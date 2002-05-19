Judul di atas saya pinjam dari Goenawan Muhammad ketika dia mengolok-olok korupsi sebagai privatisation of the state (privatisasi negara). Privatisasi ternyata tidak sekadar populer dalam perbincangan pakar ekonomi. Yang dijadikan obyek privati-sasi juga bukan sekadar BUMN, tapi juga Tuhan, gereja, masjid, pura, simbol-simbol agama, bahkan kebenaran itu sendiri.
Privatisasi kebenaran mewujud dalam klaim-klaim kebenaran dan klaim keselamatan. Bahwa kelompok, agama, kepercayaan yang dianut di luar mereka adalah sesat dan menyesatkan, dan karenanya, harus diluruskan karena kamilah yang paling punya otoritas menafsirkan Tuhan. Potensi ini makin bertambah dengan adanya fakta bahwa abrahamic religions, kecuali Yahudi, punya doktrin propagandis dan misionaris.
Bilamana privatisasi kebenaran berubah menjadi sumbu bakar destruktif? Jika ia diorganisasi dengan semangat militansi yang menyala-nyala, maka privatisasi kebenaran itu menjadi benih fundamentalisme. Karen Armstrong, penulis kondang dari Inggris, berpendapat bahwa fundamentalisme ada pada semua agama.
Dalam bukunya The Battle for God, ia menilai bahwa kehadiran fundamentalisme merupakan hasil dari sebuah proses sosial yang kompleks. Fundamentalisme, lanjut Karen, merupakan cara baru bagi orang untuk menghayati agama tatkala proses modernisasi nyaris memusnahkan nilai-nilai agama. Dalam imajinasi kaum fundamentalis, dunia menjadi ajang “peperangan kosmis antara kebaikan dan kejahatan”.
Mantan biarawati yang mengecap kuliah di Oxford University ini memang punya pandangan tidak prejudice terhadap kaum fundamentalis. Karen coba menyelami “isi hati” mereka dengan membuka secara kronologis munculnya gerakan fundamentalis sejak 1492 hingga 1999.
Menurutnya, benih fundamentalis awal berkembang ketika Raja Ferdinand dan Ratu Isabella yang beragama Katolik menaklukan Granada yang mengakibatkan orang-orang Yahudi dan Islam terusir dari negara itu. Mereka hidup terlunta-lunta dalam situasi yang penuh keterasingan spiritual dan mengalami disorientasi sosial, budaya dan politik.
Keadaan ini mengantarkan mereka kepada suatu model beragama yang baru, yaitu konservatisme yang merupakan bibit fundamentalisme. Ketika negara-negara Barat menjajah kawasan Timur Tengah yang merupakan jantung peradaban Islam, rasa terasing itu menjadi sempurna.
Bukan Karen Armstrong bila tak mampu meramu tema yang luas dan kompleks tentang sejarah Tuhan dan model keberagamaan fundamentalistik, menjadi sajian yang memikat dan berimbang, tanpa pretensi untuk menyederhanakannya.
Sebagai seorang pakar perempuan, Karen seperti menegaskan kebenaran sebuah adagium bahwa perempuan selalu menjadi sahabat baik bagi agama, meskipun agama tak pernah menjadi kawan yang baik buat perempuan.
