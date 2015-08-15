IslamLib – Usai mengkhatamkan buku biografi Nabi karangan Martin Lings yang masyhur itu, Muhammad: His Life Based on Earliest Sources, anak saya yang pertama Bennabi Mohamad, 17 tahun, bertanya kepada saya: Kenapa Nabi Muhammad mempunyai isteri banyak, bahkan lebih dari empat?
Subhanallah! Saya tak menyangka mendapatkan pertanyaan semacam ini. Saya semula ragu untuk menjawab, tetapi kemudian saya putuskan untuk mengajak anak saya berdiskusi, seraya memberikan “ceramah pendek” tentang bagaimana memahami teladan Nabi. Inilah yang saya kemukakan kepada anak saya dengan sedikit lebih elaborasi di sana-sini. Bahasan yang saya pakai untuk anak saya tentu tidak “secanggih” yang saya gunakan di esai ini.
Ben –demikian saya biasa memanggil,– anda harus tahu prinsip dasar ini. Nabi hidup di ruang dan waktu yang spesifik. Beliau hidup di abad ke-7 M, di sebuah tempat yang spesifik pula: yaitu tanah Arab. Zaman dan tempat di mana Nabi hidup tentu punya kultur, kebiasaan, adat-istiadat yang khusus. Karena itu, kita harus menempatkan tindakan dan ucapan Nabi dalam konteks yang khusus. Tanpa pemahaman semacam ini, kita akan terjatuh pada anakronisme: yaitu menerapkan standar moral dari suatu zaman ke zaman yang lain.
Sementara kita hidup di zaman yang lain, dengan kultur, kebiasaan, dan tantangan yang berbeda sama sekali. Setiap zaman memiliki kekhasannya masing-masing. Memahami tindakan Nabi hanya bisa dilakukan secara tepat jika kita memahami kebiasaan dan kultur pada zaman beliau hidup. Inilah pemahaman yang sering disebut dengan kontekstualisasi.
Pada zaman Nabi, praktek poligami tidaklah dianggap janggal. Raja-raja pada zaman itu memiliki banyak isteri dan selir. Nabi Sulaiman konon memiliki seribu selir. Raja-raja Islam dulu juga punya puluhan selir dan harem. Praktek poligami di kalangan kepala suku dan komunitas juga bukan dianggap sebagai hal yang buruk pada zaman itu.
Tetapi, demikian kata saya pada Ben, makin berkembang zaman, praktek poligami makin tidak diterima oleh masyarakat. Meskipun ada sebuah ayat (QS 4:3) yang membolehkan poligami, tetapi perkembangan masyarakat membuat praktek ini kurang dianggap sebagai hal yang layak dilakukan. Saya lalu menyebut contoh keluarga kami, baik dari pihak saya sendiri atau isteri, di mana poligami sudah mulai jarang, kalau tidak malah sama sekali tak dipraktekkan lagi.
Jadi, kesimpulannya: makin kita bergerak ke belakang secara kronologis, makin cenderung masyarakat melihat poligami sebagai hal yang lumrah; sebaliknya, makin modern dan ke sini, makan jarang praktek ini kita jumpai, dan makin pula masyarakat menganggapnya sebagai hal yang “culturall and morally un-acceptable”.
Saya lalu menerangkan kepada Ben mengenai hal lain yang penting: Tak semua hal yang dikerjakan Nabi, mesti kita kerjakan saat ini. Sebab, seperti saya katakan di atas, Nabi hidup dalam zaman dan tempat yang khusus. Sementara kita hidup di zaman dan tempat yang lain. Standar yang berlaku pada zaman Nabi belum tentu relevan dengan zaman kita.
Ini bukan berarti bahwa ajaran Nabi tidak bersifat universal (istilah yang kerap dipakai sekarang adalah: shalih li kull zaman wa makan). Ajaran Nabi jelas bersifat universal, tetapi karakter universalitas hanya berlaku pada ajaran-ajaran yang secara esensial memang berwatak universal: seperti ajaran tentang berbuat adil, jujur, memegang janji, kesamaan derajat, tidak menipu, tidak berbohong, tidak mengganggu hak milik orang lain, dsb. Itulah ajaran-ajaran Nabi yang bersifat universal.
Sementara banyak ajaran Nabi yang mencerminkan zaman di mana beliau hidup. Ajaran semacam ini jelas tidak relevan dan tidak seharusnya kita langgengkan hingga sekarang. Nabi pun tak menghendaki ajaran-ajaran yang partikular seperti ini kita langgengkan terus-menerus.
Contoh sederhana: hukuman rajam bagi orang berzina, hukuman potong tangan bagi pencuri, hukuman salib bagi orang yang melakukan kejahatan “makar” (baghy). Hukuman semacam itu jelas tak bisa lagi praktekkan sekarang. Hukuman badan (corporeal punihsment) seperti itu tak bisa lagi diterima oleh rasa keadilan masyarakat sekarang, serta berlawanan dengan konvensi internasional (Artikel 7 ICCPR).
Menjelang wafat, Nabi menyiapkan sebuah ekpedisi militer untuk menyerang Romawi di kawasan Syria, di bawah pimpinan sahabat yang masih sangat belia, Usamah bin Zaid. Ekpedisi memang gagal dieksekusi karena ada kabar Nabi wafat pada saat pasukan dalam perjalanan menuju Syria.
Tetapi ada pertanyaan yang menggelitik: Apakah kebijakan Nabi melakukan serangan militer terhadap negara tetangga yang “kafir” (ie. Romawi) untuk menyebarkan Islam semacam ini harus kita tiru sekarang? Saya kira tak ada seorang Muslim pun sekarang yang akan menjawab “ya” atas pertanyaan ini, kecuali mungkin ISIS dan para simpatisannya.
Jika kita membenarkan agresi militer hanya dengan alasan meniru “sunnah” Nabi dalam ekpesidi Usamah ibn Zaid dulu, tentu saja kita akan menjadi terget kutukan dunia, sebagaimana negara Amerika dikutuk oleh banyak negara karena melakukan aksi unilateral dengan menginvasi Irak dulu.
Contoh lain yang menarik adalah “diplomasi penyebaran Islam” yang pernah ditempuh Nabi dulu. Beliau mengirimkan surat ke tiga penguasa besar pada zamannya: Penguasa Persia, Romawi dan Mesir. Isi surat itu adalah ajakan kepada penguasa-penguasa tersebut untuk masuk Islam. “Aslim taslam,” demikian salah satu bunyi surat itu. Peluklah Islam, maka anda akan selamat.
Taruhlah surat semacam ini dikirimkan oleh penguasa Muslim modern kepada para kepala negara non-Muslim, entah di Barat atau Timur, atas nama mencontoh “sunnah Nabi”, apa kira-kira reaksi dunia internasional sekarang? Mungkin akan menjadi tontonan yang aneh.
Masing-masing zaman memiliki kepatutannya sendiri-sendiri, juga standar moral yang berbeda. Ini, saya kira, pengertian yang sangat sederhana dan tak membutuhkan teori yang canggih untuk memahaminya. Mencontoh Nabi juga harus memperhitungkan hukum yang sederhana ini.
Sekali lagi: sudah seharusnya umat Islam menjadikan Nabi sebagai “role model” atau qudwah. Tetapi harus dengan sikap yang bijak dan kontekstual. Kita boleh meniru Nabi tetapi tidak secara harafiah, tanpa melihat konteks spasio-temporal.
Tahukah anda, kebijakan ISIS menghidupan lembaga budak sekarang ini adalah atas nama meniru teladan Nabi dan perintah Quran? Ini akibat peniruan atas teladan Nabi secara harafiah yang akhirnya berakibat fatal![]
