Saras Dewi (Foto: YatnaPelangi/SuaraKita)
Saras Dewi (Foto: YatnaPelangi/SuaraKita)

Saras Dewi: "Saya Membaca Alkitab, Alquran, dan Tripitaka"

IslamLib – Kamis, 26 Maret 2009, umat Hindu merayakan Tahun Baru Saka 1931. Tahun baru yang lumrahnya dirayakan dengan penuh riuh, umat Hindu merayakannya dengan ritual Nyepi. Cara demikian tentu tidak populer dalam benak orang kebanyakan.

Justru di situ letak keunikan agama yang dilahirkan oleh para Maha Resi di dataran lembah Indus ini. Max Muller, seorang teolog dari Jerman, melacak awal agama Hindu pada milenium ketiga sebelum masehi. Dengan catatan waktu sejarah yang membentang demikian panjang, tentu terdapat banyak nilai-nilai positif yang dapat kita gali dari agama satu ini.

Menurut agama Hindu, agama yang dipeluk tiap orang adalah unik. Ia mencari ke dalam untuk menemukan semua jawaban tentang segala hal-ihwal. Karena itu agama Hindu bersifat pribadi dan personal. Seorang Guru dapat saja seorang Raja Yoga dan muridnya adalah seorang Bhakti Yoga. Setiap orang mengikuti satu agama yang unik. Itulah keindahan dari agama Hindu.

Dan keunikan serta keindahan seperti itu tak bisa lain kecuali lahir dari sebuah perjalanan keimanan seseorang yang panjang. Rabu, 25 Maret 2009, Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) telah mewawancari Saras Dewi, Dosen Filsafat di Universitas Indonesia (UI) dan pengajar Filsafat Upanishad di Sekolah Tinggi Agama Hindu, Rawamangun Jakarta. Berikut petikan wawancara dengannya:

 

 

Berbicara tentang perjalanan keimanan seseorang, tentu faktor keluarga berperan sangat penting. Seperti apakah latar belakang keagamaan keluarga anda semasa kecil?

Situasi keluarga saya itu agak unik sebenarnya. Agak berbeda tapi justru menyenangkan buat saya. Kebetulan ibu saya muslim. Sudah hampir dua puluh enam tahun saya dibesarkan oleh ibu saya yang muslim. Ayah saya Hindu. Yang menarik setiap Nyepi, ibu saya juga ikut melakukan Nyepi. Justru yang paling kuat melakukan ritual Nyepi itu ibu saya. Ibu saya tahan berpuasa dua puluh empat jam. Saya sendiri justru tidak tahan.

Sebaliknya kalau Ramadlan selama satu bulan saya tidak pernah bolong. Jadi ibu saya selalu mengatakan bahwa Nyepi itu maknanya universal. Ibu saya merasa bahwa memang kita semua butuh satu hari khusus untuk memikirkan atau mengevaluasi apa saja selama tahun ini yang sudah kita perbuat, apa resolusi yang ingin kita lakukan di masa depan. Jadi di situ letak universalitas ritual Nyepi menurut ibu saya.

Saya masih ingat juga pada hari raya Nyepi, siang hari sebelum malam, kami bertiga selalu baca Kitab Mahabarata. Saya sampai hafal Mahabarata dari awal sampai akhir, karena setiap Nyepi saya pasti disuruh baca Mahabarata. Bapak saya selalu bilang, inilah kitab pelajaran hidup.

Setiap Nyepi saya selalu diingatkan siapakah Panca Pandawa, siapakah Kurawa. Jadi sekarang saya agak kangen sebenarnya saat-saat seperti itu, setelah seringkali saya suka mengkritik balik ayah saya ketika saya sudah beranjak dewasa sekarang.

Menyambung soal Nyepi sebagai ritual rutin umat Hindu setiap Tahun Baru Saka, apa sebenarnya pengertian Nyepi itu dan apa pula filosofi yang terkandung dalamnya?

Nyepi itu suatu budaya yang berkembang di Hindu-Dharma Bali. Intinya adalah tapa brata atau penyepian di satu hari tertentu yang memang selalu jatuh di Tahun Baru Saka, sekaligus untuk merayakannya. Di dalam Hindu biasanya dalam prosesi Nyepi ada tahapan-tahapannya.

Hari pertama kitaMelasti. Waktu Melasti biasanya kita pergi ke laut, karena di dalam mistik Hindu air itu bagian kosmik yang penting. Makanya kalau ada orang meninggal, setelah dilaksanakan ritual Ngaben, abunya selalu disebar ke laut. Karena laut itu simbol penyucian, simbol pembersihan.

Setelah Melasti ada Tawur Agung. Dalam Tawur Agung kita mengadakan suatu upacara yang memang khusus untuk menghormati Butha atau makhluk-makhluk yang menurut agama Hindu derajatnya di bawah kita. Itu menunjukkan bahwa kita harus selalu punya rasa hormat terhadap lingkungan.

Kita menganggap, entah itu tanaman, entah itu alam kita, entah itu pohon, entah hewan, adalah bagian dari kehidupan kita. Mereka kita doakan agar setelah Nyepi kita dapat menuju ke alam yang lebih baik, dunia yang lebih baik, lebih harmonis, lebih damai. Setelah itu baru hari besoknya Nyepi.

Apakah ritual Nyepi ini adalah khas Bali?

Betul, walaupun mungkin ada beberapa hindu-hindu lain di India yang juga ikut merayakannya. Bali ini kan adatnya luar biasa banyak. Ada Galungan, Kuningan, Hari Raya Saraswati dan lain sebagainya, yang mungkin di India tidak dirayakan. Atau dirayakan dengan versi yang berbeda.

Kalau Hindu di Bali versi perayaan penghormatan terhadap Tahun Baru Saka ya seperti ini. Mungkin Hindu yang lain berbeda lagi. Karena Hindu itu memiliki denominasi atau sekte yang luar biasa banyak. Tapi karena di Indonesia yang terbesar Hindu-nya adalah Hindu-Bali, jadi ya perayaannya seperti ini.

Ritual-ritual apa saja yang dilakukan pada saat acara Nyepi itu?

Ada beberapa. Ada amati geni, kita tidak boleh menghidupkan api. Kemudianamati karya, tidak boleh berkarya, tidak boleh beraktifitas. Lantas amati lelungan, tidak boleh bepergian. Dan amati lelaungan dilarang bersenang-senang. Intinya kita melakukan kontemplasi, evaluasi pada saat Nyepi itu.

Kembali ke perjalanan keimanan anda. Anda tumbuh dalam keluarga dengan orang tua yang berbeda keyakinan. Lantas agama apa yang lebih ditanamkan pada anda semenjak kecil?

Lazimnya di masyarakat memang kalau orang tuanya muslim, anaknya juga muslim dan seterusnya. Tapi orang tua saya itu selalu mengajarkan pada saya bahwa agama itu tidak ada yang bersifat hereditary, turun-temurun. Dan ayah saya juga mendidik saya bahwa definisi Hindu sendiri di dalam kitab suci Weda itu dibuat oleh komunitas, dibuat secara kolektif oleh satu kelompok, bukan oleh satu orang. Meskipun kalau secara an sich di dalam kitab suci, Hindu dikatakan sebagai agama Om, agama yang memuja Brahman.

Saya sendiri tumbuh dalam keluarga dengan suasana keagamaan yang sinkretis. Ibu saya Islam-Kejawen, jadi memang agak dekat dengan Hindu. Beberapa pandangan falsafah hidupnya memang bersinggungan dengan Hindu. Karena itu saya merasa tidak ada clash dalam keluarga saya. Karena kebetulan agama Islam yang diajarkan oleh ibu saya adalah Islam yang sangat toleran.

Ibu saya menganggap bahwa hidup itu tidak akan pernah bisa murni, tidak bercampur dengan adat, kebiasaan, habituasi orang lain. Kita di Indonesia ini kan cita rasanya macam-macam. Jadi ketika di luar rumah saya melihat fenomena benturan antar agama, saya suka bingung sendiri. Karena ketika di dalam rumah saya diajarkan bahwa agama itu pesannya adalah selalu damai, selalu kebaikan, selalu kohesif, selalu harmonis.

Dengan latar balakang keluarga yang sinkretis seperti demikian, anda sendiri lebih mengidentifikasi diri sebagai orang yang beragama apa?

Saya sadar memang lingkungan di luar itu menganggap bahwa agama adalah identitas beku yang harus kita bawa sampai mati. Saya sendiri memang merasa diri saya Hindu. Kesadaran itu muncul setelah saya sudah mulai kontemplasi. Mulai mengerti agama itu apa, necessity-nya apa, keharusannya apa, maknanya apa. Sebelumnya saya Hindu ya lebih sebagai habituasi, kebiasaan saja. Dan itu terjadi setelah saya sudah beranjak dewasa setelah sekian lama tinggal di Jakarta.

Dan menurut saya pandangan Hindu sendiri itu pun tidak pernah bertabrakan dengan pandangan agama-agama yang lain. Jadi meskipun saya Hindu, saya adalah seorang Hindu yang juga membaca Alkitab, membaca Alquran, membaca Tripitaka, membaca Jainisme.

Saya tidak merasa bahwa ketika saya bilang diri saya Hindu -bukan dalam pengertian di KTP saya Hindu- maka itu berarti tertutup untuk mempelajari kepercayaan yang lain. Tidak. Saya merasa spiritualitas itu tidak ada boundaries di dalamnya, tidak memakai batas-batas penyekat.

Kadang-kadang saya berpikir bahwa rasa kekhawatiran kita terhadap perbedaan orang, rasa takut terhadap perbedaan itulah yang menimbulkan kecurigaan. Dalam hati nurani saya, saya sungguh meyakini bahwa perbedaan itu niscaya. Kalau kata Ulil Abshar Abdalla, perbedaan itu rahmat, perbedaan itu anugrah.

Waktu saya masuk jurusan filsafat, saya merasa lebih punya asupan teori filsafat, baik dari filsuf kontemporer sampai yang klasik, kaitannya dengan keniscayaan perbedaan. Jadi saya merasa semakin mantaplah dengan hidup dalam perbedaan.

Diasuh oleh ibu yang memeluk agama Islam, apakah anda juga diajarkan ritual salat?

Mungkin karena saya tumbuh dari kecil dan besar di Bali, saya lebih condong dengan adat ayah saya. Baru ketika sepuluh tahun yang lalu saya pindah ke Jakarta waktu saya usia 13 tahun, saya bisa melihat lebih banyak segi, menjadi seorang muslim itu seperti apa? Karena di Jakarta mayoritas adalah Islam.

Tetangga-tetangga saya Islam, di sekolah saya juga banyak orang Islam, mahasiswa saya juga beragama Islam. Jadi saya merasa lebih mengenali Islam ketika saya sudah mulai dewasa. Saya sendiri di rumah sering menemani ibu saya makan. Tapi doa yang kami baca, allahumma bariklana fima razaqtana wa qina ‘azabannar (Tuhan, berkatilah rizki yang Engkau berikan serta jauhkan kami dari api-Mu).

Di Islam ada gerakan puritanisme. Nah, adakah trend yang sama di kalangan Hindu, di Bali khususnya?

Betul, di Bali memang ada indikasi-indikasi munculnya kelompok fundamentalis, walaupun kecil sekali. Trend seperti itu ada. Dan itulah yang menjadi bahan otokritik bagi orang Hindu sendiri. Saya sendiri paling tidak suka dengan fundamentalisme. Karena begini, di Hindu sendiri diajarkan untuk mencintai tiga puluh tiga Dewa. Jadi Hindu itu bisa dimanifestasikan ke dalam tiga puluh tiga denominasi atau aliran kepercayaan.

Dan semua aliran kepercayaan itu dianggap setara dan dihormati. Jadi saya rasa Hindu asasnya adalah adhitya, kebebasan. Kebebasan itu sangat dijunjung tinggi sekali dalam Hindu. Setiap individu yang lahir punya kebebasan buat karmanya sendiri. Itu tidak bisa dicabut, dilarang, tidak bisa diganggu gugat.

Apa yang dia tanam itulah yang ia tuai. Jadi saya rasa fundamentalisme itu berlawanan dengan asas utama Hindu tadi itu. Menurut saya fundamentalisme tidak akan pernah membawa result atau hasil apa-apa, hanya menghasilkan kecurigaan.

Bagaimana dengan fenomena fundamentalisme di India, misalnya?

Sewaktu saya meneliti fenomena begitu banyaknya fundamentalisme di India sana, saya rasa problemnya adalah adanya ratusan aliran kepercayaan di India dan masing-masing menganggap alirannya-lah yang paling benar. Sementara kalau kita merujuk pada teks-teks Upanishad, kita akan mendapatkan konsep achintya, berbeda-beda. Intinya Tuhan itu bukan ini, bukan itu. Brahman neti-neti, bukan ini bukan itu. Achintya, ada di dalam perbedaan. Jadi perbedaanya memang ada.

Tetapi yang harus dipahami adalah semuanya bermuara pada satu kebenaran yang sama. Makanya kalau di dalam Hindu diajarkan pemahaman Ekam Sat, Vipra Bahudavadanti (Truth is one, sages describe it differently). Bagi orang bijak kebenaran itu satu, tapi dia mengatakannya dengan banyak nama.

Jadi kebenaran itu sungguh-sungguh memang satu, tapi dimanifestasikan dalam partikularitas yang macam-macam. Nah, di India yang terjadi adalah mereka terjebak dalam partikularitas itu dan lupa kepada makna yang lebih besarnya.

Kalau saya sih optimistik bahwa agama itu duta perdamaian. Idealnya, agama itu seperti itu. Makanya salah seorang Maha Resi mengatakan, percuma anda ibadah dan melakukan korban kalau anda tidak mengerti esensi dari beragama, yaitu ahimsa.

Ahimsa itu artinya tidak menyakiti. Jadi tidak menyakiti itulah akar dari agama Hindu. Itu kenapa seorang revolusioner bernama Mahatma Gandhi sungguh-sungguh meyakini bahwa sebenarnya kita lahir untuk saling menghormati, menghargai, menempatkan orang lain di tempat yang baik. Ahimsa inilah kunci bagi kita untuk bisa hidup saling berdampingan.

Menurut anda apa sebetulnya esensi dari semua agama?

Mahatma Gandhi pernah disodorkan pertanyaan seperti ini ketika hampir terjadi separasi antara India dan Pakistan paska kemerdekaan. Mahatma Gandhi menjawab dengan sangat diplomatis. Dan saya rasa jawaban diplomatik Gandhi sangat jujur , bukan hanya ingin untuk menyenangkan dua belah pihak. Dia mengatakan, saya bukan Hindu, saya bukan Islam.

Agama saya adalah Agama Cinta. Jadi saya merasa bahwa apa yang dilakukan oleh Gandhi adalah ingin menunjukkan bahwa yang seharusnya ditonjolkan dari agama adalah kebaikan, cinta kasih, belas kasih, rasa toleransi, rasa persaudaraan. Itu sebenarnya hakikat dari agama.

Ejawantahnya mungkin bermacam-macam. Partikularitasnya secara eksoteris bisa bermacam-macam. Tapi hakikatnya adalah seperti yang disampaikan oleh Gandhi itu, yaitu rasa cinta terhadap persaudaraan. Saya rasa hanya itu yang bisa kita pegang sebagai kebenaran.

