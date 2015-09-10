IslamLib – Semula saya tak percaya ketika pertama kali melihat sebuah foto yang memperlihatkan produk makanan hewan dengan label halal. Saya mengabaikan saja. Mungkin itu gambar palsu. Hoax. Mungkin gambar bikin-bikinan. Tetapi betapa kagetnya saya ketika suatu hari membeli makanan untuk kucing saya. Eh, ada label halal di bungkusnya. Ternyata isu label halal untuk makanan hewan itu benar. Tepok jidat. What a silly thing to happen!
Beberapa hari lalu, saya bertemu dengan seorang teman yang pernah ngobrol dengan seorang produsen makanan hewan. Dia mengeluh. Setiap mengadakan pameran produknya, sebagian konsumen (pasti Muslim dong!) bertanya: Apakah produknya halal atau tidak? Dia heran, apa betul menurut Islam hewan harus diberikan makanan halal.
Banyak hal “bodoh” berkaitan dengan agama terjadi di tengah-tengah masyarakat. Termasuk soal halal-haram ini. Tak ada yang lebih lucu daripada beranggapan bahwa hewan harus diberikan makanan halal. Tetapi, saya mengerti, dari mana asal-usul gejala ini. Ini semua berasal dari kehendak untuk menaati ajaran agama dalam dosis yang berlebihan. Dengan kata lain, ini berasal dari gejala overdosis beragama. Ya, overdosis beragama!
Dan dari mana asal-muasal gejala overdosis ini? Pembicaraan ini bisa panjang. To cut the story short, sejak dua puluh tahun terakhir, memang di tanah air kita ada gejala kebangkitan Islam/beragama di tengah-tengah masyarakat. Ini gejala global. Bukan khas Islam sahaja. (Saya sengaja pakai kata “sahaja”, buka saja, untuk mengenang kata Melayu kuno yang populer di era Balai Pustaka dulu itu!).
Ada sejumlah ekses dari meruaknya kesadaran beragama ini. Misalnya, munculnya sikap-sikap intoleran dan tertutup, bahkan negatif, terhadap kepercayaan orang lain. Pandangan bahwa hewan harus diberikan makanan halal adalah salah satu dari ekses kebangkitan kesadaran beragama yang salah tempat.
Dalam Islam dikenal konsep mengenai “purity”. Ini adalah konsep mengenai ruang yang bersih dan suci. Ini bukan sekedar kersihan dalam pengertian hygiene yang biasa. Melainkan kebersihan dalam pengertian relijius. Bersih di sini artinya bersih di mata Tuhan. Ada hal-hal tertentu yang dianggap umat Islam sebagai kotor, ada yang dianggap bersih. Istilah kotor dalam Islam adalah najis. Istilah ini mengandung konotasi yang agak “mengerikan”.
Jika Anda mengatakan “kotor” saja kepada umat Islam, tak akan timbul konotasi macam-macam. Tetapi jika Anda mengatakan “najis”, maka konotasinya menjadi lain: serius, menakutkan, penuh dengan kecemasan. Najis, jika dilanggar, akan mendatangkan murka Tuhan, divine wrath.
Kalau Anda pernah studi mengenai antropologi agama-agama awal (dikenal dengan istilah “primitive religions”), konsep ini tidak baru. Di dalam agama-agama itu, seperti ditunjukkan oleh studi Mary Douglas dalam bukunya yang sudah klasik, Purity and Danger: An anaylisis of concepts of pollution and taboo (2001), ada pandangan tentang kaitan antara kekotoran dan bahaya.
Kekotoran alias kenajisan oleh agama-agama masyarakat primitif dikaitkan dengan bahaya yang akan menimpa. Pandangan ini tampaknya masih tersisa dalam apa yang disebut sebagai “world religions”, agama-agama besar seperti Islam dan Yahudi. Istilah najis dalam pandangan umat Islam sekarang sangat mirip dengan pandangan serupa dalam agama-agama kuno itu.
Konsep halal dan haram dalam umat Islam masih berkaitan dengan konsep “purity” ini. Seturut dengan membuncahnya kesadaran agama sekarang, kesadaran untuk mengonsumsi makanan yang “pure”, halal, bersih juga naik tajam. Sekali lagi, makanan yang bersih di sini bukan sekedar bersih dalam pengertian ilmu kesehatan yang biasa. Bersih adalah bersih “kosmis”; bersih di mata Tuhan.
Jika aturan tentang kebersihan makanan ini dilanggar, murka alam (kosmos) dan Tuhan akan turun. Sebuah hadis riwayat Jabir ibn Abdillah menuturkan seperti ini: Tak ada daging yang tumbuh dari makanan yang haram kecuali api nerakalah yang berhak atasnya. Redaksi Arabnya: La yarbu lahmun nabata min suhtin illa kanat al-naru aula bihi.
Di sini, kita melihat suatu kaitan antara kekotoran/kenajisan dengan bahaya. Antara “purity” dan “danger”. Persis seperti dalam penelitian antropologis Mary Douglas itu.
Bagaimana hal ini ditinjau dari pandangan Islam sendiri? Jika Anda akrab dengan konsep fikih mengenai “beban moral” (taklif), maka Anda akan tahu bahwa yang menanggung beban dan tugas moral adalah mukallaf. Mukallaf artinya orang (bukan binatang) yang sudah cukup dewasa dan berakal. Binatang bukanlah obyek perintah agama. Binatang tidak dikenai aturan-aturan keagamaan.
Dengan kata lain, binatang tentu tidak harus mengonsumsi makanan yang halal. Keharusan itu hanya tertuju kepada seorang mukallaf, orang yang terbebani keharusan agama. Apakah binatang yang mengonsumsi makanan haram boleh kita konsumsi? Misalnya, ayam yang mengonsumsi kotoran yang najis: Bolehkan kita konsumsi? Ya, jelas boleh. Sebab ayam adalah binatang yang suci, halal, tak peduli apa yang ia konsumsi.
Sebaliknya, walau babi diberikan makanan yang halal seumur hidupnya, tentu tak akan membuatnya menjadi halal. Tentu ini dalam pandangan Islam yang menganggap babi haram. Sebab kehalalan dan keharaman suatu binatang tidak ditentukan oleh apa yang dikonsumsinya.
Pengusaha produk makanan tadi bercerita: Ada konsumen dia yang berpandangan, kucing yang ia pelihara akan menjadi kotor/najis bulunya jika diberikan makanan yang tidak halal. Sekali lagi, ini pandangan yang keliru sama sekali. Kucing adalah bintang yang bersih. Juga anjing, menurut mazhab Maliki dan Hanafi. Kulit bintang tak akan menjadi kotor karena makanan yang ia konsumsi adalah kotor.
Jadi, wahai pemiara kucing dan anjing: Tak benar kalian harus memberi binatang pet kalian makanan yang mendapatkan label halal dari MUI. Jika (ini pengandaian saja!) MUI mengharuskan produsen makanan hewan untuk mencantumkan label halal di produknya, maka lembaga ini telah ikut menyebarkan kebodohan di tengah-tengah masyarakat.[]
Again, it isn’t a conbdition the patient that is teuthfully interested in therapy to better future and his health
usually follows the physician’s guidance on repeat blood
work.
With large boxig vacant net surface area, power electric motor turbo double followers, and also solid hear produced capacity, this lapltop air conditioning pad
will certainly keep your laptop from heating despite the length of time you service your
laptop computer.
Battery life of laptop computers is limited; the capacity goes down with time, necessitating an ultimate substitute after a few years.
The device’s ball bearings have a life expectancy oof 67000 hrs
ass well as permit the fans to be laid level or stand upright.
So the folder with the materials of the toolbar aren’t being
altered, it’s the taskbar or desktop computer that are being altered.
Produce a folder on your computer system of images that you wish tto use for your collage as well as locate images
online with tha colopr design with Pinterest, Tumblr, as well as
Gookgle (or other sites youu make use of to locate pictures).
This is an exceptionally distinctive install because it is thhe only rhinocerous mount that exists in the video game.
Use of testosterone iin women has been linked to
changes in cholesterol iin addition to states like hirsutism and acne, the excessive
growth of hair, often on the face, back or chest.
A pc gaming laptop should be effective enough
for smooth rendering of games along with hasve sufficient storage.
Our laptop computer cart offers an easy yet really useful style that fits
inseamlesslly in any kind of rooom as well as d cor without the look of very easy assembly,
you can promptly be capitalizing on this mobileworkspace.
The IDE belongs to a larger rsearch effort, the objectives which include
creating point-and-click capabilities on a computer system display, managing a prosthetic arm orr leg or a robot arm, controlling practical
electric excitement (FES) of nerves detached from the brain due to
paralysis, as well as better increasing the neuroscience underlying the area off
intracortical neurotechnology.
Thrre are many bothersome effects of aging hat require the
usage off Hormone Theraapy Boca Raton to correct them.
A laptop air conditioning pad is a generally acquired computer device for
those who hage laptop computers.
I am about to constructed from square one my first computer system (bought all the parts, read
the components’ guidebooks, went to numerous websites etc) and I need to
state, this is one of the most total and also very easy to understand overview I have actually seen!
Although, running oon lower voltage protects against the CPU in a laptop computer from overheating, the
drawback is that thhe prrocessor becomes slower.
The investigative, that has gotten on the beat for 2
years, said he and his papa likewise privastely keep greatr than 50,000 in Hastings-on-Hudson, a
town in Westchester Region north of thee city.
A tablet COMPUTER is a mobile computer system
equipped with a touch-screen or crossbreed display which allows the individuyal to operate
it by use off a digital peen or fingertip, instead of the conventional
key-board and alsso mouse.
When removed you get 2 different accessoriies – the air conditioning pad can be used to hold your laptop on your lap, while
the revolving foot is excellent as a tablet computer stand!
Currently I coulld add shoirtcuts (drag annd aoso decrease) to thhe Quick Release bar that
I doo not desire littering upp up my Taskbar or my Desktop
computer.
Given that the majority of us are already accustomed to what to anticipate from a notebook computer or portable COMPUTER, the iPad will be made use of as
the basis ffor contrast.
It’s just not the most powerful cooler worldwide and
also it does not have elevation change, so make certain yoou obtain comfortable duee to the fact that
the Havit HV-F2056 won’t do you any supports in that department.
Quickly sufficient I’ll coveer the best ways to do this online, which will permit you to regulate
your computer( s) from virtually anywhere!
The group said it’s particularly significant for guy who’ve had a heart attack,
stroke or other heart-related event inn the past six monhs to avert testosterone therapy.
Well, although in extfreme cases this is feasible, computer viruses are not the hazard that
every person makes them out to be. Infections are bits of
code that are downloaded privately to your computer system and
also 99% of the time are made to disable your computer.
They should discover that the pant pollen (chalk) moved from the flower onto the (cotton ball).
The recent conflicting findings on testosterone therapy prompted Patel
and hhis team to conduct a sizeable systematic literature search
ffor studies evaluating the relationship between testosterone replacement therapy aand cardiovascular
events among guys.
Due to their portability, laptops are subject to much more puut on and also physical damage than desktops.
US federal regulators said Friday they were investigating products after recent studies
indicated a higher risk oof strokes and heart attacks in men including testosterone.
Laptops utilize a number of different strategies for integrating
a mouse into the keyboard, consisting of tthe touch pad, the trackball,
aas well as the pointing stick.
Thee testosterone from Rejuvchip enters the body iin its molecular shape that is natural and consequently doesn’t distuurb normal
physiology, as in the case of artificial hormones.
Comprehend, if you are controlling the flkux of youjr testosterone levels, that sort of testosterone augmentation regimen interferes with your body’s demand to
create any of its own testosterone.
The Tree New Bee Laptop Stand with Cooling Followers is developed to cool your laptop
computer while giving it a litte flair at the vvery
same time.
Ensure the analysis of hypogonadism was supported with lab
testing, beefore beghinning testosterone replacement treatment.
When a tree is cut correctly then the dead limbs quit turning up every year.
Given that the majority of the applications utilized during university programs focus
on making note, powerpoint slides, and offering tests in your
computer, it is important that youir laptop computer has
a full version of Microsoft Office set up.
Exercise, diet, aand supplementation can possiubly hold off the effects of aging and
all the other prblems with low testosterone more than you
believe.
The 200mm fan that the Cooler Master NotePal X3 includes looks
after the regular overheatung concerns that many laptop computers
generally have.
There were additionally ladies aaround however none quit on the tree while I was seeing.
We wish to find ann open space on your computer system desktop computer,
and after that appropriate click with your computer mouse reminder ON the desktop, and NOT on leading one of the symbols.
Made from a single item oof aluminum, mStand with its
classy contours and color-anodized surface changes your
laptop right into aan attractive workstation.
Tree New on three … one, two, 3 … Tree New !” they screamed with eacch other.
Theyy have a complex social company with each tackling a
predetermined function in the hive.
All of the men in the new study generally had higher
rates of medical conditions — including coronary artery disease,
diabetes annd previous heart attacks — than guys iin the gedneral populace.
Consequently, lads with low estosterone levells may suffer improper or late development
of sexual organs with muscle strength, increased bone mass and higher levels of body fat.
Numerous bees were still abounding the trre afterwards, however Beckt stated he had not
been wirried concerning the laggers.
One concept is that the partridge symbolizes Christ as well as the pear tree the cross.
It’s estimated that more people have passed away climbing Kilimanjaro compared tto they have climbing Mt Everest, although much
fewer people attempt Everest.
This month both business announced they were assisting fund study grantts
awarded to Iowa State College and also Ohioo State Colledge as well
as a Canadian ranchh team to research the effect of insecticidal seed treatment dirt on losses.
As for the red/black places, I concur – they’re most likely galls annd those do not trigger the dripping sap trouble, neither will certainly they
kill your tree.
Studies have shown that testosterone deficiency
is related to severaql significant health issues including obesity, diabetes, metabgolic syndrome,
and bone fractures Guyys who meet medical standards for treatmment should
gett therapy.
When taking into consideration which laptop computer to acquire, you could really assist narrrow down your choices to just what finest fit your needs
by asking yourself a few essential concerns.
Pupils need little, lightweight laptop computers thaat can be quickly
carried to course everyday in a knapsack, soo Chromebooks and also Ultrabooks are terrific choices.
Althouhh harsh or porous surfaces may hold, there iis a greater
chance of place failure because a complete bond will certainly
not be able to be developed.
Men also need to be doubtful, independent thinkers, annd educated
in their quest of whether holrmone levels are
impacting their health or not given the cureent
environment of testosterone mass advertising coupled with permissive prescribing of testosterone for common, nonspecific,
aging-related or infesrior self care symptoms which may be
totally separate of testosterone deficiency.
The community site was elocated to what was believed was a more secure
place however six years later, the area currently called Britannia Coastline
was strruck by one more major slide whyen a blocked railway-line culvert spanning Britannia Creek came to
be obstructed, causing the rail bed to give way.
When your brain scans and checks your body in its attempt to regulate your hormonal secretion ass needed throughout the day and it finds that testosterone levels
elevated resulting from a powerful testosterone
treatment andd are fine, its own natural production stops in manufacture.
In the USA, approximately 43 percent of 31
percent of men and girls experience sexual dysfunction.
Read patient information leaflet or the patient Medication Guide you get together with your prescription testosterone merchandise.
I have read some excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much attempt you set to create any such excellent informative site.
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable
experience on the topic of unexpected emotions.
Elderly men contemplating such regimens should be warned about the potential hazards, especially
heart-associated events for example stroke and heart attack, the
group said.
Testosterone can be administered by injection, patch,
topical gel, pill, or implant.
More research in the area oof chronic illness was cimpleted in men thawn in girls.
The expense of these medications is about around $10 for
a 10 cc vial, which is adequate for fifteen weeks.
The indications for the usage of testosterone in cognitive
and psychoogical impairment are still not clear;
yet, studies of healthy elderly men with testosterone deficiency have given fascinating results.
Hello my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome,
nice written and include approximately all important infos.
I would like to look extra posts like this.
Cappola said there iis evidence that occasionally patients are prescribed
testosterone without having their hormone levels correcly checked.
Testosterone treatment has Been widely advertised as a way
to help aging men use of the supplements and reclaim
dminished energy, and enhance low sex dive is on the increase.
And many girls have a knee jerk suspicion that any hormone treatment can increase
tneir risk of breast cancer.
They don’t have any symptoms of the ailment, although
some men really have low T.
Depression, rage, moodiness, insomnia, and lack of well being are common criticismms of postmenopausal women.
Speak with your health care professional if you
have concerns or questions about testosterone treatment.
It is worth learning the best way to boost your own testosterone levels
naturally beefore trying testosterone therapy,.
Based on our findings, we’re requiring labeling changes for all prescription testosterone products to reveal the possible increased risk oof strokes and
heart attacks related to testosterone use.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it,
you might be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back from now on. I
want to encourage continue your great posts, have a
nice day!
I used to be able to find good info from your blog articles.
bookmarked!!, I like your blog!
Thank you for all of the hard work on this web site. My mom delights in conducting investigations and
it’s really easy to understand why. My spouse and i notice all about the compelling method you make sensible secrets by means of the web blog and
even foster contribution from the others on that concept so our favorite princess
is really discovering so much. Have fun with the remaining portion of the year.
You’re carrying out a dazzling job.
Menn with low tesstosterone levels typically complain of erectile dysfunction or decreased libido.
We’re also requiring makers oof approved testosterone products to conduct a well-designed clinical trial to clearly address the issue of whether aan increased risk off heart attack or stroke exists among users off these products.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
See, as you raise youur testosterone levels through means of
njectable testosterone therapy orr any other testosterone enhancement program which actually works, the normal signals frlm your brain to your testicles
to produce testosterone (your luteinizing hormone LH) stop.
For hottest news you have to pay a visit web and on the web I found
this web page as a most excellent site for newest updates.
Thanks , I have recently been searching for info approximately
this topic for a while and yours is the best I
have came upon till now. But, what concerning the bottom line?
Are you positive in regards to the supply?
The HGH plus testosterone combination haas a possibility of such serious side effects that a person would should actualy
think about the risks, although it is simpl to decijde that
all off US would like tto turn bak the clock on aging.
This is chosen through sublingual roches oor via subcutaneous injection twicce or once a week then and during treatment for 10 to 15 consecutive dags as part of a post cycle regimen.
I have learn several good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much effort you put to create this kind of magnificent informative site.
I’ve recently started a web site, the information you provide on this website has
helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Testosterone can be administered by injection, transdermal patch, topical gel, pill, or
implant.
Wheen those levels dwindle down to 0.00 and beneath, youu can rest assured you will not be feeling
the exceptional gains and energy optimizing indications expected from being on a testosterone injections plan.
The indicators for the use of testosterone in psychological and cognitive deterioration are still not clear; nevertheless, studies of healthy older men with testosterone deficiency have given interesting results.
An investigation off the effects of testosterone treatment on bone frasctures and
metabolic parameters is ongoing.
Reusing just one particular bag in your every day life can eliminate” the use of about 6 plastic bags just about every week, which accumulates to 288 bags a year.
Men with low testosterone levels typically complain of reduced libido or erectile dysfunction.
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues
with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing maby months of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
This occurrence is commonly seen in men after thhe age of thirty, as
thhe testicular function slows down with age.
Yett treatment should be coknsidered by men appropriately diagnosed with testosterone deficiency after
considerable dialogue about the threats in addition to benefits individual tto their particular health status.
Particularly, guys with smaller testicles suffer
moire from shrinkage while on treatment than men with bjgger testicles.
HGH Replacement Therapy haas had lousy or no results for others and vey gpod results for
some folks – there are lots of variables involved in an HGH program.
The results demonstrated that off the 12 Sexuality measurements in thee
survey, 10 were significantly enhanced for men in the testosterone group.
Yet it showed a dramatic reduction in cardiovascular problems among guys who got
testosterone treatment that raised their testosterone levels to the convention.