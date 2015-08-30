Home » Highlight » Nikah, Talak, Negara
5406395549_6bd8b0cbab_n

Nikah, Talak, Negara Q&A Islam

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla 30/08/2015

4.5/5 (6)

IslamLib – Pertanyaan menarik diajukan seorang pembaca situs ini. Perihal talak. Ia menceraikan isterinya dalam keadaan emosi tak stabil. Setelah reda emosinya, ia sadar. Ia sebetulnya tak benar-benar ingin menceraikan isterinya. Ia hanya marah saja. Dalam keadaan seperti itu, seseorang bisa lepas kendali, lalu melakukan tindakan ceroboh. Hubungan normal kembali. Dan ia kemudian berhubungan badan. Tapi ia was-was: Berzinakah ia?

Saya menduga hal sepert ini kerap terjadi di masyarakat. Mungkin. Dalam masyarakat yang patriarkal di mana laki-laki memegang kendali utama, termasuk dalam hal perceraian, hal-hal semacam ini sangat mungkin terjadi. Laki-laki, karena lepas kontrol, bisa saja menggunakan “opsi cerai” untuk mengancam isterinya.

Bagaimana hukum Islam memandang hal ini?

Tergantung hukum Islam dalam perspektif yang mana. Jika anda merujuk kepada hukum Islam yang “standar” atau kepada buku-buku fikih klasik, jelas jawabannya: perceraian, dalam kasus di atas, terjadi begitu seorang suami mengucapkannya. Perceraian, dalam konsepsi hukum Islam klasik, adalah tindakan unilateral seorang suami tanpa melibatkan pihak lain, misalnya negara.

Begitu seorang suami mengatakan, “Aku ceraikan engkau!” kepada isterinya, saat itu juga perceraian terjadi. Meski, misalnya, belakangan ia berkilah ia hanya bergurau saja saat melontarkan kalimat itu. Atau, ia mengaku sedang dalam keadaan lepas kontrol karena satu dan lain hal. Atau sedang main-main.

Sebuah hadis riwayat Abu Hurairah sering dikutip untuk mendukung hal ini. Ada tiga hal, demikian menurut hadis itu, yang harus dieksekusi, baik dinyatakan dengan sungguh-sungguh atau canda: nikah, talak, dan memerdekakan budak. Redaksi hadis itu: tsalatsun jidduhunna jiddun wa hazluhunna jiddun.

Dalam konsepsi hukum Islam klasik, opsi nikah dan cerai sepenuhnya ada di tangan suami. Meskipun, harus diakui, dalam Islam dikenal apa yang disebut khuluk (khul’). Khuluk adalah satu-satunya jalan yang bisa ditempuh oleh isteri untuk mengajukan opsi perceraian. Di sana, isteri mengambil inisiatif, bukan suami, dengan mengajukan petisi cerai ke pengadilan. Eksekusi cerai, pada akhirnya, tetap ada di tangan suami.

Dengan kata lain, suami memegang kontrol dalam hak nikah dan cerai. Isteri hanyalah agen pasif belaka. Keduanya bisa dilakukan oleh suami secara otonom tanpa melalui perantaraan institusi lain sebagai “intermediary agent”.

Dengan demikian, seorang suami bisa menikahi atau menceraikan isterinya tanpa intervensi negara. Begitu suami mengatakan,”Aku ceraikan kamu,” tindakan itu langsung enforceable, walau tak melalui institusi peradilan. Dalam konsepsi hukum Islam klasik, nikah atau cerai tak membutuhkan legalisasi negara. Ia bisa melakukannya sendiri secara partikelir.

Apakah hukum semacam ini adil dalam konteks sekarang? Jawabannya: jelas tidak. Suatu perkembangan yang menarik selama abad ke-20 adalah terjadinya modernisasi hukum perkawinan di negeri-negeri Muslim, termasuk di Indonesia (Ingat UU No. 1/1974 Tentang Perkawinan).

Rujukan yang cukup komprehensif mengenai tema ini adalah buku suntingan Jan Michiel Otto, Sharia Incorporated (2010).

Salah satu penemuan penting di sana adalah etatisasi atau penegaraan nikah dan cerai. Jika dalam fikih tradisional nikah dan cerai bisa dilakukan secara independen oleh suami, tanpa intervensi negara melalui akta pencatatan, hal itu tak dimungkinkan lagi sekarang. Semua pernikahan dan perceraian harus dicatat oleh negara agar keduanya secara hukum valid dan “enforceable”. Nikah dan perceraian yang dilakukan secara sembunyi-sembunyi (misalnya nikah sirri), tidak sah secara hukum.

Nikah dan cerai, setalah era modernisasi hukum keluarga ini, bukan lagi tindakan unilateral yang bisa dengan seenaknya dilakukan oleh suami. Keduanya hanya valid jika diantarai oleh institusi negara. Tujuan modernisasi ini, tentu saja, adalah untuk menjamin keadilan, terutama bagi isteri.

Konsepsi nikah dan cerai dalam fikih tradisional dianggap tak lagi memadai untuk menjamin keadilan bagi perempuan, apalagi dalam masyarakat yang patriarkal.

Modernisasi hukum keluarga, mula-mula, mendapatkan resistensi keras, terutama dari para ulama tradisional. Hal ini dianggap sebagai intervensi manusia terhadap hukum Tuhan. Ini adalah “sacrilege”, tindakan mengotori kesucian hukum agama.Tetapi pelan-pelan, ortodoksi Islam bisa menerima.

Sekarang, semua pernikahan dan perceraian di dunia Islam tak ada yang diselenggarakan dengan cara klasik dulu: suami menceraikan, langsung terjadilah perceraian itu. Perceraia, saat ini, semuanya dilakukan di pengadilan, melalui mediasi seorang hakim. Dan harus dicatat. Tak bisa dilakukan secara “liar” seperti zaman dahulu.

Menurut saya, ini perkembangan positif, dan, tentu saja, sesuai dengan prinsip hukum Islam terkenal yang pernah diucapkan oleh Ibn al-Qayyim (w. 1350 M): al-syari’atu ‘adlun kulluha wa rahmatun kulluha. Hukum Islam adalah seluruhnya berisi keadilan, seluruhnya bermuatan kasih-sayang.

Menjawab pertanyaan pembaca tadi: Perceraian yang ia lontarkan dalam keadaan emosi, jelas tak bisa dianggap sebagai perceraian yang sah. Ia, saat berhubungan dengan isterinya itu, juga tidak sedang melakukan perzinaan.

Perceraian, sekali lagi, haruslah dilakukan di, dan dilegalilasi oleh pengadilan. Pernikahan yang merupakan tindakan suci (mitsaq ghalidz, dalam bahasa Quran) tak bisa dibatalkan dengan ucapan spontan dalam keadaan marah atau emosi tak stabil. Pernikahan dan perceraian terlalu suci untuk bisa diaktivasikan dengan aksi emosional seperti itu.

Islam adalah agama keadilan dan kasih-sayang. Etatisasi lembaga nikah dan cerai adalah perkembangan positif untuk merealisasikan cita keadilan ini. Wallahu a’lam.[]

Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib