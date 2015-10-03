IslamLib – Suatu hari, di tahun 1996, saya berada di perpustakaan pribadi Mas Goen (Goenawan Mohamad, GM). Dia tiba-tiba menyergap saya dengan pertanyaan yang “tak biasa” ini: Apakah kegiatan beribadah bisa diganti dengan membaca buku? Saya langsung, dengan spontan, menjawab: Bisa, kenapa tidak? Bukankah membaca buku adalah ibadah juga?
Sebetulnya jawaban itu saya lempar begitu saja, tanpa pemikiran dan refleksi yang mendalam. Jawaban itu kemudian tidak menjadi bahan omongan lebih jauh. Setelah itu, kami ngobrol tentang hal-hal yang lain. Tetapi pertanyaan GM itu terus “kumanthil”, melekat di benak saya, hingga sekarang. Jika pikiran saya sedang “nganggur”, tiba-tiba pertanyaan itu terapung kembali ke permukaan.
Pertanyaan GM itu, jika mau diungkapkan ulang dengan bahasa yang populer di kalangan Muslim, bunyinya akan jadi begini: Apakah haqiqat (pengetahuan tentang kebenaran) harus dicapai melulu melalui syariat? Tak adakah jalan lain?
Sebuah “katekismus” mistik Islam yang banyak dikaji di pesantren NU bertitel Kifayat al-Atqiya’ karya Syekh Abu Bakar Shata (w. 1893), membuat suatu analogi yang menarik tentang tiga konsep yang populer di kalangan umat Islam: syariat, tariqat, dan haqiqat. Menurut Syekh Shata, syariat seperti perahu/kapal, tariqat seperti laut, dan haqiqat adalah mutiara. Ia kemukakan analogi itu dalam sebuah kuplet pendek:
Fa-syari’atun ka-safinatin wa thariqatun
Ka ‘l-bahri tsumma haqiqatun durrun ghala
Dalam mistik atau tasawwuf Islam, sering kita dengar perdebatan mengenai hubungan antara dua hal ini: syariat dan haqiqat/ma’rifat. Syariat adalah jalan menuju tujuan akhir. Tujuan akhir yang hendak dituju syariat ialah pengetahuan (ma’rifat) mengenai “haqiqat”. Bahasa Jawa memiliki padanan yang bagus untuk istilah ini: kasunyatan, kenyataan yang sesungguhnya, bukan kenyataan superfisial, permukaan. Haqiqat itu tak lain adalah Tuhan.
Apa yang disebut sebagai syariat biasanya diidentikkan dengan kewajiban ritual, seperti (dalam kasus Islam) salat dan puasa. Pertanyaannya: bisakah kita meraih pemahaman tentang haqiqat itu tanpa melalui syariat?
Ada dua mazhab besar dalam mistik Islam. Keduanya memberikan jawaban yang berbeda. Yang satu adalah mazhab ortodoks, sering juga disebut dengan mazhab syariat; yang satunya lagi adalah mazhab antinomian atau non-ortodoks. Anda sudah pasti bisa menduga: mazhab ortodoks menyatakan, jalan syariat tak terhindarkan. Haqiqat tak akan bisa dicapai tanpa melalui jalan syariat.
Mazhab kedua berpandangan lain: pemahaman mengenai haqiqat bisa diraih dengan banyak jalan. Sekurang-kurangnya ada dua jalan: jalan syariat seperti yang biasa dilalui oleh banyak orang. Jalan kedua adalah jalan yang oleh para filosof Muslim disebut “nadzar” atau, dalam bahasa Yunani, theoria. Sama dengan kata “theoria” dalam bahasa Yunani, nadzar memiliki makna “melihat sesuatu”.
Jalan kedua ini bisa disebut dengan meditasi atau refleksi. Pemahaman tentang haqiqat bisa diraih dengan jalan teoritis, bukan sekedar jalan praktis melalui ritual ibadah.
Mazhab kedua ini memang dipandang sebagai bahaya oleh kalangan fuqaha atau ulama-ulama fikih. Cara pandang fikih adalah persis seperti birokrat pemerintahan di manapun: mereka ingin menyaksikan “social order”, keteraturan masyarakat. Keteraturan hanya bisa dicapai jika ada aturan, hukum. Di luar hukum adalah anarki, kekacauan yang berbahaya. Ritual keagamaan dianggap sebagai aturan yang menjaga stabilitas sosial-relijus dalam umat.
Pandangan mazhab antinomian yang mengatakan bahwa haqiqat bisa diraih bukan melalui syariat memang bisa mengganggu ketertiban sosial. Kaum fuqaha memiliki anggapan bahwa tanpa ritual agama, tanpa hukum halal-haram, masyarakat akan kacau, bertindak seenaknya seperti binatang yang mau kawin.
Mazhab kedua biasanya diikuti oleh para filosof dan pengikut mistik yang bersifat filosofis (al-taqawwuf al-sufi; philosophical mysticism). Watak kaum yang terakhir ini kontras dengan kaum sebelumnya: mereka mirip para seniman dan pemikir/cendekiawan. Bagi kaum kedua ini, syariat tak terlalu penting. Bagi kebanyakan orang, jalan ini memang niscaya, untuk menjamin keteraturan “relijius”. Tetapi bagi orang-orang tertentu yang siap, jalan meditasi dan refleksi lebih baik.
Mungkin GM ada di jalur “spesial” ini? Saya tidak tahu.
Dalam sejarah intelektual Islam, selalu ada ketegangan antara kedua kubu ini: kubu pro-syariat dan kubu relativis yang kurang memberikan perhatian besar terhadap syariat. Pada akhirnya, kaum syariat menang, karena masyarakat memang butuh tuntunan yang riil, jelas, dengan pakem yang pasti. Umumnya masyarakat bukanlah kaum perenung yang menikmati (istilah Hannah Arendt) vita contemplativa, kehidupan kontemplatif.
Selain itu, syariat memang lebih disukai pihak penguasa Islam. Melalui jalan inilah mereka bisa melakukan birokratisasi atau pengaturan masyarakat, sehingga kestabilan bisa lebih terjamin. Mazhab antinomian justru menjadi sumber ketidak-terdugaan karena imajinasi-imajinasi mereka yang kerap tak bisa dikontrol.
Jadi, bisakah ma’rifat dicapai tanpa syariat? Jawabannya tergantung mazhab mana yang anda ikuti: mazhab ortodoks atau mazhab antinomian. Saya sendiri mengikuti pandangan yang dikemukakan oleh Syekh Shata di atas: untuk meraih mutiara, anda tak bisa ujug-ujug meraupnya, tanpa melalui lautan dulu. Anda juga butuh perahu untuk mencapi tempat di mana mutiara itu ada. Syariat saya maknai secara lebih luas sebagai proses yang harus dilalui.
Segala hal mengharuskan sebuah proses. Segala hal membutuhkan jalan setapak untuk meraihnya. Tak ada hal yang terjadi dengan mendadak, kun fa yakun. Proses itulah yang saya sebut syariat. Ia bisa berupa apa saja, termasuk menjalankan ritual agama.[]
