dan Politisasi
Dalam masyarakat yang mengimani agama sebagai kumpulan nilai-nilai ideal, sebenarnya bukan berarti dapat menyelesaikan pelbagai persoalan. Alih-alih ingin menjadi solusi bagi konflik sosial, justru agama menjadi faktor dominan dalam meletusnya konflik. Karenanya, agama sedang mengalami krisis pemaknaan.
Agama seringkali dilihat sebagai hukum positif, bukan sebagai nilai-nilai kemaslahatan yang dapat memberikan jalan keluar bagi kebuntuan dan krisis multidimensional di tengah-tengah masyarakat. Pemaknaan literal terhadap doktrin-doktrin keagamaan merupakan problem serius yang dihadapi masyarakat beragama.
Konsekuensinya tidak hanya sebatas pendangkalan terhadap nilai-nilai universal agama, lebih dari itu pada tataran emperik, sikap tunduk di hadapan teks membawa penganut agama terjustifikasi untuk melakukan tindakan-tindakan destruktif.
Fahmi Huwaydi dalam al-Quran wa al-Sulthan memberikan pandangan menarik, bahwa warisan pemikiran yang diilhami sejak beberapa abad yang lalu telah membentuk sebuah paradigma dakwah, bahwa agama adalah pisau. Agama senantiasa diidentikkan dengan potong tangan, perang, neraka, dan makna lainnya yang menyeramkan.
Doktrin pengkafiran dan pembunuhan merupakan salah satu warisan yang paling mengemuka, sebagaimana terjadi pada sahabat Nabi Abdullah bin Khabab. Ia adalah korban doktrin pengkafiran, karena turut membenarkan Ali bin Abi Thalib dalam tahkim.
Ia akhirnya dibunuh. Perbedaan pendapat senantiasa berakhir dengan pembunuhan. Khalifah al-Qadir juga melakukan hal serupa tatkala ingin membungkam kalangan Mu’tazilah. Di setiap masjid dilakukan indoktrinisasi teologi al-Qadiriyah, diantara isinya, “setiap orang yang mengatakan bahwa al-Quran makhluk, maka darahnya halal”.
Agama sepertinya merekomendasikan pembunuhan, penindasan dan kebencian pada yang lain (the others). Perbedaan dalam ranah teologis lalu menjadi modal awal untuk meminggirkan dan menyingkirkan golongan lain.
Dari ratusan madzhab yang bermunculan dalam sejarah Islam sangat rentan pada klaim kebenaran dan cenderung menyudutkan kelompok lain. Klaim kafir, murtad, fasiq dan lain-lain seakan menjadi kesadaran teologis yang mendarahdaging dalam disket keberagamaan hingga saat ini. Belum lagi setiap aliran menjadi kekuatan politik, sehingga gampang terjerumus dalam politisasi agama.
Karenanya, pemaknaan emansipatoris terhadap doktrin-doktrin keagamaan menjadi sebuah keniscayaan. Yaitu pemaknaan yang tidak hanya berkutat pada “kepentingan teks”, akan tetapi diharapkan dapat memberikan jawaban bagi problem kemanusiaan kontemporer.
Kekerasan dan konflik sosial yang merebak di tanah air sejatinya dapat dilihat sebagai problem serius yang mesti dijawab segera. Agama diharapkan dapat memberikan perhatian khusus terhadap isu-isu perdamaian, sehingga dapat memberikan kesadaran teologis bagi masyarakat beragama.
Teologi Perdamaian
Selama ini, perdamaian menjadi doktrin yang tak terpikirkan (allamufakkar fihi). Perdamaian dipahami sebagai “doktrin langit” yang hanya dimiliki Tuhan belaka. Tuhan disebut sebagai pencipta kedamaian, sedangkan manusia adalah makhluk yang ditakdirkan untuk berperang dan bermusuhan.
Ironisnya, berperang atau berjihad dianggap sebagai perintah Tuhan yang paling otentik untuk menyelesaikan problem kemanusiaan. Doktrin yang kontradiktif. Di satu sisi Tuhan disimbolisasikan sebagai pembawa kedamaian, tetapi di sisi lain, Tuhan juga mengajarkan pada peperangan.
Kesejarahan Islam juga mengalami krisis paradigmatik. Sejarah Islam dianggap sebagai sejarah perang. Lihat misalnya buku-buku tentang sirah Nabi Muhammad yang diajarkan di belahan dunia muslim, terutama di pesantren dan lain-lain, sebagian besar adalah buku yang menjelaskan tentang sejarah perang Nabi Muhammad.
Sedangkan interaksi Nabi Muhammad dengan masyarakat non-muslim pada saat itu kurang mendapatkan perhatian. Kenyataan tersebut telah membentuk kesadaran teologis bagi masyarakat untuk memahami agama sebagai perang.
Di sisi lain, doktrin tentang perdamaian dianggap doktrin keakhiratan. Konsepsi dar al-salam (tempat kedamaian) dikonotasikan pada surga, sedangkan dunia dianggap permainan dan kesenang-senangan yang selalu berakhir dengan krisis kemanusiaan, krisis moral dan kritis etika.
Dunia dianggap sebagai tempat noda dan dosa. Tentu saja, doktrin semacam ini mendorong pemahaman tentang perdamaian sebagai sebuah impian. Perdamaian dianggap doktrin keakhiratan belaka, sedangkan. perdamaian di dunia adalah utopis.
Karenanya, melihat pemandangan di atas diperlukan adanya upaya dekonstruktif dan rekonstruktif untuk menggagas teologis perdamaian. Setidaknya diperlukan tiga langkah berikut: Pertama, diperlukan kesadaran teologis, bahwa perdamaian merupakan pesan Tuhan yang perlu dibumikan, sehingga perdamaian tidak hanya milik Tuhan belaka, akan tetapi milik manusia di seantero alam.
Kedua, kampanye dunia sebagai tempat kedamaian. Perdamaian tidak hanya di surga, akan tetapi di dunia juga. Karenanya diperlukan pemahaman agama sebagai ajaran kemanusiaan. Hassan Hanafi menulis, “Islam is humanitic religion. Man is the centre of the Universe. Islam is a religion already modernized from Theocentrism to Anthropocentrism.”
Ketiga, diperlukan penulisan sejarah baru, bahwa perdamaian merupakan sunnah Nabi yang sangat berharga bagi kehidupan yang berkeadaban. Teologi perdamaian merupakan khazanah keagamaan yang mesti ditanamkan kepada setiap individu, sehingga beragama adalah hidup secara damai dan memahami keragaman.
Beragama tidak lagi berperang, tidak lagi membenci dan memusuhi orang lain. Sejauh upaya perdamaian dilakukan, di situlah sebenarnya esensi agama.
