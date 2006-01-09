Musdah Mulia: “Situasi Sosial-Keagamaan Kita Bisa Lebih Buruk”

Menjelang penutup akhir tahun 2005, hanya ada satu peristiwa sosial-keagamaan yang menggembirakan. Yaitu pengakuan bahwa eksistensi Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) di tanah air, dengan jejaring terornya adalah fakta, bukan mitos belaka.
Selebihnya, banyak gejala sosial-keagamaan tahun 2005 yang mengharukan. Lalu, apakah kondisi sosial-keagamaan di Indonesia akan lebih cerah di tahun 2006? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Siti Musdah Mulia, Sekjen ICRP (the Indonesian Conference for Religions and Peace), Kamis (28/12) lalu.
Bu Musdah, apa persoalan sosial-keagamaan yang mengganjal di tahun 2005 lalu?
Saya kira, menghadapi tahun 2006, perasaan kita diliputi cemas dan penuh harap. Kita cemas, mengingat menjelang pergantian tahun lalu kita dihadapkan pada bencana sangat dahsyat, yaitu gempa dan tsunami. Dan sepanjang tahun 2005, negeri ini juga diliputi banyak kasus kekerasan.
Sebagian besar aksi-aksi kekerasan itu memakai legitimasi agama. Itu menyedihkan sekali. Sebab agama yang seharusnya datang membawa kedamaian dan kesejukan dalam kehidupan, kenyataan sehari-harinya justru malah tampak berseberangan, bahkan bertolakbelakang dengan esensi agama itu sendiri.
Karena itu, mudah-mudahan tahun 2006 ini tidak akan ada lagi aksi-aksi serupa; tidak ada lagi aksi-aksi kekerasan mengatasnamakan agama. Sebab, semua itu sangat mengganggu rasa keberagamaan. Saya berpikir, ketika orang mengaku beragama, di dalam dirinya semestinya sudah terbangun sifat-sifat terpuji seperti yang dimiliki Tuhan. Seharusnya seperti itu.
Kalau dirinci, apa persoalan sosial keagamaan 2005 yang menurut Anda cukup menyedihkan?
Saya ingin memulai dengan yang menggembirakan dulu. Di akhir tahun ini, ada semacam pengakuan atas apa yang selama ini disangkal banyak pihak, yaitu keberadaan Jamaah Islamiah (JI) yang diduga mengorganisir berbagai aksi kekerasan di tanah air selama ini.
Kita tersadar bahwa ternyata ada sekelompok orang bernama Jamaah Islamiah yang mengorganisasi berbagai aksi kekerasan. Ternyata JI itu bukan mitos atau sesuatu yang tak berdasar, tetapi realitas yang nyata di hadapan kita.
Kita sadar, ternyata ada sekelompok orang yang mengatasnamakan Islam berbuat makar dan menimbulkan kesengsaraan bahkan penderitaan bagi banyak orang yang tak bersalah lewat bom-bom yang mereka ledakkan di berbagai tempat.
Pengakuan akan keberadaan JI itu saja cukup baik sebagai langkah maju?
O, ya. Sebab, semakin kita bersembunyi dari sebuah kenyataan, semakin sulit untuk mengambil alternatif pemecahan masalahnya. Karena itu, pengakuan itu saja bagi saya sudah sebuah rangkaian solusi yang menarik.
Artinya, sepanjang kita tak kunjung mengakui, sulit bagi kita untuk menanggulanginya. Keterbukaan diri dan kelapangan dada untuk mengakui adanya sebuah kenyataan adalah langkah awal yang baik untuk mencari pemecahan yang lebih konkret atas suatu masalah.
Lantas apa isu sosial keagamaan yang tidak membanggakan?
Begitu banyak hal tidak menyenangkan dan tidak menggembirakan yang terjadi sepanjang tahun 2005. Antara lain, kasus penyerangan atas markas Ahmadiyah di Parung; penangkapan ustad pengajur salat dua bahasa, Yusman Roy, di Malang; penutupan pondok yang dianggap sesat di Probolinggo; dan di penghujung tahun, pengepungan atas kelompok Lia Eden dan kawan-kawannya.
Untuk yang terakhir ini kita tahu, organisasi Lia sudah ada sejak tahun 1990-an, tapi kenapa baru sekarang dianggap bermasalah? Ini juga yang menimbulkan pertanyaan yang besar di masyarakat; kok baru sekarang digrebek?
Saya kira, banyak hal yang perlu kita pikirkan kembali dalam soal keberagamaan kita. Apakah beragama itu harus melihat orang lain sebagai musuh, sebagai the other? Apakah semua titik perbedaan itu harus disikapi secara tak ramah, harus diperangi, dan harus dilawan?
Kenapa kita tidak coba membangun sikap positif yang mengakui bahwa orang lain yang tak sealiran, tidak sesekte, tidak seagama, adalah umat Tuhan yang sama-sama berhak hidup di bumi Tuhan ini meski berbeda?
