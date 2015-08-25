IslamLib – Dalam tulisan yang lalu, saya berusaha memberikan definisi minimalis tentang istilah Muslim. Mengulangi apa yang sudah pernah saya tulis, Muslim ialah siapa saja yang mendeklarasikan dirinya sebagai Muslim. Deklarasi itu ditandai dengan ucapan syahadat (Asyhadu an la ilaha illa ’l-Lah, wa asyhadu anna Muhammad Rasulu ‘l-Lah).
Setelah deklarasi ini meluncur dari mulut seseorang, secara otomatis dia menjadi Muslim dan masuk di dalam komunitas orang-orang beriman. Tak ada hak bagi siapapun untuk mengeluarkannya dari komunitas itu.
Sekarang, siapakah yang disebut murtad, orang yang telah keluar dari Islam? Istilah ini layak didiskusikan kembali pengertiannya, sebab kerap dipakai untuk menengarai orang-orang yang memiliki pandangan yang berbeda. Kita kerap mendengar apa yang disebut dengan gerakan takfiri: mudah menganggap kafir orang lain. Kedua istilah ini, murtad dan kafir, sering dipakai oleh kalangan takfiri itu.
Kita mesti me-redefinisi istilah murtad agar sesuai dengan kebutuhan kita untuk membangun masyarakat yang inklusif – masyarakat di mana setiap golongan di sana diakui sebagai bagian dari “kita/kami”, tanpa ada satupun yang disingkirkan dengan alasan memiliki pandangan yang “sesat”.
Dalam diskursus teologi Islam tradisional, yang disebut “murtad” ialah orang yang keluar dari Islam dan balik lagi menjadi kafir. Definisi ini tampak tak bermasalah. Masalah baru muncul saat kita masuk ke diskursus lain yang disebut “nawaqid al-iman”, hal-hal yang bisa meng-invalidasi atau membatalkan iman.
Diskurus mengenai “nawaqid al-iman” sudah muncul sejak era klasik dan bertahan hingga sekarang. Seorang penulis Saudi kontemporer yang juga dikenal sebagai ideolog Wahabisme Saleh Al-Fauzan dalam pamfletnya yang berjudul “al-Tauhid”, menyebut empat kategori perkara yang bisa membatalkan iman seseorang dan membuatnya menjadi murtad/kafir kembali.
Yaitu: murtad karena ucapan (ridda bi al-qawl), tindakan (ridda bi al-fi’l), keyakinan (ridda bi al-i’tiqad) dan keraguan (ridda bi al-syakk). Contoh ucapan yang membuat seseorang murtad: mencaci dan memaki Tuhan dan rasulNya. Contoh tindakan: membuang Qur’an ke tempat sampah dengan niat menghina. Contoh keyakinan: meyakini bahwa riba adalah halal. Contoh keraguan: meragukan relevansi hukum Islam di zaman sekarang.
Pengertian murtad semacam ini persis seperti “pasal karet” yang dapat direntangkan sejauh mungkin sehingga seseorang bisa saja dituduh murtad hanya karena punya penafsiran yang berbeda. Contoh yang terakhir adalah menarik: murtad karena keraguan. Dalam pandangan ulama Wahabi itu, seseorang yang meragukan kesesuaian hukum syariat di era modern adalah murtad.
Dengan pengertian murtad semacam ini, para intelektual Muslim yang mencoba melakukan penafsiran ulang serta rekontekstualisasi atas hukum-hukum Islam di era modern, bisa saja dituduh kafir dan murtad. Mantan Menteri Agama di era Orba Prof. Munawir Sjadzali yang pernah menyerukan rekontekstualisasi hukum waris Islam, per definisi ini, bisa langsung terkena tuduhan murtad.
Bahkan, menurut Al-Fauzan, seseorang yang menganggap haram hal-hal yang dihalakan agama, ia bisa disebut murtad. Misalnya, seseorang menjadi murtad karena menganggap roti yang mestinya halal sebagai haram. Seorang vegetarian yang mengharamkan bagi dirinya makan daging bisa-bisa terkena tuduhan murtad. Betapa elastisnya definisi semacam ini, dan betapa berbahaya!
Menurut saya, definisi murtad seperti inilah yang, antara lain, menjadi asal-usul gerakan takfiri — mengkafir-kafirkan mereka yang punya pemahaman yang berbeda. Jika definisi ini dibiarkan terus, umat Islam akan terjerumus dalam konflik sektarianisme internal yang menghancurkan tubuhnya sendiri. Dunia Islam akan sulit maju karena terus dirundung konflik doktrinal gara-gara definisi murtad yang seperti pasal karet.
Saya mengusulkan definisi lain mengenai murtad; sekali lagi, definisi minimalis. Sebagaimana seseorang menjadi Muslim karena sebuah deklarasi atau pernyataan diri masuk Islam melalui syahadat, dia juga hanya bisa disebut keluar dari Islam (murtad) jika telah menyatakan diri out secara verbal dari Islam, entah dengan menyebut dirinya telah beragama lain atau keluar dari Islam sama sekali tanpa pindah ke agama manapun.
Tindakan seseorang, bukan hanya ucapan, bisa juga menjadi indikasi ia telah keluar dari Islam. Misal: menjadi anggota organisasi eks-Muslim yang sekarang ini banyak bermunculan di negeri-negeri Barat, seperti Inggris, Australia, Amerika Serikat dan Kanada.
Selama seseorang masih mengaku dan menyatakan diri sebagai Muslim, apapun paham dan tindakannya, kita harus tetap menyebutnya sebagai Muslim. Dengan definisi minimalis ini, misalnya, kita tak bisa menyebut anggota jamaah Ahmadiyah sebagai kafir atau murtad. Sebab mereka masih menganggap dirinya sebagai Muslim, dan mencintai Islam.
Sikap banyak kalangan Muslim yang seolah-olah “memaksa” orang Ahmadiyah membikin “agama baru” di luar Islam, sebagai pra-syarat agar mereka tak diganggu, sama saja dengan memaksa mereka keluar dari Islam. Sikap semacam ini jelas aneh, selain “lebay”. Bagaimana mungkin kita memaksa seseorang yang masih menganggap dirinya Muslim untuk keluar dari Islam?
Saya menyebut ini sebagai “confession principle”, prinsip pengakuan. Asal seseorang masih mengaku Muslim, kita tak boleh menyangkal pengakuannya itu. Soal apa keyakinan dan pemahaman dia mengenai aspek-aspek tertentu dalam ajaran Islam, bukan urusan kita. Itu urusan dia dengan Tuhan.
Saya berharap, dengan definisi yang minimalis mengenai murtad ini, pelan-pelan umat Islam bisa berdamai dengan dirinya sendiri, mengakui keragaman di dalam tubuhnya, dan tidak saling mencakar dengan tuduhan kafir atau murtad.[]
Catatan: Terima kasih untuk Tedi Sumardi untuk beberapa koreksi ejaan dan penggunaan istilah.
Men with type 2 diabetes must not ttry to raise tesstosterone levells with androstenedione.
Coasts MM, Smit NL, Forsberg CW, Anawalt BD, Matsumoto AM.
Testosterone mortality and treatment in men with low testosterone levels.
It’s noot difficult to conclude that all off US would like
to turn back thee clokck oon aging, but the HGH plus testosterone blend has a possibility of such serious
side effects that an individual wouhld need to really think about the
dangers.
You will become the single manager of your LLC,
you can openly purchase IRS-approved physical rare-earth
elements for your IRA using the LLC’s bank account.
It’s our philosophy that each patient must be seen by their doctor and have
repeated follow-up blood work and consultations tto ensure the regimen prescribed resmains optimal
to offer you the best possible results.
This iis the gratest testosterone therapy study to date thwt includes testostrone treatment might help
sexual dysfunction in elderly men.
Enhance the visibility social networks: Your web site is not in style on Social Platforms.
Youu should speak to your doctor before using any kind of testosterone supplement since none of the effectrs advertised have bee approved
by thhe Food and Drug Administration.
Testosterone supplements aree typically used bby men who desire to increase the
level oof thhe Maale hofmone testosterone that controls
functions forr example muscle gain and sexual desire.
No clear lower limit of testosterone has been established; yett
15ng per dL (0.5 nmol per L) commonly is used.
This popular nutritional supplement is proven to increase testosterone levels…
but in women.
Both of these studies come on the heels of a recent pooled analysis by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, which cast further doubt on the link between testosterone treatment and cardiovascular risk and indiccated a positivce association between higher testosterone levels and improvements in decrease in cardiovascular risk.
It’s critical that you just umderstand where your testosterone shots are coming from.
Again, it’s not a requirement but, thee patient that’s interested in treatment
to better his health andd future usualoly follows the doctor’s advice on repeat bkood work.
Drones with cameras have a large quantity of
uses in numerous industries, akin to video manufacturing, search and rescue, agriculture and more.
There are some tests you should hafe performed consistently should you dscide to start testosterone treatment.
Also, becaause other processes in tthe body cease to
function as a result of your testosterone levels being manipulated by yyou
through testosterone shots, the therapy gains start to diminish, and all the feel good” scenarios you were
experiencing come to a dead stop.
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to
see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and
she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic
but I had to share it with someone!
Other unpleasant side effects may include tthe growth of acne, enlargdment of the
clitoris and disposition changes, including a rise in feelings of aggressiveness andd
hostility.
They excluded patients with psychiatric diagnoses
in the year before they were diagnosed with tumors, and followed guys for three years.
However, let uss take a loook at some of the testosterone nutritional supplements that are common annd their likely sde
effects due too their excessive or prolonged use.
If you’ve got a low testosterone level but have no symptoms, you
do not need to begin treatment.
Excellent blog right here! Also your site a lot up fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link on your host?
I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my
end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Of course I also pick up matching shower curtains and rugs.
Today they are either leftover laws from these time periods or have been reintroduced
by a state according to need. You may find that the cost of maintaining a co-operative is
more than for a condominium as you will have to pay for all expenses relating to shared spaces.
Being the largest amongst the five national parks in the
Canadian Mountain ranges, Jasper National Park is
abundant of points to see and also do. The Maligne Canyon, the
Pyramid and Patricia Lakes, and also the Athabasca Falls are a few of Jasper’s most magnificent presents.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who
was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as
I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that:
Thank you for lunch!
Foor me quality of life us more importnt that duration of life, although
there are sidfe effects.
Keep functioning ,fantastic job!
I don’t usually comment but I gotta state thank you for the post on this amazing one
:D.
The meta-analysis included data from recent studies that found a connection between testosterone treatment and
adverse cardiovascular events.
I feel this is among the so much important information for me.
And i’m satisfied studying your article. However wanna remark
on some common things, The web site style is great, the articles is truly
excellent : D. Excellent activity, cheers
Testosterone could make this condition worse and can spark the production of polycythemia.
The advantages of testosterone injections
ijclude body hair, muscle and strength improvement and skin thickening,
improvement in sexual desire, and decreased irritability and depression.
Since the publication of the Society’s 2006
CPG, there havve been significant improvements in measureent and
testosterone testing.
A Healthy Life Style, along with WALKING every day, when possible,
orr some form of Exercise and Dieet goes along wayy to keep uus from agimg
Quickly.
I agree with b. Malin, you have to bee cautious with
this choice and make sure you are aware of the side effects.
With an incrwasing realization of testosterone’s benefits for women, those numbers
may grow, but it may still be a while betore the therapy reaches the mainstream.
Testosteronee therapy has Been broadly advertised as a
means too heelp low libido improves and reclaim diminished energy, and use of thhe nutritional supplements is on the increase.
When the serum testosterone level is nnot high and LH is elevated, testosterone
replacement treatment is warranted.
Increase muscle mass and hedlp patients feel better, have more energy and testosterone replacement
therapy is commonly used in elderly men to nnormalize the hormone
level.
In the sechond study, researchers at Aurora Health Care, a big community-based health
care system in Wisconsin, analyzed health and demographic data from 7,245 men with low testosterone evels from 2011-2014.
JZ
The indicators for the use of testosterone in psychological and
cognitive deterioration are still cloudy; yet, studies of healthy elderly men with
testosterone deficiency have given fascinating results.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to
be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest
writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind writing
a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write about here.
Again, awesome weblog!
Inform patients of the possible increased cardiovascular riksk associated with testosterone replacement therapy.
But using these techniques could keep you away from
the pharmacy counter to control your testosterone level.
There have been important changes in the treatment in the last decade,
although testosterone replacement treatment is quite
old.
Hey there exceptional blog! Does running a blog similar to this require a large amount of work?
I’ve no knowledge of coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyways, should you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject nevertheless I just had to
ask. Appreciate it!
Onee study found tuat takingg noo more than 300 milligrams of this nutritional supplement a day, might increzse testosterone
levels in older men.
Available these days the game of basketball place in the field of
pro athletics is without question the greatest token_sinlow_type savings to a different
country, while many from the national football league gamers own basketball game case peer quickly,
still given the rugby the experience depth,
further specific sneakers. Then again the actual area, it is easy to conceal for alternative pump especially the love of field hockey horseshoe.
To sign up in that year’s super serving closing several organizations practically in most sneaker people, confrontation you
to teach present-day footwear among the options for healing, that
the past few twin AJ furthermore name actually all right-earned,
what’s more, Rose3.5, “cover” along with other coaching running footwear are usually each rugby
which over-the-counter suggestions.
Testosterone treatment must always be dijscussed in contex of healthful living and a ton off other contributions that also interface with overall wellness,
sexual function, prostate and cardiovascular disease, glycemic control, and
bone health, all which contribute to a man’s energetic quality of life.
No two bodies are the same, soo wee shouldn’t anticipate the same cookie-cutter protocol will be an one-size-fits-all scenario for every testosterone replacement therapy participant.
It’s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
You really make it appear so easy with your presentation however I in finding this matter
to be really something which I feel I might never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am having
a look ahead to your next submit, I will try to get the cling of it!
Although testoeterone will not cause prostate cancer, it mayy
make prostate cancer grow.
Not only were thse evaluuations pricey but aat times, they were not reliablle because
testosterone level signaled in thee blood is hard to interpret.
Testosterone could make this condtion worse and can spark the production of
polycythemia.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am truly pleassant to read everthing at alone place.
There have been significant chbanges in the treatment in the
last decade, although testosterone replacement therapy is fairly old.
Thhe Xu meta-analysis demanded 27 released, randomized, placebo-controlled trials
representing 2,994 mainly middle aged and older
male participants (1,773 treated with testosterone and 1,261 treated with placebo) who reported 180 cardiovascular-related adverse events.9
This study found that testosterone therapy was associated
with aan increased risk off adverse cardiovascular events (Odds Ratio
OR=1.5, 95% CI: 1.1-2.1); nevertheless, methodological dilemmas limit conclusions.
It truly is an extremely sad reality but, the great majority
of meen experiencing problems of low testosterone that are being
treated by thheir general care practitioners, and in some
situations, by an endocrinologist, find that their delineated,
cookie cutter protocol will not operate anymore.
Glaser thinks this will likely stay the status quo for some time, given the prohibitive cost of running the
long-term safety studies needed to gain more total FDA approval.
Guys with type 2 diabetes syould not attempt to raise testosterone levels with androstenedione.
Patients that participate in testosterone therapy may expdrience some
shrinkage of tthe testicles.
Elle surfe sur la vague des meilleures ventes et reçoit sans
cesse les honneurs de la part de ses utilisateurs.
CD
Si vous ne trouvez pas l’info recherchée ou vous avez
une question à nous poser, n’hésitez pas à nous appeler au 01 76 54 31 09 ou nous
envoyer un e mail à [email protected] serons enchantés de vous aider.
There are also experienced patients thqt have been on testosterone
therapy ffor longer whom know their boidies and understand their
reactions to treatment.
This occurs as a result of lack oof work and creation of the testes duee
to nnot needing since tthe task has been taken care off via
external source to create testosterone.
Low circulating testosterone is correlated with
hip fracture and height decrease in postmenopausal women.
Although it’s within reason to construe that hormone therapy mayy have an immediate impact
oon the centers iin the brqin that control mood, it’s important to admit
that the side effects of hormone therapy may additionally contribute to
the development oof depression,” Pal, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email.
Au tout début du tournoi, les joueurs commencent avec un même
nombre de jetons.
I am only writing to make you be aware of what a extraordinary encounter my wife’s daughter obtained using your
blog. She discovered some details, which include what it is like to have a marvelous teaching
character to let the mediocre ones completely have an understanding of various advanced issues.
You truly did more than our desires. Many thanks for displaying the insightful, trustworthy, explanatory and even fun guidance on this topic to
Ethel.
In a 12-week trial 51 oof 34 women, testosterone therapy
(1% creme, 10 milligrams per day applied to the thigh) enhanced well being, mood, and sexual function in premenopausal women with low libido and low testosterone levels.
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! share we communicate extra approximately your post
on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to unravel my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look forward to see you.
Thank you for your website post. Thomas and I are saving for just a new publication on this matter and your post has made us
to save all of our money. Your thinking really solved all
our concerns. In fact, a lot more than what we had
acknowledged prior to when we came across your amazing blog.
My partner and i no longer nurture doubts and also a troubled mind because
you have attended to the needs here. Thanks
Based on a statement issued today by the Endocrine Society, the
dangers and benefits of testosterone therapy for oldsr guys with diminishing
levels of the hormone must be complettely evaluated.
Most girls can expect to spend one third of their lives in the postmenopausal period.
Because the risk off depression increased wioth longer treatment,
guys who consider when determining whether tthe gains are worth the potential side effects hormone
therapy may want contemplate the duration of therapy, Pal included.
Testosterone is an androgenic hormone, which
is mostly created by the male testicles.
When someone writes an paragraph he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
Therefore that’s why this paragraph is perfect. Thanks!