IslamLib – Saat naik kereta commute-line beberapa hari lalu, ada hal yang menarik perhatian saya. Sebuah pengumuman disuarakan secara berulang-ulang dari pengeras suara: Agar para penumpang memberikan kursi kepada perempuan hamil, perempuan yang membawa anak, orang tua dan orang-orang yang memiliki “dis-ability”.
Tak ada yang spesial dari pengumuman ini, kecuali istilah “dis-ability” yang dipakai di sana. Dulu, ketika saya masih kecil, masyarakat biasa memakai istilah “penyandang cacat”. Bahkan ada sebuah yayasan yang populer dulu di Solo: YAPC (Yayasan Anak Penyandang Cacat).
Istilah “penyandang cacat” nyaris punah saat ini. Mungkin karena dianggap mengandung konotasi yang merendahkan. Istilah lain yang jauh lebih dianggap manusiawi dipilih sebagai alternatif: people with dis-ability, orang-orang dengan ketidak-mampuan. Istilah ini pun belakangan masih dianggap kurang sensitif, sehingga diganti dengan istilah lain: people with different ability, orang-orang dengan kemampuan berbeda (disingkat: diffable).
Semua hal mengalami evolusi, termasuk bahasa dan istilah. Dulu orang memakai istilah “buta”. Sekarang istilah lain muncul: tuna netra. Dulu ada istilah kakus. Sekarang istilah itu dihindari, digantikan: toilet atau rest-room (ruang istirahat), seolah-olah mereka yang sedang buang hajat sedang istirahat di toilet. Demikian seterusnya.
Tak ada yang keberatan dengan evolusi istilah ini. Bahkan dianggap sebagai hal yang baik. Baik. Sekarang saya mengajak anda untuk bergerak lebih jauh. Bagaimana dengan istilah “kafir”? Kenapa istilah itu sekarang muncul kembali dan ramai dipakai oleh banyak kalangan? Apakah istilah “kafir” masih layak saat ini?
Dalam Qur’an, ada dua pengertian tentang istilah kafir: pengertian teologis dan non-teologis. Sebagian besar, istilah kafir dipakai di Qur’an dalam pengertian teologis: yakni orang-orang yang tak percaya kepada misi yang dibawa Nabi Muhammad.
Ada beberapa kasus di mana istilah itu dipakai dalam pengertian non-teologis, seperti dalam QS 14:7: la-in shakartum la-azidannakum wa la-in kafartum inna ‘adzabi la shadid. Jika kalian bersyukur, Aku (Tuhan) tambahkan lagi nikmat-Ku. Jika kalian kafir atas nikmat-Ku, maka azab-Ku sangat pedih. Kata “kafir” di sini dipakai sebagai antonim dari kata syukur. Seorang yang tak bersyukur bisa disebut sebagai orang kafir.
Konon, menurut sebagian penafsir, kata “kafir” bisa juga bermakna “petani”, sebagaimana terbaca dalam QS 57:20. Kata “kuffar” (bentuk jamak dari “kafir”) dalam ayat itu oleh sebagian penafsir dipahami sebagai orang-orang kafir; oleh penafsir lain, sebagai para petani. Akar kata “k-f-r” mempunyai pengertian “menutupi”. Seorang petani biasa menutupi benih yang mereka tanam dengan tanah. Karena itu para petani disebut sebagai “kafir”. Tentu saja, bukan kafir secara teologis atau keimanan, melainkan kafir botanik.
Dalam pandangan saya, kata kafir dalam pengertian teologis sebaiknya dihindari saat ini, sebagaimana kita menghindari kata “buta” dan lebih memakai kata “tuna-netra”, sebab lebih tidak menyinggung. Istilah kafir jelas sekali mengandung konotasi penghakiman dan merendahkan sasaran yang dikafirkan.
Apalagi jika kita pertimbangkan bahwa sasaran pengkafiran saat ini (sebagimana tercermin dalam gerakan kaum takfiri) lebih banyak adalah kalangan internal umat Islam sendiri ketimbang orang yang ada di luar Islam. Obyek pengkafiran sekarang, anehnya, adalah orang-orang Islam yang dianggap oleh kalangan mayoritas sebagai sesat dan menyimpang: Syiah, Ahmadiyah, intelektual Muslim yang kritis, kalangan sufi, dsb.
Tujuan penggunaan istilah itu jelas: ingin merendahkan dan meng-eksklusi sasaran yang dikafirkan. Dengan kata lain, istilah kafir adalah bagian dari “the politics of exclusion” yang dilakukan oleh kalangan mayoritas untuk menyingkirkan lawan-lawannya. Penggunaan istilah ini jelas mencerminkan sikap arogansi kaum ortodoks atas orang-orang yang dianggap heterodoks.
Umat agama manapun tentu tak ada yang mau disebut dengan istilah yang “menghina” seperti “kafir” itu. Kalaupun istilah ini dipakai dalam Qur’an, itu terkait dengan situasi yang spesifik pada zaman Nabi, dan tak mungkin kita ulang sekarang. Di sinilah pentingnya kita memahami Qur’an secara kontekstual: sesuai dengan semangat zaman.
Ketimbang menggunakan istilah “kafir”, sebaiknya kita mamakai istilah lain yang lebih sopan dan secara moral bisa diterima saat ini: yaitu, orang-orang yang memiliki iman atau agama berbeda, people with different faith. Mungkin bisa diringkas menjadi: “diffaith”.
Sekali lagi, istilah dan bahasa mengalami evolusi sesuai dengan kematangan peradaban manusia. Istilah kafir dalam pengertian teologis sudah sebaiknya dihindari, karena jelas merendahkan dan menyinggung perasaan golongan lain. Saya yakin, merendahkan golongan yang berbeda bukanlah sikap yang diajarkan oleh Islam.
Sebaliknya, Islam, sebagaimana tergambar dalam QS 49:13, justru mengajarkan “the ethics of mutual understanding”, etika saling mengenal dan memahami (li ta’arafu).[]
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thank you
Thank you for every other informative website. The place else may just I get that kind of info written in such an ideal approach? I’ve a undertaking that I’m just now operating on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is very much appreciated.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
There is apparently a bundle to know about this. I think you made certain good points in features also.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Aw, this was a very nice post. In idea I want to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and certainly not appear to get something done.
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
I’m really inspired together with your writing talents and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice weblog like this one nowadays..
I believe this web site contains some really wonderful info for everyone : D.
Hi there, I found your blog via Google while looking for a related topic, your website came up, it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was a entertainment account it. Glance complicated to far delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how could we keep in touch?
I have read a few good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you set to create this type of magnificent informative website.
You made some first rate factors there. I regarded on the web for the issue and found most individuals will go along with together with your website.
Thankyou for this marvellous post, I am glad I detected this site on yahoo.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours today, yet I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the internet will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
It is best to participate in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this site!
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your website in internet explorer, may check thisK IE still is the market chief and a large component to other people will miss your wonderful writing because of this problem.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m
looking forward for your next post, I will try to get
the hang of it!
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
I reckon something genuinely interesting about your web blog so I saved to favorites.
Thank you for some other informative website. Where else may just I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal approach? I have a venture that I’m just now operating on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Admiring the persistence you put into your site and detailed information you provide. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I am happy that I noticed this web site, precisely the right information that I was searching for! .
I like this site so much, saved to favorites.
I got what you mean , regards for posting.Woh I am thankful to find this website through google. “Those who corrupt the public mind are just as evil as those who steal from the public.” by Theodor Wiesengrund Adorno.
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be actually something that I believe I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m taking a look forward for your next post, I will try to get the grasp of it!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail on the head. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Excellent web site. A lot of helpful information here. I’m sending it to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks on your effort!
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I do believe all the ideas you have introduced in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too quick for novices. Could you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
F*ckin¦ amazing things here. I¦m very satisfied to peer your post. Thank you a lot and i’m taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your web site quite a bit up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link on your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
You have observed very interesting points! ps decent web site. “By their own follies they perished, the fools.” by Homer.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Really Appreciate this article, can I set it up so I receive an update sent in an email every time you write a fresh post?
I have learn some excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you place to create any such great informative web site.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
You have mentioned very interesting points! ps nice site.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
We provide professional full moving service in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Our moving company is constantly improving to give you the best possible relocation services. Our movers are experienced and reliable. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us.
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your website by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Perfectly indited subject matter, regards for information. “The last time I saw him he was walking down Lover’s Lane holding his own hand.” by Fred Allen.
I am lucky that I found this site, precisely the right info that I was searching for! .
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!
There are some fascinating points in time in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There may be some validity but I will take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as well
I simply could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person supply for your guests? Is gonna be again regularly to check out new posts
I will right away clutch your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I’ve recently started a web site, the info you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Cultivation to the mind is as necessary as food to the body.” by Marcus Tullius Cicero.
I happen to be writing to make you be aware of of the beneficial discovery my cousin’s daughter went through browsing your webblog. She noticed plenty of issues, with the inclusion of how it is like to possess a wonderful helping heart to have many others very easily learn about certain multifaceted subject areas. You actually exceeded my expected results. Many thanks for distributing the important, trusted, informative not to mention cool tips about the topic to Mary.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
I pay a visit each day a few sites and information sites to read content, however this webpage provides feature based content.
I am incessantly thought about this, thankyou for putting up.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Hello very cool blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb ..
I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds
additionally? I am satisfied to find a lot of helpful info right here in the submit, we want work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
I take pleasure in, result in I found exactly what I used to be looking for.
You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
Generally I don’t read article on blogs, however I would like to say
that this write-up very forced me to try and do it!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.