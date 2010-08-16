Puasa dalam Kritik al-Ghazali

IslamLib – Salah satu kelebihan Imam al-Ghazali (1058 – 1111 M) dalam mengulas persoalan agama adalah ketajaman instingnya dalam menangkap ruh agama. Penguasaan ilmu-ilmu agama yang mumpuni, ketajaman instingtif dalam menangkap pesan-pesan dasar agama, plus pengamatan yang cermat terhadap tradisi beragama, itulah yang terasa di dalam kitabnya: Ihyaa Ulum-i ad-Din.
Kitab yang ditulis untuk menghidupkan-ulang ilmu-ilmu agama ini merupakan injeksi darah bagi metode pengulasan agama yang galibnya sudah kering kerontang dan mulai sekarat.
Namun berkat al-Ghazali, beberapa ulasan soal agama kembali menemukan elan-vitalnya. Ambillah contoh dari kritik al-Ghazali soal tradisi puasa. Sejak sembilan abad lalu, penambahan jenis—bahkan pengelipatan volume konsumsi—oleh al-Ghazali sudah dirasakan sebagai ironi bulan puasa.
“Memakan apa yang tak dimakan di selain bulan Ramadan, mengonsumsi sesuatu lebih banyak dari hari-hari non-puasa, sungguh telah jauh melenceng dari ruh puasa,” tulisnya.
Dalam rumusan al-Ghazali, esensi puasa adalah upaya untuk melemahkan energi-energi syaithani yang ada pada diri manusia agar tidak terlalu berdaya untuk berbuat jahat. Pelemahan itu tidak mungkin tercapai kecuali melalui pengurangan. “Wa lan yahtsul dzaalika illaa bi at-taqliil,” tandasnya.
Apa yang dikeluhkan al-Ghazali di masanya tampaknya berlaku juga di masa kita. Sudah bukan rahasia, saban kali Ramadan tiba, tingkat konsumsi di negara-negara muslim justru melonjak tajam. Logisnya, puasa akan menekan tingkat konsumsi masyarakat ke angka yang lebih rendah dari hari-hari biasa.
Namun yang terjadi justru paradoks ini: orang seperti menunda makan siang untuk disikat di kala malam. Puasa seperti men-jamak ta’khir apa yang luput tadi siang, ditambah panganan-panganan penunjang. Padahal, inti dari ibadah puasa adalah pengurangan. Taqliil, kata al-Ghazali, bukan penundaan, apalagi pengelipatan.
Dan jikapun dikaitkan dengan upaya mencapai takwa, aspek pengurangan konsumsi itu pun masihlah belum memadai. Ini barulah tangga pertama menuju takwa. Maksud terdalam dari puasa—kata al-Ghazali lebih lanjut—adalah pengosongan (al-khawaa’) dan penaklukan keinginan-keinginan diri (kasr al-hawaa) yang bersifat fisikal. Lewat cara seperti itulah seseorang mampu beralih dari alam fisikal menuju alam spiritual.
Dengan peralihan fokus dari alam fisikal ke alam spiritual, barulah jiwa seseorang diyakini mampu mencapai level takwa. Pengurangan intensi pada aspek-aspek yang fisikal diandaikan akan meninggikan sensitivitas terhadap alam spiritual.
Bagi al-Ghazali, tersambungnya diri seseorang ke alam transendental (`aalam al-malakuut)—yang konon menyingkapkan diri pada momen lailatul qadar—hanya mungkin terjadi bila perut dalam keadaan kosong. Terisinya rongga-rongga di antara hati dan dada dengan limpahan pangan sudah cukup membuat orang terhalang (mahjuub) untuk menyingkap alam transendental yang menampilkan diri sekali setahun itu.
Intinya, melalui puasa al-Ghazali mengajak kita merasakan pengalaman spiritual. Dimulai dari pengurangan terhadap konsumsi yang fisikal, dilanjutkan dengan pengosongan diri dari selain Yang Transendental.
Dari ulasan di atas, mudah saja membuat indikator kasat mata untuk mengavaluasi berhasil-tidaknya puasa kita mencapai sasaran. Pertama, bila belanja dapur di bulan puasa lebih besar dari di bulan lainnya, berarti ada yang sia-sia dari puasa kita.
Kedua, bila berat badan tidak menyusut, bahkan stabil atau malah bertambah, berarti proyek taqliil sudah gagal bekerja. Itulah dua contoh pengukuran terhadap indikator yang kasat mata. Untuk yang tidak kasat mata, sebaiknya tiap orang bermuhasabah sendiri-sendiri. Tak perlu intervensi al-Ghazali, apalagi mengundang campur tangan ormas anarkhi.
