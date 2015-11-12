Pendidikan Agama, Pendidikan Tentang Agama, atau Pendidikan Moral?

IslamLib – Dalam berbagai diskusi yang saya ikuti, baik di Jakarta atau di luar Jakarta, saya kerap mendengar sejumlah kritik terhadap pendidikan agama di sekolah-sekolah publik (maksudnya: sekolah pemerintah yang dibiayai oleh pajak rakyat). Seharusnya, kata kritik ini, yang mesti diajarkan di sekolah publik bukanlah pendidikan agama, melaikan pendidikan moral atau budi pekerti.
Saya sepenuhnya sepakat dengan kritik-kritik seperti itu, meskipun kemungkinan dihapuskannya pendidikan agama di sekolah publik nyaris kecil sekali. Kemungkinan semacam ini mendekati nol pada era sekarang, ketika masyarakat justru sedang gandrung-gandrungnya dengan agama dan segala simbolnya. Karena itu, lupakan saja harapan untuk penghapusan semacam ini. Yang lebih realistis ialah membayangkan kemungkinan yang lebih moderat, yaitu memberikan tekanan yang besar pada aspek moral dalam pendidikan agama kita.
Ada perbedaan mendasar antara pendidikan agama dan pendidikan moral. Pendidikan agama sifatnya sangat eksklusif, terbatas, hanya relevan bagi penganut agama bersangkutan. Pendidikan agama Islam, misalnya, hanya cocok untuk murid sekolah yang beragama Islam. Demikianlah seterusnya. Sementara pendidikan moral sifatnya universal. Ajaran moral adalah ajaran kebaikan yang berlaku untuk semua orang, dengan latar agama dan kepercayaan apapun.
Kritik terhadap pendidikan agama di sekolah publik berangkat dari sebuah asumsi berikut ini (asumsi yang sepenuhnya saya setujui): bahwa di sekolah publik, semestinya pendidikan diarahkan untuk membangun wawasan moral yang wataknya umum dan universal. Pengajaran yang sifatnya mengarah kepada pembentukan identitas yang spesifik dan partikular sebaiknya diperkecil proporsinya, jika tidak bisa dihilangkan sama sekali.
Dengan membangun wawasan moral universal semacam ini, akan terbentuk suatu etika publik yang terbuka pada anak-anak sekolah. Pendidikan agama yang hanya mengajarkan aspek-aspek kebenaran yang sifatnya khusus dan spesifik untuk agama tertentu seharusnya dilakukan di luar lembaga publik/sekolah pemerintah. Lembaga publik seharusnya menjadi persemaian “public virtues”, kebajikan-kebajikan umum yang dicapai melalui pendidikan budi pekerti yang sifatnya universal dan bisa diterima oleh semua warga negara.
Pemerintah Orde Baru tampaknya sudah menyadari konsep pendidikan moral universal semacam ini. Meskipun pendidikan moral Pancasila dahulu sering menjadi sasaran kritik tajam dari banyak kalangan (untuk sebagian, kritik itu benar!), tetapi “wawasan paradigmatik” yang melatari pendidikan moral ala Orde Baru itu tampaknya memang tepat.
Pemerintah dahulu sadar bahwa sekolah negeri yang dibiayai negara seharusnya menjadi tempat persemaian kesadaran universal tentang “warga negara”. Tugas lembaga publik seperti sekolah negeri bukan memupuk idetitas agama yang sifatnya partikular, melainkan menyemai kesadaran universal mengenai “citizenship”, kewarga-negaraan yang sifatnya lintas agama dan batas-batas partikular yang lain.
Kesadaran inilah yang melatari ide pendidikan moral Pancasila pada masa yang lalu. Pemerintah pada saat itu tampaknya sadar benar bahwa ada perbedaan mendasar antara “agama” di satu pihak dan Pancasila di pihak lain. Agama adalah kepercayaan yang sifatnya mutlak, menjadi bagian dari keyakinan masing-masing penduduk. Negara tak berhak mencampurinya.
Tetapi agama, walau sifatnya absolut sebagai sebuah keyakinan, juga berwatak terbatas, partikular, dan eksklusif. Karena keyakinan agama hanya relevan bagi mereka yang mempercayainya. Legitimasi teologis agama tak berlaku di luar orang-orang yang bukan pemeluk agama itu.
Sementara Pancasila adalah wawasam moral-etis yang sifatnya umum dan bisa berlaku untuk semua warga negara, lepas dari keyakinannya. Sebagai suatu konstruksi politik, Pancasila adalah murni “buatan manusia”, dan karena itu bersifat relatif; tidak seperti agama yang absolut. Tetapi kerelativan Pancasila tak bisa menghapuskan kenyataan bahwa ideologi negara ini berlaku universal dalam negara Indonesia, melintasi batas-batas keyakinan warga negara.
Dengan alasan-alasan seperti inilah tampaknya pendidikan moral Pancasila dulu diselenggarakan. Sekarang kita hidup di zaman yang berbeda. Sekarang agama sebagai “arus”, masuk begitu deras ke semua sektor kehidupan sosial kita, menggelamkan arus-arus yang lain. Pendidikan agama menjadi menu wajib di sekolah-sekolah kita, baik negeri atau swasta. Mengharapkan penghapusan pendidikan agama dalam konteks seperti ini jelas sangat absurd.
Tetapi jalan tengah bisa kita tempuh. Misalnya: kita perlu re-orientasi sedikit pendidikan agama kita. Pendidikan agama tidak semata-mata mengajarkan tentang “akidah” agama tertentu, ibadahnya, ritualnya, dan hal-hal lain yang spesifik pada agama itu. Arah pendidikan agama bisa diperluas dengan melibatkan dua pengertian berikut ini.
Pertama, elemen budi pekerti dan moralitas yang sifatnya universal dan umum seharusnya menjadi tekanan utama dalam pendidikan agama. Setiap agama mengandung elemen yang khusus dan yang universal sekaligus. Ajaran tentang pergi haji atau salat adalah elemen yang khas Islam. Tetapi ajaran tentang pentingnya menghargai orang lain, bersikap jujur, berbuat kebaikan kepada sesama, perdamaian, keadilan adalah elemen-elemen yang sifatnya universal: ada pada semua agama. Elemen yang seperti inilah yang seharusnya mendapatkan tekanan lebih besar dalam pendidikan agama.
Kedua, harus dibedakan antara pendidikan agama dan pendidikan tentang agama. Pendidikan agama bertujuan memperkuat iman seseorang, bagian dari dakwah atau misi agama. Sementara pendidikan tentang agama adalah memberikan informasi kepada anak didik mengenai agama-agama di luar agama yang ia peluk. Pendidikan agama, walau tidak selalu, bisa memupuk sikap-sikap eksklusivitas jika diajarkan dengan pendekatan yang kurang tepat. Tetapi pendidikan tentang agama mempunyai manfaat besar untuk membuka wawasan seseorang tentang agama sebagai fenomena sosial dan kemanusiaan sekaligus.
Pendidikan agama di sekolah negeri seharusnya mengadopsi dua pendekatan ini sekaligus: yaitu pendidikan agama dengan orientasi “ke dalam” untuk memupuk iman anak didik; tetapi elemen pendidikan yang berorientasi “ke luar”, pendidikan “tentang “agama lain, juga penting, sehingga terbentuk kesadaran universal tentang “aku yang berada di tengah-tengah orang lain yang memeluk kepercayaan beda”.
Sejumlah survei dan penelitian yang dilakukan oleh pelbagai pihak akhir-akhir ini memperlihatkan kecenderungan konservatisme keagamaan di sekolah-sekolah negeri kita. Ini tentu sangat menyedihkan. Ini terjadi, boleh jadi, karena orientasi pendidikan keagamaan di sekolah kita lebih diarahkan untuk membangun identitas yang sempit, partikular, bukan wawasan moral-etik umum sebagai warga-negara yang berkedudukan sama.
Jika identitas sempit yang dipupuk di sekolah negeri kita, jelas ini perkembangan yang sangat menyedihkan. Sebab sekolah-sekolah yang dibiayai oleh pajak rakyat itu menjadi persemaian sikap-sikap yang justru berlawanan dengan ide kewargaan yang universal, dengan Pancasila, dengan filosofi bhinneka tunggal ika.
Negara-negara nasional di seluruh dunia saat ini memang sedang menghadapi ujian berat, sebab maraknya kesadaran tentang identitas yang sempit dan partikular bukan gejala yang khas Indonesia, atau khas Islam. Ini adalah gejala mondial, seluruh dunia. Inilah abad bangkitnya “particularities” atau ikatan-ikatan emosional yang terbatas dan khas. Meskipun tak seluruhnya gejala ini negatif, tetapi ada juga ekses yang harus diwaspadai di sana. Ekses itu, misalnya, adalah terbentuknya kesadaran tentang identitas yang bukan saja sempit, tetapi juga agresif terhadap orang lain.
Godaan untuk menjadikan pendidikan agama menjadi instrumen pemerkuat identitas yang sempit di era seperti ini memang sangat besar, dan kerap tak terhindarkan. Oleh karena itu, perlu upaya sedikit untuk mengimbangi kesadaran eksklusif semacam ini dengan kesadaran lain yang lebih universal. Ini tak lain hanya bisa dicapai jika orientasi pendidikan agama kita digeser sedikit, dari pendidikan yang murni berorientasi ke dalam, menjadi lebih sedikit brorientasi ke luar, serta membrikan tekanan pada budi pekerti dan moralitas umum.
Hanya dengan cara demikian, pendidikan agama tidak menjadi “senjata makan tuan”. Gejala “senjata makan tuan” ini sudah sering saya dengar, di mana ada sejumlah guru di sekolah negeri yang justru mengajarkan kebencian pada konsep “negara bangsa”. Misalnya melalui ide tantang haramnya menghormati bendera atau menyanyikan lagu kebangsaan.
Saya tak menganjurkan penghapusan pendidikan agama. Tetapi saya juga tak mengamini, apalagi terkesan oleh pendidikan agama yang dijadikan “papan lontar” (spring board) alias instrumen untuk menyebarkan kebencian kepada golongan yang berbeda, justru di sekolah-sekolah yang dibiayai oleh pajak rakyat.[]
